13 Best Doctor Who Gifts for Christmas 2018 (Updated!)

Trying to find Christmas gifts for a Doctor Who fan? Here are some great Doctor Who gift ideas for men and women who love this BBC sci-fi series. Now, read on to see our hand-picked gift ideas for the Whovian in your life…
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctor Who 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi Cosplay Outfit
Our Review
Need a gift for the Peter Capaldi superfan in your life? If they need a new cosplay outfit for their next con, this head-to-toe look is an awesome gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bluejack Clothing Doctor Who T-Shirt (Jodie Whittaker Edition)
Our Review
Jodie Whittaker is life. If you're shopping for someone who is stoked that the Doctor is finally a woman after all these years, this is the gift for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctor Who Tardis Wooden Jewelry Box
Our Review
This TARDIS jewelry box feels "bigger on the inside" thanks to its expanding design and multiple storage drawers. For added impact, tuck a small piece of Doctor Who jewelry inside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ripple Junction Doctor Who Adult Multicolored Tardis Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Our Review
Love ugly Christmas sweaters? This great TARDIS sweatshirt is perfect for those who love the look, but hate the itchy wool of a real sweater.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Doctor’s Fob Watch
Our Review
The chameleon arch may not be a real thing, but you can still pretend you’re just a Time Lord in disguise with this cool fob watch. The watch includes sound and light effects to create a more immersive experience. The Master’s fob watch is also available, if you’re shopping for the type that just can’t help rooting for the villains.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Monopoly: Doctor Who Edition 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
Our Review
Looking for a cool board game gift? This collector’s edition of Monopoly gives the classic board game a Gallifrey twist. It includes six collectible tokens, including scarf, bow tie, screwdriver, celery, recorder and umbrella. If Monopoly isn’t really their thing, consider Doctor Who versions of other classic games, such as Clue, RISK, Trivial Pursuit, or Yahtzee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Official BBC Tom Baker 18 Foot Long Scarf
Our Review
If the weather outside is frightful, and your best friend thinks Tom Baker’s delightful, then this massive, cozy scarf is a great gift idea. It’s 18 feet long, and looks just like the iconic scarf worn by the Fourth Doctor. If it’s not quite the right gift for Christmas this year, shop more Doctor Who apparel here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Doctor Who: Impossible Worlds’
Our Review
This incredible art book is packed with designs from 50 years of Doctor Who, including detailed looks at the sets, costumes, spacecraft, alien planets, creatures, weapons and gadgets. This is a great gift for long-time fans, or for anyone who loves a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite show. If this book isn’t really to their taste, shop more Doctor Who books here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Van Gogh Exploding Tardis Print
Our Review
One of the best parts of Matt Smith’s tenure on Doctor Who was the introduction of Vincent van Gogh, and the creation of a few van Gogh paintings that featured the TARDIS. If you're shopping for someone who still gets misty when Vincent goes to the museum, this may be the gift for them.
This print looks great in a bedroom, office, or game room. If it’s not quite the right choice for your favorite fan, shop more posters and prints here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weeping Angel Color Change Mug
Our Review
This cool color-changing mug switches between designs as the mug get hot. It is hand wash only, so make sure they know not to put it in the dishwasher. Want more gift ideas? Shop more Doctor Who mugs here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
TARDIS Eruditorum Book Series
Our Review
Shopping for a Doctor Who fan with more intellectual tastes? The TARDIS Eruditorum series spans six books, with each book offering a look at a different era in Who history. Start with volume one, or buy the whole set.
There are tons of academic-quality essays in each book that shed light on the fictional world of the show, as well as the drama behind the scenes.
Not quite the right gift for the person you have in mind? Shop all the Doctor Who collections on Blu-Ray and DVD here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctor Who: Christmas Specials Giftset
Our Review
What better gift for Christmas than a collection of Doctor Who Christmas specials? This collection includes adventures featuring David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi. The set includes an Eleventh Doctor sonic screwdriver, as well.
Not quite the right gift for the person you have in mind? Shop more Doctor Who collections on Blu-Ray and DVD here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Doctor Who: Shada’
Our Review
When in doubt, opt for a Doctor Who novel. They’re a great way for a fan to spend more time with a companion that left the show too soon, or a doctor that’s no longer on the air and having new adventures.
Doctor Who novels are also a great way for readers to enjoy “lost” episodes of the show. For example, one great novelization you can pick up is Shada, a story scripted for the television series, but never produced. The story was written by none other than Douglas Adams of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy fame.
Want to browse every Doctor Who novel in print right now? Shop more Doctor Who books here.