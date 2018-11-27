10 Best Gag Gifts for Men This Christmas

There are lots of reasons to buy a funny gift. A gag gift or funny gift can be a great choice for someone’s birthday or bachelor party. Funny gifts are also great for occasions when you need to lighten the mood, celebrate a promotion, or just make somebody laugh. Gag gifts are a great choice when you need to find a “get well soon” present. Whatever your reason for shopping, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best funny gifts for men of all ages. These weird, offbeat, and quirky gifts will definitely make any guy chuckle.

1. Exploding Kittens

This is a great gift for fans of The Oatmeal, or guys who love games like Cards Against Humanity. In Exploding Kittens, your goal is to outlast all the other players, and blow up their kittens. It’s a great party game for two to five players. This was the most-backed project in Kickstarter history, but if he missed his chance to back the project then, he can still enjoy the game today.

If you want to give the game a darker, funnier twist, pick up the NSFW Edition of the game to expand your basic set of cards. Adding more cards lets you play the game with up to nine players. You may also want to pick up Imploding Kittens, the game’s first expansion pack.

Price: $20

2. Michael Jordan Space Jam Jersey

Guys of a certain age have fond memories of watching Space Jam. This MJ jersey is an awesome gift for anyone who loved that movie, worshipped Michael Jordan, or for any guy that’s a big fan of basketball. It’s certainly an odd gift, but it will definitely make him smile. A Space Jam water bottle is a nice companion gift to consider.

Price: $38.99 – $49.99, depending on size selected

3. Flipping Funny Talking Grill Spatula

Need a quirky gift for a chef or grillmaster? This talking spatula is a funny gift option to consider. The spatula plays nine different pre-recorded quips at the push of a button. Batteries are included, so this gift is ready to use, right out of the box.

Price: $9.89 (60 percent off MSRP)

4. DirtyRagz Men’s World’s Okayest Brother T-Shirt

Need a funny gift for your brother? This is a solid choice for your actual family, or for a fraternity brother. Consider this funny shirt the next time you need to shop for a birthday or a Secret Santa gift.

Price: $14.85 – $19.85, depending on color and size selected

5. ‘Why Do Men Have Nipples? Hundreds of Questions You’d Only Ask a Doctor After Your Third Martini’

Some people think books are a lame gift, but for the right guy, a funny book really is the perfect gift. Why Do Men Have Nipples? answers weird medical questions like “How do people in wheelchairs have sex?” and “Why does asparagus make my pee smell?” This is a cool gift for anyone who has an interest in science or medicine.

Price: $10.60 (24 percent off MSRP)

6. ‘Either You Like Bacon…’ Shirt

Funny shirts are always a great gift, and this is a particularly awesome choice if you’re shopping for a bacon freak. While not a great shirt for vegetarians, this is definitely something a carnivore would wear with pride. Like the shirt says, “Either you like bacon, or you’re wrong.”

Price: $20.00 – $22.00, depending on size selected

7. Harcos Labs Zombie Jerky

This is a funny gift for any zombie fan. The jerky is made from beef, but dyed green to mimic the pallor of the undead. With 13 grams of protein, and only 1 gram of fat, it’s also a snack he can enjoy after hitting the gym or hitting the books.

Price: $8.99

8. Canada Eh Team Sweatshirt

Need a funny gift for a Canadian friend? This punny sweatshirt is an awesome choice. The hoodie itself is also warm and toasty, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone who lives in colder climates. Fans of Canadian sports teams may also appreciate this funny gift.

Price: $24.99 – $26.99, depending on size selected

9. Sharp Shirter Slothzilla Shower Curtain

If you need a really weird, random, WTF gift, this is it. This oddball shower curtain is a great birthday gift, housewarming gift, or present to bring to the office Christmas party. We can pretty much guarantee that the guy you’re shopping for won’t own anything like this. You can browse more funny shower curtains here.

Price: $39.99

10. Pizza Cat Surfing Socks

Another great gift if you’re looking to get a laugh, these wacky socks are perfect for guys who love cats, weird fashion, or memes. They’re treated to prevent fading over time, and designed to fit most foot sizes. Function has a variety of interesting socks, but these socks are arguably the most excellent choice. Another option to consider would be this funny Pizza Rat shirt.

Price: $12.95

