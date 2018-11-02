20 Best Go To Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

Our Review

Here's a safe but thoughtful gift idea perfect for any and all foodies. Great for dinner parties, stay at home dates and regular casual use, this is an elegant and effective cheese board design that will see a lot of use!

This set with included cutlery from Bambüsi is highly reviewed and designed in a somewhat unique style. The included cutlery set is of nice quality and includes everything one might need. The cutlery furthermore conveniently stores in a hidden drawer that slides right into the cutting board base.

The rim of the cheese board is also recessed for arranging olives, crackers, fruit or whatever else! It's a straightforward design that allows you to put together an aesthetically pleasing arrangement while entertaining guests!

Add a bottle of wine and a brick of cheese to this go to gift and you've got yourself a classy Christmas present!