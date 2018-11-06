15 Best Giraffe Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

Our Review

It's a cute giraffe and it's useful. For the giraffe lover who also loves to cook or bake, these measuring cups combine their two favorite things.

You get a full measure cup set (one cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1/4 cup) that slot together so they stack on your counter to build a tall giraffe. There's the potential here for a lot of fun moments with kids putting this together in different combinations.

It's certainly a conversation starter and shows that you're thinking about them more than simply they like giraffes.