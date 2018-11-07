21 Best Toys for Autistic Children for Christmas 2018

Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder can have a harder time engaging their imagination during play. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t better learn to express their creative side through sensory toys and other stimulating experiences. Associate professor at University of Washington Raphael Bernier asserts in a recent article that play time is important for developing cognitive skills. That’s why we spent the time to hone our list of the best toys for autistic children this holiday season. Sensory toys are essential for ASD children as they engage their senses to keep them occupied and entertained in a way that other toys can’t.
Fat Brain Teeter Popper
If your autistic child likes to rock or bounce, then this Teeter Popper will become their favorite seat in the house. This concave board is lined with durable suction cups on the bottom, so when your child rocks back and forth, the suction cups will make a satisfying pop sound on smooth floors. This toy can hold up to 110 pounds and is sturdy enough to stand or jump on.
Sanho Dynamic Movement Sensory Sox
Children with ASD sometimes just don't know what to do with their bodies. This can lead them to act out if they aren't presented with sensory stimulation. If this applies to your child, they may benefit from the Sanho Dynamic Movement Sensory Sox. This stretchy bodysuit is made from elastic material and is a great outlet for kids who like to flail. The sensory experience of the fabric on their skin helps reinforce their sense of spatial awareness and provides a calming effect. Note that these suits come in different sizes, which should be matched to your child's size as closely as possible.
Lego Classic Creative Builder Box
Not only are Legos one of the most fun and popular kids toys ever, but they also help improve spatial, visual, and analytical skills. This colorful builder's set allows your child to follow instructions to build basic structures or to ignore the rules and engage in their own creative play. Legos make a great tool for encouraging socialization too, as your child can collaborate with others to complete sets.
Playfoam Go!
Playfoam is probably one of the most fun sources of tactile and sensory stimulation you'll find anywhere. Playfoam is no-mess, no-stick, non-toxic sculpting foam that never dries out. This kit comes with eight different colors which can be mixed together or kept separate using the travel-sized container. The container also has built-in molds that your child can use to make fun shapes.
Amy Garden Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets are a great therapeutic tool for reducing stress or anxiety in children on the autism spectrum. This blanket from Amy Garden basically applies a gentle pressure which has been scientifically proven to aid calm the nervous system and release serotonin. Keep in mind that you should choose a blanket whose weight is appropriate for the size of the user.
Yamaha YRS-23Y Soprano Recorder
Musical instruments are a great way for a developmentally disabled child to express themselves. Even if they aren't ready for something like a piano or a guitar, they can hone their musicality and practice creative thinking with a simple instrument like a recorder or a whistle. As a fun activity, you can play with them and try having them follow along.
Ticket To Ride Game
Ticket to Ride is an award-winning board game that is beloved by game enthusiasts of all ages. It is about as complex as Monopoly but it is loads more fun because of its colorful cards and train pieces. The game is played between two to five people and entails a race to take the longest train route across the United States. If your child loves board games this will be a certain favorite.
The Cool Tool Playmat 4-in-1 Workshop
The Cool Tool Playmat 4-in-1 Workshop offers children a safe way to learn the basics of woodworking using tools like a jigsaw, a sander, a drill press, and a wood lathe. The blades on these tools use micro-vibrations to cut the wood without risk of breaking the skin. This play set includes a number of wood dowels plus instructions on how to turn them into different trinkets and decorations.
Magtimes Rainbow Fidget Spinner
Fidget spinners may have been a passing fad in the toy world but they still serve a therapeutic purpose for children who get restless when they try to focus on one task. The fluid spinning motion that this toy achieves when you give it a good flick makes this toy an exceptional outlet for anxious or high-energy children.
Skoog 2.0 Tactile Audio Interface
If your developmentally disabled child is interested in creating music that doesn't require too much practice or focus, the Skoog is an easy way to make digital music creation accessible. While sophisticated programs like Garage Band can be challenging for your child, the Skoog app transforms this wireless audio interface into a music box with access to a whole library of sounds.
The simple tactile design makes it easy for your child to express their creativity or play along with songs they love on Spotify or iTunes Library. The Skoog automatically pitches the synth instrument so they can play along. If they've already shown interest in music making apps on a phone or tablet, this is a great way to make that interest more accessible.
Flybar Foam Pogo Jumper
Children with excess energy will love the Flybar, which allows them to hop around as if they were on a full-size pogo stick. It is made from durable foam that supports users up to 250 pounds. It makes a fun squeaking sound when it bounces, which can provide hours of entertainment. The Flybar is both a great outlet for energy and a helpful tool for developing balance and coordination.
Hoberman Large Rainbow Sphere
The Hoberman sphere is a simple toy that can provide hours of entertainment. Its curious hardware will provide hours of entertainment for your child as it almost magically expands and contracts. It can be spun, flung, filled, or flipped and its sturdy design makes it one of those toys they'll have forever.
Large Children’s Tree Swing
If you have a sturdy branch or a play structure to hang this 40-inch tree swing from, then it can be a great option to entertain several riders at once. It can be set to either swing or swivel and all the moving parts are out of reach for both setups.
Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs
Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs are originally meant to help reduce noise levels at concerts without muting the details of the music but they have found a secondary use among children who are particularly sensitive to auditory stimulation. Autism spectrum children experience sensory inputs differently, which means any little sounds in a room can occupy their attention or stress them out. The acoustic filters of the Vibes earplugs can help reduce that auditory static while still allowing them to hear commands from you or a teacher. They are comfortable and discrete, which makes them much preferred over bulky earmuffs.
Bop It! Game
Bop It! is a classic electronic toy which challenges one or more players to follow instructions at an increasingly fast pace. Your child will see it as a test of their reaction time but it also helps reinforce focusing on and responding to instructions. It always seems like the most fun toys have something to teach.
DNA Squish Stress Ball
Many autistic children crave sensory input. A squeezable toy provides a fun and simple way to relieve this desire. This four-pack of DNA Squish Stress Balls from Special Supplies is made from durable non-toxic material, thus providing a safe avenue through which to channel emotions.
Inflatable PeaPod
The PeaPod is a piece of inflatable furniture that operates on the same principle as a blanket. It uses gentle pressure to engage in a form of Deep Touch Therapy, which is known to help relieve symptoms of ASD. Its body-hugging form reduces stress and anxiety, while also giving them room to rock back and forth.
Minilopa Fidget Dodecagon Toy
This pocket-sized fidget toy is similar to a fidget spinner but with twelve different
Marbles Catchoo 3.0
Marbles Catchoo is an awesome active play set that is one of the best gifts for autistic children who need a way to develop motor skills for more serious sports. This game comes with two balls on bungee wrist leashes and smaller velcro pickers. Two players are tasked to toss the bungee ball towards the picker balls to snag as many as possible. The bungee cable makes the ball easy to retrieve. It is a great game for learning. The game can be played solo or with two players.
Time Tracker Mini Visual Timer
If your autistic child has trouble seeing certain tasks to completion, this time tracker toy can help provide visual and auditory cues to help your child be more aware of how they spend their time. They can be used to ensure your child spends adequate time on personal hygiene, or to make sure they spend an appropriate amount of time on chores or reading. It may not be their favorite toy but it can still be made into a fun game that helps them develop transitional skills.
Coloretto Card Game
Coloretto is a fun and addictive card game that pits three to five players against each other in a challenge to collect the largest sets of different colors. This game earns my vote because it is simple enough for younger children to understand yet complex enough to hold an adult's attention as well. This makes it an ideal choice for a lightweight family game night.