25 Funny Holiday Cards: The Ultimate List (2018)

Looking for some laughs this holiday season? Forget about cheesy traditional cards and go for one of these hilarious holiday greetings. In this list we found the 25 funniest holiday cards for Christmas, Chanukah and the holiday season:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hilarious ‘Invite Frosty’ Holiday Card with Envelope
Our Review
This hilarious card features Santa and a couple of elves and reindeer in the ht tub, with a floating hat, corn cob pipe, and buttons, with Santa saying "Who's idea was it to invite Frosty to the hot tub?" This extra large card measures 8.5" x 11".
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Things That Get Lit Card
Our Review
The front of this card has a list of Things That Get Lit At Christmas - CHristmas Tree, House, Candles, Fire - And the inside says US! with a table full of wine and spirits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giving A Shit Card
Our Review
This slly card has a vintage style ad for a special medication called "Giving A Shit" that cures Christmas Music Mania, Gift Buying Panic or Seasonal Family Dysfunction Disorder!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stonehouse Collextion Set of 24 Cards
Our Review
This box set of 24 cards contains 3 cards each of 8 funny holiday cards. The cards include a reindeer sticking his tonge to the frozen north pole, reindeer hanging out on top of a house ooking at their cell phones, Santa taking a selfie, Santa getting hit by a tree, a reindeer eating a snowman's carrot nose, Santa trying to make a snow angel, Santa losing his pants in the chimney, and reindeer getting covered by snow as a plow drives by.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
12 Comet’s Problem Christmas Cards with Envelopes
Our Review
This card make take a minute to sink in but it is sure to get some laughs. It has COmet the reindeer looking depressed, while the other reindeers say "Whats wrong with Comet" and answer "His wife snuck off to Vegas and blew 50 bucks" This set comes with one dozen of these funny cards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NobleWorks 10 Funny Christmas Cards With Envelopes
Our Review
NobleWorks makes some of the funniest cards out there. This Christmas set contains 10 funny and silly cards. These include reindeer commenting on how Santa's outfit is "so yesterday" on Dec, reindeer commenting on how Santa cant drink any more beer because he's the designated driver, the suggestion box at the elve's workshop going straight to Santa's fireplace, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Mistletoe’ – Funny Merry Christmas Greeting Card
Our Review
This card is probably the funniest, and the most inappropriate, on this list. It is a Christmas portrait of Mistletoe, cousin to Camel Toe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hallmark Shoebox Funny Christmas Cards Assortment (5 Cards with Envelopes)
Our Review
This assortment of 5 cards from Hallmark is silly and funny. It features a donut singing O Holey Night, "Got you something for Christmas - This card", a dog writing a funny Christmas poem, The difference between how much you are loved on Christmas vs every day (You get a card), and a fish admiring his CHristmas decor saying "I feel bad about having to poop in here"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
36-Pack Merry Christmas Greeting Cards
Our Review
This large box of 36 cards features 6 each of 6 funny designs. THe cards include Santa getting robbed, a polar bear eating the elves, Santa daying I do it for the Ho's, ELf on the Shelf peeking at Mrs Claus in the shower, Rudolph looking away from Santas plumbers crack saing "just 2 billion more stops..." and Santa falling into a lit fireplace while a little girl says "Put me on the naughty list, eh?"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Box of 12 ‘My Paws Are Frozen’ Christmas Card Set
Our Review
This set contains a dozen of this funny card. It has a short dog and a tall dog on it, with the tal dog commenting on how cold his paws are. The short dog, buried past his legs in snow, says "I wish that was my only problem!"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Coal for Christmas’ – Funny Merry Christmas Greeting Card
Our Review
This card features a diabolical looking girl standing in front of a burning house saying "Santa gave me coal for Christmas...I used it"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Christmas carols for everyone’ – Funny Merry Christmas Greeting Card
Our Review
This funny and inaproppriate card features "Christmas Carols For The Mentally Unbalanced" including Schizophrena (Do you hear what I hear?), Dementia (I think I'll be home for Christmas), Paranoid (Santa Claus is coming to town to get me) and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trump Got To See His Nose: Hilarious Christmas Card
Our Review
This funny Trump card features a picture of Donald Trump saying "You got to see his nose. TREMENDOUS. Real leader! Friend of mine. Those other reindeer...LOSERS!"
Trump Got To See His Nose: Hilarious Christmas Card
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trump Christmas Peasant: Humorous Christmas Card
Our Review
This card has President Trump in the Queen of England's body on the front, saying "Merry Christmas you peasant!" and on the inside it says "Let them eat fruitcake!"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
12 ‘Heads Will Roll’ Boxed Christmas Cards with Envelopes
Our Review
This is a boxed set of 12 cards. The cards feature a Facebook exchange between the reindeer making fun of Santa's weight, while Santa reads it and says "Heads will roll"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hallmark Shoebox Funny Christmas Card (Squirrel Cartoon)
Our Review
This Hallmark card has a squirrel on the front, standing in the snow in front of a couple of acorns screaming "My nuts are frozen!" and on the inside reads "Warm wishes this holiday season."
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
12 ‘Rice Cakes Blank Boxed Christmas’ Hilarious Greeting Cards
Our Review
This is a pack of 12 cards, which are blank on the inside. The outside has an illustration of a disappointed Santa saying "Rice cakes?! I guess somebody only wants educational toys this year!"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
12 Born in a Barn Christmas Cards with Envelopes
Our Review
This funny card has an illustration of Jesus walking in from the snowy outdoors while an annoyed woman says "Jesus Christ, close the door! Where were you born, in a barn?" The inside reads "Seasons Greetings"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
12 ‘Close-Knit Family’ Boxed Christmas Cards with Envelopes
Our Review
Here is a card that wil hit home for many people and make them laugh. It reads "Happiness is having a large, close knit family in another city" The inside says "Seasons greetings, wherever you are."
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Santa in Jewish Home
Our Review
Here is a funny card for Chanukah. It has a picture of a Jewish family lighting the Menorah, while Santa plops down from the chimney and the dad says "How many times do I have to tell this putz?"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Promised Land Chinese Buffet Chanukah Card
Our Review
Here is another funny Chanukah card featuring Moses leading his people to "The promised land" which is an all you can eat Chinese buffet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hallmark Shoebox Funny Holiday Boxed Cards, Snowbirds
Our Review
This card is hilarious for any winter holiday. It has a picture of alittle kid sticking his tongue out to catch snow, while two birds sit on a branch overhead and one bird says to the other "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hallmark Shoebox Funny Christmas Boxed Cards, Cat with Jingle Bells
Our Review
This is a great card for pun lovers. The front has an image of a cat named Bob, who is jingling bells on his tail. The inside reads "Bells on Bob's tail ring."
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas Cards Set – 24 Holiday Cards with Red Envelopes
Our Review
THis set of 24 cards features 4 cute vintage designs. These cards are more silly and wholesome than laugh out loud funny. The designs include bunnies cuddling in a stocking, a hedgehog driving a tiny car with a tree and gifts, a polar beat delivering gifts on a bicycle, and a deer with decorated antlers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3-PACK FOOTBALL Christmas Cards
Our Review
Here is a funny card for a football fan. It says "Ho ho ho The Holiday Rush" on the front, and "Bringin in the holiday Mojo" inside.