15 Best Monthly Gift Box Ideas: The Ultimate List

Imagine a monthly surprise that arrives by mail, each package packed with one of a kind learning, tasting, trendy or tempting treats for you, your kids and even your pets. We’ve found the Best Monthly Gift Box Ideas to delight you and the people on your Christmas list.
Candy Club Monthly Subscription Box
If you've got a sweet tooth or someone on your gift list does, a monthly subscription box of delectable treats is just what the doctor (or dentist, in this case) ordered. Candy Club scours the globe to find the yummiest and most delectable treats and this box delivers three mouthwatering options to your door each month. With three big containers of mostly sweet candy like fruity gummies, chocolates, taffy, and more, you'll still be surprised by a wild card tossed into the bunch now and then.
If you're thinking about a huge family of candy eaters, consider the Mostly Sweet Six Pack, or the Mostly Sour Six Pack with sour gummies, sour belts, tart hard candies and chews.
Carnivore Club Monthly Gift Box
The monthly Carnivore Club Classic Box offers four to six items, or 20-32 ounces, of handcrafted cured meats and artisanal charcuterie. Each month you'll discover new artisans as they spotlight their traditional recipes using premium cuts of meat. From French charcuterie to Italian salumi, Spanish chorizo and even South African Biltong, it's a completely different experience from the grocery store scene.
All meats are cured and sealed so they’re shelf stable and don’t require refrigeration during transit. All you need do is slice open each package and enjoy with a glass of wine. For smaller appetites the Carnivore Club also offers a monthly snack box subscription as well as a wooden crate with even more delicious meats.
SHTF Mystery Survival Gear Monthly Subscription Box
When sh*t hits the fan you need some serious survival gear, and this monthly gift box delivers the real deal stuff you're going to need in that situation. A new cache of gear arrives each month so it's a great way to build a functional bug-out bag for the next severe storm, forest fire or zombie apocalypse.
From LifeStraws and Leatherman tools to mini-hatchets, knives and paracord, this monthly subscription could be a life saver when bad stuff happens.
BitsBox Subscription Box
There's not much argument about the need for kids to learn coding to prepare for the future. The BitsBox teaches real coding with crazy fun projects that come in the mail every month. Each level introduces a new computer science concept. Kids build their own apps on the Bitsbox website. They may start by coding from examples, but before long they progress quickly to inventing their own apps. With tons of kid friendly themes, this is one time you won't mind their screen time.
iBbeautiful Subscription Box for Tween Girls
This three-month subscription delivers the 7-12 year old girl on your gift list a box filled with self-esteem building goodies and uplifting surprises. Each box includes five to six items that are on trend, useful, and fun. Most importantly they are curated around inspiring and empowering girls to become and appreciate their very best self. Items range from fun school supplies, jewelry, and accessories, to hair and nail art.
In fact, even the box itself carries a motivational message, with the themes of the gifts changing from month to month. This cool company also makes an empowering birthday box for tween girls, as well as one for teenage girls. The birthday boxes feature a few more items than the monthly gift box.
BBQ Club Monthly Subscription Box
For the barbecue connoisseur, the BBQ Box is a delightful monthly box with delicious snacks, rubs, sauces and wood chips to fire up the grill and create delicious and inventive meal ideas. Each box contains one sauce or marinade, one rub or spice mix, one yummy barbecue flavored snack, one sample package of premium wood chips or planks, and one custom recipe to show what can happen when you experiment with this box of BBQ goodies.
Field to Cup: Premium Adventurer Tea Box
The Field to Cup Premium Adventurer subscription box features a carefully curated selection of teas from around the world. Each month you'll have a chance to explore teas you'd never find in a grocery store, and they're the highest quality meaning exceptional flavor and aroma. In every box you'll receive two premium black teas, and two additional selections - enough in total to make up to 72 cups of this healthy and warming elixir.
With exclusive access to unknown tea gardens and blenders, each box of loose leaf teas will let you taste the world in a cup. The Discover Box gives you five varieties of exclusively black teas, while the Explorer Box gives you a smaller amount of four different teas.
