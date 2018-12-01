20 Best Board Games for Adults: The Ultimate Holiday List

Shopping for any avid game lovers this holiday season? We’ve compiled a list of the best board games for adults so you can cut to the chase and find the perfect option for everyone that you’re thinking of!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wit’s End Board Game
Our Review
Here's a great one for the brainiacs in your inner circle. This is a game for know-it-alls, playing is a challenging endeavor not for the faint of mind.
It's described as a game of trivia, brain teasers and riddles that will really put you and your friend's knowledge and memory to the test. The objective is to reach the end of the game board by answering questions on topics like science, history, popular culture, art geography and more! It's a fun and engaging game that's been done very well. A crowd favorite on Amazon that will likely become a staple game for whoever you're thinking of!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Read Between The Wines! The Party Game of Wine, Wit & Wordplay
Our Review
This is one of the best board games for adults around if you're shopping for a wine lover. Read Between the Wines is a hilarious, almost Cards Against Humanity-type board game that is best played with four players and four different wines.
Several rounds are played, each one with a new wine and theme card. Theme cards pose a thought-provoking question in regards to the wine to which players answer and then vote on each other's anonymous responses. For example, "Compare this wine to a celebrity" Get the premise? Try not to get too buzzed with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Risk – Game of Thrones Edition
Our Review
If you're shopping for a board game enthusiast who's also a die-hard Game of Thrones fan, this is the holiday gift to end all gifts. This special edition game of Risk has based the gameboard and pieces entirely on the popular series. It's the same game of Risk we've all come to know but also features some special character cards that give certain pieces and players special abilities in "battle".
Can you think of a more fitting theme for Risk? Battle and conquer your way across the land in hopes of winning the Iron Throne. Winter is coming...you're gonna need some board games to stay toasty and occupied.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carrom Shuffleboard Game
Our Review
Perfect for dinner parties, heated rounds of gambling or stay at home date nights, this tabletop shuffleboard set is a complete blast to play! Scaled down versions of games that are meant to be played on a much bigger scale rarely match up - this rendition from Carrom, however, does not disappoint.
This is a well built wooden game board marked with wear resistant, lead free ink. The set includes eight roller ball-bearing pucks so it comes ready to play. The whole set is of nice quality and built to last - my family has owned this game for over a decade now and it still plays like new.
This game will be seeing some play on Christmas day right out of the wrapping, so bring your A game!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Suspend
Our Review
Suspend is a super fun and exciting game to play for all ages, not just adults but we included it here because of the strategy and skill involved. This is a Jenga-type game in the sense that all the players take turns trying not to destroy the focus of the game - in this case a balanced mess of game rods.
Although you could compare this game to Jenga, players build rather than dismantle. The idea is to get rid of all your rods by bulding them up and balancing them on the every-growing wooden game base. It's quite challenging and can go on for a while depending on how you play - especially if there are adult beverages involved...
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Folding Magnetic Travel Chess Set by MAZEX
Our Review
Here's a nifty little travel chess set that will make a great gift for lovers of the game. If you're shopping for a chess fanatic they'll never leave this game behind!
The game board folds into a compact package so it's great for travel but is not so small that it takes away from gameplay. MAZEX has done a great job keeping the aesthetic and function of this game board to a high standard while making it the ideal travel set. All the pieces have strong magnets to stay secure to the board so you can play on bus rides, trains, at the beach, inside wild bars or even upside down!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
CoolCats & AssHats – Adult Drinking Card Game
Our Review
Here's one of the best board games for adults around if you're looking for a drinking game in particular. CoolCats & AssHats is a fast-paced, hilarious card based question game that revolves around you guessed it, drinking.
There are questions, challenges and tiebreaker rounds all driven by the deck off assorted game cards. Each round has a winner (CoolCat) and a loser (AssHat) which drives the scoring. A great game for pregaming, wild nights of drinking at home and also more tame parties too!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Do You Meme? Party Game
Our Review
This is another hilarious game for adults that will have your friends and family roaring with laughter. What Do You Meme? is a simple caption contest game where the players compete to come up with the best caption card in response to the photo card. There are 75 photo cards and 360 caption cards, so this game can go all night! This one gets pretty X-rated so make sure the kids are in bed!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spontuneous – The Song Game
Our Review
This is a great game for music lovers that can be played casually or competitively. Spontuneous is one of our favorite picks of board games for adults, but the kids can play along with this one too.
The rules are simple, a word is chosen and then players race to blurt out a song that contains the word. There is a game board and dice involved as well - the first to reach the finish wins! You can play in teams or as solo competitors but either way your cache of song lyrics will be tested!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yahtzee
Our Review
Ya gotta love Yahtzee! This is a staple in households across the country, it's quick and easy to learn and one of the most affordable games on our list! You simply score points based on the outcome of your dice rolls and work your way down the scoring card!
