10 Best Techie Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List

Our Review

A few distinctive features help set the 13-inch Huawei MateBook X Signature Edition Laptop apart from its competitors. For starters, it’s just 12.5mm thick and weighs less than three pounds. The laptop is equipped with a powerful Dolby Atmos sound system and includes a combination fingerprint sensor and power button for quick authentication and unlocking. Two Type C ports are included. The Mate Book X runs Windows 10 and is available with powerful Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors. A vibrant 2K display is protected by Gorilla Glass. A year of Microsoft Office 365 is included.

