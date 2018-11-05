45 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Christmas 2018: Your Ultimate List (Updated!)

This list contains the best tiny treats and toys to stuff your stockings with this year. It has items for kids and adults, boys and girls, so you are sure to find gifts that you love for everyone in the family. Here are the coolest stocking stuffers for the whole gang:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Chocolate Truffle Flight
Our Review
This Holiday truffle flight from Godiva is going to be a hit no matter whose stocking you stuff with it. It includes 1pc Holiday Hazelnut Truffle, 1pc Raspberry Linzer Torte Truffle, 1pc Gingerbread Truffle, 1pc Orange Spice Truffle, 1pc Caramel Corn Truffle in Gold Foil.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rechargable LED Camping Lantern
Our Review
LED lights are the latest technology for home use, camping or personal use. They last way longer than traditional flash lights or lanterns, are super bright and can be charged with a USB so there is no need to buy batteries. This camping lightis awesome for camping and for home use, whether you are going outside to check something out at night, using it to read at bedtime or just as an extra light. This light comes with 12 super bright LEDs, three brightness settings and two flashing settings. It can be operated by a button on the top or via a remote control, and plugs into any USB port for charging. It is also water resistant. The light is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, making it a perfect size for stuffing stockings!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Theo Classic Organic Milk Chocolate
Our Review
If you prefer a classic chocolate bar, Theo Organic Chocolate makes an excellent 45% milk chocolate bar that even the pickiest kids will devour. The chocolate is all organic and fair trade, and comes in a 3.5oz bar. This pack of 12 will give you enough to stuff all of your stockings and still have some leftover to enjoy yourself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wikki Stix For Doodlers
Our Review
Is there any toy more classic and timeless than Wikki Stix? I can remember playing with these as a kid and having so much fun, in fact I think I would even enjoy them now as an adult. They are great for kids and parents because there is no set up, no mess, no clean up! They are made of knitting yarn and wax, and kids can press the together to make any shape they want, from 2D drawings to 3D animals, figures, or even wearables like glasses!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Herbivore Botanicals All Natural Pink Clay Exfoliating Facial Mask
Our Review
If you are shopping for your wife, girlfriend, or even a teenage girl, stock her stuffing with items that add to her natural beauty and radiance. This pink clay mask from Herbivore Botanicals is 100% natural and contains skin softening natural botanicals and natural clay to cleanse, refresh and rejuvenate her skin. French pink clay is the base of this mask, and it is known to provide gentle and effective detoxification of the skin. Rose petals add a gentle soothing touch as well as a nice fragrance. Chamomile is anti-inflamatory and promotes skin circulation, which is great for any inflamed or irritated skin (especially acne!). Finally, rosehip seed oil contains Omegas 3, 6 and 9 to help regenerate skin cells and repair damaged or scarred skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Smarkle Professional Tweezer Set
Our Review
Stockings are perfect for those small, simple things that people may not think to buy for themselves but end up being so useful. A good set of tweezers is invaluable, whether you are plucking eyebrows, removing splinters or anything else that requires a delicate touch. This set of four professional quality tweezers from Smarkle has a tweezer for any situation. It contains a slanted tweezer, flat tweezer, needle nosed tweezer and even a pro-curve angled ingrown hair tweezer, all wrapped up in a neat and tidy travel case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon.com Gift Card
Our Review
If all else fails, you can always count on a successful gift with a gift card from Amazon.com. Gift cards may have been seen as an “easy way out” in the past but these days, they are what everyone secretly wants for Christmas! Allow your loved ones to choose what they really want as a gift, whether it is clothes, books, music, food or toys. You can choose the amount of your gift card as well as whether you get a physical card, email delivery or print out, so it is completely customizable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sharpie 80’s Glam Assorted Colors 5 Pack
Our Review
