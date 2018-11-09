31 Fun Christmas Gifts for Adults (2018)

Need some holiday shopping help for the adults in your life?
Our top list of fun Christmas gifts for adults has you covered on all your friends and family this holiday season!
MSR Evo Trail 22-Inch Hiking Snowshoes
Snowshoes are a great gift for any adult that enjoys the outdoors, and Christmas is the perfect time of year to gift a pair! Exploring a wilderness covered by a fresh snow is always a special experience - a pair of snowshoes grants one admission into the otherwise inaccessible winter wonderland!
This is a great quality set from MSR that is a solid choice for both beginners and for those adults who already have some snowshoeing experience. There's a ton of cheap options on the market, but very few of them actually perform well when conditions are intense and it really comes down to it. This is one of the best value pairs out there that are built to both perform and to last.
At only about 1.75 pounds each, the plastic base material used to design these snowshoes makes them quite lightweight. The plastic's flexibility furthermore allows these shoes to shed snow very effectively. MSR rates these for users up to 180 pounds, so be mindful of who you're buying them for!
This snowshoe model has been designed with unibody traction - it’s a system that employs steel traction rails and brake bars molded directly into the snowshoe decks. This style shoe feels particularly solid underfoot even when trekking over sketchy, frozen terrain. The duofit bindings are also a nice touch considering how easy they are to operate and that they fit men’s boot sizes five to fifteen!
Encourage some outdoor fun this season with a wintery gift like this!
Yaylabs SoftShell Ice Cream Ball
This is a Christmas gift that will absolutely be remembered for years to come! The Ice Cream Ball by YayLabs is a fun gift idea that will likely become an installation in whoever's life your shopping for.
These things are seriously awesome, my family used to bring one to the beach all the time during the heat of the summer. Yea, it’s an ice cream maker….that you can bring to the beach (or anywhere for that matter!)
You simply add natural ingredients like cream, sugar, and vanilla into one end of the device and then put some ice and rock salt into the other end. By rolling, tossing, shaking and agitating the Ice Cream Ball, it makes a quart or a pint of delicious ice cream in around just 30 minutes!
You can add anything you'd like to your recipe to create some seriously tasty creations - toss in some sliced strawberries and/or chocolate chips and you're in business! There is even a recipe booklet included so whoever you're shopping for can draw some inspiration from there!
YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 Soft Sided Cooler/Backpack
Here is the ultimate cooler system and Christmas gift for those that appreciate a cold beer. Yeti is renowned for their superior insulating technology and design some of the best coolers available! Their products are certainly expensive, but considering there is no equivalent to this level of insulation it's still a fairly solid value brand. No doubt a fun-inducing Christmas gift that will see some heavy use for many years!
The internal dimensions of this pack measure 12.5 by 6.5 by 15 inches. There is room for 20 cans with a 2-1 ice to can ratio. Better yet, there’s a ton of external loops to secure other equipment and food items that don’t require insulation.
The high-density fabric of this backpack is resistant to mold, UV rays and abrasion and is of course waterproof. The hydrolok zipper also is built heavy duty and is completely waterproof. This bad boy will be around for years and years of sessions so you can buy in confidence knowing it will see a ton of use!
Northern Brewer Deluxe Home Brewing Starter Kit
Brewing beer has become quite popular in recent years! Home brew kits have become widely accessible and have made brewing your own beer simple and easy. It's a solid gift idea for beer fanatics or for anyone who enjoys a good science experiment.
You can choose between four different beers with this kit so make sure you know what whoever you're shopping for likes to drink most. For each brew, there are walk-through instructions and curated ingredients towalk you through the brewing process.
This is a kit for beginners, but that doesn't mean that more experienced brewers won't still learn something. The beer is pretty dam good too!
A unique and thoughtful gift for the ambitious booze scientist in your life that will more than likely earn you a home-brewed six-pack later down the road!
AxisGO iPhone 7/8 Water Sport Housing
Here's a unique gift idea for anyone who enjoys photography. The AxisGO from AquaTech is a radical new innovation in underwater housing for iPhones 7 and 8 that can shoot photo and video down to 33 feet.
AquaTech sent me out an AxisGO to try a few months back, and I've really been impressed with the photo quality (it looks just like your regular iPhone photo quality) and function. I take underwater photos of wildlife while snorkeling my local lakes and have also shot some righteous release footage while fishing. If you know anyone with a passion for surfing, sailing, diving or anything watersports related, they will love the capabilities and photo opportunity of a device like this!
