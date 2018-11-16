55 Best Gifts for Parents: The Ultimate List

Our Review

Parents never want to be treated like a door mat, but they could very well like to be treated to a new door mat. This is a super fun anytime gift for your parents that lets them warmly welcome people to their home in a personalized way.

The beautiful combination of coir and rubber in this doormat makes their front door appealing with a large initial in the center. Of course, I picked H, since my last name starts with that letter, but these lovely door mats are available in any letter you want. While the heavy-duty rubber adds weight and elegance, the coir acts as a natural scraper for shoes to keep debris from entering their home.

If their doorstep is on the smaller side, you could get a personalized half circle door mat. If their porch is a large one, there are even larger versions of this personalized door mat.