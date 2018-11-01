21 Best Fortnite Gifts for Christmas 2018 (Updated!)

Having trouble finding the right Christmas gift this year? In 2018, one of the best go-to gifts for kids is virtually anything Fortnite-related. Seriously, they’re all obsessed. With that in mind, here are the 22 best Fortnite gifts for Christmas 2018:
Fortnite Monopoly
There are so many different versions of the classic Monopoly game now that we don't know what to do with ourselves. But with Fortnite being the most popular game right now, with millions and millions of players, it should be no surprise to see a Fortnite Monopoly edition.
It essentially plays the same as any other Monopoly game, but it uses the Fortnite licensing. The game comes with 27 Fortnite outfits with stands for players to choose from, and it uses well-known locations from the game. And, instead of earning Monopoly money, players will earn Health Point chips.
If the person you're buying a Christmas gift for loves Fortnite and loves board games, Fortnite Monopoly is a no-brainer.
Fortnite Hoodie
Another one of the best Fortnite gifts available is a simple Fortnite hoodie. Like any game with fans, apparel is a great go-to option come Christmastime.
There are quite a few different Fortnite hoodies available right now, but I'd say the best (and highest-reviewed, I might add) is the plain 'ole Fortnite logo hoodie shown here.
It's super simple: just black with a white logo. But it's also super warm and cozy. Perfect.
Fortnite Extended Mouse Pad
If they've got a desktop PC, get them this awesome Fortnite mouse pad. This one is extended, so it gives them all of the mouse real estate they need for their favorite PC games like Fortnite and Overwatch.
There are quite a few different designs available, but the original looks best in my expert opinion.
Fortnite Funko Pop: Skull Trooper
The Skulltrooper is a fan favorite Fortnite skin, so it's not a surprise that Funko included it in the first wave of Fortnite Funkos.
There are many other Fortnite Funko Pop vinyl figures available as well (a few of which are also on this list of the best Fortnite gifts).
But if your kid uses the Skulltrooper skin, this is a great choice.
Fortnite GG T-Shirt
There are tons and tons of Fortnite t-shirts available right now, but only a handful of them are actually officially licensed. This GG T-shirt is one of those that is actually licensed, and the quality shows. It's a basic cotton t-shirt, available in a few different colors, with "GG" and a smiley face on the front of it.
Fortnite PopSocket
If you're using a phone in 2018 without a Popsocket, you're simply not living your best life. Popsockets make holding your phone so much easier and more comfortable, especially if you use it in bed at night. It makes gripping your phone with one hand effortless.
And now, of course, there's a Fortnite Popsocket available which has the iconic purple llama printed on it.
Fortnite Funko: Merry Marauder
It doesn't get any more Christmas than this: the Forntite Merry Maruader skin. And now, that skin is available in Funko form with Funko's first wave of Fortnite Pops.
This one uses the angry gingerbread man from last year's holiday skins, which is called the Merry Marauder skin. It makes the perfect Christmas gift because it's Christmas-themed, itself.
Fortnite Four Llamas T-Shirt
Possibly the best Fornite t-shirt available right now is this officially-licensed four llamas t-shirt, which essentially takes the colorful llama and turns it into modern art akin to an Andy Warhol painting.
It also has the Fortnite logo printed underneath the image, and it's available in many different colors.
Fortnite Shower Curtain
Although not an officially-licensed product, these Fortnite shower curtains are perfect for a kid's bathroom or teen's bathroom.
The printing is high-quality, and there are a few different image options available. There's a red version, a blue version as shown in the image here, a Fortnitemares version based on the Hallloween content, and the classic purple Save the World-themed image.
Fortnite Drawing Guide (Vol. 1)
Does your kid have a creative side? Nothing beats learning how to draw your favorite characters from your favorite game.
With this How to Draw Fortnite Drawing Guide (Part 1), they'll learn how to draw their favorite skins. It's filled with quality drawing lessons ranging from basic to advanced. It's the #1 best-selling Fortnite drawing guide on Amazon right now, and there's already a Part 2 available also.
Fortnite Socks
While we're surprised that there isn't a metric ton of officially-licensed Fortnite socks available yet, these are pretty highly-rated on Amazon. They're a 90% polyester/cotton blend, with no ribbing, and they are double cushioned for comfort.
The graphic that's printed on them is the default Fortnite soldier skin with the party bus floating in the air behind him.
Fortnite LED Night Light
This 3D illusion lamp gives the Fortnite llama the appearance of being a 3D LED light, when in reality, it's just etched plastic. Still, it looks SUPER cool, and you can change the color to your liking with a simple button.
It's powered by USB cable, so it's a great option for desk decor (since you can plug it right into any PC). It can also plug into any USB wall adapter if you want to put it in a bedroom or anywhere else (it makes a great night light!).
Fortnite Lamp
This well-designed Fortnite lamp is great wall decor for a gaming room or bedroom. It's essentially a Fortnite sconce, as it provides ambient lighting. It's super high quality, and highly-rated.
-
Another great Fortnite hoodie is the Durrr Burger hoodie that quickly became one of the most popular hoodie when the apparel line launched earlier this year.
This hoodie features the Durrr Burger logo on the front, as well as a small, black Fortnite logo.
It's available in sizes small to 2XL, and it's unisex.
#1 Victory Royale Battle Flag 3×5
This officially-licensed flag is intended to celebrate their first #1 victory royale in Fortnite. It's great room decor for a kid's room or a game room.
Funko Pop: Cuddle Leader
The Cuddle Team Leader Funko Pop is one of the most popular Fortnite pops available, as the skin is a fan-favorite. The skin was used by popular Twitch streamer Ninja, and ever since, it has been used by millions of other players.
This standard-size Fortnite Pop celebrates that ridiculous skin.
Where We Droppin’ Boys T-shirt
This unofficial Fortnite shirt celebrates the pre-party bus regimen of a player and his bros. "Where we Droppin' Boys?!" is simply asking where on the map should his team land.
It's a popular saying for Fortnite players, which is what makes this such a great shirt. Unfortunately, it is unofficial, which means it isn't as high-quality as some of the other t-shirts on this list of Fortnite gifts. However, it's only $10, so it's worth it.
Fortnite Tomatohead 5″ Vinyl Figure
This AWESOME Tomatohead 5-star vinyl figure is set to launch later this month, and once the Fortnite fans get wind of its existence, it's going to sellout, for sure.
It's by the crazy creators at Funko, and it comes with 3 points of articulation. It also comes with character-specific accessories so that you can create your own display.
Fortnite 7″ Action Figures 4 Pack
McFarlane Toys also has a new line of Fortnite action figures coming late December, but if you're lucky, you snag one in-time for Christmas.
These figures will all stand at 7" tall, and you can buy them in this 4-pack as a great gift. In this pack, you'll get the Black Knight, Raptor, Skull Trooper, and Cuddle Team Leader action figures, each with at least 18 points of articulation for posing and play.
Rainbow Smash Pickaxe
The Rainbow Smash Pickaxe skin is one of the most popular in Fortnite, and in December, Think Geek and other retailers will ship a replica of it. It's made by McFarlane toys, who is best known for their great Walking Dead toys. However, they've got the license to create some great Fortnite toys as well, like this replica.
-
While Spirit Halloween is mostly known for, well, Halloween, they also have a ton of great exclusive merchandise available for a number of properties. One of which is Fortnite, for which they have a few great officially-licensed Fortnite mugs available, like this one — the Fortnite Brite Bomber Mug.
There's also a Brite Gunner Mug available, too.