This could also be a great gift for anyone who has younger kids! The AxisGO is great for shooting memorable underwater photos of the family! Don't forget to consider grabbing some of the accessories depending on who you're shopping for and what their hobbies are.
Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock
Portable hammocks are becoming super popular - and for good reason! They pack down super compact and can be set up in moments just about anywhere! If you have friends or family that love to lay out and lounge, this could be a great gift for them!
This hammock is built from 210T nylon parachute fabric - it's exceptionally lightweight and strong, supporting up to 500 pounds! This is a double hammock, so there is space for two people, or one sprawling napper. The strapping, ropes and carabiners all come included - this hammock is ready to go anywhere - and the price is right!
Days at the beach, camping, and lounging in the backyard are on a whole other level with a unit like this. It's a go-anywhere, nap-anywhere type of gift that's perfect for all sorts of people!
Teton Sports Mammoth Queen Size Sleeping Bag
Here's a cozy Christmas gift that would be great for a couple who loves to camp! This queen sized sleeping bag from Teton Sports allows two (or more) people to share their sleeping accommodations on camping trips!
This is an enormous sleeping bag at 94 by 62 inches and weighs a whopping 16.5 pounds! It's rated down to zero degrees F and built with a soft poly flannel lining.
There are zippers on both sides as well as the bottom so sleeping with a partner is made easy. The ideal sleeping bag for getting intimate while camping or for ridiculously luxurious solo sleeps!
Sage Domain 5/6 Wt. Fly Fishing Reel
Every fly fisherman loves getting new equipment no matter how much they already own. The gift of top notch fishing gear is one that will not be forgotten - you'll be a Christmas hero with a gift like this if you're shopping for an avid angler.
The Domain Reel from Sage is an excellent choice of reel that any fisherman or woman would LOVE owning. I recently had the opportunity to fish with this unit and was very much impressed with its performance. It features a remarkably powerful sealed carbon drag system with an easy adjustment knob, a large arbor for rapid line pick up and a seriously attractive aesthetic.
In other words, this is a top of the line, totally killer fly fishing reel that will be around for many years of fishing.
The model listed here is a 5/6 weight meaning it's suited for fishing for more or less, average-sized fish. If the angler you're shopping for does some saltwater fishing or targets larger freshwater species like Salmon or Pike, go with the larger 7/8 weight.
Fly fishermen take pride in their gear - if you purchase a unit like this for a friend or family member it will likely be the best Christmas gift they unwrap this year!
Our Review
Here's a super neat gift idea for anyone who enjoys photography. The Original Lensball is a photography accessory that allows one to create breathtaking, unique photos using a polished crystal ball.
The Lensball is crafted from K9 crystal that has been hardened and polished to create a perfect and scratch-free surface. By holding up the ball in front of virtually any scene, it pulls the entire frame into a remarkable, spherical image that can then be photographed by any style camera (including smart phones).
No doubt a fun and different gift that whoever you're shopping for will have a blast experimenting with!
TaylorMade Men’s RBZ Black Driver
If you're shopping for any avid golfers, they'll lose their minds unwrapping a spankin' new driver! Whether you're shopping for an up and coming golfer or for a longtime lover of the sport, this is a great quality and value club for all skill levels.
The RBZ driver is well reviewed for its flex, weight, and overall feel. The ultralight titanium core is designed to position the club mass for higher launch and trajectory control. People love crushing balls with this slammer, and it furthermore has a badass aesthetic that any golfer can get behind.
It's not quite a top of the line club, but it's still an excellent driver that will likely make a great upgrade for whoever you're shopping for. If you want to really blow away your favorite golfer this Christmas, consider the M4 Draw Type Driver, also from TaylorMade.
Harvil 90mm Bocce Ball Set
Bocce is a simple yet exciting game best played with a group of competitive friends and a drink in hand. This game set will make a great Christmas gift for anyone who loves yard, camp or beach games!
The objective is to throw your team's balls closest to the target or “jack” ball. That’s about it - it’s a game of who can get closest to the target, and it’s quite addicting! Perfect for beach days, barbeques and get togethers of any kind!
This is a nice quality, heavy set from Harvil that comes at a reasonable cost, and it even includes a measuring tape for those close calls. The balls are made out of tough poly-resin so they'll endure many a game of getting smacked around. Best of all, they make that signature “knock” sound when they connect with each other - it wouldn’t be bocce if they didn’t!
