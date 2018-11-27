10 Best Funny Gifts for Girlfriends: Your Ultimate List

Shopping for a bachelorette party, bridal shower, or office party? A serious gift can be nice, but a funny gift is always more memorable. Gag gifts are ideal for bachelorette parties, birthday parties, or as Secret Santa gifts. Make her chuckle with one of these funny gag gifts for women, but beware: some of our favorite gifts on this list are a little bit risqué.

Looking for more gift ideas, perhaps even ideas that aren’t designed to make her chuckle? Check out our guide to the best gifts for women, or our post on the best birthday gifts for women.

1. Peanut Butter & Jelly Soda

It doesn’t get much weirder than PB&J soda. This is definitely a gift that will get a big laugh when it is unwrapped. If you really want to put the “gag” in gag gift, try one of the company’s more adventurous soda flavors. Other weird soda options from this company include buffalo wing, pumpkin pie, sweet corn, and bacon.

Price: $5.45

2. Chapul Cricket Energy Bar Sampler

Looking for a gag gift for picky eaters, or a real gift for an adventurous gourmand? These energy bars are made with cricket flour. They are totally safe to eat, and are actually a good source of protein. An increasing number of people are experimenting with getting their protein from cricket flour, as it is arguably better for the environment than protein from factory farms. This is definitely a gag gift that will make most women squeal with disgust.

Price: $15 for a three-pack

3. ‘Shhh There’s Wine in Here’ Mug

If you need a gift for a coworker or a wine-loving friend, then this funny mug is clever gift. The design printed on both sides of an 11 ounce ceramic mug, along with a cheeky winking face on the bottom. This is a great gag gift for women who like to have fun at the office, or after-hours. Does she need a wine opener, too? Check out our guide to the best wine openers for suggestions on the best way to open your favorite bottle of vino.

Price: $12.16 (19 percent off MSRP)

4. Giant Microbes ‘Kissing Disease’ Plushie

Looking for a gag gift for a doctor, nurse, scientist, or teacher? This plush microbe takes the Epstein-Barr virus, and makes it cute and cuddly. The idea of a “kissing disease” virus looking so adorable is quite clever, and it makes this a fun gift for your significant other.

Price: $9.95 (42 percent off MSRP)

5. Fred and Friends MUFFIN TOPS Baking Cups

These tongue-in-cheek muffin cups are a funny gift for anyone who likes to bake on the weekends. When the batter rises and spreads over the top, the muffins look like a muffin top. These muffin tops are definitely more appealing than the muffin tops you might have seen at the mall.

Price: $8.50 (37 percent off MSRP)

6. 50 Ways to Eat Cock

Looking for a funny bridal shower or birthday gift? Look no further. 50 Ways to Eat Cock is a cookbook with a saucy name, but it really does feature recipes using the meat from male birds. The rooster-centric recipes in this book are designed to be healthy, so she can feel good about eating these traditional recipes.

Price: $13.46 (10 percent off MSRP)

7. Zombie White Chocolate Bar

TV fans might recognize these bars, which were featured on the show Food Factory. The bars are made from white chocolate, with red “zombie blood” used to write the “Bite Me” on each piece of chocolate. This candy is handmade in small batches by a candy company in Pennsylvania. This is a great gag gift for any fan of The Walking Dead.

Price: $6.95

8. Bear Hands Oven Mitts

Looking for a funny gag gift that your friend will actually use? These whimsical-yet-practical oven mitts explore the play on words of “bare/bear hands”. Why have boring oven mitts when you can have funny oven mitts?

Price: $15.24 (24 percent off MSRP)

9. Hott Products MacAweenie & Cheese

Penis-shaped pasta is a typical gift for a bachelorette party, but you could also give this adults-only mac and cheese as a birthday or holiday gift. Shopping for a gal with a sweet tooth? Try these gummy peckers instead. Either penis-shaped food item is bound to get your girlfriends laughing.

Price: $8.49 (35 percent off MSRP)

10. Women’s ‘I’m Silently Correcting Your Grammar’ T-Shirt

Shopping for a teacher, writer, or avid reader? This funny t-shirt is the perfect gift for a woman who hates poor grammar. If you’re in the market for other funny shirts, check out our gift guide to the best funny T-shirts for men, which includes shirts that will also appeal to women.

Price: $16.99 – $18.99, depending on size selected

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.