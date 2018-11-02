20 Best Go To Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

Christmas shopping sometimes seems much harder than it should be, don’t you wish there was simply a list of go to gifts to reference for your holiday shopping?
Look no further! Heavy has you covered with a killer gift guide!
Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set
Here's a safe but thoughtful gift idea perfect for any and all foodies. Great for dinner parties, stay at home dates and regular casual use, this is an elegant and effective cheese board design that will see a lot of use!
This set with included cutlery from Bambüsi is highly reviewed and designed in a somewhat unique style. The included cutlery set is of nice quality and includes everything one might need. The cutlery furthermore conveniently stores in a hidden drawer that slides right into the cutting board base.
The rim of the cheese board is also recessed for arranging olives, crackers, fruit or whatever else! It's a straightforward design that allows you to put together an aesthetically pleasing arrangement while entertaining guests!
Add a bottle of wine and a brick of cheese to this go to gift and you've got yourself a classy Christmas present!
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker
Bose is absolutely one of the best speaker brands out there when it comes to enjoying your music in a casual setting. The audio quality of their speakers is remarkably crisp and clear and really fills a room. If you're shopping for a music lover, they will LOVE owning a device like this.
The SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker is a compact, portable speaker that features the clear, full range sound Bose is known for despite its size. This is a great choice for both taking on the go and for at use t home. The rechargeable battery lasts up to eight hours unplugged and the speaker is, of course, Bluetooth compatible with all your favorite devices.
The SoundLink is certainly more expensive than comparable sized/strength speakers, but this is the industry leader in terms of sound quality and will make a really thoughtful gift for whoever you're shopping for. For the ultimate at-home or on the go sound system, look no further, Bose has you covered!
Carhartt Men’s Quilted Flannel Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
A new Carhartt is a killer go to gift idea that would be timed perfectly with Christmas! Everyone could use some new, warm layers as deep winter approaches, and Carhartt makes some dam good gear for battling the cold.
This jacket style has been a crowd favorite for as long as I can remember - it's rugged, warm and has a tough look that suits both men and women. The rib-knit cuffs and waistband keep cold drafts out and the kangaroo style pocket is great for all sorts of storage. There are even 11 different color choices here so you can select what suits whoever you're shopping for best.
The best part about a Carhartt jacket is, of course, the outer material. It;s a tough as nails exterior that holds up to abrasion remarkably well. Bottom line, you can't go wrong with a Carhartt!
PureCopper Insulated 17 Ounce Beer Mug
If you're shopping for a beer lover, this go to gift idea is a no-brainer. The pure copper mug exterior and stainless steel lining combine to create some serious insulation.
17 ounces is the perfect size for enjoying a frosty brew, and the aesthetic of this mug is pretty dam cool. Pair this gift with a pint of some nice beer and you've got yourself a great gift!
Leatherman Rebar Multitool
A multitool is a classic go to gift idea that will never get old. The Rebar from Leatherman is one of the best value options on the market that gives you a lot of bang for your buck!
If you're shopping for anyone who's known to be a Mr. or Mrs fix-it, they'll love this gift idea! An electrical crimper, wire stripper, file and saw are just a few of the 17 different tools included here. For the cost, this is a killer choice of multitool that's super inclusive!
Leatherman also offers a 25 year limited warranty so you can buy in confidence knowing this is a quality product!
Lindor Caramel Milk Chocolate Truffles (60 count)
Can you think of a more classic go to gift than a box of chocolates? Us neither so here's a great value gift idea for the sweet-tooth in your life.
Who doesn't love Lindor Truffles? These little gourmet treats are pretty pricey individually, but this box of 60 is quite the value buy! Grab a few boxes to wrap or stuff stockings with these delectable chocolates - it's bound to go over well!
Osprey Talon 18 Hiking Backpack
Osprey makes some of the most kick-ass hiking backpacks on the market. If you're shopping for someone who loves to explore the great outdoors, this is a killer gift idea!
This may only be an 18 liter daypack, but its capacity and organization potential are quite impressive. There's a great array of pockets, including some zippered storage on the waist strapping that really allow one to effectively organize their gear. The strapping and back pad are exceptionally breathable for hiking on those hotter days and all the zips and clips are quality made.
The best part about Osprey packs are the way they fit. Their backpacks are super well balanced, and once adjusted and sized properly, feel like an extension of your body. It's what you're paying for with Osprey - a hiking pack that won't slow you down! No doubt a killer gift for a hiker or anybody with a need for a smaller backpack!
