40 Best Random Gift Ideas: The Ultimate Xmas List

Struggling to come up with gift ideas for your friends and family this holiday season? Our compiled list of the best random gift ideas will help you fill in the blanks for all your holiday shopping!
Yaylabs Softshell Ice Cream Ball
The Ice Cream Ball by YayLabs is a fun gift idea that will both be remembered for Christmas's to come and likely become an installation in whoever's life it is your shopping for.
This thing is seriously cool, my family would always bring one to the beach during the hottest days of summer. Yes you read that correctly, it’s an ice cream maker that you can use on the beach (or anywhere for that matter)
Using the Ice Cream Ball is simple! Just add natural ingredients like sugar, cream and vanilla into one side of the ball and then insert some rock salt and ice into the other. By tossing, rolling, shaking and agitating the Ice Cream Ball, it quickly results in a quart or a pint of excellent ice cream in about a half hour!
You can add anything to your recipe for some unique and tasty creations - try tossing in some sliced strawberries and/or chocolate chips for a start! There's even an included recipe booklet so whoever you're thinking of gifting this gem of a present to can be inspired to create!
Chaco Men’s Zcloud 2 Sport Sandal
How about the gift of a killer new pair of sandals? Chaco makes some pretty outstanding footwear - their Zcloud Sport Sandals are no exception! I was sent out a pair to sample about a year back and I've been very impressed with how they have performed and held up.
What's great about Chacos is that they are open-toed sandals but also employ real, quality posture and arch support. These are nowhere close to your average sandal - when you put on a pair of Zclouds it almost feels like you're wearing performance sneakers, although they are admittingly a bit heavy and clunky.
The materials employed for the webbing straps, foot bed and sole have all been chosen for their longterm durability and overall ruggedness, I've been absolutely wailing on mine without consequence for quite some time now. Chaco has even applied an antimicrobial treatment for odor control! There's also a wide selection of sharp color choices available.
Definitely a bit more expensive than your run of the mill flip-flops or sandals, but lightyears ahead in terms of quality - no doubt a great gift for anyone who likes to let the toes hang out.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Polaroid Camera
Polaroid cameras are making a big comeback these days - and for good reason! Modern polaroids by Fujifilm take clearer photos than ever before and are super easy to operate. This will make a great gift for anyone with a passion for photography at any skill level!
This camera has a few different lighting modes so it knows how to adjust aperture settings and flash. It has a fixed shutter speed of 1/60 sec and of course utilizes a view finder. Operation of the camera is super simple so this is a great gift for kids and old folks too!
This unit runs on two AA batteries and takes Fujifilm Instax Mini Film. There is even a selfie mirror and a macro lens adapter for close up shots!
Choose from the array of awesome colors and give the gift of hard-copy photographic memories in a world filled with digital media!
Filson Tin Cloth Backpack
This gorgeous and unique backpack will make for a super thoughtful gift for someone special. Filson crafts some beautiful and exceptionally functional bags and backpacks that are quite expensive yes, but well worth the cost if you can spring for their gear!
The Tin Cloth Backpack is a USA made, drawcord top backpack that features awesome organization potential and effective protection from the elements. Bridle leather shoulder straps and accents add some personality and ruggedness to this pack while the tin cloth fabric itself is both tough as nails and pleasing to the eye!
Filson has even incorporated a side zipper into the design of this pack that grants you access to the main compartment. A laptop sleeve is also present. It's a classy, yet bad-ass backpack that's up for virtually anything. No doubt a special Christmas gift that will be remembered (and worn) for years to come!
United By Blue Campfire Safe Enamel Mugs
A mug isn't the most exciting gift, we know, but these campfire safe 22 ounce enamelware mugs from United By Blue are pretty awesome! All four designs have an awesome look great for use at home or at the campground.
The rim and handle on these mugs are furthermore double dipped for some added durability so you can count on using them for years to come.
It's also worth mentioning for every product sold, United By Blue removes one pound of trash from our oceans and waterways - now that's kick ass!
