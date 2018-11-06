19 Best Star Trek Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

Need a cool gift for a Star Trek fan? This gorgeous, gift-worthy volume is packed with meticulously detailed maps from the world of Star Trek. The gift set includes a tri-fold clamshell case for storage, a hardcover reference book, and ten removable maps. The maps included run the gamut from an ancient Vulcan map, to a Klingon Empire map, to a native Cardassian Union map from the Bajor occupation. You can also shop more Star Trek gifts here.

Want to see more unique gift ideas? Shop our list of cool gifts for guys.