23 Best Gifts for Young Adults This Christmas (2018)

Our Review

Futureproof toys are the best toys. The LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack is designed to give kids plenty of fun to start with, but it can be expanded over the coming months and years with new expansion “Fun Packs”. The starter kit features the Dark Knight, a Wizard, and a LEGO Master Builder traveling together down the Yellow Brick Road. The system lets kids create mash-ups from all their favorite shows and movies, and introduce characters to each other. Kids can introduce up to seven vehicles or gadgets into the game all at once by dropping them on the LEGO Toy Pad. This system is ideal for both solo play and co-op gaming. The LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack is available for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Wii U. The Starter Pack gives you three characters to start with, but you might want to add another Fun Pack or two for Christmas.

Need some LEGO Dimensions add-on recommendations to get you started? A lot of girls would be interested in the Unikitty Fun Pack, but you could also consider the Wonder Woman Fun Pack.