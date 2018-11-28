15 Best Last Minute Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate Xmas List

Have you been noodling on what to get mom this year? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Whether you’re looking for things that are unique, fun and practical, or simply a splurge gift, you be glad you waited to shop because these are the Best Last Minute Gifts for Mom.
Teabloom Buckingham Palace Teapot & Flowering Tea Gift Set
The next time your mom decides to binge watch Downton Abbey, she can sip her cup of tea from this royally inspired teapot. The vintage charm of the rose gold detailed porcelain handle and vented porcelain lid accent a modern borosilicate glass teapot that makes the perfect viewing as her tea blossoms bloom. We're talking about an experience that's so much more than just a cup of tea - this elevates it to art.
This set comes with the teapot, a laser cut micro-perforated ceramic infuser, a porcelain teapot warmer and two tea blossoms. The Asian inspired Cherry Blossom Blooming Tea Gift Set is another lovely option for mom. And because she's going to totally fall in love with the blooming tea experience, the Teabloom Flowering Tea Chest is a great gift now or for an upcoming occasion.
Landscape Kitchen Knife Set in Gift Box
Elevate mom's cutting and chopping to an art form, literally. These gorgeous knives each feature a stunning landscape from around the world. But they're not just another pretty face. These kitchen workhorses feature blades made from high quality, durable stainless steel, that have been honed to razor sharpness, and their handles are ergonomically designed for a secure and balanced grip.
Since they're so beautiful, you could get her this magnetic knife board that will display her set for all to see. If mom's fascinated by the moon and stars, you could get her a knife set that features our brilliant cosmos instead.
Godiva Chocolatier Gold Ballotin Gift Box
A box of chocolates is always a lovely gift, but this 36 piece box from Godiva Chocolatiers is a luxurious choice that steps it up a notch. Wrapped in an elegant gold box, this sampler features many favorites from the Godiva Collection including chocolates with decadent chocolate hazelnut praline, refreshing mint filling, deep dark ganache and so many more.
Another holiday favorite, the Ferrero Collection Fine Assorted Chocolates box is filled with three luscious choices from the classic Ferrero Roche, to the layered Raffaello and delicious dark chocolate Rondnoir.
If mom's a chocoholic, check out our huge list of gifts that will delight and have her on chocolate overload.
South Sea Tahitian Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
Among the most coveted of all pearls, the black south sea pearl tops the list. This gorgeous necklace features one, set in 18k gold plated sterling silver. Swirls of shimmery silver cradle the pearl that's topped with a sparkly crystal. This eye catching last minute gift idea is the perfect present for your mom, especially if you pair it with some south sea pearl earrings now, or on another special occasion.
The Black Japanese Akoya Saltwater Cultured Pearl Shooting Star Pendant Necklace is another stunning choice with a tiny cubic zirconia sparkling at the bottom of the pearl pendant. You can get this same pendant with a white pearl as well.
Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set
Is your mom the consummate hostess? This beautiful bamboo cheese board is the perfect serving tray for those days when she has her girlfriends over for a glass of wine. It creates a mouthwatering display when loaded up with brie, bleu and a selection of charcuterie. Bordered by grooves to hold an assortment of crackers, it also has a slide out drawer that conceals four cheese knives for serving.
A slate cheese board lets her get extra creative because it allows her to write the names of each cheese selection on with chalk. It easily washes off to be changed each time she serves. Another fun small gift option is a set of chalkboard cheese markers that she can use time and time again.
Gourmia Electric Raclette Tabletop Party Grill
This gift is all about entertaining in style without being stuck in the kitchen. This cool tabletop party grill is large enough for a party of six. The modern raclette will have everyone grilling, dipping, and socializing for hours on end. It features a cone head to peg on meat or vegetables for quick grilling, and bowl for broths and steaming.
- Underneath that sombrero top, six individual trays can hold melty cheeses and sauces to dip and drizzle on her freshly grilled creations. For larger gatherings, this Dual Sided Raclette Table Grill has the grill and prep stations up top, and eight under trays for cheeses and dips.
Rhinestone Studded Martini Glasses
Whether your mom loves a luscious pink cosmopolitan or a classic martini, these rhinestone studded glasses are the perfect way to serve and drink them. Perfect for parties or a quiet cocktail with your dad, she'll enjoy sipping any shaken drink in them. Stemless crystal martini glasses are another fun gift option. And by all means, make sure mom has a good cocktail shaker set.
Fishers Finery Women’s 100% Cashmere Knit Shawl
Wrap up your mom in cozy warmth and casual elegance with this 100 percent pure cashmere shawl. Warmer than wool, cashmere is known for its beauty. This oversized wrap can be worn as a shawl, tucked into her coat or thrown over her legs while she's reading. It resists pilling so it will stay looking lovely for years to come. The fringe adds an extra element of style, and this wrap looks great with any outfit.
