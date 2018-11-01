21 Best Fortnite Gifts for Christmas 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

There are so many different versions of the classic Monopoly game now that we don't know what to do with ourselves. But with Fortnite being the most popular game right now, with millions and millions of players, it should be no surprise to see a Fortnite Monopoly edition.

It essentially plays the same as any other Monopoly game, but it uses the Fortnite licensing. The game comes with 27 Fortnite outfits with stands for players to choose from, and it uses well-known locations from the game. And, instead of earning Monopoly money, players will earn Health Point chips.

If the person you're buying a Christmas gift for loves Fortnite and loves board games, Fortnite Monopoly is a no-brainer.