45 Best Gifts for Creatives for Christmas 2018

Creative people need a lot of things to practice their craft. Christmas is the perfect time to give the artist in your life everything they need with the best gifts for creatives.
Silhouette Cameo Starter Bundle
Capable of cutting a wide variety of materials like paper, vinyl, fabric and others, this very useful machine comes with software that will let you plan your own designs. Once you’ve decided exactly what you want cut, just print it out as you would on a normal printer. No more scrounging around at the art store in hopes that they have just the perfect sticker or stencil. This will give anyone the ability to generate the designs they need down to the pixel.
Collasaro Leather Writing Journal
Traveler's notebooks are excellent gifts for creatives. They allow both for planning and for using notebooks with different paper to span a variety of creative disciplines. In this kit, you get not only a leather notebook cover, but three 64-page inserts and one insert that is both a card holder and a zippered envelope. Choose from the A5 size or the Midori/Narrow size in your choice of black, blue, brown, or purple. Collasaro offer their own insert refills, as well as a pencil pouch in six colors.
If you want more options like this, check out our best leather notebook covers post.
Tombow Irojiten Colored Pencils
Tombow pencils made an appearance on our best pencils for students post because they’re something of a phenomenon in Japan and well worth your consideration here. These are presented in themed, limited color palettes of 30 pencils each. They’re perfect for working on a series or for coloring books that focus on nature scenes. The Rainforest set featured here would be perfect for Annika Bernhard’s Rain Forest Coloring Book, while the Woodland pack would work in Johanna Basford’s Enchanted Forest, and the Seascape set in Basford’s Lost Ocean. Though these are easily blended and mixed wax, they’re still hard lead and won’t break while sharpening. These are also excellent for layering. If you’d prefer a more traditional approach from Tombow, check out their Recycled Colored Pencils 24-pack.
For more colored pencils to gift, check out our best colored pencils post here.
Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera
If you want to go all out, consider buying the creative in your life a new camera. Increasingly, these very good mirrorless options are replacing SLRs in the hands of a wide variety of pros and novices alike. My wife, whose last camera was a Canon 60D (predecessor to the 80D), just bought one of these as her everyday shooting replacement. In addition to having a very good sensor, it can record 4K video, yet occupies a much smaller footprint than its SLR counterparts. The styling has a vintage feel despite the fact that this is an ultra modern solution for relatively high-end shooting. You might also wish to augment this with Read This If You Want to Take Great Photographs by Henry Carroll to help them make the most of it.
Rite in the Rain All-Weather Side Spiral Kit
As I discussed in my best paper notebooks post, my wife and I are both creatives who are into journaling and planning. On that list, I included notebooks from Rite in the Rain, the Tacoma, WA based maker of specially-coated paper that is waterproof when written on with pencils or oil-based pens. While the traveler's notebook elsewhere on this list excels at combining multiple types of paper, this is excellent for keeping record of ideas and inspirations. This gift set combines one of their notebooks in the 4 5/8 by seven inch size with a Cordura cover and one of their all-weather pens. Inside the cover are places to hold more pens or similarly-sized instruments as well as a general purpose pocket. It zippers closed and will repel water, so it can be put through a lot of abuse. Choose from the tan/tan, green/tan, yellow/black, or black/black color combinations. They also offer a top spiral variation, too.
Pilot Metropolitan Collection Pen
The Pilot Metropolitan is probably the most popular decent pen going and is the pen of choice for those looking to get into using fountain pens. It punches above its weight at this price point, and will make a good introduction to fine writing implements. If a fountain pen won't work, it also comes in ballpoint and gel rollerball in your choice of silver, gold, or black. If you'd like more pen options, check out our best ballpoint pens and best rollerball pens.
Buddha Board Mini Buddha Board
I went to art school (for writing) and one thing they teach you is to practice the process without worrying about the end result too much. You can't be too precious about what you create because you're always learning. This gift takes that to a new level. Using a water brush pen, whatever you write or draw on this lasts only until the water evaporates, at which point, you can start again. It's good for practice and for meditation. This is the Mini size which is five inches square, but the Enso, which is twice as large also fits under our price cap.
‘Wreck This Journal’ Four Volume Set by Keri Smith
The premise of these books is that you follow the prompts through a variety of creative exercises. The end result is a "wrecked" journal - though what you've really created is a document that displays the creative process. It's a good way for creatives to be less precious about their work and to see a variety of new solutions for creating. This is the four pack, which contains the first four editions. You could also add in the newest version, Wreck This Journal: Now In Color.
