40 Best Random Gift Ideas: The Ultimate Xmas List

Our Review

The Ice Cream Ball by YayLabs is a fun gift idea that will both be remembered for Christmas's to come and likely become an installation in whoever's life it is your shopping for.

This thing is seriously cool, my family would always bring one to the beach during the hottest days of summer. Yes you read that correctly, it’s an ice cream maker that you can use on the beach (or anywhere for that matter)

Using the Ice Cream Ball is simple! Just add natural ingredients like sugar, cream and vanilla into one side of the ball and then insert some rock salt and ice into the other. By tossing, rolling, shaking and agitating the Ice Cream Ball, it quickly results in a quart or a pint of excellent ice cream in about a half hour!

You can add anything to your recipe for some unique and tasty creations - try tossing in some sliced strawberries and/or chocolate chips for a start! There's even an included recipe booklet so whoever you're thinking of gifting this gem of a present to can be inspired to create!