19 Best Star Trek Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Need a great, creative gift idea for your favorite Star Trek fan? Read on to see some great gifts for fans of the best sci-fi show of all time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Trek Phaser Universal TV Remote
Our Review
Designed to precisely replicate the look and feel of the old phasers from TOS, this cool universal remote allows you to fire a phaser at your TV to change the channel. Doesn't get much cooler than that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Handmade Bat’leth Necklace
Our Review
This beautiful, handmade piece is perfect for the woman who feels like a daughter of Kahless deep within her heart. The ultimate gift for Klingon fans with expensive tastes. We recommend this as a gift for your wife or girlfriend. Qapla'!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unemployed Philosophers Guild Transporter Mug
Our Review
This cool heat-changing mug has a design that changes when you add hot coffee or tea to the inside. As with all heat-changing mugs, remind your gift recipient to avoid soaking or washing in the dishwasher, in order to keep the design from cracking, peeling, or fading.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Trek Bluetooth Communicator
Our Review
This cool gift is functional, decorative, and totally accurate. Created from 3D scans of the last known "hero" prop from TOS, this super-accurate prop is about as close as you can get to the real thing. It easily pairs with their existing smartphone to allow them to answer calls. When not in use, it makes a handsome desk accessory. Best of all, this device lets you play 20 authentic voice clips and TOS sound effects.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Trek Captain’s Log Notebook
Our Review
The perfect gift for the sci-fi writer in your life. We love the look of this cool notebook. They are ideal for notes, journaling, project planning, or recording their interstellar adventures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Trek Catan Board Game
Our Review
Settlers of Catan is a great game, but adding a Federation twist makes it even more fun for Star Trek fans. If Settlers isn’t really their thing, try the Five Year Mission Board Game instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Ferengi Rules of Acquisition’
Our Review
It’s an oldie, but a goodie. This book of “genuine” Ferengi commerce rules is a nice choice for Stark trek fans who also work in sales or business. It’s also just a funny read that they can breeze through in an afternoon. Shopping for something that’s a little more substantial? Physics of the Impossible: A Scientific Exploration into the World of Phasers, Force Fields, Teleportation, and Time Travel by Michio Kaku is a nice alternative. You can also browse all Star Trek books here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funko POP Worf Action Figure
Our Review
Funko Pop figures are a great way to decorate your cube or your bedroom. We really like the Worf one because it manages to capture Worf’s signature Klingon angry stare. If Worf isn’t the right choice, don’t sweat it. There are figures available for pretty much every TNG and TOS character you’d ever want to own. Shop more Funko Pop Star Trek figures here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Trek Spock with Ears Crew Socks
Our Review
This cute socks are a great gift for anyone who loves Spock. While these socks are cute, they’re not the most practical option for some outfits. If you want to see some alternatives, browse more Star Trek apparel here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘A Very Klingon Khristmas’
Our Review
If you’re looking for a funny gift, this is a nice option to consider. This funny re-telling of the Santa Claus story features a Santa equipped with retractable claws and Tribbles in the stockings of naughty Klingon children. There’s no better way to say “QISmaS DatIvjaj” than with this Kingon-inspired gift. If you want another option, however, there’s always How to Speak Klingon: Essential Phrases for the Intergalactic Traveler.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Star Trek Stellar Cartography’
Our Review
Need a cool gift for a Star Trek fan? This gorgeous, gift-worthy volume is packed with meticulously detailed maps from the world of Star Trek. The gift set includes a tri-fold clamshell case for storage, a hardcover reference book, and ten removable maps. The maps included run the gamut from an ancient Vulcan map, to a Klingon Empire map, to a native Cardassian Union map from the Bajor occupation. You can also shop more Star Trek gifts here.
Want to see more unique gift ideas? Shop our list of cool gifts for guys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mirror Mirror Mr. Spock Mug
Our Review
Need an inexpensive gift for a Secret Santa or stocking stuffer? This cool mug is a nice option. Want to see more designs? Shop more cool sci-fi Culturenik mugs here. If you want to kick things up a notch, consider throwing in a tin of Tea. Earl Grey. Hot. looseleaf tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Star Trek: Discovery — Desperate Hours’
Our Review
Shopping for a 'Disco' fan who just can't get enough Michael? While waiting for new epsiodes, your favorite Trekker can enjoy a novel featuring Michael and all of their other favorites.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mahannah’s Sci-Fi Universe Bamboo Star Trek USS Enterprise Lineage Cutting Board
Our Review
Featuring Enterprises both real and imagined, this cute cutting board is perfect for those who love history and sci-fi in equal measure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 1
Our Review
Picking up where the film Star Trek Beyond left off, this collection of comics follows the continuing adventures of Kirk and his crew, as played by Christ Pine and Co. These comics are funny, heart-wrenching, and exciting. Make sure to pick up the other volumes well, to make your gift more complete.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Popfunk Star Trek Discovery Uniform T Shirt
Our Review
They can wear this shirt any time they feel like doing low-key cosplay. Available in sizes from small to 3X.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hollow Book Safe
Our Review
The perfect gift for a secretive Star Trek fan. They can use this book safe to store latinum, space rocks, or copies of their Spirk fanfic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Trek Inspired ‘Boldly’ Ring
Our Review
The ultimate in over-the-top Star Trek gifts. The designer markets this ring as an anniversary gift, but it also works as a holiday gift. And if you were thinking about popping the question, a serious Trek fan will definitely go ape for this cool design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clean Me Up Scotty Onesie
Our Review
It's the perfect blend of fandom and poop jokes. This cute onesie is a great gift for new parents who are also Trek fans.