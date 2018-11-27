50 Awesome Gifts for Any Occasion: 2018’s Best Gifts

Not everyone has the gift-giving gene. There are some people who just have a natural knack for picking out cool, unusual, or just plain “wow” gifts for everyone they know. And then there are other people, people who really struggle to find a cool gift for their loved ones, despite having the best intentions. Do you have a reputation for picking out lame gifts for Christmas or birthdays? We’re here to help with an epic gift guide for all ages. These breathtaking, magnificent, stunning gift ideas are designed to impress even the hardest-to-shop-for person on your gift list. Some of the awesome gifts below are high end, but many gifts on our list are reasonably priced for any shopper on a tight budget. Get ready for the holidays with our picks for the most awesome gifts for any occasion. Read on to see our suggestions for awesome Christmas gifts for men, women, and kids.

1. Oculus Rift & Oculus Touch Bundle

This bundle includes both the Oculus headset and the Oculus Touch controllers. The Touch controllers come in a pair, and are designed to deliver natural “hand presence” – the feeling that your virtual hands are actually your own. This bundle comes with multiple games, for a limited time: Lucky’s Tale, EVE: Valkyrie, VR Sports Challenge, and The Unspoken. This is an awesome gift for both kids and adults.

A Windows PC and an internet connection are required for Oculus Rift, so make sure your current system is up to the required specs. Want to get them a bundle that includes both headset and computer? Browse more Oculus Rift bundles on sale here. You may also want to check out our guide to the most unique gifts for men who have everything, a gift guide that includes some gifts that will appeal to VR gamers.

Price: $798

2. Dynamic Saunas 3-Person Corner Far Infrared Sauna

A home sauna is a lavish gift idea that will appeal to anyone during the coldest months of the year. Saunas have a lot of great health benefits, making them appealing to older couples, or anyone who needs to take a little “me time” to cope with stress. This sauna features a simple control panel for controlling music and temperature, and is designed for indoor use only. You can browse more home sauna designs here.

Looking for more cool gifts for women? Check our out guide to the best gifts for women over 50.

Price: $1,581.90 (65 percent off MSRP)

3. Mark Broumand 2.77ct Old Mine Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Created by LA-based jewelry designer Mark Broumand, this stunning engagement ring is perfect for the woman who is really one-of-a-kind. This ring features an old mine cut diamond, a highly prized cut among diamond experts. The setting is made from platinum. With a total carat weight of almost three carats, this is a statement piece that will definitely take her breath away.

Want to see more beautiful diamond rings? Browse more jewelry from Mark Broumand here, or visit our guide to the best engagement rings.

Price: $26,445

4. Cal Flame 96″ BBQ Island 4 Burner Gas Grill With Side Bar

Looking for a gift for someone who loves to cook and entertain? This outdoor BBQ island is perfect for those who love indoor-outdoor living in warmer climates. This BBQ island includes a four burner gas grill, along with a side bar for preparing and plating dishes. This is a perfect gift for the hostess with the mostest. If you want to see even more lavish outdoor BBQ setups, browse more offerings from Cal Flame here.

Price: $5,149.99

5. Segway One S1

This pint-sized personal transporter is designed for riders between 16 and 50 who weigh under 220 pounds. The device itself is compact and fairly lightweight, clocking in at just 25 pounds. Riders can travel up to 15 miles on a single charge, with a top-speed of up to 12.5 MPH. The One S1 pairs with a smartphone app, which enables the rider to monitor their speed, lock the device, or even set up custom light patterns to impress their friends. The app also includes a new rider tutorial to help Segway newbies learn the ropes. You can feel safe while riding this electronic device, since it has been certified to UL 2272 standards. This would be a fun gift for a teenager, or for a city-dwelling adult.

Looking for something similar, but at a lower price? You could also consider the SWAGTRON T3 self-balancing scooter.

Price: $599.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

6. Kobe Beef Filet Mignon

Kobe beef is widely regarded as the best beef in the world. It offers superior fat marbling, so a perfectly cooked Kobe steak should basically melt in your mouth. These Kobe filet mignons would be an awesome gift idea for a chef, foodie, or serious steak lover. Like bigger steaks? Consider these Kobe beef ribeyes instead.

