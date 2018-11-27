15 Best Quick Gift Ideas for Christmas

Our Review

It's said that every drink tastes better when it comes in a copper cup. While we can't attest to that, we can say for certain that a Moscow Mule tastes and looks delicious delivered in this hand hammered copper mugs. Because copper naturally cools and stays cool longer, it will make your favorite unwinding beverage an even bigger treat, whether it's a beer, iced tea or a cocktail.

This cool set comes with two mugs, two straws, a copper jigger, cleaning cloth and recipe book, so your giftee can start mixing things up right away. If you need a larger set, get one with four mugs and straws right here. And for mixing up a large batch of party cocktails, this gorgeous copper pitcher is a must have.