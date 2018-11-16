15 Best Amazon ‘Black Friday Deals Week’ Sales (2018)

If you’ve hopped online and started looking at Black Friday deals, you might be overwhelmed by the number of discounts. Not a bad problem to have, right? It can be if you’re trying to get some Christmas shopping done quickly and efficiently. To help you out, we’ve done some of the legwork for you. Weeding through the deals and finding the best of the best. Big savings on items that are actually useful to you, or that someone on your list will love. Check them all out below and come back each day for updates and additional savings as Amazon publishes more Black Friday deals throughout the week.
Echo Spot – Buy Two Get $100 Off Original Price
Echo spot works with Alexa to deliver video, see music, weather forecasts, to-do lists, audio books, and more to any room in your home. You can also use this awesome device to work with smart home products around the home - for example, turn on your lights, show baby monitors and front door cameras, and lock your doors, control your thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more. It's an awesome and affordable product you won't remember how you lived without.
25 Percent Off Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker
Tis the season for hearty soups and stews, braised meats, and big bowls of chili. Whether you're a single bachelor or the mom of several kids, the crock pot is a necessary kitchen item that will save you from too many nights of takeout.
Save $25 on the Feelcare 10 Inch Smart Wifi Digital Photo Frame
In 2018 it's something we're all guilty of - housing tons of photos on our phones and never printing them. This product is a great solution for your own photos, or as a gift for a friend, parent, or grandparent. The setup is super easy. Simply download the app to your smartphone, pair your smartphone to the photo frame, and then send photos straight from your phone to the frame at any time.
55 Percent Off Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
If you're looking to save big this Black Friday, you don't want to miss this deal. These headphones are typically $250, which makes this price almost unbelievable. With amazing reviews and with a brand you can trust, this purchase is a no-brainer.
Save Over $100 on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum
Press a button, sit around, and watch while your house gets cleaned? Sign me up. If you have kids, pets, or general dust and dirt that you can't seem to get a handle on, this vacuum will change your life. If you're shopping for elder parents who can't tidy up like they used to, consider this generously awesome gift for them for Christmas this year.
44 Percent Off LG Electronics 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)
TVs are one of the most sought-after items on Black Friday. It's hard to know when you've found the best deal, but this is one you won't want to pass up. The 2018 LG flat screen is currently on sale for 44 percent off the original price, which is a savings of over $600. Snagging a 65-inch TV for under $1k is almost unheard of. Spend an extra $79.99 if you need help setting up your TV at home.
Save $88.24 on Nespresso Evoluo by De’Longhi & Vertuoline Best Seller Pods
You'll save close to $100 with this Black Friday deal. You'll receive a starter set with 30 coffee pods. Select from three various machine colors depending on your preference. Whether you're shopping for yourself or as a gift, this deal is an easy choice.
Save 30 Percent on Under Armour Women’s Pursuit Sneakers
Tis the season for new fitness goals (well, ones that start in January). Shop for yourself, a friend, or your kids. Under Armour is currently offering 30 percent off a ton of their athletic gear including these two-tone sneakers that are bound to go with everything in your closet. Check out other amazing Black Friday deals from this brand here.
Free Echo Dot With Purchase of Xbox One S 1TB Console – NBA 2K19 Bundle
If you were planning on purchasing an Xbox for one of the kids (or for yourself), nows the time to do it. Not only do you save by purchasing a bundle, but you also get an Amazon Echo Dot for free. That's an additional savings of $50, and another gift you can cross of your list.
Save Over 50 Percent on Kid’s Christmas Pajamas
Stocking up on Christmas pajamas for the whole family can be expensive. Don't miss out on this opportunity to shop the season's best Christmas pajamas at extremely discounted prices. This set comes in several awesome holiday-inspired designs and is available in all children's sizing for both little and bigger kids.
Air Fryer XL by Cozyna
Not only can you save a bit of change on one of the most popular new kitchen gadgets, but you'll also receive a cookbook that tells you exactly how to use this nifty product. Instead of heating a pot full of oil, this products creates fried food that is safe and healthier.
30 Percent Off Neuro Style Styling Iron
Replicating salon hair at home is almost impossible. Your chances are best with the right tools and high-quality products, which is why buying a decent iron is worth the investment. You'll notice how quickly and evenly this one heats up. You can also snag this awesome hairspray for 30 percent off during Black Friday Deals Week.
Save $40 on All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
A must-have for kids, this affordable tablet will be your saving Grace on long car trips, in the airport, or during that really important phone call where your child will just not quiet down. They can access their favorite apps, with parental controls set up for safety. The case is entirely kid proof, able to withstand the most careless kids.
57 Percent Off 6.5 Foot “Feel-Real” Downswept Douglas Fir Tree With Clear Lights
Saving $256 is one reason to skip the real tree this year and opt for the more environmentally friendly option for your Christmas decor. Snag this 6.5 ft tree while it's almost 60 percent off. It's already adorned with lights so that's one less thing you'll have to think about. Plus, you can keep it for years to come, saving you additional money down the road.
Save on 14k Yellow Gold Twisted Oval Hoop Earrings
Black Friday isn't just about electronics and home appliances. It's a great time to cross some great gifts off of your list. If you're shopping for some jewelry for someone special, you'll want to pay special attention to Black Friday deals to save. These earrings, originally priced over $95 are on sale for 15 percent off.