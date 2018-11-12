17 Best Hanukkah Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Hanukkah begins Sunday, December 2 this year. Make sure you’re ready for ALL of your holiday shopping! Here are 50 Hanukkah gifts that are sure to be well-received.
Socksmith Funny Cool Socks
Name one person in your life that wouldn't wear avocado socks.
Okay, maybe you can actually do that. But your fun friends will love this cute gift! Lots of different options to choose from, like kittens, tacos, coffee, nachos, doggos, and of course, the menorah.
Apple MMEF2AM/A AirPods – Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10+
Sometimes, though, the Apple lover in your life will not settle for anything less than Apple products. I understand why. They are the kings of innovation! Double-tap either AirPod to activate Siri without taking your iPhone out of your pocket. Enjoy more than 24 hours of listening time, and the charging is rapidly fast. Only works with Apple technology.
True Wireless Earbud, Bluetooth Headphone w/ Mic by Rowkin
AirPods aren't the only option anymore. Enjoy a long battery life and charging case. You will need to buy 2 of these for stereo sound, so the price is nearly the same as the AirPods, but this is a good option if those are uncomfortable to your giftee. These earpods are compatible with Siri, noise-reducing, and also sweatproof, water resistant, and IPX5 waterproof.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter, Book 1)
I'm a 28-year-old adult and this is all I want for Hanukkah. Harry Potter is still as popular as it was 20 (!!!) years ago, and this new illustrated version of the Sorcerer's Stone is beautiful and brings the story to life on another level. Perfect for the Potter lover in your life.
Watercolor Paint Set – 24 Vibrant Colors
Adult watercolors are the new coloring books.
Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot, the amazing multipurpose pressure cooker that has taken the world by storm, has gotten an upgrade. Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances - pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.
I LOVE MY INSTANT POT. They make great gifts!
All-in-one Tea Infuser Bottle – Insulated HOT Coffee Thermos – Cold Fruit Infused Water Flask – Double-walled stainless steel
It's already a cold winter and it's just going to get colder. Anybody will appreciate this stylish tea infuser bottle with a double-walled stainless steel body. If you haven't bought a new water bottle lately, let me tell you, that double-walled stainless steel is INCREDIBLE at keeping drinks either hot or cold. In this case, I think we'll want them hot.
Why not add some gorgeous loose-leaf tea to complete the gift?
FitBit Alta HR
I got my dad a FitBit a few years ago and he once told me it was the best gift he's ever gotten. It promotes health, it's fun, and it's cool to see stuff about your body!
Those workweek hustle challenges also keep us connected from a few states away. Love my FitBit and it makes a great gift.
Himalayan Glow Natural Pink Salt Night Light, 10LBS, Dimmable Table Lamp by WBM
Himalayan pink salt lamps are the new big thing, offering healing energy and peaceful ambiance. This one is the coolest one I've ever seen.
Family Fun S’mores Maker, Red by Sterno
S'mores aren't just for the summer anymore! Everyone in your family or friends will love this s'mores maker, perfect to enjoy indoors at any time of year.
Hammock Chair Macrame (Knitted) Swing – 265 Pound Capacity
What girl doesn't dream of having this hang from the big tree outside? Girls and boys alike will love to swing on this macrame swing. Totally suitable for indoor use, too. (Best bedroom ever?)
Generations Necklace: Sterling Silver 3 Interlocking Infinity Circles
Look no farther: this is the perfect gift for grandmother, mother, and grand/daughter. This necklace is made of 925 Sterling Silver, the highest quality available. It will not rust and it will not turn your skin green. The chain is dainty but strong. Honor the infinite bond between grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter with three rings and let her know she's always connected to you, just like these interlocking circles.
It's also available with 2 or 4 rings.
Just Between Us: Mother & Daughter: A No-Stress, No-Rules Journal
Are you struggling to communicate with your child, teen, or tween? This beautiful journal gives the safety of distance. You may be surprised at the personal questions and answers your child will ask on paper. If you're experiencing some new issues communicating with your preteen, this book could be the answer to your prayers. It strengthens the bond between mom and daughter.
Coolest part? The diary was written by a mother-daughter team.
This is also a really heartwarming Mother's Day present. It's sure to create a new, special bond between mother and daughter. There's also one for mother and son. For what it's worth, you don't have to be a mom to use this book with a child.
Anki Cozmo Robot, Robotics for Kids & Adults, Learn Coding & Play Games
Encourage computer lovers in your life to nurture their passions. With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is an educational robot for kids and adults alike to learn to creatively code. It's easier than you think and extremely customizable, so you can always change up the games you can play with him!
New Fix-It-Yourself Manual: How to Repair, Clean, and Maintain Anything and Everything In and Around Your Home by Reader’s Digest
For the man who *thinks* he can fix anything. Now he really can. Save time and money by doing it yourself!
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit with Organic, Non GMO Herb Seeds
Bring a little life back into your house during the cold winter months. Indoor fresh herbs are not only beautiful decor, but once you start using fresh herbs over dried in your cooking, good luck going back. (You won't. Yes, it does make that much of a difference!)
Hickory Farms Celebration Spread
Sausage. CHEESE. Can it get any better? This gourmet spread is sure to please this Hanukkah.