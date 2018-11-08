24 Best Gifts for Animal Lovers: The Ultimate List (2018)

Animal lovers come in all sorts. Some love farm animals, other love dogs and cats, and still others love woodland creatures. No matter what type you’re trying to buy for, our best gifts for animal lovers picks should help you choose just the right thing.
YETI Boomer 8 Stainless Steel
Admittedly, $50 is quite a lot for a dog bowl, but that's what makes it a perfect gift. Giving someone something they might not spring for themselves is what gifting is all about. Not only that, but this is the deluxe treatment as far as dog bowls go. It's super durable, made of stainless steel with a brushed look and a robust anti-slip ring on the bottom. In fact, I have one of these for my brutal young husky mix and it's standing up to his zealous meal times very well so far.
Amazing Animal Facts Postcards: 50 Colorable Postcards
Based on the adorable book, this pack of postcards combines delightful animal facts and coloring for a complete animal lover experience. Recipients can color these before they send them to friends in order to share the illustrations and important knowledge with them. The author has also put out a book about extinct animals, as well.
Creature Cups Manatee Cup
What animal lover doesn't want to be greeted by their favorite animal each morning? One of the following animals will emerge from each cup of coffee as they drink: crocodile, lobster, manatee, octopus, sea otter, shark, turtle, or whale tale.
Animal Lover: Fun and Stress Relieving Animal Designs to Color
Another coloring activity, this coloring book combines a love of animals with the need for meditative, calming activities. There are 31 images to be colored in this book, all aimed at slowing down and relaxing. If you want to give colored pencils along with this, see our post on them here.
Crystal Baby Woodland Animals Poster Prints
These minimalist prints highlight the cutest animals of all: baby animals. Each set includes six 8 by 10 prints on 100 year archival gloss paper, which will make them easy to frame later. In addition to this set of woodland creatures, you can also get a set for baby safari animals, baby arctic animals, baby animals of the outback, and baby farm animals.
Sassy Southern Charm & Grace Llama & Alpaca Lover Shirt
Who doesn't love alpacas? They're so silly looking and they provide us with luxurious fur. This adorable illustration is available on a shirt for men, women, and kids in black, blue, dark heather gray, heather blue, and purple.
Glitzhome Rusty Marquee LED Lighted Pig Sign
This type of rustic home decor is just as at home in a rough hewn farm home as it is in a modern apartment. Here you have a combination of vintage looks with the marquee sign style on a rusted meal form. In addition to the pig, you can also get this in cow, cat, or rooster.
Be Kind To Animals Or I’ll Kill You Black Mug
Need something a little...stronger? This cartoon rendering of John Wick should get the point across for the animal lover in your life. Just don't mess with their dog.
Creative Co-Op Set of Resin Antique Silver Leaf Whale Bookends
I love these bookends - in fact, I have these bookends. They're very solid feeling and look great on any shelf. They elevate book storage into a decorative element. If you're not much for the silver look, they also come in black.
Fuzzy Ink Beautiful Fox Mountain Landscape Art Print
Swarovski Lion Mother Figurine
Want something a bit more glam? Try this Swarovski crystal figurine depicting a mother lion. The female lions do the hunting after all, so this is a good gift for the strong woman in your life. You can also get a lion cub to match, or there are options like a baby rabbit and a family of ducks.
Cardboard Safari Recycled Cardboard Rhino Trophy Head
If the animal lover in your life can't even stand the thought of hunting, much less taxidermy, they can still have a trophy animal head on their wall for decoration. These cardboard taxidermy heads add an interesting talking piece to any room. Other options include a ram and an elephant, as well as bamboo versions like this deer and this buffalo.
Mayfair Games Costa Rica Board Game
In this game, you can send the animal lover in your life on safari to discover animals in the wild. Navigate using several expeditions to uncover as many species as possible while avoiding hazards. It's a great game for players of all ages; easy to play with good replay value.
The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Deck and Guidebook
You don't need to be into divination to appreciate the intense beauty of these cards. Created by Kim Karns, who also created The Wild Unknown Tarot deck (which itself contains a great many beautiful animal illustrations), this set inclues 63 animal oracle cards and a guidebook packaged together in a keepsake box. The cards themselves have a wonderful tactile feeling and are worth just spreading out to look at no matter the reason.
