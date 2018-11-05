15 Best Divorce Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Consider giving these gifts below at a divorce party, on the divorcee’s first birthday after the split, or as a “just because” gift on a day when a recently divorced friend is feeling really low.
-
Best Divorce Gift for Book Lovers: ‘Crazy Time: Surviving Divorce and Building a New Life’
Our Review
A good book can help her get through the early stages of building her new life. This book has advice for women without children, as well as information that will be of interest to mothers, particularly regarding the economic effects of divorce in children’s lives. This book has proven very popular over the years, which is why it’s now in its third edition. If you know a woman who doesn’t know how to take the next steps in building her new life, this book is an awesome resource.
-
Best Divorce Party Gift Idea: Officially Divorced Shirt
Our Review
If your recently divorced friend is throwing herself a party, this is a great shirt for her to wear during the festivities. Whether you guys are having drinks at her place, or painting the town red, this shirt lets everyone know that she’s happy to be divorced, and ready to move on with the next chapter of her life. It’s available in five colors, including purple and black.
This style is sized to fit both men and women, with women’s sizing available from S to XL. Men’s sizes run to 3XL, if you need a larger size than is available in the women’s cut. Looking for another option to consider? Another shirt we like is this funny “_ivorced and looking for the ‘D'” shirt, which is a great option if your divorced friend is heterosexual.
-
Best Funny Divorce Gift: ‘I Hate My Ex-Husband Coloring Book: Sweary Midnight Edition’
Our Review
Adult coloring books are proven to help relax people and lower blood pressure, which makes them perfect for anyone who needs to unwind and have a little “me time”. This funny, inexpensive gift is perfect for the woman who uses adult coloring books to relax at the end of the day.
Each page is single-sided, which is nice if she wants to remove the page and hang/frame her work. Each design features a swear-tactic quote that will help her blow off some steam. Toss in some fun, scented colored pencils, and you’ve got a complete gift that’s bound to make her smile.
-
Best Divorce Gift for a Housewarming Party: Smudging Kit With Abalone Shell
Our Review
Need a gift for a woman who just moved into her own place, or is reclaiming the space she used to share with her other half? Some people believe that burning sage in an indoor space “purifies” that space, shooing away the bad vibes and making the place more comfortable to live in.
This “smudge stick” kit comes with a bundle of white sage to burn, housed within a beautiful abalone shell on a wooden tripod base. For any woman who is a little bit “new age”, this is the perfect housewarming gift to help her make the space feel like it’s entirely her own.
-
Best Inexpensive Jewelry Gift for Divorcees: Alex and Ani Healing Love Expandable Rafaelian Bangle
Our Review
We’re big fans of Alex and Ani’s simple bangles. They’re like stackable charm bracelets, and some women wear multiple bangles at once. Each bangle has a charm that’s designed to help the woman who wears it be mindful of some aspect of her life.
The “Healing Love” bangle is all about the healing power of love. This bracelet will remind her that love can be healing, even if right now she’s not ready to start dating again. It’s also a reminder of the healing power of platonic love, the kind between two best friends. This bangle is reasonably priced, made from recycled materials, and easily re-sizeable to fit multiple wrist sizes.
-
Best Beauty-Focused Divorce Gift: Dead Sea Mud Mask Luxury Gift Set
Our Review
A divorce isn’t usually great for self-esteem, at least not at first. A woman going through a divorce is going to have some days where she feels pretty darn low, and not happy with her appearance. Sometimes a little pampering is in order.
This fancy gift set feature a mud mask made with Dead Sea mud. The mud from the Dead Sea is said to have special minerals in it that are great for your skin. If she needs something moisturizing or anti-aging, this is a nice gift idea.
Pampering may not fix all her problems, but taking time for self-care can be a good step on the road to feeling strong and confident again. Plus, there’s something really comforting about applying a mask slowly with the included mud brush. Consider picking up some Dead Sea body mud, too, so she can enjoy the mud’s benefits from head to toe.
-
Best Dress to Give as a Divorce Gift: KOH KOH Womens Long Long Sleeve Wrap Slit Dress
Our Review
A new dress can really make someone smile. Give her a dress now, and she’ll have something special in her closet for that day when she’s finally ready to get back out there.
We’re huge fans of this style, which looks great on every body type because of it’s elegant draping. It also comes in sizes that fit nearly every body type.
This Koh Koh dress comes in tons of colors, and ranges from a size S to 4X. This would be a great dress for a formal event, birthday, concert, or special date. If she’d like something even more daring, KOH KOH also makes a one-shoulder maxi dress that’s worth a look.
-
Best Practical Divorce Gift: Panda Planner
Our Review
Journalling can be really helpful for women going through a divorce. It gives them a place to put their thoughts in order, and make plans for the future. The Panda Planner is a really nice gift to consider for women who are recently divorced, or still in the process of finalizing their divorce.
The Panda Planner stands out from the competition because it was designed using proven scientific strategies to improve productivity and happiness, which is exactly what you need during a turbulent time in your life. With sections to plan out a day, a week, or even a whole month, this planner is a thoughtful, practical gift for any woman going through a major transition in her life.
-
Best Inspirational Divorce Gift: Take What You Need Box
Our Review
This gift box is filled with coins with words like “hope” and “strength” inscribed on them. Additional coins are available, if you want to give her even more tokens to carry with her in a time of need. On a day when she needs a little extra luck or courage, she can carry this token in her pocket and feel empowered.
-
Best Funny Divorce Mug: ‘You Know Why Divorces Are So Expensive?’ Mug
Our Review
This mug features a great sentiment. It comes in your choice of two sizes. Pair it with their favorite coffee, tea, or hot cocoa mix to make a more complete gift.
-
Best Historical Divorce Book: ‘The Great Divorce’
Our Review
If she thinks her divorce was a nightmare, this historical account of a 19th century divorce will remind her that it could have been worse.
The Great Divorce: A Nineteenth-Century Mother's Extraordinary Fight Against Her Husband, the Shakers, and Her Times is the true story of Eunice Chapman’s epic five-year struggle to win back her kids after a divorce. This infamous saga entranced early Americans, and it's just as fascinating to read today.
-
Best Funny Shirt: ‘The End of an Error’ Tee
Our Review
A pun on the phrase "the end of an era", this funny shirt is a great gift for anyone who was married for a long time and is just starting a new lease on life.
-
Best Divorce Necklace: Joycuff ‘Just Keep Swimming’ Pendant
Our Review
Perfect for the woman who is running out of steam, this little gift reminds her to keep pushing through the pain and into the better days ahead. The quote makes this a great option for moms with kids who have forced her to watch Finding Nemo way too many times.
-
Best Joyful Divorce Gift: ‘Ex-Wife Life’ Shirt
Our Review
Sometimes, divorce is sad. Other times, you're ecstatic and joyful to finally be free from a bad relationship. If your friend falls into the latter category, this fun shirt will appeal to their boisterous nature.