This set of Sharpie markers is a fun stocking stuffer for any budding artist. Sharpie ultra fine markers are perfect for doodling or even for serious art work, and can write on any surface so they are just nice to have around the house as well. This 80’s Glam set includes 5 vibrant colors. The pack itself may not fit in a stocking but you can definitely open it up and put the markers in individually.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Eero Home WiFi System (Pack of 3)
Our Review
Wifi inside the home is a wonderful thing, but it can be super frustrating when the signal does not reach to all corners of the house. Wifi range extenders sometimes work, but usually not very well, and we are often left stranded with dead zones and super low speeds when far away from the router. Eero is a complete home wifi system to replace your router and range extender easily, with no hassle. Eero would be a great gift for anyone with wifi in their home, and the three included devices (One eero plus two beacons) cover about 1,000 square feet each. This is the second generation eero device, and it is even more effective and high powered than the first. With eero you will be giving the gift of gigabit wifi speed along with easy to use settings such as scheduling family internet time and pausing access for kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ray Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Our Review
Sunglasses make perfect stocking stuffers, and there is no frame more iconic than Ray Ban Wayfarers. They look great on everyone – men, women and children. You can get them in a number of color combinations, from classic black 9pictured) to beige, tortoise shell, grey and more. The lenses are polarized and the sunglasses come with a sleek black case to protect them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rosemarie Collections Enamel Pin Set
Our Review
Enamel pins are cute, fun and expressive. They can be put on clothes, backpacks, shoes, and more to show a bit of style and personality. This fun set of 6 pins is great for a boy or girl, and includes food and fun sayings. Rosemarie Collections has a whole range of enamel pins to choose from, so if you do not love this set you can click here and browse more of their pins.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
EcoSphere Closed Aquatic Ecosystem
Our Review
EcoSphere aquatic ecosystems are completely sealed marine ecosystems that require no maintenance, feeding or cleaning. It sounds incredible but it’s true. Each kit includes a hand blown glass container, a sea plant and live marine shrimp that live for up to three years just feeding on the algae that grows on the plant. Remember Sea Monkies? This is kind of the same thing. This gift is fun and educational for kids, or makes a great desktop decoration for adults as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Zipper Pouch
Our Review
This 1984 pouch is perfect for any book lover. You can also choose from over 20 different book themed designs, including The Great Gatsby and other classics, book shelf patterns, compposition books, library cards and more. The zipper-enclosed pouch is made of cotton canvas and measures 9"x6".
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Love My Tapes Washi Tape Set
Our Review
Washi tape is a thin, papery craft tape that can be used for decorating photos, walls, scrapbook pages, canning jars and more. Originally fromJapan, it has gained a lot of popularity in the US and you can find washi tape in all different colors, patterns and sizes. This set of three washi tape rolls from Love My Tapes includes lovely gold toned floral patterns. Perfect for a crafy kid or stylish adult, all three rolls could easoly fit in any christmas stocking. If you aren’t crazy about these prints, click here to browse different washi tape colors and patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sparko Sweets Supernova Designs Galaxy Lollipops
Our Review
Here is another sweet treat from Sparko Sweets to add to your stockings this year. These are more than plain old lollipops – they each hold realistic images of galaxies, supernovas and other cosmos images. These lollipops remind me of the first Men in Black movie when they say “The galaxy is on Orion’s belt” and it turns out to be a small charm on a cat named Orion’s collar. Each lollipop in the set is a unique flavor, and these lollies are made in the US with locally sourced ingredients. If you prefer galaxy images or even planets, you can choose from seven different styles of lollipop packs. Want to see more fun lollipops? Browse Sparko Sweets here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rustic Cord Sushi Roll Handmade by Hide & Drink
Our Review
