45 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Christmas 2018: Your Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

Wifi inside the home is a wonderful thing, but it can be super frustrating when the signal does not reach to all corners of the house. Wifi range extenders sometimes work, but usually not very well, and we are often left stranded with dead zones and super low speeds when far away from the router. Eero is a complete home wifi system to replace your router and range extender easily, with no hassle. Eero would be a great gift for anyone with wifi in their home, and the three included devices (One eero plus two beacons) cover about 1,000 square feet each. This is the second generation eero device, and it is even more effective and high powered than the first. With eero you will be giving the gift of gigabit wifi speed along with easy to use settings such as scheduling family internet time and pausing access for kids.