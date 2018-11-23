37 Best Expensive Christmas Gifts (2018)

Our Review

While it’s true that folks are gravitating toward smaller all-in-one Bluetooth speakers for most of their audio needs these days, nothing is likely to supplant a finely-appointed component system as the ultimate audio experience.

Assuming you already have a receiver and turntable that meet your standards, your speakers better live up to the challenge. ELAC designs only audiophile-level equipment, and these are the top of the range. The Heil Air Motion Transducer tweeters are made of aluminum composite pressed into the so-called “Crystal Membrane” that gives them their look and otherwordly performance. These are extremely clear and dry, designed to perfectly recreate the sound of a recording without a hint of added atmosphere. With lesser speakers, you actually hear some semblance of natural acoustic reverb, which colors the trails of the recorded material. These are meant to be experienced with a tube-driven amplifier and produce such clean detail that it’s easy to play these too loud without noticing.

The real key is the dial that allows for minute adjustments of the signal, making it possible to overcome reflection problems even in small rooms. With the help of a friend, you will be able to tune these precisely to hear compositions as you’ve never heard them before. Between the exceptional bass response and the exactness you can achieve with some tuning, all forms of music will shine, not just classical pieces. These are absolutely meant to be the last speakers you ever buy and will leave nothing behind.

If you’re just looking for a pair of solid, respectable speakers, consider the Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers, which are under $100 a pair.