Staying organized is important, whether you are a high power business person or a young student. Some of the hardest things to keep organized are cords – chargers, headphones and others. This simple sushi roll cord organizer from Hide & Drink provides a solution that is sleek, elegant and so easy to use. The roll consists of a single sheet of leather with slits cut in it where you insert your rolled up cords. You then roll the leather sheet in on itself and snap it shut. It is that simple, and your cords stay completely organized and accessible. Any tech lover will be super excited to see this in their stocking on Christmas morning! To see more from this vintage inspired leather shop, click here and browse leather goods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Healthy Human One Pint Stainless Steel Cups
Our Review
Healthy Human stainless steel pint cups provide a nice alternative to plastic to-go containers and breakable glasses. They stack one inside of the other and are the perfect size to fit in a stocking. This pack of four cups can either be stacked in one stocking or divided up among the family. These cups are excellent for smoothies and water at home, or bringing with you on the go. They are dishwasher safe and come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you would like to see more Healthy Human cups and bottles, click here to browse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Capri Blue Volcano Printed Travel Tin Candle
Our Review
If you will pardon the cliche, candles are one of those gifts that keeps on giving. Long after you stick this Capri Blue travel candle in your family members’ stocking, they will smell the scent of the candle and think of you. This Capri Blue travel tin candle from Aspen Bay is the number one best seller on amazon, and reviewers have so many wonderful things to say about it. The candle comes in five scents but Volcano is by far the most popular. The scent is a comforting and uplifting, yet not overpowering, and the 8.5oz tin is perfect for home use or for travel. Click here to browse more candles from Aspen Bay.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MakersKit Mason Herb Garden Gift Set
Our Review
If you have a gardener on your list, a young gardener-in-training or even someone who wishes they had a green thumb, MakersKit Mason Jar Herb Garden is a fun gift to stuff in their stocking. This kit includes four half pint glass jars with everything they need to start a tiny herb garden. Each jar contains organic peat and vermicullite as well as seeds for cilantro, parsley, basil and mint, and even wooden plant markers and stickers to label each jar. This could be a fun activity to start together on Christmas morning! To see more entertaining maker kits, click here to browse MakersKit products.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beauty by Earth Bath Bombs Gift Set
Our Review
Bath bombs are so perfect for stuffing in a Christmas stocking, you’d think they were designed specifically for it! They are just the right size and provide a whole sensory experience – touch, color, smell and the excitement of knowing they are going to be soaking in luxiriousness later on! These Beauty by Earth bath bombs are made in the USA of all natural and organic materials. The set comes with six individually wrapped, stocking-ready bath bombs. These bombs are 4oz, nearly double the size of most, and come in some really splended scents – Joint Relief, Just Relax, Get Well Soon, Muscle Relief, Bedtime Ritual, and Relaxing Detox. Ingredients include Dead Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Kaolin Clay, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Oil, Vitamin E and each has their own special blends of Essential Oils. For more luxurious spa themed stocking stuffers, click here to browse Beauty by Earth products.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kiki Cat Soft iPhone Case
Our Review
Phone cases make excellent choices for stocking stuffers. They are light, compact, and something that people may not think to buy for themselves so they make a nice surprise. Here is an adorable silicone phone case in the shape of a cute, huggable kitty. It comes in 10 colors and fits any iPhone 6. If you want to see more adorable molded silicone cases for iPhone or other smart phones, click here to browse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PlayTape Road Build-N-Drive Starter Set
Our Review
Kids love playing with toy cars, whether they are Matchbox, Hot Wheels, tractors, trucks, convertibles or quads. Usually you can find them rolling cars around on any flat surface they can find, but having a track to play on adds an extra layer of fun. PlayTape allows kids to create their own track. This road design tape is safe for all surfaces, will not leave residue behind, sticks to all surfaces and is super easy for kids to use. They can create miles and miles of tracks for their cars, in endless configurations. This stocking stuffer contains a roll of 60′ of reuseable road tape, along with v8 tight curves and 4 broad curves.
