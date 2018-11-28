15 Best Monthly Gift Box Ideas: The Ultimate List

Our Review

If you've got a sweet tooth or someone on your gift list does, a monthly subscription box of delectable treats is just what the doctor (or dentist, in this case) ordered. Candy Club scours the globe to find the yummiest and most delectable treats and this box delivers three mouthwatering options to your door each month. With three big containers of mostly sweet candy like fruity gummies, chocolates, taffy, and more, you'll still be surprised by a wild card tossed into the bunch now and then.

If you're thinking about a huge family of candy eaters, consider the Mostly Sweet Six Pack, or the Mostly Sour Six Pack with sour gummies, sour belts, tart hard candies and chews.