PupFlask Portable Dog Water Bowl
Here's perhaps the perfect gift for the dog walkers in your inner circle. This water bottle/bowl combo is an awesome accessory for anyone who enjoys trekking near or far with their pooch! It's a super simple device that has engineered a dog bowl at the mouth of the water bottle - that's it!
It's cheap, easy to use and even comes in several color options! A brilliant gift idea that will no doubt see some heavy use!
Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill
A highly portable, yet still powerful and reliable grill will make for a killer gift for anyone who loves to grill before the big game, at the beach or in the backyard!
The RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill is an ideal size and strength grill for loading into almost any style vehicle and grilling on the go. It makes for a solid stay-at-home unit too, but the portability of this grill is what makes it such a great gift!
This grill can be collapsed to be impressively compact and even wheeled around like a suitcase! Despite its ability to be broken down, this grill still puts out 20,000 BTUs of heat across 285 square inches of grill surface - pretty dam good! There are furthermore "swaptop" interchangeable cooking tops offered by Coleman compatible with this grill so you can switch out the grill grate for a griddle or stove grate!
An instastart ignitor has even been built into the RoadTrip LXE so there is no need to manually light it - Coleman has not cut any corners with this one, and it's being offered at quite the low price!
UCO Vapor 300 Lumen Rechargeable LED Headlamp
Who couldn't use a new headlamp? This 300 Lumen headlamp by UCO is a great gift for use camping, doing handyman work and for power outages. There are both a battery powered and rechargeable unit available through this link (just a $10 difference).
UCO sent me out a Rechargeable Vapor and I've been thrilled with its performance and aesthetic. Not only does it provide great lighting, it sits on my head quite comfortably and looks sharp! There are a few different color/pattern schemes that all have a great look!
The coolest and most practical feature of this headlamp is the brightness adjustment dial. It allows you to precisely control the brightness anywhere between 1 and 300 by simply turning the dial rather than having a low, medium and high setting.
ION Audio Max LP – Three Speed Vinyl Conversion Turntable with Stereo Speakers
If you're shopping for a music lover then how about gifting them a sweet new record player! Vinyl is making a huge come back these days, and there are a ton of devices like this that bring records to life and more! This unit from ION Audio is a versatile device that's well reviewed by vinyl-buffs and does much more than just spin records!
This sharp looking, three-speed record player is offered in either a glossy piano black or classic wooden aesthetic. It spins vinyl but also has an AUX port for compatibility with essentially any music device or format.
Stereo speakers are built into this turntable so there is no need to hook it up to any audio devices unless you want to! A dust cover, 45 adapter and even a felt slip mat are included with this purchse - It's an awesome at-home or portable unit that has everything you need to jam!
The coolest and most advanced feature of this device is that it can convert vinyl tracks into digital files on your PC or MAC with the USB port and included ION Audio EZ Conversion Software. Even if who you're shopping for already has a record player and extensive vinyl collection they might love the opportunity to convert some of their music into digital files! Records have a limited lifespan due to their design, so this is a neat way to ensure your favorite tracks stay timeless
Original Lensball Pro 80mm, K9 Crystal Ball Photography Accessory
Ok, this thing is seriously cool. This is a legendary gift idea for anyone who enjoys taking pictures. The Original Lensball is a photography accessory that enables you to shoot breathtaking, beautifully unique photos through a polished crystal ball! Yes, you read that correctly.
The Lensball is built from K9 crystal that's been thoroughly hardened and polished to generate a perfectly smooth and scratch-free exterior. By holding up the ball in front of any scene, it distorts the entire frame into a stunning, spherical image that you can then photograph with any style camera (including smartphones).
Whoever you're shopping for will love experimenting with this one!
BackJoy Posture Plus Orthopedic Seat Cushion for Lower Back Pain
Here's a device that’s designed for minimizing and even treating lower back pain. The Posture Plus seat from BackJoy corrects posture by tilting the pelvis into a better position for spinal health. The seat cushion properly engages your core in the sitting position and greatly reduces the direct strain on your back.