If you're shopping on a budget, an oversized wool scarf can be a great option at a third of the price. Just in case your mom's a color lover, this gorgeous wrap features a brilliant combination highlighted by watermelon red, cream, black and blue.
An even more wallet friendly option is a pashmina wrap. You can find tons of color and design options here.
Sweet Berries Handmade Bath Melts
These delicious looking bath melts are handmade in Germany and Austria, and while they look good enough to eat, they're going to elevate mom's bath to a spa like experience. Filled with skin loving ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, they'll leave her skin feeling soft and smelling heavenly, like a sweet berry sundae.
There are dozens of these fun bath melts to choose from the Wild at Heart collection, to Chocolate Love and Carribean Daquiri. All of them look and smell like the amazing bath treats they are.
NOVICA Tantalizing Tiers Amethyst & Turquoise Earrings
It's likely that your mom taught you to appreciate the time and effort put into handcrafted gifts. That's why she'll appreciate these beautiful NOVICA gemstone earrings. These dangles feature bezel set amethyst and turquoise stones set in sterling silver, cascading down from one to another like a tantalizing waterfall. They are handmade by Neeru Goel of India who developed her passion for jewelry making from her grandmother.
These Lapis Lazuli and Yellow Gold Plated Brass Earrings are another handcrafted option with Egyptian appeal. For big shine and contemporary style, the Sterling Silver Modern Mobius Earrings are a great gift choice as well.
BloomsyBox Premium Roses Subscription Box
No worry about finding the best last minute gifts for mom, because you can deliver a fresh box of roses each and every month with a BloomsyBox gift subscription. Each month, a stunning box of stems from fair trade flower farms will arrive at the door within days of being cut. With gorgeous selections every time, your mom will have an ongoing supply of fresh cut flowers to add a pop of color along with lovely fragrance to her home.
BloomsyBox also has a Mixed Flower Subscription Box if you think roses each month might get too boring. It comes with 25-30 stems each time and could include everything from orchids to lilies.
Burt’s Bees Natural Beauty Gift Set
Natural beauty products make great last minute gifts for mom. This Burt's Bees set includes all kinds of things that will make her look and feel beautiful. It includes the Shimmering Nudes Eye Shadow Trio, Classic Black Mascara, Blush Basin Lipstick and Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes. Made with natural ingredients, Burt's Bees products are environmentally friendly as well as skin loving.
If you're not sure about the colors in this set, perhaps consider a Burt's Bees Lipstick Trio with three luscious lip colors in two lipsticks and one tinted lip balm. Still not sure that's right? How about a Burt's Bees Face Essentials Gift Pack with cleansing towelettes, facial scrub, moisturizer and lip balm?
Essential Oil Locket Pendant
Essential oil diffuser jewelry is super popular right now, and your mom might just love this locket that delivers aromatherapy and looks trendy too. The long cylindrical locket can be filled with different colored felt pads to match her outfit for the day. This set gives her eight colors to choose from. Just a few drops of essential oil can give her a delicate scent while delivering the healing and soothing benefits of aromatherapy.
Since this gift is so affordable, you'll want to be sure to get her a set of essential oils to go with it, and perhaps the book Essential Oils for Beginners that can teach how they can be beneficial to her health and well being.
A large aromatherapy diffuser is another great idea for home use. She'll love the look of this woodgrain diffuser that adds moisture as well as scent to the air.
Sherpa Throw Blanket
A cozy throw blanket makes a great gift that mom will use when she's reading in her favorite chair or simply watching TV. This pretty throw is beautifully colored, but in case it won't fit with her decor, it also comes in six different color options. With super soft fleece velvet on one side, and fleece sherpa on the other, you'll wrap her up in love with this thoughtful gift.
A heated throw is another great idea, especially if your mom is easily chilled. This heated blanket from Sunbeam is a #1 best seller because it's warm, washable and features an automatic shut-off which is a great safety feature.
OluKai Ola HOU Bootie Slippers
Your might not want to ever take off these slippers, because they're going to snuggle her feet so sweetly she might decide they're shoes. With natural nubuck suede uppers, these stylish slips feature hand sewn whip stitching details and the cutest ankle strap. They're lined with genuine sheep shearling for cozy warmth and comfort. They have a non-marking rubber sole with some traction, which makes them suitable for occasional outdoor wear.
These cool kicks have a back story your mom's also going to love. OluKai has a corporate philosophy of giving, so with each pair sold, a portion of the proceeds go to ten different non-profit organizations in Hawaii. Mom will love that her gift is delivering help and hope to others.