23 Best Gifts for Young Adults This Christmas (2018)

Want to take the guesswork out of finding Christmas gifts? We’ve created a holiday gift guide that will help you find the perfect gift all of the young adults in your life. From teens to college students, these gifts are fun, but also appropriate for young adults.
LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack
Futureproof toys are the best toys. The LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack is designed to give kids plenty of fun to start with, but it can be expanded over the coming months and years with new expansion “Fun Packs”. The starter kit features the Dark Knight, a Wizard, and a LEGO Master Builder traveling together down the Yellow Brick Road. The system lets kids create mash-ups from all their favorite shows and movies, and introduce characters to each other. Kids can introduce up to seven vehicles or gadgets into the game all at once by dropping them on the LEGO Toy Pad. This system is ideal for both solo play and co-op gaming. The LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack is available for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Wii U. The Starter Pack gives you three characters to start with, but you might want to add another Fun Pack or two for Christmas.
Need some LEGO Dimensions add-on recommendations to get you started? A lot of girls would be interested in the Unikitty Fun Pack, but you could also consider the Wonder Woman Fun Pack.
Candy Craft Chocolate Pen
The E-Z Bake oven is so last year. This chocolate doodle pen is a really creative gift idea for any girl with a sweet tooth. The kit includes pink, blue, brown and white chocolate. People can make cool designs with their pen, which they can eat as soon as they harden, or use to decorate other baked goods. The kit comes with 50 candy molds, gift bags, and eight full ounces of premium confectioners chocolate. Refill kits are available online.
Shopping for a future chef? Browse more cool cooking toys here.
My First Lab Whodunnit? Forensic Microscope Kit
Shopping for a girl who loves science (or just really enjoys shows like CSI)? This mini forensics kit is a great way to inspire her future work in the field of science or medicine. The main part of this kit is the high quality microscope, which boasts a range of 40x to 400x magnification. This kit is designed for kids age 9 and up.
Curious about science/tech toys? Shop more cool STEM toys for girls and boys.
Xbox One 1TB Elite Console Bundle
It’s hard to top this gift for boys of all ages. This new bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One console, an Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller with set of four paddles, six thumbsticks, two D-Pads, a USB cable, a 14-Day Xbox Live Gold Trial, an AC Power Cable, and an HDMI Cable. Two nice features to take note of here are the energy saving mode, and the backwards compatibility with 360 games. Energy-saving mode lets things load 20 percent faster, while the new-from-November ability to play select Xbox 360 games on your Xbox One with backwards compatibility adds great value to this bundle.
Does he already own an Xbox One? Shop for new games for his console right here.
Minions Hit Them Out Board Game
Minions have been incredibly popular for the last few years, and there’s no sign that their popularity will flag any time soon. This board game is a great choice for boys who love the Minions. You can also shop more Minions products here for even more great gift ideas.
View-Master Virtual Reality Starter Pack
As a child, you might have played with the original View-Master toy, which used circular cards with real photos to take you on journeys around the world. This updated version of the View-Master is essentially a VR headset, which is perfect for today’s tech-savvy kids. Download one of the View-Master VR apps, slide your smartphone into the viewer, and you and the kids can start exploring. This starter pack includes a View-Master VR viewer, one Preview Reel, one adapter for iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and iPhone 5s, and a user guide.
If you don’t own a smartphone that’s compatible with the new View-Master VR toy, consider one of the VR headsets we’ve recommended.
LEGO Ultra Agents Mission Headquarters
You are never too old for LEGO building! LEGO sets are a perennial favorite, and we like this set because it includes lots of figures, accessories, and a large set to explore. If he likes spy stuff, this set will definitely resonate with him. Need more cool LEGO gift ideas? Browse more toy building sets here.
Adrianna Papell Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Beaded Illusion Gown with Sweetheart Neckline
Every woman needs a great dress for New Year’s Eve. Present her with this gorgeous gown, and promise to take her someplace fabulous to ring in the New Year. This style is figure-flattering, and warm enough for cold nights in the middle of winter.
Need more gift ideas? Shop more women’s fashions here.
Nanoleaf Smarter Kit
Need a gift for a woman who loves gadgets or interior design? These smart bulbs are a great addition for her home. She can use Siri to control the lights, and the Nanoleaf system is compatible with existing smart bulb systems like Phillips Hue, GE Wink, or Osram. Billed as the “world’s most energy efficient smart bulbs”, these black bulbs are a great statement piece for ladies who love edgy or industrial looks. Bulbs from this kit should last for 27 years, which gives you great value for money.
Not sure if these black bulbs are right for her? Shop more smart home and home automation products here.
Gaiam Yoga Duffle Bag
Looking for a bag that’s less fashionable and more practical? This spacious yoga duffle is perfect for women who love yoga, pilates, cardio, or spinning. There’s ample room for a change of clothes, a snack, and some toiletries. It’s even large enough to store your yoga mat or yoga towels.
Need more gift ideas for yoga lovers? Shop more goodies from Gaiam here.
Golden State Fruit Gourmet Abundance Gift Basket
Need a hostess gift for a holiday party? This fresh basket from Golden State Fruit is a great gift for anyone who loves great food. Each basket contains an assortment of fresh fruit (mango, comice pears, a red pear, Braeburn apples, a Granny Smith apple, navel oranges, and mandarin oranges.) There’s also sausage, cheeses, dried fruit, chocolate caramels, almonds, and crackers.
