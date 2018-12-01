20 Best Board Games for Adults: The Ultimate Holiday List

Our Review

Here's a great one for the brainiacs in your inner circle. This is a game for know-it-alls, playing is a challenging endeavor not for the faint of mind.

It's described as a game of trivia, brain teasers and riddles that will really put you and your friend's knowledge and memory to the test. The objective is to reach the end of the game board by answering questions on topics like science, history, popular culture, art geography and more! It's a fun and engaging game that's been done very well. A crowd favorite on Amazon that will likely become a staple game for whoever you're thinking of!