Here's a brief video describing how it works!
If you're shopping for someone who struggles with back pain the Posture Plus could truly change their quality of life! A thoughtful and highly affordable gift idea that will mean the world to anyone who needs it, no doubt a great Christmas gift idea from BackJoy.
AxisGo Waterproof iPhone Photo and Video Case
Here's a unique gift idea for your friends and family who enjoy photography. The AxisGO from AquaTech is a super cool underwater housing device for iPhones 7 and 8 that can shoot video and photos down to 33 feet!
AquaTech sent me out an AxisGO to sample, and I've been very impressed with how the photos and footage look (just like your regular iPhone photo quality) as well as the ease of operation. I shoot photos and video while snorkeling in my local lakes, ponds and coastline and have also shot some stunning underwater footage while out fishing. If there is someone on your gift list with a passion for diving, fishing, surfing, or anything having to do with watersports, they'll be blown away by the photo opportunity of this device!
Thermos Vacuum Insulated 32 Ounce Compact Stainless Steel Beverage Bottle
Shopping for someone that really loves their coffee? Give the gift of a quality, 32 ounce stainless steel thermos so they can bring their coffee (or any beverage) to work, school, out on the boat or on the beach!
This vacuum insulated unit from Thermos keeps beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours. It's slim for easy packing and transport and features a stainless steel cup built into the lid. Thermos has designed this unit not to become too hot to the touch and also not to sweat when it's filled with a cold beverage - this is the real-deal.
If you like the idea of gifting a thermos but this unit isn't the one, then make sure to check out our list of the best thermoses for 2018!
US Art Supply 82 Piece Deluxe Art Creativity Set
An art set like this is a very personal and thoughtful gift. Anyone and everyone who enjoys sketching, painting or any artistic expression as a hobby are constantly in need of supplies - this 82 piece set will stock up whoever it is you're thinking of with all the essential supplies they're likely low on!
There are 24 oil pastels, 24 colored pencils, and 24 watercolor cakes as well as an array of paint brushes, mixing trays, a sharpener, eraser and a sanding block. This is an impressively inclusive set for the cost and is even arranged in a handsome wooden box.
US Art Supply has also gone ahead and included a 90lb 30-sheet sketch pad with this set - an awesome gift for this cost in itself!
Presents that support hobbies are the best kind, this is a great gift idea for your favorite artist that will truly demonstrate your appreciation for them!
Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein Powder – 2 Pounds
If you're shopping for a fitness fanatic they'll love the gift of a bag of protein powder! Ascent Protein recently sent me some samples and their product both tastes great and blends well into shakes.
Ascent claims to use the least processed native whey protein available and zero artificial ingredients. There's 25g of protein per scoop making it the perfect post-workout muscle booster. Certified gluten free and Informed Choice Certified, this is the good stuff at a very reasonable price.
There are several sizes and flavors to choose from so grab a few for the gym buff you have in mind and let them decide what they like best.
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
Shopping for a non-stop coffee drinker? This 17-watt mug warmer by Mr.Coffee is a simple and awesome gadget that keeps your drink hot from the bottom up! Operation is safe and easy and the surface wipes clean with ease.
Customer reviews for this device praise it for its effectiveness and ease of use. It's a great thing to have handy in the office or for keeping coffee, tea or cocoa toasty at home. A fitting winter gift at a more than reasonable cost!
Klean Kanteen 27 Ounce Classic Stainless Steel Water Bottle
A new water bottle has always been a safe go-to when it comes to Christmas shopping! This 27 ounce stainless steel bottle from Klean Kanteen is a great choice if you're considering this gift idea, and it's being offered at quite the reasonable price given its quality!
Klean Kanteen has built this bottle out of food grade 18/8 stainless steel and incorported a leak-proof loop cap for easy drinking and gear attachment. It's an uninsulated, single-walled bottle making it lighter and allowing for more volume.