BloomsyBox Original Mixed Flower Box
Flowers in a gift box seem so romantic and this subscription box delivers a new arrangement each and every month, fresh from sustainable farms an delivered to your doorstep within days of being cut. Chock full of 25-30 gorgeous stems from orchids to tulips to mini calla lilies and more, each enchanting Original BloomsyBox is enough for a couple of long lasting bouquets to enhance every day.
For the rose lover on your gift list, consider the Premium Rose BloomsyBox filled with world-class roses from Fair-Trade farms located just south of Quito, Ecuador.
The Dapper Dog Box
The perfect gift box subscription will keep dogs and their humans happy, The Dapper Dog monthly gift box comes with dog treats, toys and accessories curated around fun themes like Coachella, Southern Charm, Happy Howlidays and more. Every box includes a cool new dog bandana, along with a variety of items that will help you discover new pet products before they arrive at the store.
When you subscribe to this awesome dog box, a portion of the proceeds go to different dog rescue programs and shelters across the country.
STEM Club Toy Subscription Box
If you've been struggling with finding the perfect kid gifts this year, the STEM Toy Club is an awesome subscription service that lets kids learn and have fun. Each monthly gift box contains STEM toys for 8-13 year olds are handpicked by Amazon’s toy experts to engage budding scientists and engineers with more complex projects and experiments based on principals of physics, chemistry and engineering.
Some projects contain instructional booklets and may require an adult. At just $19.99 per month, this is a really cool investment in a kid's future.
Allure Beauty Box Subscription
An awesome gift for women who love to test out new beauty products, Allure’s monthly beauty box offers top-trending, editor-tested makeup and beauty picks. This monthly gift box delivers $50-$90 in valuable cosmetics, perfumes and more for only $15. Filled with fun full and travel size products selected by Allure's beauty experts, it also includes a mini magazine with tips, shortcuts and step by step instructions for using the product inside.
Spartan Carton Monthly Subscription Box
Finally, a subscription box for fitness fanatics that delivers the kinds of products they'll actually use and love. The Spartan Carton is a monthly service with deliveries of supplements, edibles and workout as well as outdoor gear. Consumables include things like protein bands, meal replacement bars, energy bars, workout supplements, vitamins, nutritional items, protein enhanced products, and healthy snacks. Workout gear consists of items like gloves, tape, resistance bands, massage tools, EDC items and more.
Great as a Christmas, birthday or anniversary gift, the arrival of each monthly box will be met with much anticipation.
FaceTory: SEVEN LUX Monthly Gift Box
Longtime favorite of Korean beauty aficionados, face masks are a key part of the ten step regimen millions of women (and some men too) swear by. The SEVEN LUX monthly gift box features a changing selection of seven carefully curated sheet masks. These results driven sheet masks might include options like hydrogels and multi-step masks, all of which contain high-quality ingredients.
If you want to get someone started with a less expensive subscription box to begin with, the FOUR-ever FRESH monthly box contains four sheet masks for women and men who are newly discovering the benefits of using them.
Gentleman’s Monthly Gift Box
Filled with the most required essentials for the savvy gentleman, the Gentleman's Box monthly subscription box delivers men's fashion and lifestyle accessories. Experience the latest style trends with items ranging from ties and pocket squares, to socks and watches. Each box is centered around a unique theme honoring a notable gentleman and always boasts a value exceeding $100.
Every box contains four to six items, along with a booklet that details style inspirations of the featured products. Plus every member of this box club gets a free annual subscription to GQ Magazine.
Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler – Six Month Subscription
You can deliver the Seattle coffee experience to anyone with a monthly subscription box from Bean Box. Each month they'll get four gourmet coffees from Seattle’s top small-batch roasters. Every box includes a variety of single origin coffees and artfully-crafted blends, but they get more than just a half pound of freshly roasted whole coffee beans. They'll also get tasting notes, roaster profiles, brewing tips, and an artisan treat, along with free shipping.
You can order this monthly gift box subscription for three, six or 12 months at a time, as well as choose from all roasts, dark roasts and decaf roasts. It will be like you're sending your favorite people a good morning wake up call every single day.