10 Best Techie Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List

Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode, or QLED, technology provides the clarity you’d expect with an OLED TV and the optimal brightness of quantum dots. The end result is a vibrant picture and lower power consumption. To achieve this, QLED TVs contain an additional layer of quantum dots on top of a traditional LCD display. A no-bezel screen provides wide angle viewing. If a 55-inch screen isn’t large enough, consider the 65-inch or 75-inch variations.
Huawei MateBook X Signature Edition Laptop
A few distinctive features help set the 13-inch Huawei MateBook X Signature Edition Laptop apart from its competitors. For starters, it’s just 12.5mm thick and weighs less than three pounds. The laptop is equipped with a powerful Dolby Atmos sound system and includes a combination fingerprint sensor and power button for quick authentication and unlocking. Two Type C ports are included. The Mate Book X runs Windows 10 and is available with powerful Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors. A vibrant 2K display is protected by Gorilla Glass. A year of Microsoft Office 365 is included.
Not the gift you had in mind? Find the right one using the PC Gift Guide.
Tile Key Finder
If he’s the forgetful type, having the handy Tile phone and key finder around can be helpful. This combination pack includes two tiles. While the Tile is commonly used to find keys and phones, it can be used for other purposes. To locate a lost item, he just needs to ring it and find it. Even devices that have been left on silent mode will ring. These tiles have a 200 foot range and are louder than previous versions.
DJI Mavic Pro 2
With 4K video resolution and flight time of nearly 30 minutes, the DJI Mavic Pro remains a popular choice for amateurs and professionals. The drone is equipped with a 48MP camera for optimal resolution. It’s small yet powerful, and has a range of over four miles. The drone can also spot and avoid obstacles up to 49 feet in front.
If you’re looking for something a bit smaller and cheaper, consider the DJI Spark, a portable mini drone.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker is a solution for anyone who wants a small, portable speaker without compromising on sound. This speaker is rugged and waterproof, and comes with a durable silicone strap for ultimate portability. It’s also waterproof and features Siri and Google voide commands. Battery life is approximately six hours per charge.
NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
Having weak or even non-existent WiFi signals around the house or apartment can be frustrating. The advantage of a mesh WiFi system such as this one is that it links at least two router-like devices for better WiFi coverage throughout the house. Constant communication between the devices helps minimizes dead zones and limited signal coverage. This type of system is also easy to set up, and doesn’t require several network names to get started. The Orbi home mesh WiFi system covers homes up to 5,000 square feet and maintains a steady signal with tri-band technology.
Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920
This webcam features full HD video 1080p video calling and is optimal for the latest version of Skype. Other features include two built-in stereo microphones with automatic noise reduction along with automatic low light correction. The universal clip on this webcam is compatible with tripods, laptops, and monitors. Other highlights include face tracking, a wide field of vision, aim-anywhere adjustability, and motion detection. Users can also take advantage of photo and video capture capabilities. Efficient compression technology ensures speedy and smooth uploads and streaming.
GoPro HERO6
The GoPro is improved each year, and the newest GoPro HERO6 is no exception. Compared to the GoPro HERO5, the newest action camera has twice the performance, including a new GP1 chip for ultimate video capture and 5GHz WiFi connectivity. Image quality has also been improved, as has video stabilization. The HERO6 can plunge up to 33 feet in water without a housing. Other new features include touch zoom and an updated display.
Philips Wake-up Light
Traditional alarm clocks can be unnecessarily harsh first thing in the morning. The Philips Wake-up Alarm Clock features a beep function to make sure you don’t miss your wakeup call. It also doubles as a light therapy lamp for improved sleep and well-being. The clock promotes a natural wakeup and has 10 brightness settings. It can even be used as a reading lamp before bed.
PetChatz HD
Worried pet owners can check up on pets and interact with them using PetChatz HD. This handy device offers more than audio and video communication, though. For example, it releases calming pet-safe scents to soothe anxious pets. A built-in treat release gives pets their favorite treats even when you’re not there. DOGTV provides dog-friendly TV channels. The pet-safe design means there aren’t any cords or edges to chew. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices. PetChatz HD can be installed into any electrical outlet in the home, and just needs a reliable home WiFi connection to get started. Specialized ring tones let pets know a call is coming in.