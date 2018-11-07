21 Best Peacock Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

With their elegant plumage, it’s no wonder peacocks became a symbol for immortality and are well-loved for their beauty. If you have someone on your Christmas shopping list who loves these birds, consider our list of the best peacock gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ambesonne Peacock Decor Shower Curtain
Our Review
The final touch to any home decor is the bathroom shower curtain. This minimal approach to celebrating peacock plumage works as well with a white color scheme as it does with one highlighting the blues and greens in the feathers. An excellent, yet practical gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seven Wall Arts Hand Painted Peacock Spreads Its Tail Oil Painting
Our Review
Art is always an easy gift to give. It enriches any home and most of us have too few art pieces on our walls. This handmade oil painting celebrates a slightly abstract version of a peacock, using a wider array of delightful colors. Fits into a larger peacock motif without being so strict. Available in your choice of 24, 32 and 40 inch square sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bits and Pieces Elegant Peacock Metal Garden Sculpture
Our Review
Most people can't have a real peacock where they live, so gift them the next best thing: a life-size statue. This one is complete with excellent detail, made of metal and handpainted in a natural palette. It's quite large, measuring 11 by 17 3/4 by 26 1/2 inches. Great for patios and decks, but can also make a fine indoor decoration.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kisspat Native Super Light Peacock Feather Dangle Earrings
Our Review
Earrings are an easy gift to give and that certainly goes for these. Handmade with actual selected peacock feathers, a pair offers natural variation between the two earrings. They're light and easy to wear and go well with a variety of styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MadDesign Peacock Jewelry Box
Our Review
For those with a lot of jewelry and a love of peacocks, this peacock jewelry box might be just the thing. This wooden box is covered with mother of pearl inlay to create the design. Inside, there are two levels, including a ring holder. You can choose from this red design, as well as a purple and blue one. It measures 7.5 by 5.7 by 3.3 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Louis C. Tiffany Peacock Feather Shawl
Our Review
My wife love scarves and has an entire collection. They're almost as useful as having different jackets to match your outfit. You can gift the peacock lover in your life this subtle rendition of a peacock design made of a combination of wool, viscose and silk. It's quite large at 74 by 28 inches and is light enough to be worn in all seasons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LaSuiveur Peacock Pleated Casual Mini Skirt
Our Review
This is a fun gift for anyone who wants to rock the peacock look in a bold way. This polyester and Spandex mini skirt is a straightforward celebration of peacock plumage and fits most folks from extra small up to medium sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Peacock Feathers PopSocket
Our Review
The ever-increasing size of smartphones poses a problem for people with small hands. Popsockets are here to help. These simple devices fold flat against the back of your phone and pop up when you need them either as a handle or as a way to prop your phone up. They're very clever and make great gifts, so why not consider one with a peacock print on it? If this particular design isn't for you click here to see more peacock-themed options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giftgarden Handmade Peacock Feather Ballpoint Pens
Our Review
Here's an interesting idea that serves double duty as a useful and decorative item. These pens feature real peacock feathers in the style of an old quill, with barrels wrapped in rustic cord. They'll look very nice in a pen holder, which you could also buy to match.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Punch Studio Royal Peacock Clip Board & Note Pad
Our Review
If you decide to buy the pens on this list, you might also want to get something to write on. This highly colorful, decorative set includes a clip board and matching notepad. Great for hanging on the wall and using for household lists or for letter writing on the go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wild Republic Peacock Plush
Our Review
When shopping for any animal-themed gifts, a plush of course must be on the list. This one is incredibly soft, nicely detailed and also quite large, with a tailfeather measuring 12 inches. There's a smaller version available measuring eight inches, as well. If this plush isn't to your preference, you might also try the offering from Aurora or Conservation Critters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Robert Louis Tiffany Peacock Feather 3-Light Tiffany Art Glass Pendant
Our Review
If you really want to go all-out, beautify your recipient's home with this pendant chandelier done in Tiffany-style glass. This will add a lovely ambiance to dining and sitting rooms and measures 25.5 by 22 inches. It's the statement piece in a peacock themed collection, but it's still nicely understated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Designs by Lolita ‘Pretty as a Peacock’ Wine Glass
Our Review
I really love drinking out of hand-painted wine glasses. Normal glasses are fine, but I always feel a little bit special when we pull out the painted ones. Make someone on your list feel that way, too, with this glass painted in a peacock motif. The glass itself is made of blown glass and holds 15 ounces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Worila Handmade Peacock Succulent Plant Pot
Our Review
I love the concept for this. Rather than just being a statue, this peacock plant holder allows you to add succulents to fill in the colors of the tail. That adds a lovely natural touch to any space, indoor or outdoor. This one measures about ten inches long, which is perhaps best for patios, but there's a smaller version that could work nicely on a desk. Both sizes allow you to pick your color variation. If you want to include succulents, too, try this lot of ten clippings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Worthy Dog Peacock Plume Dog Collar
Our Review
If the person on your Christmas lives loves dogs as well as peacocks, get them this designer dog collar. It's a high-quality collar, made of a typical double-stitched woven nylon and is adjustable. This is the small size, but the following are also available:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thro by Marlo Lorenz Fancy Peacock Pillow
Our Review
Sometimes all it takes is a few small accents to set the theme for a room. This throw pillow can anchor the peacock look on a couch without over doing it. It's made entirely of faux silk (a kind of polyester) and offers some nice details. It measures 12 by 20 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vintage Book Art Co. Peacock Feather Upcycled Vintage Dictionary Art Print
Our Review
Another variation on the art as a gift theme is this elegant piece. Printed on the pages of a vintage dictionary, the page selection means that no two pieces will ever be exactly alike. This strikes a balance between vintage and modern tones and looks great just about anywhere. In addition to the feather close up image, they also offer a stylized full peacock variation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gallery of Light Peacock-Inspired Candle Sconce
Our Review
If you don't quite want to splash out on an entire chandelier but still want to add some peacock-themed light to a home, this might be something to consider. Rather than being strictly representational, this is a tribute to peacock themes in the form of a wall candle sconce. Candle sconces add a real sense of atmosphere to a room and I find them to be drastically underused. They also make this candle trio piece meant for flat surfaces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
222 Fifth Peacock Garden 16 Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set
Our Review
It seems to me no one has fine china anymore; we're all just eating every meal off of our minimalist Ikea dinner sets. While this might not be on par with the china set your grandmother wouldn't let you touch, it is a porcelean set service for four that could be used for special occasions. This lovely set offers a tasteful peacock design and includes four 10.8 inch dinner plates, four 8.5 inch salad plates, four 5.5 inch bowls, and four 10.8 ounce mugs. These are both microwave and dishwasher safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
CounterArt Teal Peacock Absorbent Coasters
Our Review
Coasters are more than just a way to save your furniture from being damaged - they offer an opportunity to splash some art on surfaces that might not otherwise have it. These coasters feature a painterly image of a teal peacock that will fit most room designs. They're made of absorbent stoneware and have a cork backing. An oak coaster holder is also available to go with them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kurt Adler Noble Gems Peacock Ornament
Our Review
It's Christmas, after all, so we'd be remiss if we didn't suggest at least one peacock ornament. This option from Kurt Adler is a glass ball with a peacock perched on top, done up in festive glitter and crystals. They also make a peacock finial, if you'd prefer.