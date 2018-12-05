20 Best Coffee Gift Baskets: The Ultimate List

When choosing a gift, sometimes the only thing you have to go on is one little piece of information about the person for whom you’re buying. Maybe you know that they’re really into cars or that they play music. Sometimes that one thing you know about them has to be good enough.

One thing you might know about a great many people is that they drink coffee. Lots of people do, and since it’s something that they tend to do often (read: literally everyday), it makes a good gift. It’s both thoughtful and practical — even coffee the recipient doesn’t prefer makes excellent back-up or emergency coffee in a pinch.

To that end, coffee gift baskets may just be the ticket. As it is, gift baskets elevate the average standalone gift by including a lovely presentation and any number of related accessories. Crucially, they are also convenient for time-pressed shoppers. It can be difficult some years to thoughfully assemble a gift for everyone on your list, so consider gift baskets to make your life easy.

Don’t forget that you can always put your own personal touch on a gift basket by adding a specially-chosen item or two to it. For a coffee gift basket, you might include a Hario Mini Coffee Mill, or a way to brew, like an Aerobie Aeropress or a Chemex. Or, perhaps, include a bottle of maple syrup, which is my favorite coffee sweetener.

For the coffee drinker on your list, we’ve put together a list of the top 20 best coffee gift baskets to give as gifts.

1. California Delicious Five Pound Gift Basket

A theme you will soon find in the coffee gift baskets available is the extensive use of Starbucks as the main attraction, especially in baskets by California Delicious. This large basket is no exception. Included in this oversized basket are three different coffee blends: House, Breakfast Blend, and French Roast. You also get several packets of salted caramel hot cocoa and a box of caramel Via instant coffee, as well as four pieces of spiced chocolate biscotti, a TCHO organic chocolate bar, and a pair of Starbucks mugs. This would be a good option to buy for the office.

Need more options? Browse more California Delicious products here.

Price: $105.28

2. Coffee Beanery Indulgent Selection Gift Box

The real key in coffee-basket-gift-giving success is that it’s an opportunity for the recipient to try a variety of flavors or styles they wouldn’t normally buy in the normal course of their daily lives. This treasure chest of ground coffee is stuffed with 12 different flavors in 1.75 ounce samplers, including: Café Caramel Cream, Colombian Supremo, Sinful Sundae, Caramel Pecan Pie, Chocolate Raspberry, Hazelnut, Breakfast Blend, Crème Brulee, Beanery Blend, Amaretto, English Toffee and Cream, and Hawaiian Coconut. Coffee Beanery makes other sizes of gift packs, too, including this box of 40 samplers.

Need more options? Browse more Coffee Beanery products here.

Price: $24.95

3. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Coffee Connoisseur Gourmet Food Basket

As counterintuitive as it may seem, just because coffee is the theme of a gift basket does not mean that coffee alone must be the focus. Some folks celebrate all forms of coffee-flavored treats, and baskets like this one are sure to delight them. Naturally, you do get some coffee in the form of good ol’ fashioned Columbian coffee, in addition to butterscotch and almond fudge coffees. This basket also comes packed with a travel coffee mug, six different types of cookies, espresso candy, biscotti, cappuccinno mix, espresso glazed almonds, English toffee caramels, latte mix, and chocolate covered espresso beans. This is another large basket, weighing in at five pounds of beverages and treats.

Need more options? Browse more Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets products here.

Price: $69.99

4. Wine Country Gift Baskets Starbucks Eye Opener

Another Starbucks-focused basket, this one is somewhat simpler and includes the full range of staple hot beverages. You get two coffees (French Roast and House Blend), four teas (Tazo chai, Zen green, Awake black, and Darjeeling), and two hot cocoas (peppermint and double chocolate). For good measure, they include two Starbucks mugs and white chocolate raspberry cookies to accompany the drinks.

Need more options? Browse more Wine Country Gift Baskets here.

Price: $40.75

5. New Mexico Piñon Coffee Traditional Gift Sampler

What’s piñon coffee? Coffee blended with piñon, an edible pine nut from the southwest of the U.S. There are some hardcore fans of this particular, slightly nuttier blend. In this gift basket includes five 1.5 ounce bags in the following flavors: Biscochito, Mexican Spiced Chocolate, Piñon Fudge, Apple Empanada, and Traditional Piñon. This is an inexpensive way to give a unique coffee gift.

Need more options? Browse more New Mexico Piñon Coffee Co. products here.

Price: $12.50

6. Coffee Gift Set with Melitta Over the Cup Brewer

Not every gift basket has to be an overflowing shrine to cofferdam. Even simple gestures go a long way. This little coffee gift box includes two 2.5 ounce packages of Aromaville coffee, two Lindor Lindt truffles, and a Melitta pour over brewer with filters. Right away, whomever you give this to will be able to open the sweet little gift box and get right down to the business of making coffee. Coffee aficionados swear by pour over brewing, and it’s a great method of extracting balanced flavors.

Need more options? Browse more The Gift House products here.