Need more gift basket ideas? Read our guides to chocolate gift baskets or gift baskets for men.
14K Gold White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace
Pearls are always a thoughtful gift for the holidays. Each pearl in this necklace was hand-selected for its luster, quality, color, and cleanliness. A 60 day return policy ensures that it will be easy to return this necklace, just in case she doesn’t love it.
If she already owns a pearl necklace, you can browse more jewelry deals here to find a gift-worthy alternative. You might also want to check out our post on the best womens gold watches.
skyn ICELAND Saving Face Kit
When winter rolls around, many women struggle with dull, dry, or flaking skin. Pamper her with this skin renewal gift set from skyn. Women in Iceland have been dealing with winter skin for generations, so this kit is ideally suited to treat common winter skin problems. This set includes a skin peel, eye relief pen, firming eye gel treatment, glacial face wash, and cooling daily lotion. When used together, these products regenerate and refresh problem skin.
Need more gift ideas? Shop more luxury beauty gift sets here, or check out our guide to the best gifts for mom.
GoPro HERO4 BLACK 4K Action Camera
4K is super hot this holiday season, and a GoPro that can record in 4K is an excellent gift idea. Anyone who loves the outdoors, photography, or gadgets will appreciate this camera. However, if this action cam is too rich for your blood, you may want to consider older GoPro models. They may not be quite as advanced, but they may be more suited for those who are working with tight holiday budgets. You can browse all GoPro models on sale here.
NFL Busy Block Ugly Sweater
Looking for a funny gift for a guy who loves football? This intentionally ugly Christmas sweater is Officially Licensed by the NFL, and perfect for parties. There are styles available for every team in the league, so click through to see what your team’s style looks like.
Demon Complete Tune Kit With Wax
With winter sports season just around the corner, this gift is ideal for guys who love to ski or snowboard. This tuning kit comes with everything you need to sharpen and wax a pair of downhill skis, or a snowboard. The bundle includes a flat file, edge tuner, wax scraper, tuning stone, wire brush, iron, polish pad, P-tex, and a carry case. You also get 133 grams of Demon All-Temp Wax, which should be enough to get most people through an average season of winter sports.
Shopping for someone who needs a whole new set-up? Shop skis and snowboards here.
Fossil Men’s FS4931 Machine Gunmetal-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Looking for a classic gift idea? It’s hard to go wrong with a new watch. This style from Fossil strikes a nice balance between classic design and modern touches. The gunmetal look is very on-trend, while the textured dial with date window and three chronograph subdials give the display some “old school cool” vibes. This design is water-resistant to 50 meters (165 feet). This watch is also backed by Fossil’s 11-year warranty, which is a nice feature for those who want their gift to last for years.
Not sure this style is right for the person you’re shopping for? Browse more gift-worthy analog watches here, or maybe consider getting them a smartwatch instead.
TC Electronic PolyTune Clip
Speaking of music, here’s a unique gift for the musician in your life. This tuning clip is designed to let you tune all six strings simultaneously. The ultra-bright display is ideal for tuning guitars in dark rooms, making this a perfect gig bag accessory for the guitarist in your life.
Shopping for a musician who doesn’t play guitar? Get more musician gift ideas here.
Queen Complete Studio 18 LP Box Set
This Queen box set is an awesome gift for superfans. There are 18 LPs, all done up in fantastic colors. The collection has been five years in the making, with tracks sourced through painstaking tape research to find the correct versions and best sources for all tracks. The box set also comes with a collector’s book to ensure that listeners get the full story behind each song.
No Queen fans in your life? Shop more collectible vinyl here.
KitchenAid KSM150PSER Artisan Stand Mixer With Pouring Shield
Every home cook deserves good tools to work with. This classic Kitchen Aid mixer is the perfect gadget for making cookies or homemade bread. It’s also available in a wide range of colors to suit your decor. If a Kitchen Aid is out of your budget, consider a less-expensive option from this listing of stand mixers.
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell
Smart home stuff is incredibly popular right now, and the Christmas season is the perfect excuse to upgrade your house with gadgets that will enhance your life. One such product is the Ring doorbell, a smart doorbell that lets you see and speak with visitors using your smartphone or tablet. This system lets you vet visitors before you open the door (kind of great for weeding out political canvassers, right?). The unit is backed by a lifetime protection plan that ensures you’ll always have a Ring to use, even if your original unit gets stolen.
Want to learn more about home automation? Shop more smart home and home automation products here.
Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase 2 Collection
Looking for a gift the whole family will love? This box set includes all of Marvel’s “Phase 2” superhero flicks: Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Ant-Man. The box set pictured above is the Amazon Exclusive version of the box set, which includes special goodies you won’t find in the regular box set. In addition to the movies and bonus footage, you’ll also get cool extras like a gold-foiled page from the book of the Dark Elves, an ancient drawing from the Morag vault, Avengers and S.T.R.I.K.E. uniform patches, and a replica of the Tony Stark tattoo from Iron Man 3.
Other cool items you might want to consider for the comic book fan in your life include the Phase 1 box set, or the first season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The ‘Infernal Devices’ Complete Collection
Shopping for a bookworm? This YA trilogy is incredibly popular with young girls. The box set includes all three books in the bestselling Infernal Devices trilogy, plus maps, forewords, and cool bonus content. If she’s already read these books, you can shop more bestselling YA titles here.