Hap Tim Waterproof Picnic Backpack with Dining Set
If you know some family or friends who love a good picnic, here's a unique gift idea that will no doubt be a hit! This specialized picnic backpack is a must-have for anyone who enjoys wining and dining! Hap Tim has created a super cool picnic system here that comes well reviewed in terms of quality and comes at quite the reasonable cost!
Built from high-quality nylon, this backpack is built tough as well as being pretty darn waterproof. This is not a cheap, gimmicky backpack - it's a real-deal piece of gear that should last for years with the proper care.
The oversized main storage compartment is built with premium insulation lining for keeping food and drink hot or cold while a detachable wine bottle holder is built into the side of the pack. Hap Tim even includes all the dishes, cutlery, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured here! Even the included picnic blanket gets a big thumbs up!
Considering all the included items, this picnic backpack is truly an incredible value that will be remembered as one of the coolest gifts of Christmas!
Boombot REX Weatherproof Bluetooth Speaker
Here's a fun gift for music lovers that's an easy affordable option! The Boombot REX Bluetooth Speaker from Boombotix is an absolute workhorse of a portable speaker that sounds great while somehow still boasting borderline indestructibility!
This weatherproof speaker has impressive sound quality for its size and cost — and I'm not exaggerating when I say it's nearly indestructible. I purchased one of these speakers almost three years ago and it has come all over the globe with me, playing countless hours of music on full blast! Rainy days, sandy beaches, and a million knocks and bangs later, she's still going strong!
The powerful clip on the backside of the speaker makes it easy to bring along anywhere, and its furthermore super lightweight! On a full charge, my Boombotix plays music for around eight hours - pretty impressive. If who you're shopping for prefers to use an aux cord rather than a Bluetooth connection, fear not, there's an included auxiliary port. This little speaker can even be “daisy-chained” to other Boombotix REX's for enhanced volume output.
All in all, this is one tough, dependable and LOUD speaker by Boombotix that should be around for many years!
kangbaobei Patty Maker Press
Shopping for tail-gate heroe? If there's someone in your life who is known to love manning the grill, they'll love this hamburger patty press from kangbaobei.
This is an aluminum non-stick patty maker that's perfect for big cookouts with high hamburger demand. You can stamp out burgers rapidly while keeping your hands clean for other culinary tasks! Interior ridges built into the press design furthermore give the patty a classic ribbed surface for a better searing effect while cooking. It looks pretty dam appetizing too!
The handle is removable for easier storage and the entire press cleans up in moments with soap and water. Easy, affordable and bound to see some use, no doubt a solid gift idea from kangbaobei!
Stars & Moon Premium Glow In The Dark Stars Wall Stickers
Who doesn't love the classic glow in the dark star and moon wall stickers!? These make a great addition to any bedroom - perfect as either a romantic gift idea for an intimate partner or as a fun decoration for friends!
The included adhesive strips are quality made and the luminosity of the stickers won't dissipate over time. This is a bedroom decoration that lasts as long as whoever you're shopping for wants it to.
A fun and easy gift that shouldn't be overlooked!
Dirty Dick’s Hot Sauce
You can't go wrong with a jar of some killer hot sauce depending on who you're shopping for. A jar of Dirty Dick's is furthermore bound to create an uproar while unwrapping presents this year. It's cheap, delicious, and hilarious - a great gift option to buy in bulk for anyone and everyone who loves spicy cuisine.
This award-winning hot sauce is pretty dam hot, yet it has some sweet, fruity overtones. People go crazy over this one, it's a staple in kitchens all over! The perfect gift for the hot sauce fanatics in your life!
Carrom Table-Top Shuffleboard Game
This mini-shuffleboard game is a hell of a fun Christmas gift idea that will become a staple in the household of whoever you're shopping for. Perfect for dinner parties, wild rounds of gambling amongst friends or for stay at home date nights, this shuffleboard set is a totally underrated game!
- This is a nicely constructed wooden game board printed with wear resistant, lead free ink. The set comes with eight roller-bearing pucks so it's ready to play. Everything is of nice quality and built to last - I've owned this game for over a decade now and it still plays like new.
- This is a gift that will be seeing some use on Christmas day right out of the wrapping! Careful who you buy this for... friendly tournaments can quickly turn cutthroat!
Fender Frontman 10G Electric Guitar Amplifier
Here's an adorable little amp for the guitar player in your life. The Frontman 10G Electric Guitar Amplifier is perfect for practicing at home, busking in the street or even for playing gigs at smaller, intimate venues. It's a versatile, excellent value amp for the cost that is very highly reviewed for sound quality and portability.