Price: $210

7. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum Mens Watch

A Rolex is an amazing gift for your dad or romantic partner. This beautiful Rolex features an ice blue dial, 18 carat gold, and waterproofing up to 330 feet. This watch boasts three sub-dials displaying 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour increments. Looking for less expensive Rolex watches? We also like the Rolex Yacht-Master II. You can also browse more Rolex watches on sale here.

Price: $58,275

8. SkyTech Omega Gaming Computer

Shopping for someone who needs a new gaming PC? This SkyTech PC is a solid choice, especially if you’re looking for a gaming desktop that can support VR. The SkyTech Omega GTX 1060 is VR certified for both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. This laptop uses Thermaltake Water 3.0 120mm AIO liquid cooling.

Here’s a breakdown of the key specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700k 8M Skylake Quad-Core 4.0 GHz CPU

Motherboard: LGA 1151 Intel Motherboard

Video Card: Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5

Memory: 16GB DDR4 Gaming Memory

Power Supply: Thermaltake 600 Watt Smart 80 PLUS Certified PSU

HDD: 240GB SSD

Second HDD: 2 TB 7200 RPM Hard Disk

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64-bit

Not sure if this desktop is the right choice for the person you’re shopping for? Browse more PC gaming desktops here.

Price: $1,279

9. Bloxels: Build Your Own Video Game

What kid wouldn’t love to create their own digital world? This award-winning “make your own video game” kit is perfect for kids between the ages of eight and 13. This toy pairs with the free Bloxels Builder app. Kids can create game rooms, characters, and game art using the 13″ x 13″ Gameboard and included 320 blocks in eight different colors.

Looking for a similar tech gift for kids, but with a more lavish set of features? The Cubelets robot blocks are another great gift idea for kids and teens.

Price: $32.72 (35 percent off MSRP)

10. Stern Pinball ‘Ghostbusters’ Pro Edition Arcade Pinball Machine

A pinball machine is a great addition to your home game room, den, garage, or man cave. This pinball machine from Stern takes its design cues from the classic Ghostbusters films. The board includes custom speech recorded by original Ghostbusters cast member Ernie Hudson. Stern also makes a Game of Thrones pinball machine, which is slightly cheaper than this machine.

Price: $6,095

11. Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer

Looking for a small 3D printer that won’t take up too much space? This model is ideal for beginners and kids. It’s also great for holiday gifting because it comes pre-assembled, and is bundled with PLA filament and a microSD card with preinstalled 3D models. This complete bundle is great for kids, teens, or adults looking to get into the 3D printer hobby.

Hoping to get a bigger 3D printer? You could also consider Monoprice’s Maker Select 3D Printer V2 for printing bigger projects. We also like the CEL RBX01 Robox 3D printer, which boasts automatic platform leveling, pause and resume functionality, and a drip free dual nozzle system.

Price: $214.54

12. Fresh Italian White Truffles

Truffles are a gourmet indulgence. If you’re shopping for a foodie or a lover of Italian cuisine, an ounce of fresh truffles is a stellar gift. Shave them over fresh pasta, risotto, or even pizza. Make sure to provide a truffle slicer if your recipient doesn’t already own one.

Price: $195 for one ounce

13. Ringly Bluetooth Connected Smart Ring

Looking for a cool gift for the tech-savvy woman in your life? This is a fun and functional gift. Ringly is a smart ring that connects with her smartphone to keep her connected to the digital world at a glance, instead of being tied to the screen of her phone. Ringly rings offer custom push notifications from apps like Uber, Slack, WhatsApp, eBay, and Snapchat. And one thing that’s really cool is she can filter her notifications so that only certain people’s messages come through, making it easy to filter out work-related messages after office hours.

Want to see more designs from Ringly? Browse all available ring colors here.

Price: $195

14. Thinkgizmos Remote Control Robot

Looking for lots of awesome at a reasonable price? Any little kid would love having a robot friend. This fun robot toy shoots discs from his chest, and is controlled by a remote. The robot also works and dances. This toy is suitable for kids five and older. This RC Robot requires six AA Batteries which are not included, so make sure to pick some up.

Price: $34.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

15. K2 Pinnacle 88 Skis

Get ready for ski season with a new pair of skis. These skis are made with K2’s Konic technology, which makes skis very lightweight. K2’s all terrain rocker and its tapered tip and tail can cut through a variety of snow conditions, including fresh powder and wet, lumpy snow. Not sure if these skis are right for the person you’re shopping for? Browse more K2 skis here.

