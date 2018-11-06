101 Best Harry Potter Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

U-No-Poo is one of Fred and Goerge’s Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes products, which causes constipation in whoever takes it. It is most commonly used as a practical joke, with someone smashing up the pills and adding them to food or drink. The poster in the window of Fred and Goerge’s shop read:

“WHY ARE YOU WORRYING ABOUT YOU-KNOW-WHO?

YOU SHOULD BE WORRYING ABOUT U-NO-POO

THE CONSTIPATION SENSATION THAT’S GRIPPING THE NATION!”

This replica bottle of U-No-Poo from Honeydukes at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter would make a hilarious gift for any fan. And don't worry – This bottle is just regular chocolate candies!