21 Best Special Needs Toys for Children This Christmas (2018)

Our Review

One of the best sensory toys ever! This bright and vibrant ball pit playhouse obstacle course playset will keep your children entertained for hours. Kids can customize the many different combination maze options, keeping this playset fun and exciting! Easy assembly and storage... but why would you ever want to store this, unless you're taking it to Grandma's?

Therapeutic benefits: helps develop arm and leg muscles and gross motor skills. Best ball pen for sensory processing disorders, ADHD and other developmental issues.

You're also gonna want 2 or 3 bags of these.