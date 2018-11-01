15 Best Penguin Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

We all know that one person who loves everything to do with penguins. Spoil them this holiday season with adorable and unique penguin gifts.
Penguin Paper Clips
For a stocking stuffer or cute coworker gift for someone who loves penguins, check out these penguin paper clips. They're functional paper clips but shaped in such a way that it looks like it's the penguin's flipper that is holding your papers together.
You get 30 clips in a sturdy plastic storage box. These are nice for anyone who loves penguins and is the kind of safe, work-appropriate gift that isn't too personal if that's what you need it for.
Can of Penguin Poop
How much does your friend like penguins? Enough that others are probably also getting them penguin gifts? Give them something they definitely don't have yet: penguin poop.
Part of Blue Pirates Zoo Poo collection, this canned Penguin Poo is a funny gag gift for anyone who loves these little tuxedo-wearing birds. Wrap this up or stick it in their stocking and when they're surprised just say, "But I thought you loved penguins!"
The can is actually filled with composted manure from zoo cages so while it says "genuine penguin poo" the poo is actually a mix of zoo animals. It is poop though. Go ahead and open it if you don't believe me.
Romantic Moonstone Penguin Necklace
You may not think penguins are romantic, but penguins mate for life. When they've found their mate, a penguin will comb the beach for the perfect, smooth pebble to offer to their chosen penguin in hopes that they're accepted as their mate. Then that pebble is used to build their nest. It's really sweet.
This necklace by Pebblez and Penguinz comes in a gift box with a glass "pebble' engraved with "Be my penguin" and a rolled up scroll of recycled paper that tells the story of penguins and pebbles.
The necklace itself is a lovely silver penguin with a moonstone belly on a sterling silver chain.
Easily Distracted By Baby Penguins Hoodie
Let's face it: they are, so why not warn the world. This cotton-blend hoodie is a cute and comfy gift for anyone who loves penguins--especially those fuzzy little grey chicks. It features an illustration of an adorably chubby baby penguin and the letter is artificially distressed.
It's unisex which is great and, along with this dark heather it also comes in black, navy, royal blue, and light heather grey.
Vegan Leather Penguin Handbag
I haven't met anyone yet who has enough purses. This over-the-shoulder handbag is made of vegan leather with an oil-painting style image of a penguin on it. The penguin is on a panel of waterproof microfiber so you don't have to worry about rain damaging the image or soaking through the bag.
The vegan leather is thick but comfortable with a realistic, leather-like grain to it. There are two small organizing pocket on the inside as well as a zippered section.
A portion of all proceeds go to wildlife conservation which is always a plus.
My Patronus is a Penguin Shirt
Combine their love of penguins and Harry Potter with this "My patronus is a penguin" shirt. The adorable penguin even has a Gryffindor scarf, wand, and signature scar on their forehead. It's lightweight, soft, and comfortable.
The shirt comes in men's, women's, and youth sizes.
Penguin Coloring Book For Adults
We know that coloring isn't just for kids. It's relaxing and great for reducing stress. This adult coloring book by Adult Coloring World contains 40 pages of intricate penguin designs. Each image is filled with swirling lines, flowers, and mandala style designs so you can take your time on each penguin and get those stress relieving benefits.
The pages are single-sided so you don't have to worry about colors or lines bleeding through and ruining the image behind it. Plus it also means you can hang or gift your penguin art when it's completed.
Dosoni Penguin Sock Set
Adorable, functional, festive, and suited to what they're into--these socks cover a lot of gift ground. You get a set of four socks, one that is a penguin-less Christmas sweater pattern, Christmas sweater pattern with a penguin in a stocking hat, a line of cute chubby penguins, and a pair showing penguins leaping off the ice into the water.
Cute socks work as a gift on their own and are great stocking stuffers. These crew-cut socks are a warm but breathable cotton blend. They're meant to fit feet between five to 10 in women's shoe sizes so they're practically a one-size-fits all sock.
Plush Emperor Penguin & Chick
Give your loved one a soft penguin family to hug this season. This parent emperor penguin is a full 12 inches tall and comes with their fluffy chick tucked between their feet. They're both plush and squeezable with leathery-feeling feet and beaks.
The adult has a bean bag base that weights it so the penguin can sit upright. And if your kids want to play with the two penguins separately, you can easily snip the threads that hold the baby penguin on without harming either of the toys.
Blue Opal Penguin Necklace
This simple sterling silver penguin charm evokes the shifting colors of icy Antarctic waters with its manufactured blue opal stone which sparkles when the light hits it. At three-quarters of an inch tall, it's a nice size charm that they can wear always. It comes on an 18 inch sterling silver chain and in a sea green gift box with bow.
Baby Aspen Footie Pajama Gift Set
For penguin-loving new parents, check out this pajama set by Baby Aspen. It's for zero to six month olds and comes with 100 percent cotton footie pajamas with an adorably pudgey penguin on the tummy and a matching hat to keep the little one nice and warm.
It's gender neutral and comes in a gift-ready box.
Lightweight Penguin Scarf
This infinity scarf is lightweight enough for year-round wear, and they'll want to with this cute penguin pattern. The fabric is thin and breathable but with a 70 inch circumference, it's long enough to double up if you need that extra warmth. Infinity scarves are great because they can be worn in so many different ways and you never have to worry about the ends falling off.
Penguin Fleece Throw Blanket
Know someone who loves to snuggle up on the couch and get their comfy on? I have a bunch of fleece throws but I am always some others that I want because fleece blankets are the best for feeling cozy during the colder months. This blanket is extremely soft and covered in a print of penguins where festive scarves or carrying red santa bags and is a nice, safe gift for a penguin-lover.
Penguin Cosmetics Bag
Everyone can always use another organizing storage bag for makeup, pencils and pens, crochet hooks, or other small objects. This bag is 7.8 inches long by 4.7 inches tall so it's a nice medium size that can have a lot of uses. It's printed on both sides with cute singing emperor penguins and it's original art by Amy Pugh so you'll be supporting an American family-owned business. Plus a portion of all profits go to support animal conservation.
Plush Penguin Hat
Stay warm the penguin way with this plush, fleece-lined hat by Bioterti. The stuffed hat covers your head with a super-soft penguin face and the ear flaps, which are also possibly the penguin's flippers, keep the sides of your face warm and can be buttoned together at the chin to keep your hat secure and your neck warm.
It's a one-size-fits-all situation and while it will fit most adults, if you know they have harder time finding hats that fit, this might be a close call. For the most part it fits people eight and up.