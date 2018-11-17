25 Best Tactical Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our list of the best tactical gifts includes all sorts of bad-ass apparel, tools, and gadgets for the tactically minded friends and family in your life!
FiveJoy Military Folding Shovel Multitool
This all in one tacticall shovel has a ton of potential uses between all of its features. It's a compact and lightweight (1.2 pounds) tool that includes a shovel, serrated saw, axe blade, hammer and even a length of paracord. There is furthermore a magnesium fire starter, emergency whistle, bottle opener and travel pouch included.
This tactical tool is built super compact and can even fit easily into a backpack. Dig trenches, build shelters, start fires - this multi-tool can do it all!
FiveJoy has built this unit from hi carbon steel and hardened aluminum. It's a tough piece of gear that’s built to withstand heavy abuse as well as the elements.
ALPS OutdoorZ Commander Freighter Pack
Here's an awesom tactical gift idea that will see a ton of use in its lifespan. The Alps Commander Freighter Pack is designed for hunting expeditions, but it’s a super functional backpack that's just bad-ass piece of tactical equipment overall. It’s built fairly heavy at seven pounds and designed to accommodate for gear such as firearms, arrows, and ammunition. The fastening system can secure a rifle, crossbow or traditional bow and can of course be used to carry a wide range of other equipment.
There’s a huge array of pockets, pouches and strapping for packing a ton of gear in an organized manner - this is a versatile pack with a high gear capacity.
The frame can be worn without the pack and used as a freighter frame, a super useful feature that could be used once again, to accommodate for a bunch of different loads. The Commander furthermore loads from the top and front so there are several ways to pack and unpack it.
If you like the idea of gifting a tactical backpack, check out our Top 10 Best Survival Backpack list for some alternative options!
Explore Land Shemagh Tactical Desert Scarf Wrap
How about a tactical desert scarf wrap for the person you have in mind? Nothing says Merry Christmas like a bad-ass head scarf that turns you into a post-apocalyptic looking warrior!
This unit is 100% cotton and is offered in 14 different color/pattern options. It's a great garment for playing airsoft or paintball and even better for its intended use of sun and dust protection. It's a lightweight scarf at 41 by 43 inches and just 6.35 ounces making it super foldable/packable. Absolutely a unique and affordable gift for the right person!
SINAIRSOFT Tactical Mini Molle Beer Vests
Here's a silly gift idea for those that enjoy cracking a cold one. These tactical mini molle beer vests come in a variety of colors and camo patterns and will fit all sorts of cans, bottles and drinking containers.
They are adjustable, water resistant and really look and operate like a tactical vest! It's a hilarious gift that your tactically minded friends and family will absolutely get a kick out of.
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife
Here's a great tactical gift for a serious or amateur outdoorsmen. It’s unwise to venture into the wild without a knife in case a survival scenario arises, this unit from Gerber is a great affordable option that's up for the task!
The blade here is stainless steel with a black oxide finish and is 4.75 inches long. It is the ideal portable size without sacrificing the robustness you need out of a tough survival knife. The ergonomic molded hand grip has a great feel to it and balances nicely with its weight (eight ounces).
The Prodigy comes included with a leg strap as well as two attachment straps, so there aremultiple options for mounting this bad boy exactly where you want it. The sheath is furthermore built with a friction-release thumb lock. All in all, this is a killer tactical knife that's suitable for all sorts of scenarios that can truly be relied on.
For some other survival knife and tactical knife options, check out our post on the Best Survival Knives for Hiking.
X-Plore Gear Emergency Paracord Bracelets
A survival bracelet like this doesn't add a single ounce to your backpack, yet it’s an impressively capable piece of tactical gear. Constructed from real paracord, the material of this bracelet alone is perfect for gear repair, shelter building, trail marking, and tons of other survival tasks. Strong cordage is one of the most crucial survival items you can have, and that’s only the start of what this tactical gadget can do!
