15 Best Quick Gift Ideas for Christmas

Even though you might feel pressed for time to shop, you shouldn’t have to settle for buying sub-par gifts. We’ve rounded up the 15 Best Quick Gift Ideas you’ll feel proud to give everyone on your Christmas list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Moscow Mule Copper Mugs
Our Review
It's said that every drink tastes better when it comes in a copper cup. While we can't attest to that, we can say for certain that a Moscow Mule tastes and looks delicious delivered in this hand hammered copper mugs. Because copper naturally cools and stays cool longer, it will make your favorite unwinding beverage an even bigger treat, whether it's a beer, iced tea or a cocktail.
This cool set comes with two mugs, two straws, a copper jigger, cleaning cloth and recipe book, so your giftee can start mixing things up right away. If you need a larger set, get one with four mugs and straws right here. And for mixing up a large batch of party cocktails, this gorgeous copper pitcher is a must have.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife
Our Review
Everyone needs a MacGuyver tool in their pocket or purse, and the Swiss Army knife from Victorinox is legendary. It provides everything one needs to get out of sticky situations from unexpected slivers and spinach in teeth, unscrewing, slicing, filing and more. This mini tool has maximum gift potential and at just 2.25 inches long, it's small enough to attach to a keychain. Get it in 32 different colors and patterns.
For the person who takes adventure to the extreme, the Swiss Army SwissChamp knife features a huge number of tools from saws and chisels to a bottle opener and corkscrew.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chocolate, Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket
Our Review
You can win over anyone's heart with this delicious gift basket from Golden State Fruit. If their mouth doesn't water over the two buttery and crisp caramel corns, it will when they taste the traditional and chocolate drizzled varieties. Plus there's deliciously rich peanut brittle along with chocolate covered pretzels and white chocolate caramel drizzled pretzels. Yum!
If you're shopping for someone who's really careful about what they eat, skip the first suggestion and head right to this Holiday Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Basket. It's filled with healthy options like premium roasted pistachios and almonds, along with chewy delicious dried pineapple, apples, kiwi and more.
The Classic Gourmet Fruit Basket comes filled to the brim with apples, oranges , mandarins and pears, along with some natural cheddar, crackers and nuts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sorel Men’s Manawan Slipper
Our Review
When it comes to unusual gift ideas, slippers aren't among them, but if you're looking for the most coveted gift ideas, these Sorel shearling slippers for men are right at the top of the list. These cozy bootie slips feature a natural suede leather upper with a wool-blend faux-fur lining and whipstitched moccasin toe.
The EVA insole comes out so you can keep it destinkafied, and the synthetic sole is perfect for quick trips outdoors to grab the paper and mail. Once your guy slips into these, you might have a tough time getting him to wear shoes again. The slightly more expensive UGG Ascot slipper looks more like a classic driving shoe, and it's lined with real Australian sheep shearling.
OLUKAI Shearling Slippers are highly rated, and what's cool about them is they donate a portion of their proceeds to non-profit agencies in Hawaii, so you get a cool gift and support a cause at the same time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cute Cat Tea Mug With Fish Tea Infuser
Our Review
If you've got a tea lover on your gift list, especially one who loves cats, this whimsical cup and infuser set will give them a chuckle every single time they use it. The clear glass mug features a feline tail as the handle, and the infuser has a clever cat face on top, but ironically features a small fish that holds loose leaf teas. At less than $20, it's a fun gift to grab when you're short on time.
If you're looking to get a couple of gifts, consider one of these tea gift sets. Another whimsical option for the tea lover is the Unicorn Infuser that hangs on the side of any cup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Face Mask by Beau Brummell
Our Review
Just in case you think men don't like to pamper their skin, think again. This activated charcoal and kaolin clay mask from Beau Brummell is a game changer. Even though it says it's for men, women will love it too - I know because they sent me one to try out. The verdict from both my spouse and me is that it leaves your skin bright, clear and smooth.
The natural activated charcoal detoxifies the skin by absorbing oils and bacteria from your skin's surface and deep within pores, and the kaolin clay tightens pores and absorbs excess oil. Together, these ingredients fight fine lines and wrinkles and every man wants that gift, right?
RUGGED & DAPPER also has a great face mask for men that targets problem skin and fights acne that includes skin soothing aloe vera and sea kelp.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ThinkFun Laser Chess
Our Review
There's nothing more fun than a classic brain game with a new twist. Chess builds critical thinking skills, demanding concentration, decision making and strategy. But this chess set amps up a game younger kids might think is boring with the addition of lasers to take out you opponents! This game is a sneaky way to give kids a leg up by incorporating STEM learning principles. Great for the whole family to play, because it includes real lasers, parental supervision is advised.