This is a one channel, 10 Watt amp with a 1-6 inch Fender Special Design Speaker. There's an 1/8 inch auxiliary input for playing along with music from a media player or CD and a headphone jack for silent practicing. This is a particularly great Christmas gift for any musician who enjoys practicing at home.
A highly affordable amplifier that any level of guitarist will enjoy noodling around with or using professionally!
US Art Supply 82 Piece Deluxe Art Creativity Set
If you're shopping for someone with a passion for art, this radical creativity set from US Art Supply will make for a personal and thoughtful gift. Those who enjoy painting, sketching or any artistic expression as a hobby always need supplies - this 82 piece set will stock up whoever you're thinking of with a ton of essential supplies!
24 oil pastels, 24 colored pencils, and 24 watercolor cakes as well as some paint brushes, mixing trays, a sharpener, sanding block and eraser are all included here! This set includes quite a bit of materials and supplies for the cost and even comes stocked in a sharp looking wooden box.
US Art Supply has even included a 90lb 30-sheet sketch pad with this set - a pretty killer gift in itself that any artist will be thrilled to start filling up! Maybe you'll even be gifted back a piece of art down the road!
Adoric Easy Release Silicone Cocktail Ice Cube Trays
This one speaks for itself. A nice quality ice cube tray set for making the perfect cocktails will be a welcome addition to any freezer. If you're shopping for someone who's known to host cocktail parties or who simply enjoys a cold glass of bourbon at the day's end, this is a righteous gift choice.
There's both a spherical and cubical tray here so you can choose between ice balls or cubes! Adoric has built these trays with 100% BPA free, FDA approved, food-grade silicone that is non-toxic and environmentally friendly.
These trays are built to last so they will be around for many years of cold libations - likely starting with some holiday drinks this Christmas!
Spikeball Game Set
If you're shopping for adults that are in reality, still children, here's a gift idea that should be on your radar. Spikeball is a fast-paced, competitive yard or beach game that is a total blast to play. This somewhat recent game has become an instant classic, you'll be hailed as a Christmas hero as soon as this set comes out of the box!
The gameplay is very comparable to volleyball, with two people on each team. The game is super high energy and often gets rowdy fast - perfect for some friendly competition with friends. The game conveniently breaks down into a carry bag that can be worn as a backpack making it highly versatile in terms of where you can play.
If you’re looking for a truly exciting, competitive game for the outdoors that doesn't include the hassle of lugging anything too cumbersome, then you've found it!
Intex Floating Recliner Lounge
Summer might be a long way out, but it's never the wrong time of year to gift an inflatable lounge chair!
This inflatable recliner from Intex is great for the lake, pool or beach and it's very reasonably priced. If there's anyone on your shopping list who loves a nice nap or float on the water, this is the gift for them!
- Intex has built this throne with 18 gauge vinyl - this isn't a cheapo pool toy that will deflate after a few hours of use - it's built with long-term durability in mind. A few built in cupholders ensure whoever you're shopping for won't be without an adult beverage out on the water - a crucial detail of course.
AmeriLeather Double Wine Case
Here's a fun gift for those who like to take a few bottles of wine on the go. This leather wine case from AmeriLeather allows you to safely carry along two wine bottles for making a classy appearance to a picnic, party or casual date night!
A vintage look with some modern technology, this is a killer gift idea for the right person.
This attractive case is 7.5 inches high and 13.5 inches wide so it's pretty compact despite being able to stash two bottles. It's built with top grain cow leather and is equipped with some heavy duty foam padding for added bottle protection. The interior of the case is furthermore lined with a velvet synthetic suede for a truly sharp look.
There's even a leather name tag for imprinting initials or a full name so consider customizing this gift for somebody special!
Meinl Cajon Box Drum with Adjustable Snare
Here's a great gift idea for a musically minded person that's awesome for jam sessions, camp fire sing-alongs or percussion practice. Cajon style box drums are a blast to fool around on, sound great and are remarkably affordable - it's not uncommon to see them professionally played either!
This is a mid-quality option from Meinl Percussion that comes exceptionally highly reviewed by musicians of all levels. The Headliner Series Hardwood String Cajon is 11.75 by 12 by 18 inches, so it's a highly portable jam device!
The playing surface on the front of the instrument results in deep bass when played in the center and a crisp tone towards the rim meant to sound like a snare. It's essentially a full drum kit packed into a single unit!
