20 Best Push Presents She’ll Absolutely Love (2018)

A “push present” or “push gift” is a present you give to a new mom, in celebration of “pushing” a new life into the world. Unlike the gifts a new mom gets from a baby shower, a push present is a gift that’s all about her, and not her baby.

Push gifts are generally given by the baby’s father, in recognition of the hardships of pregnancy. However, close family members may also consider giving a new mom something special. Common push presents include high-end jewelry, designer fashions, spa treatments, or even vacations.

The ideal push present is something that she can keep for years, and view as a tangible expression of love and devotion. Any woman who has made sacrifices to carry a child to full term deserves an amazing push present. If you need ideas for a great push present, read on to see our thoughtfully selected list of incredible gift ideas. Our list includes budget-friendly gifts, as well as lavish presents for someone who wants to go all-out.

1. 0.14 Carat Diamond & 2.99 Carat Green Amethyst Ring in 14K Yellow Gold

This stunning ring is the perfect addition to her jewelry box. It will look elegant on her right hand, and become a constant reminder of her new child, and her loving partner. It may be a little bit expensive, but it’s a price that’s well worth paying. After all, she committed her body to growing a tiny human being for the better part of a year. That deserves a major gift. If she’s not a huge fan of amethyst, maybe a chocolate diamond ring is a better option for the mother of your child.

Want something with a more personalized touch? Check out our guide to the best personalized jewelry gift ideas.

Price: $543.56 (45 percent off MSRP)

2. CANE + AUSTIN Retexturize Skincare Line

Pregnancy changes a woman’s body. While those changes are totally worth it in exchange for a new baby, many women feel uncomfortable in their own skin right after the baby is born. Many new moms also have a hard time balancing taking care of their little one with taking care of themselves. Help her pamper her skin, and get back her pre-pregnancy body, with some luxury beauty products. We really like the CANE + AUSTIN “Retexturize” line.

The CANE + AUSTIN Retexturizing Body Pads (pictured above) can be used twice a day. They treat dry skin, as well as skin discoloration. Glycolic acid exfoliates dead skin cells, while also helping to rebuild collagen, restore firmness, and improves skin tone.

The company also makes retexturizing body lotion, body scrub, and deep moisture facial cream. Depending on your partner’s views on beauty products and chemicals, you might want to check with her doctor to make sure all the ingredients in this line are post-baby approved. Some moms prefer to use all-natural moisturizers, such as OZ Naturals or Burt’s Bees. Her skincare needs may vary depending on her post-birthing plans, including whether she plans to nurse or bottle feed.

Think she’d prefer a different pampering product, in addition to a good moisturizer? We also like Borghese Fango Brillante Brightening Mud Mask, as well as Patchology Illuminate FlashMasque Facial Sheets. Both products help to restore a woman’s confidence, and help encourage her to take a little “me time”.

Price: $32.95-$67.42, depending on product selected

3. Sushi Chef Sushi Making Kit

Doctors recommend pregnant women avoid eating raw fish, or fish that contains elevated levels of mercury, during their pregnancy. That means that many new moms are seriously craving Japanese food right after the baby is born. Sure, you could always grab her a gift card to a sushi restaurant, but there’s something more romantic and personal about making dinner at home.

This home sushi kit comes with all the equipment you’ll need to make your first rolls at home, though of course you’ll want to pick up some sushi-grade fish at your local grocery store. The kit includes enough materials to make 125 pieces of sushi, which should be more than enough for a single evening. The box contains rice vinegar, short-grain rice, nori seaweed sheets, soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger, along with a bamboo nori rolling mat and a rice paddle.

Looking for more options? You might also consider the ahi tuna poke or seared ahi tuna dinner kits from Chef’d.

Price: $37.98

4. Versace Women’s Krios Black Ion-Plated Stainless Steel Watch

Italian watches are a great push present. This elegant watch from Versace is an incredible gift, and it’s also practical. She can use this timepiece to track the time between feedings, naps, and diaper changes. Not sure if this style is to her taste? Browse more luxury watches here.

Price: $770.70 (58 percent off MSRP)

5. Spafinder Gift Card

Between the stress of giving birth and the stress of taking care of a newborn, a new mom really deserves a full day of spa services. Spafinder gift cards are accepted at over 20,000 spa locations worldwide, so it’s easy to find a place near you, or a place near your next vacation destination. You may want to pick up more than one card, since each gift card only holds a max of $100, and some massages may cost even more than that.