Costa del Mar Iridium Sunglasses
A new pair of shades is a great go to gift for just about anyone. Daily commutes to work, beach days, sporting events and life in general often calls for a nice pair of polarized sunglasses - Costa is one of the ultimate options in advanced eyewear.
If the person you're shopping for has never owned a pair of Costas, they will flip out over these shades. The lenses built by this brand are exceptional - those who have tried on a pair of Costas usually never turn back. Yes, they are certainly on the expensive side, but you'll know why once you put them on!
The Iridium model has an awesome look for casual and active wear and has not cut any corners in terms of performance. They are light on your face, look sharp and provide excellent clarity of vision.
If you're shopping for a fisherman or woman, this is a particularly awesome go to gift idea considering Costa designs their lenses with angling in mind. Go with the blue or green mirrored lenses if you're shopping for someone who spends a lot of time on the water - those are the lenses best suited for the task!
Haspel Men’s Rampart Stripe Button-Down Shirt
A new shirt? A bit boring, but definitely a solid go to gift for the right person. Haspel makes some pretty dam sharp styles that whoever you're shopping for will be thrilled to wear!
This 100% cotton shirt has a great look for guys of all ages. It's suitable for both casual and formal wear and has a striped design appropriate for all seasons. If you know somebody who needs a wardrobe boost this Christmas, start here.
Organic & Natural Bath Bomb Gift Set
A bath bomb gift set is an ideal go to Christmas present for the right person. It's a great gift idea for those who love things like aromatherapy, essential oils and bath, and beauty products, but don't rule this idea out for even the manliest of men - anyone and everyone can enjoy kicking back in the tub with a bubbly bath bomb.
These bath bombs are all natural and organic and do not employ any chemicals. They are made from materials like grape seed oil and shea and cocoa butter with some added scents and essential oils. They store well long term, don't result in any residues and are totally safe for all skin types and bathtubs!
This purchase comes with four small boxes within one large gift box so you can split this up into four separate gifts if you choose to. Either way, this is an affordable gift idea that's bound to be a hit!
Salomon Speedcross 4 Trail Runners
- Trail running shoes might not seem exactly like a go to gift, but if you're shopping for a sporty outdoorsman or woman who likes to be active out in the wilderness, this will make a great gift.
Salomon makes some killer footwear for the outdoors, this pair is Amazon's Choice of trail running shoes. Solid build, aggressive traction and a top-notch midsole for stability and cushioning make the Speedcross 4 Trail Runners they go to trail running shoes.
A minimalistic one-pull lace effectively tightens these shoes making them super easy coming on and off while also providing a sam snug fit. Simple, comfortable and built to tear it up, Salomon has built some bad-ass shoes for the trail with these ones!
Thermos Vacuum Insulated 32 Ounce Stainless Steel Beverage Bottle
A new thermos is an awesome and affordable go to gift that is perfect for Christmas time! The most severe winter weather is still on the way, a new thermos is perfect for days sledding with the kids, a hot beverage at sporting events and of course for bringing an extra few cups of coffee to work.
This vacuum insulated model from Thermos will keep beverages hot (or cold) for up to 24 hours! It's slim so it packs compact and features a stainless steel cup built into the lid. This unit is designed not to become too hot to the touch and also not to sweat when it's filled with a cold beverage - this is not a cheapo thermos.
If you like the idea of a thermos as a go to gift but aren't sold on this model, make sure to check out our list of the best thermoses for 2018 for a variety of options.
Loon Outdoors Angling Essentials Kit
Here's the ultimate go to gift for anyone who enjoys fishing in your life. As an avid fisherman myself, I can tell you that if there's one thing we consistently misplace and re-purchase, it's nippers and forceps. This is a nice quality set that even includes a zinger for tool attachment so the angler you're shopping for at least stands a chance at not losing these essential tools!
Loon Outdoors crafts quality gear for angling that's built to last, this three-piece set will make the perfect gift for anyone with a passion for fishing. Sharp line nippers and robust, yet lightweight forceps for unhooking fish are harder to come by than you might imagine - this set contends with the best of the best at a great price point. An affordable go to gift idea that will actually see a TON of use in its lifetime, absolutely a solid gift idea for the right person.