‘Africa: Eye To Eye With the Unknown’ Blu-ray
Every animal lover knows all about David Attenborough. He's narrated all of the great nature documentaries, including this one, which comprises six hours of studying the wildlife of Africa. Seeing animals go about their natural lives is an achievement in filmmaking, which is why the documentaries he narrates are so well-received.
The Home Bar “It’s Not Drinking Alone if the Pets are Home” Handmade Stemless Wine Glass
Judging by the logic on this glass, I don't think I've ever had a drink alone. If this sounds like the animal lover in your life, grab them this glass to reassure them that, in fact, they're never drinking alone.
MsMr There’s, Like, A Bunch of Dogs in Here Doormat
Let the person in your life whose home is overrun by canines announce this to visitors so they're prepared to be smothered with love when they walk in the door. This doormat measures 23.6 by 15.7 inches and is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Don't worry, there's a cat version, too.
ALAZA Cartoon Sloth In Flowers Throw Blanket
Sloths really don't get the credit they deserve, though there is an undercurrent of major sloth fans out there. If someone you know is among them, grab them this microfiber throw blanket, which measures 50 inches by 60 inches.
Tough Cookie Clothing Namastay Home With My Dog Tank Top
Along the same lines of the tank top on our gifts for tequila lovers post, the dog owner on your list can use this to let everyone at the gym what they’d rather be doing instead of downward dog. Available in the pictured coral, peach, black, burgundy, mint, navy, olive, blush pink, neon pink, and white and printed on a 60 percent cotton, 40 percent polyester blend.
Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum
Now, I know what you might be thinking: “I am not going to gift a vacuum at Christmas or any other time.” Okay, that’s fair. But take it from me as an owner of three dogs and two chinchillas: every pet owner needs a very good vacuum. While some might opt for more expensvie brands, I can't praise this lightweight, super easy to use and maintain vacuum enough for its price.
Petcube Bites
If the pet owner on your list works long hours or otherwise must be away from their beloved animal for any length of time regularly, you may consider buying them a pet camera. This Petcube Bites combines the utility of an HD camera, two-way audio, and a treat dispenser. I have one and I absolutely love it. The built-in motion detection means it can also double as a home security device. You can go here to read my full review in comparison to the very similar PetChatz HD.
Need more options? See our picks for the best pet cameras here.
Petmate 24494 Replenish Pet Waterer with Microban
If the pet lover on your list is still refilling the water bowl every day, introduce some convenience into their lives. I recently got this for my dogs and I love it. It takes a 60 pound pitbull about three days to empty this, so if life is very hectic, I won’t have to worry as much about forgetting to give him water. This is the one gallon size and includes a charcoal filter in the bottle base, which is replaceable. The Microban is a nice touch, too.
Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor
The Whistle 3 is an improvement on previous versions of the device that separated the GPS tracker and activity monitor into two different devices. This release is a single, streamlined unit that fits on any collar or harness that is one inch in width.
This waterproof smart dog collar tracker utilizes AT&T’s cellular network to relay information back to your smartphone. This includes notifications about leaving a pre-defined safe area, which piggybacks on your wi-fi connection and ensures that your dog is close to home at all times. It also includes daily activity information, which can be tailored to your pup’s age, breed, and weight. These notifications can be delivered via text, app, or email.
After a charge of two hours, this will last seven days, depending on usage. Being that it uses a major carrier’s network, there is a monthly subscription fee starting at $6.95, same as the Link AKC above. This is managed within the app and doesn’t require a separate contract. Whistle also provides above-average customer service, should you have any questions or issues.
GreatArrivals Gift Baskets Ultimate Doggie Gift
Don’t let people have all the fun when it comes to gift baskets. Dogs are just as likely to love a basket piled high with goodies as the humans on your list. This basket includes a polyester bandanna, dog bag duffel, brush, fleece paw print pet blanket, Puppy Scoops Maple Bacon Ice Cream Mix, Pawsitively Gourmet Paw & Bone truffles, and a lot more for a total of eight pounds of goodies.