Price: $19.99
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
100 8″ Glow Sticks
Our Review
Glowsticks are a sure ay to provide endless fun for kids and adults of all ages. They can be bracelets, necklaces, or connected into any shape you can imagine. This pack from HotLite includes 100 individual glow sticks of all colors, with five triple connectors, and two each of flower and ball connectors. They are super bright and long lasting, as well as non-toxic and CPSIA Compliant CE Certified for safety.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Master Lock Keyless Bluetooth Smart Padlock
Our Review
A padlock may not be the first think you think of for a Christmas gift, but this is no ordinary lock. This lock uses bluetooth so you can unlock or lock it using your smartphone. It also has locker mode to allow you to store your phone in a locker whle using a keypad entry to unlock the padlock.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans 8-Pack Case
Our Review
For someone who loves jelly beans and surprises, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans are a fun treat to find in their stocking. Bertie Botts are from the Harry Potter series, so any fan of the series will love this as a gift as well. These jelly bean packs contains all of the famous beans, including regular, sweet flavored beans as well as crazy, yucky flavors. There are 20 flavors total – Pepper, Blueberry, Booger, Candy floss, Cherry, Cinnamon, Dirt, Earthworm, Earwax, Grass, Green Apple, Marshmallow, Rotten Egg, Sausage, Lemon, Soap, Tutti-Fruitti, Vomit, and Watermelon. The flavors are random and each box might not have every single flavor. This case contains 24 packs, enough for every stocking in your home and more. For more fun treats, browse Harry Potter candy here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Handmade Large Semi-Precious Stone Pendant Necklace
Our Review
This Handmade necklace from Adorn512 is a timeless beauty featuring a unique thin chain and a simple round stone pendant. Handmade gifts are so special, and necklaces are especially so because they are worn close to the heart and remind the person you give them to of you every time they wear them. For a significant other or a daughter, a piece of jewelry like this hidden amongst fun gifts like toys and chocolates inside of a Christmas stocking would be such a wonderful surprise. The chain on this necklace is 32″ and you can choose from four stones – Chalcedony, Labradorite, Moonstone or Green Onyx. With such a long chain, this necklace can be worn long or doubled. To see more unique jewelry, click here to browse Adorn512’s shop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
World’s Softest Womens Soft Knit Gallery Crew Socks
Our Review
Socks are awesome stocking stuffers. They are great for the whole family, and you can personalize each one to each family member’s individual taste and style. The best socks to give as gifts are not cheap, novelty X-Mas socks that will be worn once and thrown away, but high quality and stylish socks that can be enjoyed all year long. World’s Softest is a highly rated sock maker that created super soft and comfortable socks for adults as well as childre. Their Ragg Crew socks are made of a polyester spandex blend, with a non-binding wide band at the top and a low profile toe seam to prevent irritation. The yarn itself is textured to look like classic ragg wool without the itch, and you can select from 15 colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kangaroo’s Multi Voice Changer
Our Review
Here is a super fun gift that any kid or adult will get a ton of enjoyment from. This voice changer from Kangaroo transforms your voice into ten unique and hilarious different voices. The voices include Alien; Robot; Old Man; Zombie And Many More. You can even control the different levers to make combinations of voices and come up with hundreds of unique configurations. This toy is battery operated and includes one 9-Volt battery so they can start having fun as soon as they pull it our out of their stocking! For more options, click here to browse all voice changing toys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Pack
Our Review
Hot Wheels are loved by boys and girls all over the world as one of the most fun toys out there. Kids love rolling these around on everything – the floor, the walls, play mats, even their little brother or sister! This gift pack from Hot Wheels contains nine of their coolest die-cast toy vehicles in all different styles and colors, including trucks, sports cars, convertibles, and even VW bugs. Each set contains one exclusively decorated car that is not found in any other Hot Wheels pack. These cars can be taken out of the package and rapped up individually as awesome stocking stuffers for kids of all ages. If you would rather get a specific type of car, click here to browse all Hot Wheels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hella Slingshots Best Slingshot
Our Review
Slingshots are one of the most iconic toys of anyone’s childhood. They can be made from the simplest materials, just a stick and a rubber band or, as in this handmade slingshot from Hella, beautiful, long lasting and high quality materials. Hella makes slingshots in all different styles and colors, but we love the simplicity and classic look of Best Slingshot No. 4. Each one is one of a kind, hand made in San Francisco with a leather pouch, latex tubing and thick wooden forked branches. This slingshot would be a lovely gift for any little girl or boy, and is sure to last through many years of fun. Hella Slingshots also makes felt balls and wooden balls to use as slingshot ammo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Synergy Blends Essential Oil Sampler Pack
