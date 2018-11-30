11 Best Christmas Gifts for Doctors

Doctors spend a lifetime devoted to caring for others, so write them a prescription of appreciation that soothes their mind and body, or at least gives them a good laugh, which is the best medicine of all. These are the Best Gifts for Doctors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Medical Themed Enamel Wine Glass Charms
Our Review
Every doctor knows a glass of red wine at the end of the day is a great way to maintain heart health as well as relax. Tickle your doc's fancy with this set of six wine charms, each featuring a different medical theme. These clever trinkets will give your doctor a smile everytime they relax, and who knows? They might even take better care of you because of it.
These Medic Themed Wine Charms are another cute option, with a little more serious looking designs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Our Review
We all know that doctors have to wash their hands constantly, dozens and dozens of times a day. This isn’t just your average wash either. They get scrubbed, and as a result, dried out. Give your favorite physician the gift of a hand spa experience at home with the Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. It includes three purely pampering hand care favorites that nurture and moisturize.
This terrific doctor gift includes Almond and Milk Hand Cream that hydrates thirsty skin with sweet almond oil and vitamin E, while beeswax conditions. Sweet almond oil and cocoa butter in the Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream soften cuticles, while vitamin E nourishes nails and helps to avoid cracking and peeling.
The Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream revives extremely dry hands with a bouquet of botanical oils like sesame, rosehip and sunflower. This affordable gift set comes with a pair of cotton gloves, to hold in the goodness of these products, either overnight, or whenever your doc has time for a bit of pampering.
This gift comes in a pretty organza bag, ready to deliver, stat. Since your favorite doctor is likely as tough on their feet as their hands, a two pack of moisturizing gel gloves and socks is another affordable little gift to consider.
If you want to spend a little more, the True Glow by Conair Thermal Paraffin Bath, does an amazing job of immediately moisturizing rough dry skin on hands, elbows and feet with aloe infused wax that warms and soothes. Sounds nice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
InnoGear Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Cool Mist Diffuser
Our Review
Hospital air can be terribly dry, irritating sensitive sinuses and making anyone feel pretty uncomfortable. Imagine what’s it’s like for healthcare professionals who spend a huge amount of time in that environment. Doctor gifts that offer a bit of relief are a welcome addition to their office, or clinic, and can add not just moisture to the air, but a bit of calming aromatherapy too.
The InnoGear Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Cool Mist Diffuser is a #1 Amazon Best Seller for a reason. It’s affordable, at just a little over twenty five bucks, and it has all sorts of nifty features. Seven mood lights help lift spirits and relieve anxiety. and this diffuser can add a little or a robust amount of cool mist into any room. Using the latest ultrasonic technology, it breaks up water and essential oil into micro particles.
Because it doesn’t use heat, essential oil quality is preserved and delivered in a cool, even mist. This essential oil diffuser is the perfect gift idea for doctors, for relaxing, calming, energizing, and sleeping. The minimalist wood grain design easily fits any home or office.
Toss in the Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Top Eight Essential Oils pack to deliver aromatherapy results as soon as your doctor opens their Christmas presents. The 18 Essential Oils Gift Pack delivers even more specific options for mental and physical well-being.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tea Forté Warming Joy Presentation Box
Our Review
There’s hardly anything as soothing as a nice, hot cup of tea, and we’re sure that your search gift search should land on this lovely box from Tea Forté. Not only is this tea delicious, but it’s downright cute. The little pyramid infusers are adorable, and each one feels like a tiny Christmas present on its own.
This pretty assortment includes five festive tea blends including: Rum Raisin Biscotti, Sweet Orange Spice, Winter Chai, Spiced Ginger Rum, and Harvest Apple Spice. The mind fairly races with the delicious possibilities. Plus, this tea assortment comes so beautifully packaged, you won’t need to worry about wrapping it. Just deliver and disappear like an elf in the night.
If thirty bucks is above your budget, and you’re buying doctor gifts for a number of your family physicians, the Tea Forté Warming Joy Petite Presentation Box is another fun gift and it’s under $20.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Gift for Chiropractors: CafePress Oh Snap 100% Cotton T-Shirt
Our Review
If your chiropractor is regularly cracking jokes, along with your bones, this hilariously sarcastic tee shirt from CafePress is a perfect Christmas gift for him. While he might not want to wear it in front of every patient, he’ll appreciate the good belly laugh as well as the 100 percent comfy cotton in this tee. I got mine as a sample from CafePress, and the innuendo is much appreciated among my snarkier friends.
Another warming thought for the Christmas holidays is the gift of a nice bottle of Scotch or bourbon. In keeping with the funny gift theme, a handy little flask that reads “In Case Of Difficult Relatives” could be a real lifesaver.
