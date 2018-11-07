21 Best Peacock Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

Our Review

The ever-increasing size of smartphones poses a problem for people with small hands. Popsockets are here to help. These simple devices fold flat against the back of your phone and pop up when you need them either as a handle or as a way to prop your phone up. They're very clever and make great gifts, so why not consider one with a peacock print on it? If this particular design isn't for you click here to see more peacock-themed options.