Our Review
Essential oils make awesome stocking stuffers. The bottles may be small, but the oils are so powerful that they last an extremely long time even with regular use. Eden’s Garden essential oils are 100% certified pure therapeutic grade, meaning they are completely pure, safe and natural. This gift set contains six of their most well loved blends in 10ml bottles. The blends include Breathe Easier, Good Night, Hope, Relaxation, Stress Relief and Sunshine Spice. If you buy these essential oils for a stocking stuffer, a nice gift to accompany them would be an essential oil diffuser.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
EncaFire Wireless Earbuds
Our Review
Wireless headphones have been around for years, and so have compact ear buds, but the latest advances have allowed these technologies to combine, giving us wireless earbuds! These earbuds from EncaFire offer great sound quality and ease of use, with only a power button required to turn them on and start listening to music right away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ecojarz Wide Mouth Stainless Steel Drink Top
Our Review
Ecojarz stainless steel drink tops allow you to turn any canning jar into an easily sippable beverage cup instantly. Unlike other drink tops, this stainless steel topper contains no BPA, phthalates or any other chemicals that may leach into your drinks. You can use it with cold or hot drinks, and it is small enough to fit inside of a Christmas stocking. This lid is meant to fit wide sized mouth jars, but Ecojarz also offers regular mouth options, silicone options and more. Click here to browse all of their goods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker
Our Review
Good coffee is one of those things that we just can’t live without, and the ability to make your own espresso is an awesome gift to give. Espresso machines are usually very big, bulky, complex and expensive. The MiniPresso by Wacaco Company is a super compact espresso maker that fits in the palm of you hand and yes, inside of a Christmas stocking as well! This is the most compact espresso machine on the market, with a sleek and modern design that even includes a cup to pour your shot into. The MiniPresso entirely hand operated, with no batteries or electricity needed. A great addition to this gift would be stocking-sized espresso cups or a tall and lean coffee bean grinder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Essie Fall 2017 Trend Collection Nail Polish
Our Review
For women and girls, nail polish is a fantastic stocking stuffer. These little bottles fit perfectly inside of christmas stockings, and you can get as many colors as you want to suit her tastes. Essie is definitely a top brand in nail polish, and their Fall 2017 colors are gorgeous and still on trend. You can choose from six 90’s themed colors such as Dressed To The Nineties (pictured), Girly Grunge, and Saved By The Belle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SoapRocks Gemstone Soaps
Our Review
When you look at the picture above, what is it you see? You probably will answer that you are looking at a semi-precious stone like opal. But look again and you will see that this is soap! These beautiful soaps are made of a glycerin base with bright and vivid colors and cut to look like naturally formed crystals and gems. SoapRocks look especially beautiful when wet, and since they are glycerin soaps they last a long time. You can choose from 12 colors to surprise the rock or crystal lover on your Christmas list. To see more gorgeous soaps, click here to browse SoapRocks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Craftsman Soap Co. Soap Sampler
Our Review
Handmade soap makes a great gift because it is personal, useful, beautiful and tells a story. Craftsman Soap Company has put out this unique set of right of their most popular soaps, with each sample bar weighing in at about 1 oz. Their soap is hand made in Los Angeles, CA with a vegan, palm free formula that uses coconut oil, olive oil, shea butter and cocoa butter. The samples in this pack may vary depending on availability but usually include Lavender, Lemon Citrus, Eucalyptus, Peppermint Lemon Pine, Mountain Sage, Rose Geranium, unscented Activated Charcoal Soap, and an unscented Pumice Scrub Soap. To see all of the soaps that Craftsman creates, click here to browse their offerings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fairy String LED Lights
Our Review
Christmas lights have come a long way from individual glass bulbs to these modern LED lights on an attractive copper wire. This string of 100 LED twinkle lights is a versatile gift that can be used for Christmas decorations, custom bedrom lighting, outdoor lights, or even placed in a pretty vase or jar as a decoration. Kids especially love to decorate their room with lights, and this set will let their imagination run wild. This set of lights from Bright Touch is USB powered, so using a battery pack like the one above it can be used anywhere in the house or outside. It comes in either warm white (pictured), cool white, blue or red LEDs. To see more USB powered twinkle lights, click here to browse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Heavenly Tea Leaves Tea Sampler
