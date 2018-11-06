15 Best Giraffe Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

Giraffes are one of nature’s wonders with their long graceful necks so it’s no surprise that some people are absolutely obsessed with them. We’ve pulled together the best giraffe gifts of the year for the giraffe lovers on your list.
Stacking Giraffe Measuring Cups
It's a cute giraffe and it's useful. For the giraffe lover who also loves to cook or bake, these measuring cups combine their two favorite things.
You get a full measure cup set (one cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1/4 cup) that slot together so they stack on your counter to build a tall giraffe. There's the potential here for a lot of fun moments with kids putting this together in different combinations.
It's certainly a conversation starter and shows that you're thinking about them more than simply they like giraffes.
4.4 Foot Tall Stuffed Animal Giraffe
This giraffe is huge, huggable, and the type of gift that will knock the socks off of any child on your list this year. A baby giraffe is around six feet tall at birth and we get close to that with this 4.4 foot tall plush giraffe from Melissa & Doug.
Melissa & Doug are known for their highly detailed toys and this giraffe is no exception with carefully shaped hooves, soft mane, and long feathery eyelashes. The giraffe will stand on its own but it's not really intended to sat on.
For giraffe-loving adults, this could be a sweet decor piece to fit into a corner and for kids it can be a new best friend and dress-up playmate.
Canned Giraffe Poop
This is the gift for the giraffe-lover who has everything.
Maybe they get giraffe gifts all the time. Maybe you want to give them something that stands out. Solution: giraffe poop.
This is truly a 14 ounce can of composted zoo manure and they can feel free to open it and check if they don't believe you. It's a fun gag gift that can fit in a stocking or be wrapped up under the tree.
They love giraffes after all, right? The reaction will be priceless.
Mom & Baby Giraffe Diamond Necklace
This is a beautiful gift for the Mommas out there to show that their babies are always with them.
The baby giraffe is 10 karat gold and has such an adorable, trusting tilt to their head as they look up at mom. The momma giraffe is sterling silver and her spots are made up of 0.04 and 0.06 carats of real diamonds. It comes with a box chain and sturdy gift box.
I'm personally not a fan of box chains but the design of the pendant makes it super easy to swap out chains if you want to.
Homee Giraffe Coffee Mug
This handmade coffee mug makes use of the giraffe's long neck for the handle of the mug. Each one is hand-painted so it will be unique in the world. The giraffe's face is so sweet looking as it bends down to eat some leaves.
It's a nice size mug, not too big and not too small. They are microwave and dishwasher safe--a must for any dishes in my opinion.
This mug is a nice way to bring a smile to their face in the morning.
Giraffe PopSocket Phone Grip
PopSocket grips make using your phone so much easier. It's a life-changer when you see how much of a difference this one little grip can make. It collapses almost flat for sticking in your pocket and expands out to be used as a stand to prop up your phone or a grip for easier one-hand use and selfies.
It affixes to almost any phone case with a removable and resusable adhesive so you can be almost positive that it will work with their device. PopSockets even includes a special disc for glass-backed iPhones.
And this one has a cute, colorful giraffe on it.
Giraffe Wine Bottle Holder
Get a real laugh with this wine bottle holder that looks like the giraffe has decided not to wait for the rest of you and is drinking the bottle all by himself.
The cast resin giraffe figure is impressively detailed with fur-like texture draw onto his spots, adorable ears, and life-like eyes. This is a fun, light-hearted gift for giraffe-lovers, though you might want to keep a bottle of wine in the holder at all times because this little guy's open, empty mouth is really something else.
Stainless Steel Giraffe Water Bottle
A tall, stainless steel water bottle is an ideal place to display your love for giraffes as they can stretch out their long necks over the length of the bottle just like these three.
The bottle is double-walled stainless steel for good insulation of cold and hot beverages. It has a rubber base to protect surfaces from the hard steel bottle which also gives the bottle better grip so it is less likely to slip around or tip over.
It's a 25 ounce bottle so it's got lots of capacity to keep you hydrated, or caffeinated, for most of the day.
Giraffe Adult Coloring Book
Adult coloring is popular for good reason as it's been shown to help reduce stress to an amazing extent, especially when you're coloring complicated, mandala like designs. This adult coloring book is filled with giraffe images made up of these intricate, swirling lines.
There are 56 pages in the book and while some of those are going to be title pages and whatnot, that's still a lot of giraffe pages to color. Each page is single-sided so you won't have to worry about your coloring bleeding through and messing up the next picture. This also makes the final product easier to hang and display.
Giraffe With Glasses Pillow Cover
If the person you're buying for loves giraffes and wears glasses this could be a good fit. It's also well matched for hipsters or younger generations. The cover is a cotton-linen blend and the illustration is playful and with the brightly colored glasses.
This is only the pillow cover to be very clear. If you have a pillow you can swap covers with then you're set, but if not you can pick up pillow inserts fairly cheap.
Giraffe Sackpack
This is a nice gift for the teens and travelers in your life. The thin but durable bag folds up to be stored easily and unfolds into a drawstring backpack.
It's perfect for use as a dance bag, for going to the beach, or simply as an extra bag to pack with you that's easy to tote around when you're traveling.
The bag is lined, with a pocket perfect for cell phones, and is suprisingly well-made to hold up to daily use.
Giraffe Bangle Bracelet
You can wear your love of giraffes everywhere you go with this silver bangle. The slightly curved giraffe hugs your wrist for a comfortable fit.
It's sized for adults but teens can definitely make this work. It's a zinc-coated copper bracelet so it's not suited to be worn in the water.
Fleece Giraffe Throw Blanket
When it comes to gifting, you can't go wrong with cozy fleece throws. Everyone loves blankets during the colder months and I think it's impossible to have too many. So how about one with irregular giraffe spots?
This blanket is just about five feet by four feet which is a perfect couch size. It's soft and fluffy without feeling heavy. Plus it can be machine washed and dried so you don't have to be afraid of kids or pets using it--and they'll want to because it's really soft.
Indoor/Outdoor Giraffe Planter
For those who think plain flowerpots are boring, here's a giraffe pot.
At 10 inches by six inches by 9.5 inches, it's small enough to sit on a shelf or table inside but large enough and weather-resistant enough to work outside in the garden or by the front door.
There's great detail on here with fur texture all over the body, little folds in the ears, and just the sweetest eyes you've ever seen that appear to be saying, "Look at these beautiful flowers I have."
I Love Giraffes Socks
They're maybe not the most subtle, but they're honest. These would make a great stocking stuffer for the giraffe lover in your life.
The socks are sized to fit between a five and 10 in women's shoe sizes, but they could go a little smaller than that as well so these would work for younger kids. They're soft, comfortable, and are covered in real giraffe facts.
The giraffe images on these socks look like they're in motion which is a nice change from a lot of other static looking illustrations.