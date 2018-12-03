35 Best Baking Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

The holiday season generally involves more baking than other times of year, making it just the right time to surprise that special someone with a baking gift. Here’s our list of the best baking gifts to give this Christmas.
KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (KP26M1XWH)
The Pro Line mixers from KitchenAid are a step up from the popular Classic Series stand mixers. The Pro Series offers even more power and control, making these mixers a must for any serious baker. The Pro 600 Series mixer features a six-quart capacity and 10 speeds, ranging from very low to very high for whipping ingredients and similar tasks. The power hub makes the mixer more versatile, with several optional attachments available.
Emile Henry Pie Dish
The eye-catching Emile Henry Pie Dish features a durable glaze that's resistant to scratches. It's also tough enough for daily use. The pie dish is made in France, and features a high-fired clay for optimal heat retention. The pie pan is dishwasher safe, and comes in a variety of colors.
Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin
This adjustable rolling pin by Joseph Joseph takes the guesswork out of rolling dough out to a specific thickness. Aside from measurement markings for guidance, the rolling pic features removable discs for desired thickness. Measurements are shown in centimeters and inches.
USA Pan Half Sheet Baking Pan & Cooling Rack
This combination half sheet and cooling rack set features a nonstick surface for easier food release and clean up. The set works especially well for cookies, cakes and even roasting vegetables. The baking pan's corrugated surface allows for more efficient air flow for delicious end results.
The Original Butter Bell Crock
Butter is an essential ingredient in most baked goods. The Original Butter Bell Crock keeps butter fresh up to 30 days at a time, and can store up to a stick of butter. Several color options are available.
Sister Pie: The Recipes and Stories of a Big-Hearted Bakery in Detroit by Lisa Ludwinski
Pie-makers of all abilities can find innovative new recipes to try in this cookbook. Recipes include sweet and savory pies. Aside from pie recipes, the cookbook also includes helpful hints such as how to crimp pie crusts, roll out the dough properly and store the crust until it's ready to use.
Cakebe Cake Decorating Kit
This cake decorating kit comes with all the essentials and supplies necessary for creating bakery-quality cakes. The beginner-friendly kit contains a turntable along with piping bags, a pastry bag, icing spatula and more. A decorating guide is included.
Bee’s Wrap Reusable Food Wrap
Wrapping baked goods is an essential part of being a baker. The Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wrap provides an eco-friendly alternative to more traditional forms of wraps, and is washable and compostable. This three-pack works especially well for wrapping bread, veggies, fruit and cheese.
Two’s Company Whale Spoon Rest
Spoon rests can be a lifesaver in the kitchen, providing a stable and hygienic surface to rest spoons and other smaller essentials. This whale spoon rest will brighten up any kitchen. A wooden spoon is included.
AEDILYS 10-Piece Measuring Spoons & Cups Set
Baking requires precise measurements, often with the help of measuring spoons and cups for dry and liquid ingredients. This set contains all the essentials for measuring ingredients, and even includes an egg separator. Each piece comes with a soft, ergonomic handle, and is color-coded for added convenience.
OXO Cookie Press
The OXO Cookie Press makes baking cookies fun and easy. The press comes with several stainless steel disks with various patterns for different occasions. The lever is comfortable enough for repeated, long-term use. A non-slip base holds the press firmly in place.
Camp Chef Cast Iron Bread Pan
While this cast iron pan from Camp Chef is designed for outdoor use, such as picnics and camping trip, it works just as well for indoor use. The cast iron piece comes pre-seasoned and ready to use. Cast iron handles make it easier to transport the pan.
Breville Sous Chef Food Processor
The Breville Sous Chef Food Processor does everything from whip nuts into butter, chop, slice, dice, knead and more. The food processor features a powerful 1200-watt motor along with a large capacity 16-cup bowl. A variable slicing disc yields over 20 settings, with a variety of thicknesses.
Nordic Ware Heritage Bundtlette Cake Pan
The Nordic Ware Heritage Bundtlette Cake Pan has enough room to hold up to four cups of batter. A durable cast aluminum construction ensures delicious, evenly baked goods. A lifetime warranty adds peace of mind.
Spring Chef Dough Blender
A pastry cutter is a small but essential tool for any baker. This cutter features sturdy stainless steel blades along with a comfortable handle that's specifically designed for small to medium hands. The multi-purpose cutter can be used for everything from cutting butter to mashing guacamole, chopping nuts and more.
Bread Bosses Proofing Basket Set
Along with a proofing basket, this set contians a bowl scraper and cloth liner. The basket can hold up to 1.5 pounds of dough. Spiral ring patterns add a unique touch. An eBook is included, along with sour dough starter.
Viable Creations Silicone & Bamboo Baking Tools
This set of bamboo baking tools features eco-friendly tools with an oil-coated finish for longevity. The set contains an array of spatulas and scrapers, a whisk and pastry brush. Ergonoically designed handles make the tools comfortable to use for an extended period of time.