It also comes equipped with a decent compass, a magnesium flint and fire striker and a built in whistle. There are several sizing options available, but if you feel this bracelet is too bulky for your wrist just clip it to your backpack and rest assured that it’s there in case you need it!
Survival situations aside, this bracelet is a fun piece of tactical gear to own. There's even a ton of different color options available. For the cost, this 2 pack is a gives you some serious bang for your buck.
TakeFlight Tactical Pen Self Defense Tool
Here's both a functional and unique tactical gift! This pen is designed with a butt-tool that's able to smash open a window if necessary or can be used as a self-defense tool. It's well reviewed for durability and writing function, so despite the low price tag, this is not a gimmicky gift idea. The end of the pen can conveniently be removed if you're flying with it.
Apart from the neat tactical feature, this pen writes well and feels great in your hand. It is compatible with standard ink refills and built to be robust so it should be around for a long time!
Dango Tactical EDC Wallet
- Here's a classier approach to a RFID blocking tactical wallet. This unit from Dango Products is encased in genuine top grain leather and has a truly sharp look. Similar to the previous wallet listed, it holds 12 cards and features a money clip on top of the array included of pocket-sized tools.
Dango Products built this unit from 6061 aerospace grade CNC'd aluminum so it's exceptionally tough and lightweight at just 2 ounces. The high carbon stainless steel multitool includes a saw, knife, hex driver, paracord tensioner, nail pryer and, several other useful tools. It's a sharp looking wallet, an effective security device and a bad-ass multitool, no doubt a killer gift for the tactically minded gentleman.
Barbarians Tactical Modular Utility Pouch
Here's a nifty little gear pouch for all sorts of tactical applications. This unit is 11 by 7 by 1 inch, so it's super compact and low profile. This would make a particularly awesome gift if you stuffed it with some other gadgets and gear from this list!
The fabric used for this gear pouch is high-density 1000D nylon. It's super tough and very water resistant so it's a safe space for even sensitive equipment and tools. There is a great array of loops and attachment points both internally and externally, including removable molle straps. The internal organization makes it perfect for storing tactical tools, first aid equipment, airsoft gear or anything else you can think of! A great gift at an even better price!
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Waterproof matches are a great tactical gift idea for a wide array of people! This kit includes a 25 wind and waterproof matches, a waterproof case, and three match strikers that attach to the exterior of the case. These are heavy duty matches that even relight after being submerged and will burn up to 15 seconds. Perfect for wet camp outs, soggy wood and potential survival scenarios.
The entire kit is just 1.7 ounces and fits in the palm of your hand so it adds next to no weight to your pack at all. It's a super compact and potentially life-saving piece of gear that will make for a great gift or stocking stuffer!
NPUSA Military Duffel Bag
- A duffel is a great tactical gift idea for all sorts of people and purposes! Travel, hunting or camping trips, airsoft or paintball prep - a solid military duffel has countless tactical applications! This 22 by 12 by 10 inch duffel is not huge, but it has an unassuming amount of storage and organization potential.
The exterior fabric is 600D high density polyester while the interior is built with a waterproof PVC lining. There are exterior zippered pockets, side pockets, D-rings for gear attachment and a molle strap system on the sides in addition to the main compartment totaling to quite a bit of storage space. The shoulder strap is removable and there's also a wrap-around velcro strap. All in all a great value duffel available in a wide array of colors!
EMDMAK Outdoor Emergency Gear Kit
This is an affordable tactical gift idea that will make a great addition to whoever you're shopping for's emergency supply kit or wilderness backpack. It’s impossible to know what sort of equipment you might require in various emergency situations so consider gifting an inclusive set of survival tools like this to anyone who's got a passion for tactical gear!
I like this kit in particular because of how tiny it is. It's super compact and portable so it's a go-anywhere type of gift! There’s a wire saw, flashlight, steel survival card, whistle, compass, and much more all stuffed into the 5 by 3.5 by 1.6 box weighing in at just 6.8 ounces!
