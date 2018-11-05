19 Best Small Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

19 Best Small Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

  • Updated

Many of the gifts on our list are both small in size and small in price, making them excellent options for people on a limited budget. A few gifts, like fine jewelry, are small in size but somewhat more expensive. Read on to see our top picks.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
19 Listed Items

 

Good things come in small packages. Most of the time, a small, heartfelt gift will have more meaning than some overpriced gadget. We've curated a list of small gift ideas for kid and adults.

Our gift guide has options for both kids and adults. Maybe you're looking for a tiny gift that can be easily hidden in someone's pocket, under a pillow, or around the house as part of a birthday scavenger hunt. No matter who you're shopping for, there's something on our small gift guide that will appeal to you.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , , , , ,