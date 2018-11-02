11 Best Gifts for Beer-Lovers This Christmas (2018)

Beer is a good thing, isn’t it? Nothing beats a cold one after a long day. This Christmas, get those beer-loving people on your Christmas list something to celebrate the sudsy drink. Here are the 11 best gifts for beer-lovers.
The Comic Book Story of Beer Book
The Comic Book Story of Beer is a brilliantly-designed book that not only gives all of the details about the inception of beer but also is attractive enough that you'll want to proudly display it on your bookshelf or coffee table.
Fizzics Waytap
How about a scientifically-designed product that literally makes beer taste better? If they love to savor the flavor, the Fizzics Waytap system is the way to go.
It uses sound technology to enhance the aroma, texture, and flavor of any beer.
BrewDemon Signature Beer Kit
The best-selling beer gift on Amazon is this awesome home brew kit by BrewDemon. It's the BrewDemon Signature Beer Kit, which comes with everything you need to make 2 gallons of beer in just two weeks.
Your favorite beer-lover will be able to brew to their liking in small batches.
BeerDroid Fully Automated Beer Brewing
The BeerDroid is a fully automated beer brewing system that, essentially, brings brewing into the 21st century. Not only does it have a more modern look to it than most brewing kits, but it also makes it extra simple.
This thing brews 10 liters of quality beer at the push of a single button. It's wi-fi connected so you can keep tabs on your brew and be alerted when the brewing process has completed. But, best of all, is that you can customize brews to make them your own.
It's literally the dream gift for any beer enthusiast.
Goodnight Brew Book (Parody)
Remember Goodnight, Moon? - the super popular children's book that followed a bear who said goodnight to everything in his room? Well, now, there's Goodnight Brew, a parody book that's great for beer-loving adults.
Founders Brewing 16-Ounce Pint Glasses
If they're mostly into craft beers, one of the most popular brewing companies in existence is Founders Brewing. Why are they so popular? Simple: Kentucky Breakfast Stout (aka Founders KBS).
This dark, rich stout is aged in bourbon barrels for a uniquely strong flavor, and it sits at an impressive 12.8% ABV. Chances are that if they've been following craft beer for awhile, they've heard of it and have tried it (and loved it).
Get them a set of Founders Brewing pint glasses - they'll appreciate it!
Luminarc Assorted Craft Beer Glasses
Studies show that drinking specific beers from specific types of glasses actually enhances the taste of those beers. Get them this awesome set of craft brew glasses. There are six different types of glasses that will enhance the flavor of their favorite brew.
Beer Soap 6-Pack
Some beers smell really good, and if he/she really loves their brewskis, a nice 6-pack of beer-scented soap makes for a great gift.
Beer-Infused Hot Sauce 3-Pack
Beer and hot sauce is the next peanut butter and jelly.
Seriously - nothing pairs better with hot sauce than a cold beer. This 3-pack gift set of hot sauces are all infused with different beers.
-
YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Colster
Keep their beer cooler for longer with the incredible quality of YETI. Their YETI Rambler Colster Can is my own personal go-to for beer-drinking around the house, as it keeps 'em frosty.
-
Life is Brewtiful T-Shirt
A super high-quality t-shirt can go a long way, and that's why we love 10oz apparel. Their Life is Brewtiful t-shirt is classy-looking, and it'll look great with a pair of jeans and some sneakers.
Simple, and it celebrates his favorite hobby: beer drinkin'.