Another fun game gift, Cat Crimes is the feline version of Clue. Full of kitty mischief, players review clues to figure out which cat committed the unspeakable. It's great for kids 8+ and anyone else who's a kid at heart. With 40 challenges that are increasingly difficult, players build skills as they go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Honey & Almond Bath Gift Set
Our Review
Among the more fun quick gift ideas is a relaxing spa bath set like this yummy smelling honey and almond basket. This luxurious set of stuff smells heavenly and it's filled with lots of skin soothing products from bubble bath and body lotion to shower gel and bath bombs. It all comes packaged up and ready for giving, along with a bath puff in a pretty handwoven basket.
Another fun gift idea is the Handmade Blossom & Hearts or Chocolate Love Spa Bath Bombs. Filled with shea butter, cocoa butter and olive oil, these moisturizing delights look like they came straight from the bakery. Dressed up like little deserts, they smell and feel every bit as good as they look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gentleman Jon Complete Wet Shave Kit
Our Review
Every guy on your gift list would love this face pampering wet shave kit that turns the simple act of shaving from chore into self-indulgent ritual. With the highest quality products, it includes a safety razor, badger hair brush, an alum block for those nasty nicks and cuts, a stainless steel shave bowl, luxurious shave soap and replacement razor blades. Plus it all comes in a cool looking box.
If you've got a guy who loves to groom his beard as carefully as his hair, this #1 best selling beard grooming kit from Rapid Beard has everything he'll need to condition, trim and pamper his facial fur like a pro.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nekteck Heated Shiatsu Neck Massager
Our Review
A massage is a super quick way to eliminate muscle pain and tension, but making the time to get one can add even more stress. With this heated massager from Necteck, a professional level massage is at your fingertips any time of the day. This wrap around massage pillow features hand holds to help deliver the amount of massaging pressure each user prefers.
Three custom speed modes offer a customized deep tissue massage experience. Direction controls deliver bi-directional movement to mimic the motion of in-person massage experience. This massager can be used at home, the office and even in the car (but please not while driving.)
For aching feet, a Shiatsu foot massager is another awesome gift idea that incorporates infrared heat and massaging nodes to tackle pain and help relieve plantar faciitis.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hasbro Trivial Pursuit Family Edition
Our Review
Why not give the folks on your gift list a game that lets kids and adults play together? In this wildly popular version of Trivial Pursuit, the whole family can play because there are separate questions for kids and adults. With 1,200 questions in total, family game night suddenly seems a lot more appealing and this game teaches kids to be competitive, while learning and having fun too.
Another fun family game is Not Parent Approved - a card game that takes it's cues from Cards Against Humanity but with more age appropriate choices for adolescents and teens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nalgene Translucent Wide Mouth Bottle
Our Review
When you're looking for a quick gift idea that's affordable and shows your love, this Nalgene water bottle does the trick. It's BPA free, so you don't have to worry about anyone ingesting dangerous chemicals, plus it's a great way to encourage water drinking, which is well known to improve overall health.
This bottle has a wide mouth top, making it easy to fill with ice. The screw on lid stays attached so it never gets misplaced, and actually acts as a carry handle when it's closed. These bottles are basically bomb proof. And the fact that it has a big heart on the front definitely shows your love.
If you're looking for a last minute gift for little kids, adding a straw encourages them to drink more. This Contigo water bottle features fun critter prints, and has a pop up sippy mouthpiece.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gemstone Bead Bracelets
Our Review
Gemstone bracelets are quick gift ideas for both women and men, because of the natural healing and metaphysical properties of the stones. Revered by yogis and alternative medicine practitioners, these stretchy bracelets come in a set of four for less than fifteen bucks. Split them up or give them as a set. Even if you just get them as a simple jewelry gift, they're easy on the eyes and soothing to the soul.
Add a mala, or Buddhist prayer bead to the mix to make your gift even more meaningful. This turquoise and gemstone bracelet features multiple strands and can be worn as a necklace or bracelet. Men especially like this Tiger's Eye bracelet strung on black cord.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cosmetic Travel Case
Our Review
Are you looking for a fun last minute gift option? This adorable cosmetic travel case is a great gift for women and girls, with tons of storage for everything they'll need on the road, or to keep at the office. This nifty organizer features a built in mirror, elastic bottle holders and a roomy compartment for powders, blush and more. The pink patent croc print is a definite plus as well. At less than $10 it's a cool quick gift idea.
For the more serious traveler, the Docolor Travel Makeup Bag features serious storage with lots of dividers, and elastic pouches for brushes, bottles and more. It's a great option for real women, while the first is more appropriate for teens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Original Toilet Night Light
Our Review
Now don't laugh here. Okay, go ahead and laugh, but take this gift idea seriously. This color changing toilet night light acts as a guide when it's dark and you or the one you love is tired and groggy. This LED light is motion sensitive, so it activates automatically when you approach the toilet bowl, illuminating it in a pleasant and soothing way. When you don't have to turn on the harsh overhead light, it's often easier to fall back to sleep after doing your nighttime bathroom run.
If you're comfortable giving someone on your gift list a toilet night light, perhaps you're at peace with telling them their poop is a little stinky too. Help them thwart that stench with this two pack of Poopouri. This dandy little spray kills odor-causing bacteria and saves everyone's noses.