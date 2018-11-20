13 Best Early Black Friday Electronics Deals on Amazon

Our Review

Because Google's Pixelbooks use the lightweight Chrome OS instead of Windows 10, they can devote more of their resources towards what you need them to do. This particular Chromebook has an already impressive setup consisting of a 7th generation i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. It starts up in less than 10 seconds and offers a quick and can do anything a normal PC can through web-based applications. At $300 off MSRP, this user-friendly touch screen laptop isn't going to get much cheaper, making now a great time to transition to a simpler portable computing solution.