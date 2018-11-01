15 Best Penguin Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

Our Review

How much does your friend like penguins? Enough that others are probably also getting them penguin gifts? Give them something they definitely don't have yet: penguin poop.

Part of Blue Pirates Zoo Poo collection, this canned Penguin Poo is a funny gag gift for anyone who loves these little tuxedo-wearing birds. Wrap this up or stick it in their stocking and when they're surprised just say, "But I thought you loved penguins!"

The can is actually filled with composted manure from zoo cages so while it says "genuine penguin poo" the poo is actually a mix of zoo animals. It is poop though. Go ahead and open it if you don't believe me.