If you’re looking for similar gift ideas, you might also consider gift cards for Airbnb or BedandBreakfast.com. These are perfect for a weekend getaway after several weeks have passed, and she’s ready for intimacy again.

6. Judith Ripka Evil Eye/Hamsa Double Pendant Necklace

Want to protect her and the baby? Some cultures believe that the evil eye wards off those with evil intentions, while also increasing luck for the wearer. The hamsa hand, also known as the hamesh hand, is ancient symbol of magical protection that’s similar to the evil eye. Not sure this piece is right for her? You can browse other pieces from this designer here.

Price: $450

7. Misfit Shine

If she needs a little help to lose some baby weight, a fitness tracker is a great gift to help keep her active. But a fitness tracker isn’t any good if she won’t wear it every day, which is why we like the Misfit Shine. It comes in many different colors, and can also be worn with a variety of bands or alternative settings.

Options include the Bloom necklace, pictured above ($47.89 on Amazon). Misfit’s own Ekocycle Field Band ($49.99) and pebbled leather band ($24.20 on Amazon) are both nice options as well. The variety of bands and necklaces means she can wear her fitness tracker with any outfit.

The Misfit Shine is a little older, but it has the benefit of additional accessories and a slightly cheaper price. The new Misfit Shine 2 is a nice alternative that’s got some cool smart home features and a thinner design. However, some consumers have noted that the Shine 2 is prone to slipping out of the band, which is no fun. Misfit tells us they are working to update the quality of the action clip, with a solution expected in “the coming months.”

Want to see more fitness tracker options? You might also want to browse our Fitbit comparison guide to get a better understanding of the benefits and limitations of all the different Fitbit models.

Price: $51.99 for select colors (26 percent off MSRP)

8. Diane von Furstenberg Women’s Ballerina Wrap Sweater

This silk-cashmere blend sweater is a wonderful gift for any fashionista mommy. It’s super chic, but also has a nursing-friendly design for those unexpected feedings. It’s also available in black. You can also browse other great fashions from Diane von Furstenberg here.

Price: $208.60

9. Breville Cold Press Juicer

A fancy juicer is a great gift for any new mom who wants to simplify her morning breakfast routine, lose weight, and eat a more varied diet. Breville’s patented juicing system extract more nutrients than other juicers, and creates very little heat. This helps to protect enzymes and maximize nutrient absorption. The unit is easy to clean, and powerful enough to completely pulverize large chunks of tough fruits like pineapple.

Want to see more gift ideas like this? Browse our guide to the best juicers, or read our comparison guide to the best Vitamix blenders.

Price: $179.95 (28 percent off MSRP)

10. BOUCHERON Pour Femme Eau de Parfum

This sensual scent is designed to make a woman feel sexy, confident, and in control. Prominent notes include roses and oranges, along with a kiss of cedar, spice, and patchouli. It’s a little on the high end for some budgets, but push presents are supposed to be a little bit extravagant. If she loves perfume, but never splurges on herself, this is a lovely gift idea.

Price: $136

11. Majorica Callie Pearl & Bead Necklace

This pearl necklace uses a combination of pearls and beads, which adds lots of dimension to the piece. Made in Spain, this necklace can be adjusted from 16 inches to 18 inches. It’s available in both gold-tone and silver-style finishes. If you want to see more pearl jewelry, you can browse more styles from Majorica or Honora.

Price: $75

12. Sorrelli Delicate Crystal Cluster Cuff Bracelet

Looking for a put present that make a big impact, but doesn’t take a huge bite out of your baby budget? This crystal cuff bracelet from Sorrelli offers a lot of bling for a low price. There are many additional color options as well, so it’s easy to find a band and stone combination that suits her taste. We also recommend pieces from the Kendra Scott collection which have a similar feel and price point.

Price: $78

13. Lifesmart Rock Solid Simplicity Plug & Play 4 Person Spa

Pregnant women are told to avoid hot tubs, since the high temps can put the fetus in distress. After she’s given birth, however, a woman can go back to enjoying long, hot soaks. Hot tubs are a great way to bond with your partner, and relax tired, aching muscles. This particular model seats up to four people, has 12 jets, and also boasts a small waterfall effect. Want to see more options? Browse more hot tubs on sale here.

