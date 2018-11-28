15 Best Last Minute Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate Xmas List

Our Review

The next time your mom decides to binge watch Downton Abbey, she can sip her cup of tea from this royally inspired teapot. The vintage charm of the rose gold detailed porcelain handle and vented porcelain lid accent a modern borosilicate glass teapot that makes the perfect viewing as her tea blossoms bloom. We're talking about an experience that's so much more than just a cup of tea - this elevates it to art.

This set comes with the teapot, a laser cut micro-perforated ceramic infuser, a porcelain teapot warmer and two tea blossoms. The Asian inspired Cherry Blossom Blooming Tea Gift Set is another lovely option for mom. And because she's going to totally fall in love with the blooming tea experience, the Teabloom Flowering Tea Chest is a great gift now or for an upcoming occasion.