Maybe the coolest feature of this bottle is the application of Klean Kanteen's KLEAN COAT. It's an eco-friendly powder coating that adds some serious durability and abrasion resistance to the exterior of the bottle! All the colors have a great aesthetic so grab one for yourself while you're at it!
Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears
Here's a gift idea that's perfect for your friends and family that love to garden! This pair of pruning shears from Fiskars make for a great landscaping companion and are offered at a surprisingly low price point.
I've owned these shears myself in past years for trim and pruning work and they passed my standards test with flying colors. I wailed on them relentlessly for several seasons without any issues regarding blade sharpness or with the integrity of the grips. They are rugged, allow for precision cutting and are built to last.
A fitting gift for those in your world who both work and play in the garden!
Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set by Bambüsi
A cheese board and cutlery set is a safe, yet thoughtful gift idea that is tough to go wrong with! Great for dinner parties, stay at home dates and casual use, Bambüsi has come up with both a classy and effective cheese board design with endless applications!
This set is highly reviewed and furthermore designed in a relatively unique style. The included cutlery set includes all the spreaders, knives and prongs you might need and even conveniently stores within a hidden drawer under the cutting board base. The rim of the cheese board has been built recessed for laying out and arranging olives, crackers, fruit or whatever else! It's a simple and effective design that allows for the creation of lovely spreads while entertaining guests or yourself!
Gift this set with a brick of cheese and a bottle of wine and you're really in business!
USB Wall Outlet Extender & Night Light by TESSAN
Here's a boring but practical gift idea that almost anyone will be genuinely stoked to receive. This USB wall outlet extender effectively converts one outlet into three, and it even includes two USB charging ports!
There's also an automatic night light that only engages when it senses the room is dark. A great little device that any living space will benefit from - and it's cheap too!
EcoVessel Port Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Glass
If you're shopping for a lover of wine then this portable wine glass from EcoVessel will be a big Christmas hit! This triple insulated 18/8 stainless steel port wine glass is both classy and functional. It keeps your wine (or any beverage) at a stable temperature and has a sharp, modern aesthetic.
There's a BPA removable lid included and five different colors to choose from so you can select just the right one for the person or people you have in mind!
HomyWolf Unisex Memory Foam Slippers
Nothing says Merry Christmas like a cozy gift! Whether or not whoever you're shopping for already owns a pair of slippers, they'll love the warmth and cushion of this fleece-lined pair with memory foam soles.
These slippers by HomyWolf come very highly reviewed for and should last for quite a while if they don't spend too much time outside. There are several different colors available and plenty of sizing!
Carrom Tabletop Shuffleboard Game
This tabletop shuffleboard game is a fun gift idea for Christmas that will likely become a staple in the household of whoever it is you are shopping for. Great for dinner parties or for stay at home date nights, this shuffleboard set is super underrated!
If you have friends or family you like to get rowdy and gamble with this is a great game to win fortunes and ruin friendships with... just saying!
The wooden game board is printed with wear resistant, lead-free ink that holds up nicely in the long run. The set includes eight roller-bearing pucks so it comes ready to play. I've personally owned this game for well over a decade and it still plays like new - I've only had to replace the pucks once!
You can expect to see this one played on Christmas day, so bring your game!
#followme Microfleece Plaid Pajama Pants
This might not exactly be a random gift considering pajama pants are maybe the most classic Christmas gift there is, but we wanted to include this idea here anyways!
These super soft fleece pajama pants by #followme are offered in a wide range of color patterns and sizing, and yes, they have pockets. If you're stumped on Christmas gift ideas and this doesn't offer any help, then good luck to you!
Morakniv Kansbol Fixed Blade Knife & Mount System
Here's a killer gift for any and all outdoorsmen or women you're shopping for! The Kansbol Fixed-Blade Knife is a 4.7 ounce, 8.9 inch long stainless steel knife that's been crafted for rugged outdoor use.