Price: $2,681.16 (11 percent off MSRP)

14. GURHAN ‘Moonstruck’ Diamond Stud Earrings

Looking for a really impressive gift? These elegant earrings are made from yellow gold and sparkling diamonds. International jewelry designer Gurhan is credited with pioneering the revival of pure 24 karat gold jewelry. The company’s designs are worn by royalty and prominent celebrities, with clients including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Sandra Bullock.

Can’t justify dropping over two grand on a pair of earrings, but still want to get her a special push present? The same designer also makes “skittle rings” that have a similar look and feel to those earrings, but start as low as $95.

Price: $2,450

15. Roberto Coin ‘Tiny Treasures Love Letter’ 18k White Gold Diamond Block Letter Pendant Necklace

Jewelry with a personal touch is the ideal push present. You can select an initial based on the first letter of her first name, her last name, or even the baby’s first name. Each piece of Roberto Coin Jewelry contains a tiny hidden ruby. According to ancient myth, a ruby worn close to the skin brings the wearer health, happiness, prosperity and longevity.

If you’d prefer a faith-inspired piece of jewelry, the same “Tiny Treasures” collection also includes a petite cross necklace and a Star of David pendant. You can also browse the whole Tiny Treasures jewelry line here.

Price: $580

16. Diane Von Furstenberg Saluti 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set

We love this three-piece set from Diane von Furstenberg. It manages to combine the modern conveniences of rolling luggage with the design touches of vintage trunks, creating pieces that are easy to use, but still retain some of that old-school glamour. Additional color combinations are available for ladies who like more colorful luggage. Want to see some other options? Browse more designer luggage sets here.

Price: $459.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

17. Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Plus Milk Frother

After nine months without caffeine, she’s probably been dreaming about her first cup. This simple coffee maker uses Nespresso VertuoLine capsules to make gourmet coffee, without the hassle of traditional brewing methods. This simple brewing process is something she’ll really appreciate during early mornings and late night feedings. This coffee maker also includes the Aeroccino Plus milk frother, which makes her drinks that much more fancy.

Is she already really happy with her current coffee maker? Maybe a bag of special coffee would be a better choice for her. We like Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee or “Death Wish,” the world’s strongest coffee. You might also like some of the options we recommended in our guide to the best free trade coffee. Buy them as whole beans, and grind them at home with a burr coffee grinder for peak flavor.

Price: $199.16 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. Custom Personalized Intertwined Hearts Necklace With Birthstones

Custom jewelry doesn’t have to cost a fortune. This simple necklace can be personalized with your choice of three names and three birthstones. A similar piece we like is this custom “peas in a pod” necklace, which features Swarovski Elements glass pearls.

Price: $59.95

19. Coravin Model Two Plus

If she’s a serious wine lover who had to give up wine during pregnancy, then she must be eagerly awaiting the moment she can enjoy her first glass of wine. And if she stopped drinking while you guys were trying to conceive, it’s possible she hasn’t had a glass of wine in years.

After taking months or years off from drinking, she may have become a bit of a lightweight. For those who are passionate about wine, but take a long time to go through a single bottle, we recommend the Coravin wine opening system.

Coravin lets you pour a glass of wine from any bottle, without pulling the cork. A special needle punctures the cork, allowing wine to escape without causing permanent cork damage. After removing the needle, the cork essentially re-seals. This preserves wine for longer.

Argon gas, an inert gas used in the wine-making process, also helps to protect the remaining wine from oxidation. Just remind her to use proper “pump and dump” procedures if she’s planning to drink and nurse. Mommies relying on formula have less to worry about.

Not much of a wine drinker? Browse our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts. It has over 100 gift ideas, and we keep it updated with great romantic gift ideas that you can give her on Valentine’s Day, or all year long.

Price: $349.95

20. 18k Rose Gold Over Sterling Silver Diamond Highway Ring

This elegant rose gold ring is a great statement ring she can wear on her right hand. The diamonds from conflict-free diamond suppliers. The interweaving strands of this ring can symbolize the way your two lives have intertwined to create a new life.

This stunning diamond ring is also discounted at 20 percent off, making it perfect for those who need a big gift on a little budget.

Need even more gift ideas? You should also browse our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women.

Price: $113.96 (20 percent off MSRP)