If you need to find more gifts for the people in your life, you may also be interested in our guide to the best gifts for your aunt.

Price: $574.90 – $649.95, depending on size selected

16. iPhone 7

For many, Samsung will always be associated with exploding phones. If you’re going to get someone a smartphone for a holiday or birthday, we’d advise skipping the Samsungs and getting an iPhone instead. The new iPhone 7 is packed with great features, including a top-notch camera, improved battery life, and (for the first time in an iPhone) water-resistant design. If you’d prefer to stick with an Android phone, we also recommend the unlocked Sony Xperia smartphone.

Price: $733 for an unlocked device

17. Reloop RP-2000-M DJ Turntable With Quartz Driven Direct Drive

Shopping for a budding DJ or EDM fan? This DJ turntable would be a great gift for someone in their teens or 20s. It boasts extra heavy construction, a metal chassis, and a statically balanced S-shaped pick-up arm. You can easily connect a remote starter and beat counter to this turntable. Want to get more gift ideas in the same vein? Browse more DJ gear from Reloop here.

Price: $299.99

18. Hawk4k Folding Drone With 4k Camera

Also featured on our guide to the best gifts for men who have everything, this auto-follow drone is a great gift for adults or kids who are looking to break into the drone hobby. Auto-follow drones are great for beginners, since the drone can automatically follow your movements. This means you don’t need to have any experience flying drones to get great shots. A compact, folding design, combined with a 4K camera and a watch controller, make this a stellar option for any major birthday.

Looking for similar drones with some of the same features? You may also want to browse our guides to the best auto follow drones and the best camera drones. A similar model we also recommend is the Flypro Follow Me Sports Drone.

Price: $599

19. Playcraft Bulls Eye Ball Deluxe Arcade Table

Skeeball is an arcade classic, and this home-ready arcade table is perfect for bringing the boardwalk into your garage, den, or man cave. Both kids and adults will get a kick out of this deluxe gaming table. The table measures eight and a half feet long, and features two-player electronic scoring. Not sure if this oversized gift is a practical addition to your home? You could opt for this slightly shorter air hockey table instead.

Price: $895

20. LEGO Super Heroes Batman Classic TV Series Batcave

Do you remember the awesome feeling of unwrapping a huge LEGO playset on Christmas morning? Give another child that excitement this holiday season with a large LEGO set of their own. This epic Batman set will inspire hours of childhood adventures. This set is inspired by the 1960s Batman TV series. Cool design elements include “Bat poles” for Batman and Robin to slide down, a selection of Bat-gadgets, a helipad, a Batmobile and Batcopter. The set includes nine LEGO minifigures: Batman, Robin, Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, Alfred Pennyworth, The Joker, Catwoman, The Riddler and The Penguin.

Shopping for a kid who isn’t crazy about Batman? We also recommend the high-end LEGO sets for making a Porsche 911 model or building a Mindstorms robot.

Price: $269.95

21. Gibson Les Paul Studio Faded 2016 T Electric Guitar

This Gibson Les Paul would be a great gift for any musician or budding rock star in your family. This particular Les Paul boasts a carved maple top with mahogany back. An set of upgraded Burst bucker Pro humbuckers offer a range of PAF-inspired tones, with wax potting to combat squeal in high-gain situations. Little touches throughout the guitar are designed to make it look like a classic Les Paul.

Not sure if this Gibson is quite the right gift for the guitar player in your life? Browse our guides to the best electric guitars and best acoustic guitars to give for Christmas 2016.

Price: $799 (43 percent off MSRP)

22. Singular Sound BeatBuddy

Looking for another gift idea for the guitar player in your life? If they already have a great guitar and a solid amp, consider this cool pedal. The BeatBuddy is the first drum machine in a pedal format, letting guitar players become their own backing percussionist, hands-free. Over 200 songs in 21 genres, plus 10 ultra-realistic drum sets come included. Players can create their own songs or drum sets for free with the BeatBuddy manager software.

Looking for more guitar pedals to help create an awesome sound? Read our guides to the best reverb pedals and looper pedals.