PopSockets: Expanding Stand and Grip for Smartphones and Tablets
While the ever-increasing size of phones and tablets is advantageous in some ways — better screens, touch response, and resolution — for people with small hands, it can also be a major drawback. With a phone so large, you can’t quite get the same grip on it, which makes it prone to falling and being destroyed. The advantage for creatives is that it allows them to quickly prop their phone up wherever they're working in order to reference YouTube videos or photo references.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Accessories Kit Bundle
If the full-on digital camera elsewhere on this list is a bit too expensive, you might consider one of the instant cameras enjoying a full-on revival. Lots of artists use instant film cameras either for quickly grabbing a reference shot or to use the resulting photos themselves in a piece of art. Of course, they're always handy for scrapbooking, too. If you don't want to buy the full bundle, you can just buy the camera itself or opt for the vintage-styled Instax Mini 90.
Global Art Materials Canvas Pencil Roll-Up
Creatives tend to have a thing for writing utensils, even if they aren't visual artists. These roll-up pencil cases are excellent at their intended purpose, of course, but you can keep many different implements in them for easy transport. Choose from Black, Denim, Olive, or Rose for colors.
‘The Botanical Hand Lettering Workbook: Draw Whimsical and Decorative Styles and Scripts’ by Bethany Robertson
Hand-lettering can be a useful skill for a wide variety of people. To begin with, it recaptures something of a lost art and can be used for personal letters or in the course of a design. It's also just good practice in general for fountain pen users and for hand-styled design. This book takes a very whimsical approach to the subject matter and includes tutorials on drawing flowers, as well.
Pantone Formula Guide
Designers and anyone with even a passing interesting in printing their designs will need to be familiar with the Pantone guide. This is the full set, which includes 1,867 Pantone spot colors with their corresponding ink formulations, which is key both for accuracy and for inspiration. An excellent reference for anyone who works with color.
‘Steal Like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative’ by Austin Kleon
This book centers on the ten things the writer wishes someone had told him when he was starting out as an arist. Chief among them: nothing is ever wholly original, so embrace your influences en route to making something new. There's a companion journal available, as well.
Pantone Notebooks Ten Pack
If the color guides themselves are too pricey, you can still give a piece of the Pantone experience with this pack of ten notebooks. These four-inch notebooks have dot grid lines for maximum flexibility.
Palomino Blackwing 602
A recreation of the vaunted Eberhard Blackwing 602 that first appeared in 1934, this pencil from Palomino is seeking to bring back very fine, high-end woodcase implements. The lead in the 602 is comparable to a #1 or B hardness, which makes it a bit lighter than the average pencil. The Japanese graphite in these is supposedly ultra-fast writing, yet requiring far less pressure. Admittedly, you pay for the privilege, but if you’re looking for something quite a bit nicer than your average yellow stick, this could be the one for you. Other options from the line include the standard Blackwing and the Blackwing Pearl, both of which are slightly softer than the 602.
If you want more options for pencils to give, check out our best pencils post here.
SterlingPro Double Wall Stainless Steel French Coffee Press
Most creatives, myself included, run on a steady diet of coffee or tea. In my opinion, the best cup of coffee comes from a French press. This lovely model uses double wall stainless steel construction that keeps coffee hot for a long time and comes in different sizes to fit the number of working hours you're trying to fit in. If you want something a little more fun in the color department, try the Coffee Gator. You might also want to give them a coffee mill to go with it.
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
There are all sorts of reasons a creative might need a microphone, especially a USB one. Podcasting, YouTubing, or simply recording tutorials. This is a very substantial thing which offers multiple pickup patterns and can even be used for recording music. To top it off, it comes in ten different colors.
Prima Marketing Watercolor Confections
While you might not always know exactly what kinds of supplies the painter you know uses, you can still make a gift out of buying paints by going with a specific color palette. These Confections sets offer 12 high-quality, highly-pigmented watercolors in themed palettes. This one is the Classics, but you can also get the following, just to name a few:
HFS Heavy Duty Guillotine Paper Cutter
Whether you're a journaler, a printmaker, or just putting together some handmade CD covers, a paper cutter comes in handy. But those cheap ones you can get anywhere are just as liable to mangle your paper as cut it. If the creative you know is often cutting high volume or thicker materials, get them one of these. This is a professional paper cutter that is capable of cutting through 400 sheets at once. We have one of these at my house and it is exceptional and worth every penny if you do any bit of precision paper cutting. If you're not quite ready to gift something so substantial, the Fiskars Rotary Bypass Trimmer does a fine job, too.
