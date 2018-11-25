15 Best Family Gift Ideas for Christmas

Our Review

Drones are a great family-friendly hobby. Drone flying encourages families to spend time outdoors, and explore the world around them. Drones are also a great way to capture footage of winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, or snowmobiling. The footage captured by these types of drones can be saved and cherished in the same way that families used to keep VHS tapes of their home movies for later viewing.

There are a lot of drones to choose from these days, and finding the perfect one for your family can be tricky. We’re recommending the Hawk4k folding drone for families, as it offers a robust set of features to give you the most bang for your buck. The nicest part of this drone is the camera quality.

This camera captures 4K video at 15 FPS, 2.7K-quality video at 30 FPS, and 1080p (Full HD quality video) at 60 FPS. You can control the drone from a special watch controller, but there is also a companion app for iOS and Android devices. The drone’s “follow me” function means you can have it automatically follow you while you keep your hands free for steering. A folding design and real-time video streaming capabilities round out a rich set of high-end drone features.

Drones also have business applications in fields like construction, real estate, and farming, so parents can get as much use out of a drone as their kids. Of course, many adults also love drone flying as a hobby, so don’t be surprised if you end up wanting to pick up another drone in a few month’s time. And with two drones, you can start drone racing against other family members.

If you want to weigh your drone options before making a final selection, you may want to browse our guides to the best drones for beginners, the best camera drones, and the best auto-follow drones.