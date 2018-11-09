31 Fun Christmas Gifts for Adults (2018)

Our Review

Snowshoes are a great gift for any adult that enjoys the outdoors, and Christmas is the perfect time of year to gift a pair! Exploring a wilderness covered by a fresh snow is always a special experience - a pair of snowshoes grants one admission into the otherwise inaccessible winter wonderland!

This is a great quality set from MSR that is a solid choice for both beginners and for those adults who already have some snowshoeing experience. There's a ton of cheap options on the market, but very few of them actually perform well when conditions are intense and it really comes down to it. This is one of the best value pairs out there that are built to both perform and to last.

At only about 1.75 pounds each, the plastic base material used to design these snowshoes makes them quite lightweight. The plastic's flexibility furthermore allows these shoes to shed snow very effectively. MSR rates these for users up to 180 pounds, so be mindful of who you're buying them for!

This snowshoe model has been designed with unibody traction - it’s a system that employs steel traction rails and brake bars molded directly into the snowshoe decks. This style shoe feels particularly solid underfoot even when trekking over sketchy, frozen terrain. The duofit bindings are also a nice touch considering how easy they are to operate and that they fit men’s boot sizes five to fifteen!

Encourage some outdoor fun this season with a wintery gift like this!