For the cost, this is an awesome value kit that will make for a thoughtful Christmas gift. Consider gifting this super inclusive professional grade emergency survival kit if you're shopping for a doomsday prepper or survival enthusiast.
Pisfun Tactical 40L Camping Backpack
This 40 liter tactical backpack by Pisfun is both an affordable and badass gift idea. All of the webbing and stitching are military grade, and customer reviews insist that this is a rugged backpack. There is an awesome pocket schematic for effectively stowing tons of gear as well as durable strapping and buckles making this pack quite the versatile option for all sorts of trips and tasks.
The material is highly water resistant and will not rot or mold if it gets saturated which makes it a great fabric for use camping and trekking. I like this bag as a survival type tactical backpack because of all the internal and external storage - it allows for high utilization of this low profile, smaller sized pack. No doubt a great gift for campers, trekkers and preppers!
TACVASEN Men’s Slim Fit Rapid Assault Long Sleeve Shirt
Here's a badass tactical shirt that will make a great gift for airsoft or paintball players, hikers, hunters or outdoorsmen in general! It's a 65% polyester and 35% cotton garment with a low profile fit that's designed for fast paced, high intensity activity.
The fabric is moisture wicking, abrasion resistant and wind-proof so this shirt is up for whatever you throw at it. Zippered sleeve pockets, adjustable cuffs and gusseted sleeves add some further functionality to this shirt while padded elbows enhance the long-term durability.
There are five different badass color schemes available and plenty of sizing - TACVASEN recommends buying a size up for a looser fit.
CQR Men’s Tactical Pants
Here's a radical pair of tactical pants that come at a very reasonable cost. This is a more or less casual pair of 65% polyester and 35% cotton pants, but they're crafted with a law enforcement/military inspired build.
The Duratex fabric employed here repels water and filth and is super abrasion resistant. These are great utility pants for all sorts of purposes. There are eight cargo pockets and plenty of gear attachment points so these pants come ready to support all sorts of hobbies and activities. They are fade, shrink and wrinkle resistant and are offered in over 30 color options!
WITHARMOUR Karambit Knife with G-10 handle
Here's a unique knife style for somebody who enjoys collecting edged tools and blades! This folding karambit style knife is designed based on a tiger claw and has a totally badass aesthetic that both collectors and outdoorsmen will love.
This is a high carbon 440C steel blade with a satin finish that comes sharp out of the box. The sure-grip G10 handle is well reviewed for both comfort and function and compliments the hard core looking style of the knife nicely. There's furthermore a nylon belt pouch included as well as an adjustable pocket clip.
J5 Tactical V1-Pro Flashlight
Here's a powerhouse tactical flashlight that's a perfect stocking stuffer or stand alone gift. It's an impressively bright LED light at 300 lumens and built to be nearly bombproof. These lights are perfect for hiking, hunting and fishing as well as for general use purposes. There's even low and high brightness modes as well as a strobe setting.
Choose from the bad ass color selection and grab a few for all the tactically minded people on your gift list!
Carbon Fiber RFID Blocking Minimalist Smart Wallet
Here's a neat gift idea that works as both a wallet organizer and multi-tool. This smart wallet from Mana'o is essentially a hard carbon fiber metallic case that is designed to protect from RFID (radio frequency identification) attacks. The design and material of the wallet does not allow for new radio wave technologies to identify the encoded microchips of your credit cards - pretty cool!
The wallet itself is also pretty sharp looking. There's an organizer for up to 12 cards, a powerful money clip and an included multi-tool card that features more than 30 possible functions! There's also a small screwdriver included for making adjustments to the wallet. Definitely an interesting gift for those that like gadgets!
Plano 42-Inch All Weather Tactical Gun Case
Here's a great value, all-weather tactical gun case that will make an awesome gift for your friends and family who enjoy a day at the range! This unit is surprisingly affordable for its make and build, so definitely give this one a look if you're shopping for a firearm enthusiast!