Price: $299

23. Knock Knock Why You’re So Awesome ‘Fill in the Love’ Journal

This “fill in the love” journal is an awesome gift for anyone you love. We think it’s crucial to take the time to fill it in before gifting, so that it feels really personalized to your giftee. Every page of this book includes fill-in-the-blank prompts to help you explain just how awesome you think they are. This is a fun gift idea for a friend, parent, sibling, or significant other. The similar “Why You Make Me Smile” book from Knock Knock is also a nice option to consider.

Looking for more gift ideas for the men in your life? Check out our guide to the best gifts for grandpa.

Price: $9.95

24. Piper Computer Kit

The Piper computer kit teaches kids how to code through fun games like Minecraft. The handcrafted wooden computer case runs a Raspberry Pi 3 project board with a gig of RAM and a 1.2Ghz quad-core CPU. A small LCD monitor is included. Piper is a kit for kids. If you’re looking for a DIY computer kit for teens or adults, we recommend the Canakit Raspberry Pi 3 starter kit, which retails for about $75.

Price: $299

25. Namco Lost Land Adventure Arcade Game

Lots of people dream of having an arcade game in their own home. If you want to get someone a really lavish gaming gift this holiday season, this epic adventure arcade game is a jaw-dropping gift. This game can be played solo, or with two players. In the game, your goal is to seek lost treasure. A large, 180 degree curved screen creates an immersive gaming experience. Players can choose their own adventure and save their progress with the PIN System, which makes it easy to resume play from a checkpoint. Looking for a cool arcade experience for less? We also recommend the Ultimate Cocktail Arcade, which ships with over 1000 classic games and designed for seated play.

Price: $33,679

26. Portland Skyline Necklace

This handmade jewelry is perfect for showing hometown pride. This necklace features a hand-rendered representation of the Portland skyline. Want to see more cool city skyline jewelry from this designer? Browse more Maple + Mauve designs here.

Price: $38

27. Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Autographed Basketball

Shopping for a Curry superfan? This autographed basketball will definitely bowl them over. No basketball fans in your life? Browse more autographed sports memorabilia on sale here.

Price: $519.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

28. Hauck Nerf Battle Racer Ride On

This is seriously the coolest toy I’ve ever seen. If I had this as a kid, I would have been SO HAPPY. Sadly, as a 6’1″ adult, I can’t fit into this kid’s ride-on toy. But maybe some lucky child in your life can, and you can enjoy watching them tear around the neighborhood in this seriously awesome mini-car.

Want to see more toys like this? Read our guide to the best ride on toys for kids, or browse more Nerf toys on sale here.

Price: $288.99

29. Orbit Baby G3 Toddler Convertible Car Seat

You might not look at a car seat and think, “Awesome!” but for new parents, this high-end car seat is definitely super exciting. The Orbit Baby G3 toddle car seat is one of the most hotly desired car seats on the market today. The car seat offers a great combination of softness and strength. The seat boasts a maximum side-impact protection system, certified baby-safe fabrics, and the ability to dock with the Orbit Baby G3 Stroller Base. Not sure if this car seat is right for the family you’re shopping for? You can browse more high-end baby items from Orbit Baby here.

Price: $369

30. Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera

If you’re interested in creating your own VR content to share with friends and family, you’ll need a VR-capable camera. The Samsung Gear 360 VR camera can take full 360-degree videos, or use the wide-angle lens for a 180-degree shot. It’s both dust and water-resistant, ideal for making movies in the great outdoors. If you want to see other camera options, you can browse our guide to the best VR cameras.

Want to get more insights into the world of video cameras? Browse our guides to the best cheap camcorders and the best 4K action cameras.

Price: $299.99

31. KINGDOMCARES DIY Face Mask Machine

Looking for an awesome gift for your wife or girlfriend? This cool DIY face mask machine lets her create her own custom face masks, using all natural fruit and vegetable ingredients. Milk, herbs, red wine, or other skin-boosting botanicals can also be used to create custom skincare products. This is a great gift for anyone with sensitive skin, problem skin, or a serious addiction to beauty products.

Price: $69.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

32. Sony Alpha a7II Mirrorless Digital Camera

Mirrorless digital cameras are all the rage among photographers. Mirrorless cameras are more compact than traditional digital cameras, making them perfect for those who like to travel light. This Sony camera body is the world’s first full-frame camera to offer 5-axis in-body image stabilization, greatly reducing blur. This camera is compatible with Sony’s E-mount lenses, and other lenses when used with adaptors.

