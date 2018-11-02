11 Best Gifts for Beer-Lovers This Christmas (2018)

Our Review

The BeerDroid is a fully automated beer brewing system that, essentially, brings brewing into the 21st century. Not only does it have a more modern look to it than most brewing kits, but it also makes it extra simple.

This thing brews 10 liters of quality beer at the push of a single button. It's wi-fi connected so you can keep tabs on your brew and be alerted when the brewing process has completed. But, best of all, is that you can customize brews to make them your own.

It's literally the dream gift for any beer enthusiast.