The interior dimensions are 43 by 13 by 5 inches, so it's fairly spacious for most long guns. Customizable foam inserts, secure draw-down latches, a pressure release valve, and a water tight seal make this unit the real deal. A simple, but thoughtful gift that will absolutely see some heavy use!
FREETOO Hard Knuckle Tactical Gloves
- How about a pair of bad-ass reinforced gloves for your tactically minded friends or family? This pair of synthetic leather palmed gloves is an awesome gift for anyone who has a need for tough and dexterous hand protection.
These gloves are built with odor free breathable fabrics and feature some pretty righteous venting. They are tough in all the right places without sacrificing the use of your fingers and are furthermore built with excellent grip. These gloves are also offered in several color schematics so you can pick the most fitting aesthetic for whoever you're shopping for.
The reinforced palms are ideal for anti-skid grinding for motorcycle riders or skateboarders and the knuckles also offer adequate protection against abrasion and impact. Rugged gloves for rugged hobbies, absolutely an awesome and affordable tactical gift!
CONDOR Tactical Belt
What you see is what you get with this one. This is a no-frills tactical accessory that will complement whatever else you're thinking of gifting. It's a simple, but rugged belt that's perfect for all sorts of tactical applications.
This unit comes in several different colors and will fit up to a 44 inch waist. There are two magazine pouches and an inherently tough nylon build that allows for additional gear attachment. Perfect for the airsoft or paintball enthusiast or simply a solid extra belt to have kicking around!
OneTigris Tactical Service Dog Vest
Shopping for somebody who's dog is just as badass as them? This tactical canine vest by OneTigris is a killer gift idea that's both functional and just downright cool.
This unit is built from 1000D nylon to be exceptionally tough on the outside and is padded on all the interior pressure points for comfort. There are four quick release buckles for easy taking on and off and three available sizes. There's, of course, a top handle for taking leads as well as a leash attachment point on the chest.
MOLLE straps and hoop and loop strip panels are present on either side of the harness for gear attachment or for attaching a name badge. It's an awesome tool for a dog to be able to carry its own gear on wilderness expeditions or just regular walks!
Tactical Bungee Dog Leash with 2 Control Handle
Here's a tactical gift idea for someone who owns a powerhouse dog! This bungee leash is a great tool for bigger, stronger dogs because it allows for plenty of stretch rather than having your arm yanked around. It's perfect for training, stubborn dogs or just for the cool aesthetic!
There's a rectangular metal buckle that can be used to adjust the length of the leash or to clasp the leash to your person or anything else. There are even five color options available! The perfect gift for your tactically minded friends or family with a large and in charge dog.
UNISTRENGH Multifunctional Tactical Arrow Quiver
Here's a killer gift idea for the archer in your life. If you know a bow hunter or just someone who loves to practice archery, they'll be thrilled to receive this badass tactical quiver.
This is a high capacity, ultralight quiver at just 0.96 pounds that will hold up to 40 arrows. It's built from abrasion resistant Oxford fabric and designed to be highly water resistant. There's exterior molle webbing present for additional gear attachment and a high potential to customize the quiver in general.
A 3-point carry system makes it easy for left or right handed archers to use and operate and the included strapping is both durable and easy to adjust. Choose from the two color schemes and inspire whoever you're shopping for to be the next tactical Robin Hood.
UTG 547 Law Enforcement Tactical Vest
Here's a super inclusive tactical vest that's a solid gift for all sorts of people/contexts. You can really load this unit up with a heavy gear load, so it's a great gift for airsoft or paintball players and sportsmen in particular. There's no limit to what you can carry and effectively organize with a vest like this, and the price is right!
Magazine pouches, a reinforced shooting shoulder, radio pocket, pistol belt, and countless attachment points adorn every square inch of this vest. It's a somewhat cluttered, yet effective schematic that has excellent customer reviews for functionality. Given the cost, this is an awesome value tactical vest - no doubt a killer gift for the right person!