15 Best Pagan Gifts for Yule: Your Ultimate List

Our Review

The stereotype that pagans are slightly obsessed with candles is true. Many pagans use candles in their spells, but think of how much more potent it would be if you were charging the candle with intention throughout the whole process of creating it.

Plus you can put small crystals into the wax which will slowly reveal themselves. I can’t recommend putting herbs into your homemade candles because they can and will catch fire.

This candle making kit from Nature’s Blossom has all the supplies you need to create three eight ounce candles, each with a burn time of around 20 hours. Candles this size tend to go for around $15 so right there you’ve got $45 worth of candles.

The kit is perfect for beginners and comes with everything you need and easy to follow instructions. It includes the candle tins, soy wax, wicks, fragrances, and a melting pitcher. I’ve made candles on my own before and you have no idea how valuable that melting pitcher is. Anything wax touches pretty much belongs to wax forever. I learned this after sacrificing a Pyrex measuring cup to the forever-waxy residue.

The included fragrances are light and calming. You get Lemon Blossom, Lavender Epiphany, and Soothing Chamomile. If you think your loved one would rather not have to do the work of making their candles, check out my post on the best luxury candles for more gift ideas.