The 12C27 Swedish stainless steel blade is 4.3 inches long while the handle is stout and built from virtually indestructible polyamide plastic. The overall build is impressively durable for the cost.
A razor sharp, badass knife with excellent corrosion resistance and versatility in function, the Kansbol Knife from Morakniv is a thoughtful gift idea for anyone's outdoor gear locker!
Schwinn Rascal Pet Trailer
Here's both a hysterical and practical gift idea for anyone who loves their pets! This top-notch pet trailer from Schwinn is equipped with all sorts of thoughtful features and is built to last!
The coupler will attach to almost any bicycle making this quite the versatile unit. It's easy to set up and operate which is a big bonus!
The tires inflate using a standard bicycle pump and the aluminum rims are far from cheaply made. The frame furthermore folds down and the wheels are quick-release making storage and transport a breeze!
The Rascal Pet Trailer is equipped with a spacious 16-inch doggy door and features an internal adjustable leash to ensure pets don't go blasting out. There's good ventilation and more than enough room for pets up to about 50 pounds. Even the safety flag and bug screen pictured are also included!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NatureMax Insect Repellent Mosquito Sticks
Here's a random gift idea that will be hailed as a miracle by whoever you gift it to! These DEET free mosquito repellent incense are perfect for backyard cookouts, camping trips, and bonfires to name a few applications.
It's simply bamboo infused with citronella and lemongrass, but the skeeters hate it! Just light one or two up and enjoy the eco-friendly bug-protection they provide! They smell nice too!
There are 40 sticks per pack so one purchase should last quite some time, but considering the low cost grab a few packs for use as stocking stuffers and more!
NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System
Here's maybe the perfect gift for your friends and family that do their best to live a healthy lifestyle. A NutriBullet is a game-changing kitchen appliance to own for making the best smoothies and protein shakes. Using a Nutribullet is essentially a super fast and easy method of being able to throw together a bunch of fruits, veggies and more into delicious and power-packed beverages.
This all-inclusive 12 piece set will get whoever you're thinking of set up with everything they need! Along with the motor, there are two short cups, one tall cup, two different blades and even a pair of resealable lids. NutriBullet also includes a recipe book for some inspiration creating smoothies and shakes. There's even a one year warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence!
Beautural 10X Magnifying Vanity Makeup Mirror with Natural White LED
How about the random gift of a nice quality makeup mirror? This vanity mirror from Beautural comes very highly reviewed and is being offered at a super reasonable cost!
This is a 10x magnified mirror that features an integrated LED light around the entire rim for exceptional clarity! There's also a built in suction cup for easy mounting and of course a swiveling head. For around $20 this item is a Christmas steal!
Theraflow Dual Foot Massager Roller
Here's a random gift idea if I ever saw one! This foot massager roller is a crowd favorite on Amazon, and it's super affordable!
TherFlow has built this device from high-quality, polished Theaceae wood that is both sturdy and stable. It's as simple as stepping on up and giving your feet a bit of acupuncture/acupressure to relieve pain and increase blood flow. Pretty neat huh?
Read Between The Wines! The Party Game of Wine, Wit & Wordplay
This is a hilarious random gift idea for a wine lover in your inner circle. Read Between the Vines is a hysterical, almost Cards Against Humanity-type game that is best played with four different wines and four players.
You play several rounds, each with a new wine and theme card. Theme cards pose a question regarding the wine to which players answer and vote on each other's anonymous responses. An example question could be "If this wine had a job, what would it do?" Get the idea? Try not to get too loaded with this one!
Zen Breeze Essential Oil Diffuser
Essential oil diffusers are seriously cool devices. They fill your room or home with your favorite essential oil scents and are a much safer alternative to candles. This unit from Zen Breeze is very highly reviewed for its function as well as for its interesting aesthetic!
You simply add some water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil and you're in business. You can set a timer or leave the diffuser running for hours on end - it's safe for relatively prolonged use. The mist intensity is adjustable as well and there are even 12 different LED colors that are cycled through.