Jack Richeson 6-Scoop Ceramic Brush Holder
This simple gift can benefit anyone who works with a variety of brushes, pens, or pencils at one time. Simply lay the implement in this cradle to keep the tip or bristles from being damaged and from making a mess.
US Art Supply 82 Piece Deluxe Art Creativity Set
If the creative in your life is just starting out or has been out of practice a long time, you can get them started with this all-inclusive kit. The wooden storage box holds 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels, 24 watercolor cakes, three mixing trays, two drawing pencils, two paint brushes, a sharpener, a ruler, and an eraser. In addition, this kit includes three different paper pads, two for sketching and one for watercolors. Finally, you get a set of 15 brushes, a plastic palette and a color wheel to learn paint mixing. These probably won't cut it for the seasoned artist, but this set works very well for someone just getting into drawing or painting.
The Storymatic Classic
Cleverly disgusing writing or drawing prompts as a game, The Storymatic offers 540 cards that can be combined in endless ways. Use the activities in the book or just draw cards randomly to determine which direction you'll take your art next. Excellent for breaking out of a rut.
Creative Design Silicone Pen and Pencil Holder
Every kind of creative I know is in need of a pencil holder. This is either because their desk is overflowing with pens, pencils and brushes or because they're constantly looking around for one of these. This nifty one is made of silicone and has an angular design. It's available in gray, orange, white or yellow. Alternatively, you could go bamboo, stainless steel or concrete if any of these aesthetics fit better.
Umbrella Continuous Lighting Kit by LimoStudio
These days, high production values are expected everywhere, especially when it comes to selling creative output. This is an excellent lighting kit for the money and will help the creative in your life with product photography, lighting for videos and streaming, and even shooting music videos. My wife and I have this set and use it constantly. It comes with three light stands, two umbrellas, a bulb carrying bag and a bag for the stands and umbrellas.
MT Washi Masking Tapes
While especially good for avid journalers and planners, washi tape can be useful for a wide variety of projects. Mixed media artists can make use of it easily. This is a set of 20 solid colors, mixing bright and cool colors in a narrow width. You can buy sets of ten in bright and cool colors that are slightly wider, or opt for a patterned set instead.
Tombow 56170 Dual Brush Pen Art Markers
These pens combine two commonly needed pen tips for a range of art styles. At one end is fineliner, much like the ever-popular Micron or the Staedtler Fineliner. At the other is a brush pen for lettering or painting. These come in a variety of palettes from basic to the portrait version pictured here.
The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Great Drinkers Shot Glasses
More than one creative I know personally has either these exact glasses or a set like it. Many of us require a little liquid encouragement before diving head first into our creative projects. When given the option, I always choose Dorothy Parker, but the Oscar Wilde one is good, too.
Speedball Deluxe Block Printing Kit
Printmaking is a lot of fun for just about anyone. You don't necessarily need to know how to draw, either; just transfer an image, carve it in and get to printing. This set includes the handle and blades, a roller, carving block, inking plate, ink extender, and four bottles of ink in black, blue, red, and yellow.
Copic Airbrush System ABS 2 Starter Set
The Copic system is a novel approach to airbrushing. Traditional airbrush systems are costly and usually involve an air compressor. This one mounts a tiny compressed air can on a trigger system that holds a Copic marker, creating a simple way to paint an array of different surfaces. Assembly is simple and using it is even eaiser. Don't forget to give some markers to go along with it.
TheWarmHome Grey Linen Storage Basket
Creative folks need a lot of storage. Paper scraps, writing implements, various connectors and adapters - everything has to go somewhere lest they need to be replaced. This is a simple but stylish option made of linen stitched over a metal frame. They can be stacked or just placed next to one another on a shelf. This will help keep the clutter to a minimum.
‘The Writer’s Toolbox: Creative Games and Exercises for Inspiring the ‘Write’ Side of Your Brain’ by Jamie Cat Callan
Writer's block is real and it will ruin your productivity if you let it. This interesting tool box contains a 64-page booklet that instructs you on the use of the 60 exercise sticks, 60 cards, four spinners and other tools to help anyone get words down on the page when you really need to.
Hudson Durable Goods Heavy Duty Waxed Canvas Work Apron
Being creative is often messy work, whether you're a painter, woodworker, blacksmith or encaustic artist. Donning an apron is a good idea much of the time, so give someone this high-quality, heavy duty apron. It's made of water-resistant waxed canvas and features crossback straps for comfortable use over many hours. It's widely adjustable and comes with a number of useful pockets. Choose from black, gray or brown.