Lack of snacks can create another dire medical situation, Hanger. That’s why the HANGRY MAN KIT is a perfect funny gift idea for your doc and his team.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
10% Happier by Dan Harris
Our Review
It’s hard for us to imagine a quiet moment in a doctor’s life, but if there was one, it would most likely be instantly filled up with non-stop thoughts, worries and to do lists. While most clinicians recognize the value of meditation, few are practicing it with regularity. It could be they simply don’t think they have time, or it may be they just don’t find meditation very approachable. (We understand that.)
Dan Harris’ book, 10% Happier, is a hilarious read that might just change their mind. And the fact that the author was a former ABC Nightline news anchor, gives it even more credibility. Whether your doctor gift is a hardbound version of the book, or you opt for the book on CD, this introduction to the trials and ridiculously funny tribulations of learning to meditate is as worthy for the entertainment factor, as it is for the wisdom of the story it weaves.
If it turns out your favorite physician already practices meditation, a Tibetan Singing Bowl is a Christmas gift idea that calms the mind, and soothes the soul.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctor Coffee Mug
Our Review
If there’s truth to the old saying that laughter is the best medicine, this clever coffee mug is a great doctor gift, especially for someone newly out of medical school. Young doctors are especially time starved, so a dose of humor and a little caffeine will go a long way toward making their day better. Funny gifts are especially good, because doctors always seem so darned serious, don’t they?
Naturally you’ll want to get them some killer coffee beans to go with this coffee mug, and the Death Wish Organic USDA Certified Whole Bean Coffee seems like a good way to continue the funny metaphor. Another awesome coffee mug takes the scalpel to your google medical searches.
For the doc on the run, the AdirChef Grab N’ Go Personal Coffee Maker makes a tasty piping hot cup of joe in about a minute. It’s so light, this single serve coffee maker can fit easily into the smallest spaces, and we love it because it has its own washable and refillable tiny filter basket so you don’t have to mess with K cups or paper filters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Parker Sonnet Metal & Pearl Fountain Pen
Our Review
We all know doctors write a lot. More than a lot, so this year up the ante on your gifts for doctors with a gorgeous Parker Fountain Pen. As sophisticated and beautiful as it is functional, this impressive writing instrument delivers a smooth, consistent, flawless writing experience.
The durable nib tactfully accommodates varying angles of pressure for a continuous flow of ink. Hand assembled, it features a striking iridescent pearl lacquer body and a chiseled stainless steel cap, with a shiny and matte faceted geometric pattern.
Even though we’re a fan of the fountain pen, your doc might not be, so in that case we’d recommend the Parker Sonnet Rollerball Pen in elegant black and gold. These pens are so beautiful, they’d even make a pocket protector look stylish. You should totally add one, as a silly addition to these great doctor gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker
Our Review
We know doctors lead busy lives, so the Echo Dot smart speaker is a terrific gift. Every good doc could use a virtual assistant like Alexa to give them quick updates on the news, traffic, weather, and sports when they don't have time to log onto a computer.
This tiny tech toy is affordable and performs an amazing number of tasks on command. Perhaps your doctor's favorite thing will be to ask for some relaxing music while updating chart notes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Socksmith Womens’ Novelty Crew Socks
Our Review
When so many doctors spend the day in scrubs, it might be fun to step in style with some doctor-like socks. Give your fave physician’s feet a prescription for fun with these graphic print Meds socks from Socksmith. These women’s crew socks come in either black or cornflower blue, and they’re printed with pills, prescription bottles, stethoscopes, and a few hilarious hypodermics.
These are perfect for all medical professionals and professional hypochondriacs. The Hot Sox Women’s Medical Crew Socks feature another graphic print filled with scrubs, x-rays, bandages and doctor’s kits, and you can get these cute crews for men as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Five Star Gift Baskets Gourmet Nuts Gift Box
Our Review
Every office loves getting snack baskets during the holiday season, but doctor’s offices are hectic and often breaks for them and their staff get missed due to heavy workloads. This gorgeous assortment of nuts is as delicious as it looks with a great blast of healthy proteins for a work weary medical team.
This heart healthy gift box has an awesome selection of delicious nuts including: Roasted Salted Almonds, Pistachios, Cashews, Raw Walnuts, Hot Cajun Mix, Honey-Glazed Peanuts, and Honey-Glazed Pecans. It’s a seriously sweet deal too, at under $30.
If you’re looking to combine fruit and nuts in one Christmas gift basket, the Golden State Fruit Pacific Coast Classic Dried Fruit Tray combines the most popular dried fruits with fresh almonds and pistachios.
Fresh fruit is always a welcome treat during the day, and a box of Golden State Comice Pears would be a delightful option.