Pleasing to the eye and nose, this is a great holiday gift. Pair this with an essential oil set and you've got yourself an A+ Christmas present!
Plant Theatre Bonsai Trio Kit
Here's a random gift idea that's both unique and super interesting. This is a great gift for people of all ages, but your friends and family with a passion for gardening or botany will particularly love this do it yourself bonsai set!
This kit includes everything you need to get started with a bonsai garden! Along with the foiled seed sachets, there are six biodegradable pots, six peat discs, six plant markers and six sealable fropagator bags. Plant Theatre has also included sowing and growing tips so this is a great kit for beginners and advanced plant nerds alike!
The three trees included here are Red Maple, Silver Birch and Mountain Pine for an interesting variety of species. This is the kind of gift that will keep on giving for years as the trees grow and flourish!
What Day? Funny 11 Ounce Rocks Glass
Good Day, Bad Day, What Day? The engraving on the side of the bourbon glass is pretty hilarious. Definitely a great buy for anyone who enjoys an end of the day drink or night-cap.
ThisWorx for TWC-01 Car Vacuum
This car vacuum is a big crowd favorite on Amazon. People love the ease of operation and power of this device for maintaining a clean automobile - if you're shopping for someone that loves their vehicle this will make for a great gift.
There's impressive suction generated by the 106w motor and internal metal turbine that really pulls all the crud from floormats, dashboards and even out between the seats. There's an awesome nozzle set included for reaching all those hard to vacuum spots as well as a 16 foot long extension cord. Say hello to a spic-n-span vehicle!
Burt’s Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set
Here's a great little beauty set from Burt's Bees being offered at an absolute steal of a price! This is a perfect stocking stuffer for just about anyone - just because it's a "beauty" set doesn't mean boys and men won't enjoy it too!
There is soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream, hand salve, milk and honey body lotion, coconut foot cream and beeswax lip balm all included here! An impressively inclusive set at a super low cost!
Melville Candy All Natural Tea Honey Spoons & Lollipops
Here's an awesome and unique gift for the lovers of tea in your world. If you're shopping for anyone who enjoys a hot herbal brew, they will LOVE these lemon and honey spoons from Melville Candy.
Each "spoon" is hand poured and attached to a wooden ball stick. You simply place it in your tea (or any drink) and allow it to melt, giving your cup a lemon-honey boost!
Winner Outfitters Double Nylon Camping Hammock
A portable hammock is an unassuming, but awesome random gift! New advances in hammocks allow them to pack down super compact and be set up in just moments! If you're shopping for someone that loves to lay out and lounge, this could be a great gift for them!
Winner Outfitters has built this unit from 210T nylon parachute fabric - it's incredibly lightweight and strong capable of supporting up to a whopping 500 pounds! This is a double hammock, so two people can lay out if they choose or one sprawling napper. The strapping, ropes and carabiners are furthermore all included so it's ready to go anywhere!
Moscow Mule Copper Mug Set
Here's a random gift idea for your favorite mixologist. This set of copper mugs is not only great for Moscow Mules, but all sorts of other cocktails too! It's a fun gift idea that will no doubt see some use!
It's a set of four mugs so this gift will be broken out at dinner parties, cookouts, and friendly gatherings! The mugs are well made and highly reviewed and the set even includes four copper straws and a measuring jigger! Sweet!
Nostalgia Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster
Looking for an outrageous but oddly practical gift for someone ridiculous? Probably not, but you're still going to want to check out this bizarre hot dog toaster by Nostalgia!
This bad boy is actually a pretty awesome kitchen accessory if you're a hot dog lover. It cooks two hot dogs and toasts two buns at once using the adjustable cooking timer. There's a removable hot dog cage, pair of mini tongs and a drip tray for minimizing mess! A retro gift that will likely become a summer-time staple in the kitchen of whoever it is you're thinking of!