Our Review
Anyone who loves a good cup of tea knows what a joy it is to get tea samplers as a gift. They are a great way to try out new teas, or different brands of your favorites, without having to make the commitment of buying a whole box. This gift box from Heavenly Tea Leaves contains nine types of tea – some classics and some more adventurous types. The full list includes Sencha Green Tea, China Green Tea, Flavored Green Tea, White Tea, Peppermint, Chamomile, Rooibos, Berry Herbal Tea, and Flavored rooibos tea. Each flavor comes in its own individual mini tin with about 10 servings per can, so you can wrap them up individually and stuff a whole stocking with them, or you can spread them over multiple stockings for the whole family. This stocking stuffer would go great with a tea ball, individual sized tea pot or winter themed mug to sip the tea out of on a cold day. To see more flavorful and fun tea gift packs, click here to browse Heavenly Tea Leaves products.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Guardman Card Tool
Our Review
Tool cards are the Swiss Army Knife of today. They combine a huge number of useful tools into one small and compact case that fits inside of a wallet. Though they are marketed towards men specifically, Guardman Survival Cards would be great for women as well. They contain not only every day items but survival tools as well. This 3.8″x2.3″x.25″ tool kit is the size of four credit cards and contains a serrated knife, nut and bolt wrench, compass, magnifier, can opener, ruler, two screw drivers, toothpick and tweezers. Click here if you want to see more innovative tools from Guardman.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LED Gooseneck USB Lamp
Our Review
Here is another innovative LED lamp that will fit perfectly in anyone’s stocking this Christmas. There are so many situations when a compact yet bright light would make a world of difference, whether you are working on a laptop at night with insifficient light, reading in bed, or in a public place like an airplane or bus and need a bit of light on your screen or book. This flexible gooseneck LED lamp from LEDNut plugs right into a USB port on your laptop or portable battery, so it can go anywhere with you can you never have to worry about changing batteries. It has three brightness settings and an easy, touch sensitive switch. The gooseneck is made out of a durable yet flexible metal so it is going to last for a long, long time. Click here to see more flexible, USB charging LED lights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Folkmanis Mini Spotted Owl Finger Puppet
Our Review
Folkmanis makes a whole line of extra large, realistic and super cute finger puppets for kids. This mini spotted owl looks so much like the real thing – Much more than you see with cheaply made finger puppets and stuffed animals. This puppet is made of the highest quality materials and their designs are award winning. Folkmanis puppets are perfect for storytelling, puppet theater, or just having fun. If you want to see more of their adorable finger puppets, click here for turtles, baby penguins, foxes, hedgehogs and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funko Pop Vinyl Belle Toy
Our Review
Funko pop vinyl toys are stylized, bobblehead-like figurines representing pop culture figures. WIth the new Beauty and the Beast movie coming out in early 2017, this cute toy makes a great stocking stuffer for little girls. It is 3.75″ tall, the perfect size for christmas stockings. If your little one is not a Belle fan, you can browse Funko’s other dolls as well for characters from Disney movies, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and more. Click here to see all of their Pop vinyl toys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Scientific Explorer Ball Blast Bouncers Kit
Our Review
Do you remember how much fun you used to have with bouncy balls as a kid? You can bounce them off of the floor, walls, or ceiling, one at a time or a whole handful! Kids still love bouncy balls today, and this extra fun kit from Scientific Explorer allows them to create their own custom bouncy balls to play with. This kit comes with three molds, nine packets or powder and easy to follow instructions for your kids to make up to six balls. This toy is recommended for kids ages six and up. Scientific Explorer makes all kinds of fun scientific kits for kids to enjoy – Click here to see more of their DIY kits and toys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fossil Women’s Jacqueline Watch
Our Review
For adults or older children, it can be really fun to sneak in an expensive gift or two into their stocking among the silly and fun small gifts. Watches and jewelry are a perfect fit because they are small and unassuming in the box, but once unwrapped they can pack a big punch. This rose gold toned watch from Fossil is elegant and timelessly stylish. It has a slim leather band with a rose gold watch face featuring Roman numerals. This would be a great gift for a wife, girlfriend or daughter who is becoming a young woman! To see more styles, browse Fossil women’s watches here.