Too rich for your blood? Browse less expensive mirrorless cameras from Sony here.

Price: $1,498 (Body only)

33. United ‘Sting’ Hobbit Replica Sword

Looking for something awesome for a Tolkien fan? This sword is a replica of Bilbo’s sword, Sting. This would be a great gift for a fan of the books, the movies, or anyone who likes doing cosplay at conventions. Consider picking up the matching scabbard if you think the person you’re buying for will wear the sword, instead of just displaying it.

Price: $120.59

34. Michael Kors Access Touch Screen Rose Gold Acetate Bradshaw Smartwatch

Looking for a smartwatch that strikes the right balance between fashion and tech? Michael Kors lovers will definitely be interested in the designer’s latest smartwatch offering. This smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and includes lots of customization and personalization options to make the watch distinctly hers. The watch provides notifications for texts, calls, emails, and progress towards fitness goals.

Not sure if this is the right smartwatch for the person you’re shopping for? We also love Fossil’s line of fashionable smartwatches for men and women.

Price: $375

35. Estes Mix-N-Match 55 Model Kit

When you’re a kid, there’s nothing cooler than launching your own rocket. This mix-and-match rocket kit lets you combine different rocket model parts in different combinations. If you want to spend Christmas morning shooting rockets in the back yard, this is definitely a gift that will inspired interest in the sciences among your entire family. You can also browse more kid-friendly rocket kits from Estes here.

Price: $22.99

36. Le Creuset Flame 20-Piece Cookware Set

This 20-piece set of high-end kitchen gear from Le Creuset is perfect for newlyweds, foodies, or anyone who just moved into their first home or apartment. This set includes pretty much everything you need to furnish a basic kitchen, including a cast iron skillet, saucepan with lid, dutch oven with lid, a stoneware casserole dish with lid, and four stoneware cocottes with lids. You also get a enameled steel stockpot, utensils, and a 64 page Le Creuset Mini Cocotte softcover cook book. Overall, this is a stellar gift idea for anyone who is serious about great food.

Shopping for someone who already owns some Le Creuset pieces? Browse more Le Creuset kitchen gear here.

Price: $799.95

37. LG Turbo Series Washer & Dryer

Going to the laundromat sucks. It’s awesome having your own washer and dryer. If you know someone who needs a new machine, or someone who hasn’t had the pleasure of owning their own machine before, this laundry machine set would be an incredibly generous holiday gift or birthday gift. The washing machine is a 4.3 cubic foot ultra large capacity washer with LG’s neveRust stainless steel drum. The dryer’s capacity is 7.4 cubic feet. Designed to steam out wrinkles and combat allergens, this set is perfect for any modern home.

Price: $1,499 for the pair

38. AirJamz App-Enabled Bluetooth Music Toy

Want to encourage active play and an appreciation for music? The AirJamz toy is an awesome gift for kids who like to perform. It’s shaped like a guitar pick, but AirJamz actually offers over 100 instruments & sounds. After downloading the app on to your device, you can connect the AirJamz to the app using Bluetooth. Once you’re connected you can start playing along with the music. This is a fun gift for kids who love karaoke, but are looking for a new way to express themselves.

Price: $49.99

39. Gerber Bear Grylls Survival Hatchet

Looking for a cool gift for the camper or survivalist in your life? This Bear Grylls-branded survival hatchet features a 3.5-inch blade made from high carbon steel. An ergonomic, non-slip rubber grip is added to the hatchet to make it easier to use in wet conditions. You can browse additional Gerber/Bear Grylls tools here.

Price: $43.01

40. Minecraft Stop Motion Movie Creator

Looking for an awesome gift for a kid who loves Minecraft? This stop motion movie maker is a great gift for the holidays. ​The Minecraft Stop-Motion Movie Creator combines game-authentic figures and accessories with a free mobile app for fans to create their own custom movies. This is a cool gift for any kid who loves video games, movies, or storytelling. Want more gifts like this? Browse more Minecraft toys on sale here.

Price: $26.99

41. Holinox Millennium Falcon Lamp

This lamp is a cool gift idea for Star Wars fans of all ages. It would look great in a kid’s room, man cave, or dorm room. Anyone who thinks Han Solo is cool will love this lamp. We also like this AT-AT holo lamp.