San Francisco Salt Company Fleur de Sel de Guérande
Fleur de sel is equally crunchy and flavorful, making it a must-have finish for baked goods ranging from chocolate chip cookies to dark chocolate ice cream, caramels and more. Of course, it can be used for just about any type of cooking as well. The salt is harvested by hand in France and is recommended for use as a finishing salt.
Baking and Pastry by The Culinary Institute of America
Baking can certainly be intimidating, especially for those who are just starting out. This book covers all the basics, yet is suitable for more advanced bakers as well. On the inside, hundreds of recipes, illustrations and photographs provide expert advice and guidance from The Culinary Institue of America.
KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser
Dispensing batter can be a messy process. This handy batter dispenser works with just about any type of batter, including crepes, waffles, cupcakes, muffins, cake and more. A measuring label makes it easy to keep track of the volume and control portions.
Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale
Features such as a detachable bowl and fast unit conversions make the Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale a must for any baker. Inaccurate measurements can quickly result in a baking flop. This scale features a tare function for use with containers, along with the ability to automatically measure and convert units as necessary. The bowl has a weight capacity up to 11 pounds.
Wilton Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit
This decorating kit by Wilton is specifically designed for decorating sugar cookies. Along with multiple icing colors and an icing bottle, the set also contains tips and a meringue mix. The icing bottle is safe for use in the microwave. Those who want more detail can use the included three-piece tool set, which inludes a comb, silicone scraper and an etching tool.
Sweet Creations Cake Carrier
Having the proper carrier ensures those freshly baked goods don't get ruined in transport. This cake carrier can fit up to a three layer cake, and folds down flat when it's not being used. A handy twist lock design makes it easy to secure the carrier. A cake server is included.
Cuisinart Silicone Mini Oven Mitts
Baking mitts don't have to be large and bulky. These mitts from Cuisinart are compact enough for apartments and smaller kitchens. Several color options are available.
EurKitchen Culinary Butane Torch
The EurKitchen Culinary Butane Torch is ideal for both home and professional use. This torch has several user-friendly features, such as a regulator dial for flae control, a finger guard and and a safety lock. The temperature gets up to 2370 degrees Fahrenheit, making the torch a versatile tool for baking and cooking.
Mauviel Made In France M’Passion Copper Jam Pan
While it's called a jam pan, this copper pan by Mauviel can be used for making other sugary goods, including caramel. The gauge copper ensures fast boiling and uniform heat distribution, while tapered sides make pouring simpler. The copper sides are unlined and respond rapidly to temperature changes.
Bellemain Mixing Bowl Set
This mixing bowl set contains four bowls, with sizes ranging from one to five quarts. Each bowl comes with a lid and has measurements etched into the side. The bowls have a non-slip base for comfort and safety when mixing, blending and more.
Oster Hand Mixer
This hand mixer by Oster excels in softening ingredients while mixing, which makes it easier to quickly whip up a recipe with soft butter, and other ingredients that need to quickly be brought to room temperature. A total of seven speeds gives bakers full control over the end results. A single-touch lever makes removing the beaters fast and simple. Aside from beaters, the hand mixer comes with a whisk and dough hooks.
Whitmor Supreme Baker’s Rack
Having a dedicated storage space for all the essentials and more makes any baker's life easier. Variations of this rack include a kitchen and microwave cart, along with a sink shelf. The rack comes with a removable wooden shelf and an adjustable hanging bar to store smaller items such as dish towels, spoons and small pans. No tools are required to assemble the rack.
Wilton Icing Spatula
Icing cakes and other baked goods can be a messy and frustrating experience. This angled cake spatula helps even and smooth icing for more desirable results. At 13 inches, the spatula provides plenty of clearance for various baked goods.
Chefast Rolling Pin & Pastry Mat Set
Aside from a silicone pastry mat with measurements, this baking set contains a small and large rolling pin, along with cookie cutters. Each rolling pin comes with a nonstick roller to help prevent dough from sticking as it's rolled out. The kneading mat is heat-resistant and can be used on nearly any surface.
LetGoShop Silicone Cupcake Liners
In addition to their eco-friendly silicone material, these cupcake liners come in several different shapes. The silicone is BPA-free and can withstand oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The liners are also nonstick and can be easily cleaned after use.
Betty Crocker Cooling Rack
Having plenty of space to cool baked goods once they're done is essential. The Betty Crocker Cooling Rack features three nonstick tiers, which are strong enough to hold heavier goodies. When it's not in use, this cooling rack can be folded flat for fast and easy storage.
Wilton Candy Melts Candy Melting Pot
Candy and chocolate melts in 10 minutes or less with this melting pot, which features a removable silicone insert. Two built-in pouring spouts make it easy to get the contents out once they've melted. The pot has a capacity of approximately 2.5 cups.
Oster Expressbake Breadmaker
Baking bread properly can be a tricky process. This Oster bread machine makes it easier with features such as multiple bread and crust settings, and a 2-pound loaf capacity. A simple press of a button can determine the size of the loaf as well as its crust color.