15 Best Divorce Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

If your recently divorced friend is throwing herself a party, this is a great shirt for her to wear during the festivities. Whether you guys are having drinks at her place, or painting the town red, this shirt lets everyone know that she’s happy to be divorced, and ready to move on with the next chapter of her life. It’s available in five colors, including purple and black.

This style is sized to fit both men and women, with women’s sizing available from S to XL. Men’s sizes run to 3XL, if you need a larger size than is available in the women’s cut. Looking for another option to consider? Another shirt we like is this funny “_ivorced and looking for the ‘D'” shirt, which is a great option if your divorced friend is heterosexual.