Thule Sidekick Cargo Box
So this gift isn't exactly fun on its own, but it's a gift idea that will support the hobbies of whoever you're shopping for! A car top Thule makes life easy. Loading up skis or snowboards, fishing equipment, camping gear or a couple of beach chairs are just a few of the applications a Thule is great for!
This is one of the more affordable units available from Thule. There is adequate storage, a smooth and easy latch system, and simple installation. The interior dimensions are 48 by 23 by 13.5 inches, so there's plenty of room to load up all sorts of stuff!
A sleek, aerodynamically designed storage pod that keeps your vehicle clean and organized...sounds fun to me!
Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill
This highly portable, powerful and reliable grill by Coleman is an excellent gift for any grill master that loves to flip burgers before the big game, at the beach or in the backyard!
The RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill is an ideal size and strength grill for easy transport in almost any style vehicle and grilling on the go. It's an awesome stay-at-home grill as well, but the high portability of the RoadTrip LXE is what makes it so radical!
This unit folds down exceptionally compact and can be wheeled around similar to how you would a suitcase! Despite its ability to pack down to nearly nothing, the RoadTrip LXE can put out 20,000 BTUs of heat across its 285 square inches of grill surface - that's some heat!
There are also "swaptop" interchangeable cooking tops available through Coleman that are compatible with this grill so you can even switch out your grill grate for a griddle or stove grate!
An instastart ignitor is furthermore built into this unit so there is no need to manually light it. Coleman hasn't cut any corners except the price tag with this one, no doubt a killer Christmas gift for the hamburger hero in your life!
Willceal Bike Spoke Light
Here's a fun Christmas gift idea for the cyclist in your life. These bicycle spoke lights are pretty dam psychedelic, and they make for a safer ride when pedaling after dark.
There are eight different color options available through this link, all of which put out some powerhouse color. Installation is super simple and doesn't require any tools, and they pop off just as easy when you're ready to switch them out. Batteries are included and have an average duration of about 48 hours per light.
You'll see whoever you're gifting these to coming from a mile away - a totally cool gift idea that they'll love showing off!
Coolrunner Classic Clown Bugle Horn
A clown horn is a hysterical gift idea for the right type of hooligan that will look and sound great on a golf cart, bicycle, scooter or even a canoe or kayak! It's a hilarious way to help a loved one really customize their favorite ride, whatever it might be!
This stainless steel retro horn installs with ease using a hex wrench and has a totally signature honk that you'll learn to recognize from a long ways out! There are several color options available, so grab whatever suits the person you're shopping for most! Fair warning, you might regret it!
Schylling Lava Lamp
If you're shopping for someone with a love for retro-culture, this will make for a seriously groovy gift! Lava lamps might be a wildly dangerous fire risk if operated irresponsibly, but dam are they hypnotizing!
This unit from Schylling will look hip as hell once the wax starts to move and shake. The perfect accessory for a hip bachelor pad or smoking room, or a mesmerizing night light for the bedroom. There are six different color options with various base and wax patterns to choose from but we think you're crazy if you don't go with the Zebra option pictured!
Tstars “Go Jesus It’s Your Birthday” Ugly Christmas Sweater
How about a borderline inappropriate ugly Christmas sweater for one or some of the adults in your life? This horrific piece of holiday apparel will bring Christmas cheer to anyone who sees it!
There's plenty of available sizing and four different color options available so you can select just the right one for whoever it is that you're shopping for. Reviews furthermore claim that this is actually a fairly nice 50% cotton, 50% polyester sweater despite its comical appearance. Who would've thought!
Texsport Calypso Quick Cabana Beach Shelter
Shopping for a beach bum? Here's the ultimate solo shade set-up for kicking back with a book and a cold drink! This canopy system by Texsport is an awesome little pop-up tent that comes at a super reasonable price!
Built with heavy duty polyurethane/silver coated material, this three-sided shelter protects from both the wind and sun. There's also a floor for those that want to stay off the sand. Three mesh windows with zippered storm flaps allow for a breeze or can be dropped to hide away from the sun's glare for a righteous beach nap.
The three pole pin and ring frame system utilizes fiber glass poles for an overall dam tough design that can handle a good bit of wind. Both stakes and sand bags keep it secured, so it's not going anywhere until it's stuffed back into the convenient carry bag.
Privacy, shade, and protection from the wind and sand all in a highly portable package - this is one kick-ass Christmas gift for the beach lover(s) in your life!