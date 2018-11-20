13 Best Early Black Friday Electronics Deals on Amazon

Black Friday shopping starts earlier and earlier each year. Well before Thanksgiving, you can already take advantage of some early Black Friday electronics deals on Amazon and we’ve got the advance scoop on what’s worth your money this year. The deals aren’t going to get much better, so you might as well get started on your shopping right away so you can snag the best gifts before they’re out of stock.
$500 Off LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
If you've been waiting to upgrade to a new 55-inch TV, now is the time to do so. The LG ThinQ Super UHD TV has a crystal-clear picture with incredible contrast and accurate color recreation. This TV has the Google Assistant built-in, allowing you to use its controller on smart home devices around your house.
34% Off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a compact streaming device that plugs into an HDMI port to transform any display into a total entertainment center. It provides access to hundreds of subscription services including Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. It is now capable of handling up to 4K content. Even though this product just came out last month, you can already score it for over 30 percent off its normal price, making it a great deal for improving your home theater setup.
$350 Off LG V35 ThinQ with Alexa Hands-Free
The V35 ThinQ is LG's latest smartphone, which has a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display and a Snapdragon 845 processor that competes with other top smartphones of 2018. Amazon Prime members can currently score an Alexa-enabled version of this phone for $350 off while supplies last. Its AI-assisted camera app and facial recognition system make this a smartphone that truly proves its IQ.
$300 Off Google Pixelbook Laptop
Because Google's Pixelbooks use the lightweight Chrome OS instead of Windows 10, they can devote more of their resources towards what you need them to do. This particular Chromebook has an already impressive setup consisting of a 7th generation i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. It starts up in less than 10 seconds and offers a quick and can do anything a normal PC can through web-based applications. At $300 off MSRP, this user-friendly touch screen laptop isn't going to get much cheaper, making now a great time to transition to a simpler portable computing solution.
$400 Off Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Body
The Canon EOS M5 is an amateur photographer's dream come true. Its mirrorless lens system takes photos just as nice as Canon's top of the line DSLR cameras while taking up half as much space. It has a 24.2 MP CMOS (APS-C) Sensor and can record 1080p video at 60 frames per second. The EOS M5 is a fantastic option for a photographer looking to upgrade, especially while its almost half of its regular price for Black Friday Week.
47% Off MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card
When I saw the amazing deal on this Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Memory Card, I had to count the number of devices I had that support a micro SD memory expansion. I stopped when I reached my second hand. If your electronics collection is anything like me, then you could definitely make use of this SD card deal. 256 GB of storage for $45 is impossible to beat the rest of the year. This deal is the one that is most likely to sell out.
$100 Off Polk Audio Command Sound Bar
Polk's home theater components have always been competitively priced, which is why it is downright nuts to see their latest entry-level soundbar at a 33% discount. The Polk Audio Command is a 2.1 sound system that delivers clear and powerful wireless audio via a 43-inch soundbar and a compact subwoofer. They deliver a full range of sound and have Amazon Alexa built-in so you can use it to control your smart home components. There is very little that competes with this soundbar in its price range, especially when it is $100 cheaper than MSRP.
48% Off Hoover WindTunnel 3 Vacuum
A new vacuum isn't the most exciting Black Friday Week purchase you'll come across but it is hard to argue with an almost 50% discount on one of Hoover's top vacuum models. The WindTunnel 3 is a great choice for pet owners as it offers three unique channels of suction to extract debris from every angle. Its quick roller brush gets almost all dirt in the first go, allowing you to get your cleaning done faster. It even comes with all the accessories you need to clean those specialty areas.
$50 Off V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones
The V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones are one of the most comfortable pairs of wireless headphones I own and an absolute steal when you take $50 off. These over-ear cans connect to a media source via Bluetooth for high-quality audio playback with a clear and consistent sound. They get over 12 hours of battery life and have some of the nicest earcups I've ever used. This is a daily deal so act fast before the promotion expires.