Price: $49.55

42. The Harry Potter Remote Control Wand

Looking for a cool gift for a Harry Potter fan? This cool remote control is shaped like a magic wand. Is there a better way to control the TV when marathoning the Potter movies? This is an officially authorized piece of merchandise. You can browse additional HP gift ideas here.

Price: $49

43. Thor Kitchen HRG3080U 30″ Freestanding Professional Style Gas Range

Shopping for someone who desperately needs a new range? This professionally-inspired range has a sleek, modern look, and plenty of oven capacity to cook multiple dishes. The oven reaches 22,000 BTUs and is a convection oven. The range burners include 18,000 BTU, 15,000 BTU and twin 12,000 BTU burners. Not sure if this gas range is right for the person you are shopping for? Browse more ranges on sale here.

Price: $1,599

44. Waterfall Audio ‘Niagara’ Diamond Glass Floor Standing Loudspeakers

These beautiful speakers are a stunning gift for the man (or woman) who has everything. The speakers are made from high density diamond glass, which helps eliminate unwanted vibrations from the structure of the speaker. The Niagara system boasts high-end drivers together and a patented system called “ADT” (Acoustic Dampening Tube). These design choices guarantee a quick, sharp bass and mid-range reproduction. The Treble Frequency is reproduced by a new generation of Neodynium magnet tweeters.

Can’t afford a gift quite this lavish? Browse more audio gifts in our guide in the best surround sound speakers.

Price: $39,042.83

45. Amazing Spider-Man #300

This highly collectible comic features the first full appearance of Venom, plus outstanding art by legendary comics artist Todd McFarlane. This is the last issue in which Spider-Man appears in his black costume. If you need an awesome gift for a Spiderman fan, this is an issue that he will definitely want to add to his or her collection. If you’re looking for more gift ideas in this vein, browse more collectible comic books here.

Price: $184.95 and up, depending on condition

46. Theo Klein Service Car Station

This cool toy lets boys and girls pretend to work on their own car. This toy service station lets kids practice cool skills like replacing air filters or spark plugs. Kids can also check the oil in a car, and repair the headlights. Want to see similar gifts? Browse more “imaginary play” toys from this company here.

Price: $103.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

47. RELAXONCHAIR MK-II PLUS Full Body Zero Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair

Everyone is so stressed these days. Who doesn’t need a little help relaxing? Give them the gift of improved mental health with this soothing massage chair. This FDA-approved massage chair is perfect for improving circulation, relieving back pain, and dealing with tension in the arms and feet. If you want a great gift for your spouse, parents, or grandparents, this is definitely something that will put a smile on their face. Want to see more options? Browse more massage chair models on sale here. Looking for something a little less lavish? Browse budget-friendly chairs in our guide to the best dorm room chairs.

Price: $1,698 (6 percent off MSRP)

48. Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Speedy Bandouliere

Featured on a Forbes list of the best designer handbags to invest in, this elegant handbag is a timeless classic. Some women wait their whole lives to own an LV bag. If you get a woman in your life this bag for Christmas, she’ll probably jump for joy. Want to get more gift ideas in the same vein, but at a lower price point? Browse more Louis Vuitton designs here.

Price: $3,499.88

49. Sephora Gift Cards

This holiday season, consider a Sephora gift card if you’ve got teenage girls on your shopping list. They’re available in denominations up to $250, which is great for a huge shopping spree. Young women and teens love the feeling of independence they get when they can go shopping with a gift card. A $250 gift card is really generous and lavish and will blow their minds. It would also be a good gift for your wife, mom, or other ladies on your holiday shopping list. Sephora also sells high-end cologne and men’s skincare products, so consider a Sephora gift card for the men in your life, too.

Price: $250 (Smaller denominations also available)

50. Audemars Piguet Millenary Mechanical Mother-of-Pearl Watch

Looking for a show-stopping gift? This beautiful mother of pearl watch will take her breath away. The watch boasts an openwork 18K yellow gold design set entirely with diamonds. The case and the bracelet are set with 856 various sized diamonds weighing ~12.50ctw.

Looking for more options at a lower price point? Browse certified pre-owned men’s watches here and women’s watches here.

Price: $126,885