GoPro HERO7 Black
Although on the expensive side, an action camera is a great go to gift to show your appreciation for anyone in your life that has some neat hobbies! Gifts like this that support and enhance what your friends and family like to do most are the best kind. They see a ton of use and always go over well!
The GoPro Hero7 Black is one of the top action cameras on the market. It's remarkably durable, waterproof down to 33 feet and equipped with hyper-smoothe video stabilization for some pretty professional looking footage. You've seen the advertisements - GoPros shoot excellent quality video and are compatible with just about any activity no matter how fast paced!
Bluetooth compatibility, voice commands, and live streaming are a few of the advanced features that the Hero7 is capable of - pretty cool stuff. 4K60 video and 12MP photo capabilities are the real deal, this is a top quality camera for all sorts of contexts.
National Geographic Annual Subscription
A National Geographic magazine is always worth stopping to flip through. It’s always been a crowd favorite for good reason - the stories and photos within this publication have been blowing minds and inspiring people to explore and experience the world since 1888!
An annual magazine subscription to this exciting and informative publication is a great go to gift for anyone with worldly interests. It's also the type of Christmas gift that keeps on giving all year long once a month!
Secura Stainless Steel 34 Ounce French Press
How about the gift of a new French press for Christmas? It's an affordable and thoughtful go to gift idea that will see a lot of use that's bound to go over well with any and all lovers of coffee.
Even if the person you're shopping for already owns a coffee maker, this stainless steel unit will probably be an upgrade for them - especially if they don't already own a French press.
This press from Secura is Amazon's Choice of French press and has an impressive five-star rating with well over 3,000 reviews! Everyone seems to adore this French press for its ease of use, quality of construction and of course for the coffee it brews! It has a sharp aesthetic and is a nice size for a few cups of coffee at 34 ounces. Secura has even included a few extra screens which is always the first thing to degrade on a French press!
For the cost, this unit is a total steal and will be around for many years of coffee making!
Equinox Professional Straight Edge Razor with 100 Single Edge Derby Blades
Is there a man in your life who pays special attention to their facial hair? If you know someone with a passion for maintaining their bearded (or beardless) face, a new straight razor could make for a neat gift idea!
This set from Equinox International comes very highly reviewed and is built with quality materials and craftsmanship. The razors are crafted from stainless steel so they won't rust or tarnish even after extended use. This device also features an easy to open blade guard for easy and safe blade exchange.
This purchase includes 100 individually wrapped single edge blades from Derby so whoever you're shopping for won't run out anytime soon. There's a certain satisfaction of cleaning up one's face with an old-school straight razor, give the gift of a clean, sharp shave to your favorite gentleman this Christmas!
Rio Beach Classic Folding Beach Chair
Anyone who's a real beach bum goes through beach chairs pretty quick. They see a lot of salt, sun and also get broken down and set up regularly, so it's no surprise they don't last forever. If you're shopping for a beach-lover, they'lll be thrilled to score a new chair!
This unit from Rio Gear is the classic, folding beach chair - but built to last a bit longer than the ones you're used to seeing. I's a solid go to gift that will see some heavy use starting this summer!
Rio Gear offers this beach chair in a wide array of different colors and patterns so you can select one that suits whoever you're shopping for. Heck, maybe they'll even have a seat for you next time you join them on the beach!
Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
Here's a go to gift idea that might be a bit of a downer, but appreciated none the less. The heavy snowfall period of winter is fast approaching - a new snow shovel could be a practical and potentially back-saving gift.
This unit from Snow Joe has a spring assisted handle that provides lifting leverage to your lower hand. It's a neat design that reduces back strain, improves shoveling posture and limits the need to bend. The shovel blade is 18 inches and features an aluminum wear-strip so it moves a lot of snow and is also built to last.
If you're shopping for your spouse, this could be both a comical and serious gift idea that will likely see some heavy use in the near future. If you're shopping for friends or family, they'll thank you after the first real snowfall.
Dirty Dick’s Hot Sauce
Some firey hot sauce will make a great go to gift for any lover of spicy cuisine. A jar of Dirty Dick's is furthermore bound to result in some laughs under the tree this year.
This award-winning hot sauce is described as pretty dam hot, yet has a fruity, sweet overtone. People go crazy over this one if there are any hot sauce fanatics in your life they very well might already know all about Dirty Dick's! Either way, it's an awesome affordable gift that's bound to be an empty bottle in no time!