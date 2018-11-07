21 Best Toys for Autistic Children for Christmas 2018

Our Review

If your developmentally disabled child is interested in creating music that doesn't require too much practice or focus, the Skoog is an easy way to make digital music creation accessible. While sophisticated programs like Garage Band can be challenging for your child, the Skoog app transforms this wireless audio interface into a music box with access to a whole library of sounds.

The simple tactile design makes it easy for your child to express their creativity or play along with songs they love on Spotify or iTunes Library. The Skoog automatically pitches the synth instrument so they can play along. If they've already shown interest in music making apps on a phone or tablet, this is a great way to make that interest more accessible.