MozArt Supplies Water Brush Pens
Water brushes are really handy implements that can be used in quite a few applications. The most obvious is to activate watercolors or for blending, but they can also be used for shading or filling larger areas. A great compliment to an already-stocked art supply cabinet.
Eat Sleep Art Repeat T-Shirt
Though few of us get to life this life, it's something to aspire to. If this accurately describes the life of a creative you know (or at least the one they wish they had), this could make a nice gift. It comes in four sizes for women and six sizes for men in gray, black, brown, blue or purple.
‘Secret Lives of Great Artists: What Your Teachers Never Told You About Master Painters and Sculptors’ by Elizabeth Lunday
Think the creative person in your life is a bit weird? Well, probably no weirder than the greats, as it turns out. This book reveals the bizarre and occasionally unseemly trivia about some of the world's greatest artists. You can expand on this idea by also giving them Artists, Writers, Thinkers, Dreamers: Portraits of Fifty Famous Folks & All Their Weird Stuff by James Gulliver Hancock to expand their knowledge of the strange things great minds got up to.
Sharpie Permanent Markers Ultimate Collection
Every creative needs at least one Sharpie and preferably a dozen for the many, many times they will get lost. These are as useful in making actual art as they are in labeling the many drawers, cable ties and other organizational trappings that come with being a creative person. This set includes 32 fine, 29 ultra fine, five neon and six metallic markers that span almost everything they could need. You can still upgrade to the 115 count collection, if you want, though.
‘Above the Clouds’ by Philip McKay
Inspiration comes from a variety of sources, but personally, I've always found that having a lot of art on the walls of my house contributes to a general atmosphere of being inspired. This digital print by Philip McKay is both evocative and surreal and really creates a mood. It's available in four sizes: 12 inches square, 21 inches square, 36 inches square and 42 inches square.
‘100 Painters of Tomorrow’ by Kurt Beers
Studying the work of others is one surefire way to generate ideas and get the wheels turning on your own work. This book represents the best of an open call that generated over 4,000 applications from artists working primarily in a painting discipline. An international panel curated the work found in this book, which seeks to present fresh names working in the field and inspire continued growth for painters the world over.
‘Creative Block: Get Unstuck, Discover New Ideas’ by Danielle Krysa
Featuring advice and exercises taken from interviews with 50 different professional artists, this book seeks to help anyone defeat their inner critic and destroy ruts. All variety of mediums are covered here and much of the advice applies regardless of the discipline in question. At the very least, this book will present fresh perspectives that will help any creative to feel less alone in their struggle.
Passion Planner Pro
For many of us, our creative lives come secondary to our work lives. Managing both effectively can maximize the time we get to spend on our art. This planner is aimed at doing just that, helping to keep track and prioritize so time is used as effectively as possible. It helps balance work responsibilities with personal projects, set long and short term goals, and pause for reflection. The cover is a very nice faux-leather that feels substantial, as does the 120gsm paper inside.
Apple iPad Pro
While this would certainly make for a very generous gift, consider just how comprehensive a tool an iPad is for a wide variety of creative pursuits. It's a handy recording and mixing station for musicians and together with an Apple Pencil, it's a very fine tablet for digital art of all kinds. The iPad Pro can do so many things for creatives, it will ultimately seem like a bargain once work is being produced regularly.
Apple-averse? Consider the Microsoft Surface Pro, which has very nearly caught up to its main competitor and can be had for less in a number of configurations.
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Most of the time, music is required to get into a good creative groove. Having cords getting in the way of whatever you're working on is sub-optimal, however, so Bluetooth is the way to go. I've had the original version of these headphones for a number of years now and nothing beats them for comfort. I can (and often do) wear these for hours while I work on any number of projects. If the pricetag is a bit much, you might consider the TaoTronics Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, which do quite a good job for the price.
Cumberland Coast ‘Hey Jude’ Framed Soundwave Print
I like this idea because it speaks to both the visual artists and the musicians out there. This soundwave print of "Hey Jude" by The Beatles will fit nicely into a studio of any kind. They have other songs available, as well as the option to create a print based on the song of your choosing, which would make a fantastic gift. These ship fully framed with UV-filtering glass.
Poppin Stow Rolling 3-Drawer File Cabinet
Storage is a must for artists and creatives, but they should also have a visual appeal to keep their space as appeling as possible. This is a fresh take on the old-fashioned filing cabinet, available in ten different colorways to match or contrast a space. Give it to the creative whose space is a mess, but who is also concerned that storage has to be ugly and utilitarian.