Even if who you're shopping for likely already owns a Yahtzee set, at this price this is a great opportunity to set them up with some fresh new scorecards and dice!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Connect 4 Shots Game
Our Review
Hasbro has come up with a great version of Connect 4 with this fast-paced, exciting game. The game has the same objective as the classic Connect 4 game of lining up four pieces in a row (sort of like tic tac toe) but rather than taking turns placing pucks into the grid two players bounce balls into the grid simultaneously.
It gets competitive quickly so make sure to keep track of all those bouncy balls!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Voting Game – The Adult Party Game About Your Friends
Our Review
This is a game that reveals a lot about you and your friends. Be careful with this one, it's the initiator of many an inappropriate tale and really shows everyone's true colors. The idea is to uncover the ridiculous and hilarious truths about the friendships of everyone playing. It's best played with people you know well for this reason.
Take a look at some of the question cards in the image - need we say more? This one is bound to bring back some buried memories and will teach you things about your closest friends and family you never knew! Gameplay will be totally different based on who you play with, so this game never gets old!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Santa VS Jesus The Epic Party Game
Our Review
Looking for a Christmas themed adult board game this holiday season? Look no further - Santa VS Jesus is right up your alley if you're in the market for wildly inappropriate Xmas fun!
This is a team based game that can get pretty rowdy. Each team competes by drawing cards that initiate riddles, puzzles and building challenges to "gain believers". The winning team is the team with the most believers at the game's end. Gameplay supports up to 16 players so this is a great one for big holiday parties and family gatherings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Exploding Kittens Card Game
Our Review
Here's a unique and bizarre card game that you could almost compare to Russian Roulette. Exploding Kittens is a new game released through Kickstarter with a hilarious concept and even funnier artwork and resulting gameplay.
The idea of the game is to NOT draw the exploding kitten cards. If you draw one of the dreaded exploding kitten cards, you explode, removing you from the game. There are "diffuse" cards that enable you to diffuse the kitten explosion if you draw one, and other aspects to the game that make it interesting and also leave room for strategy rather than just luck. You play with two to five players and the game lasts about 15 minutes - it's a hard and fast game that will have you shouting across the table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Battleship Retro Series 1967 Edition
Our Review
HIT! MISS! Remember Battleship? This game is one of the best classics on the market - and this special edition takes one of America's favorite board games all the way back to 1967.
It's the same game it's always been - players guess the coordinates of enemy warships and take turns bombarding each other until one fleet is completely sunk! It's simple, affordable and also a conveniently portable game for use at the park, beach or where ever!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hasbro Classic Monopoly
Our Review
Ahh the classic game of Monopoly. Friendships have been built, but mostly dismantled as a result of this intense, involved and long-term board game.
This is the classic version of the age-old game. Buy, sell and trade your way to the top until you monopolize the game board! No doubt a more involved game that can take countless hours to play - a true test of board game commitment!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition Monopoly
Our Review
Here's a special edition of Monopoly that your friends and family who love Star Wars will nerd out on big time! This version of Monopoly celebrates the 40th year anniversary of the release of the franchise's first film.
All the game pieces and playing cards are Star Wars themed and players can choose to side with the Rebels or the Empire. It's the classic board game we've all come to love with a modern, Star Wars inspired twist! No doubt a great gift idea for the right person!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Monopoly: Cheaters Edition
Our Review
Here's an interesting approach to Monopoly that's a ton of fun to play! This version of perhaps the most classic board game of all time encourages the players to cheat - in fact, it's part of the game.
It's still Monopoly, but you have to keep a close eye on everyone to ensure nobody cheats the system! There are cheat cards that either reward you if you successfully complete them or get you thrown in jail - plastic handcuff set included!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Retro Series Scrabble 1949 Edition Game
Our Review
Here's a retro Scrabble set built to look like the 1949 edition that will make a great gift for an old-days enthusiast.
This Scrabble set features the classic wood letter tiles and tile racks and also includes a velvet pouch. The game board is based on the 1949 edition so it's a great gift for lovers of the era!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t Step In It!
Our Review
Ok so this isn't exactly a board game, but we had to include it here in our list of the best board games for adults. It's also not technically a game for adults...but it should be!
Don't Step In It! is a blindfolded game where the player has to walk across the "game board" and step on as few fake poops as possible. Yes, you read that correctly.
Players mold turds out of the included compound and then set a field of landmines for the blindfolded player to attempt to walk across cleanly - It's a totally ridiculous game that will only get more exciting as the drinks keep getting poured!