Price: $19.99

7. Bean Box World Coffee Tour Gourmet Sampler

With a focus on Seattle-based roasters, this gift box features 16 different coffees from artisanal coffee outfits. Bean Box works exclusively with 23 tiny companies based in the coffee capital of the U.S., including Slate, True North, Seattle Coffee Works, Caffe Vita, and my neighborhood roaster, Broadcast. Growing regions represented in this offering include Ethiopia, Kenya, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Brazil, and Hawaii, served up in 16 1.8 ounce bags. An excellent sampler for the connoissuer. You could also opt for the themed four-packs.

Need more options? Browse more Bean Box products here.

Price: $89.99

8. Coffee Variety Sampler Pack for Keurig K-Cup Brewers, 40 Count

Okay, so this isn’t exactly a gift basket — yet. This sampler pack of 40 K-Cups is for the Keurig lovers in your life. In it, you get 40 different cups with no duplicates, allowing for a new flavor to try everyday. To complete the gift, grab yourself a willow basket or a few gift bags and a little tissue paper and you’ll be well on your way.

Need more options? Browse more coffee and tea gifts here.

Price: $24.90

9. California Delicious Starbucks Coffee and Cocoa Gift

Here’s another, yet smaller, Starbucks-based option. For coffee, this one includes Breakfast Blend, House Blend, and Sumatra or Cafe Estima, depending on the package. The rest is picked right from the counter at Starbucks and includes: Walker’s shortbread cookies, biscotti, hot chocolate, a caramel wafer, and two mugs with the logo stamped into them. Simple and to the point. There’s another variation on this box with more coffee and a festive red mug, if you prefer.

Need more options? Browse more California Delicious products here.

Price: $37.24

10. ig4U Coffee Sampler Gift Basket

Much like the smaller kit earlier in the list, this basket is a complete coffee experience, offering everything one might need to enjoy a cup. Four coffees are included: Breakfast Blend, Mocha Java, Irish Creme, and Italian Amaretto. In addition, they’ve also included raw sugar, creamer, stirrers, a mug, cookies, shortbread, and mints, all bundled into a bamboo basket. It’s a coffee bar in a basket, essentially.

Need more options? Browse more ig4U products here.

Price: $42.99

11. Coffee Masters Around The World In Twelve Coffees Variety Pack

Let’s face it: half the fun of gift basket or box is the drama of the packaging. This item revels in that, packaging 12 1.5 ounce packages of coffee into a faux-leather “travel journal.” The journal is a passport of sorts to 12 different growing regions around the world, with enough coffee to make one pot each. Varieties include: Colombian Supremo, Costa Rican Tarrazzu, Kona Blend, Jamaican Blend, Haitian Bleu, Indian Mysore, Sumatra Mandheling, Guatemala Antigua, Ethiopian Harrar, Mexican Altura Coatepec, Brazil Santos, and Zimbabwe Chipinga. A great way to get into identifying your favorite region.

Need more options? Browse more Coffee Masters products here.

Price: $18.05

12. Angels’ Cup Coffee Tasting Kit: A 3rd-Wave Variety Sampler and Blind Tasting Gift Box

Angels’ Cup is an online tasting club, based in Brooklyn. The idea is that you receive four different coffees and blindly taste them, trying to see if you can identify the coffee. All of the coffees they use are called “third-wave,” which means that they are single-origin and medium roasted to preserve the full spectrum of flavors in each coffee. There’s a companion app you can download to record your tasting notes, and every box comes with a cheat sheet. Each week, they ship four new featured coffees to Amazon, so once the person you buy this for is hooked on the experience, they can buy future boxes to keep up with the fun. Each box contains four 2.75 ounce samples that arrive at Amazon’s warehouse within days of being roasted.

Need more options? Browse more coffee and tea gifts here.

Price: $21.99

13. GourmetGiftBaskets.com Coffee Break Gift Basket

This snack-based basket pairs the Coffee Masters blends with a few interesting choices for coffee time. Included are three one-pot coffee packs, KingofPOP cinnamon and brown sugar kettle corn, caramel wafers, white chocolate cranberry cookies, and vanilla wafer rolls. As far as we can tell, the pictured mug is not included, but you could easily grab a mug to add to it.

Need more options? Browse more GourmetGiftBaskets.com products here.

Price: $44.99

14. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Coffee Caddy with Treats

Like the basket above, this one includes a handful of different coffees paired with snacks, only this time it’s packaged in a handy reusable caddy. The caddy is great for office or home use and breaks from the expected theme of the wicker basket. Included in this gift box: butterscotch coffee, Columbian coffee, almond fudge coffee, English toffee cappuccino coffee, Bellagio Tuscany coffee, latte mix, latte candy, biscotti bites, chocolate raspberry cake, shortbread cookies, and to top it all of, a little fudge. A good choice for those with a sweet tooth.

Need more options? Browse more Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets products here.

Price: $38.84

15. Aloha Island Coffee Kona Hawaiian Coffee Gift Sampler

Among all the world’s fantastic coffee, three famous growing regions tend to rise above the rest: Jamaican Blue Mountain, Kopi Luwak, and Hawaiian Kona. This box focuses on the last of these, packaging five, two-ounce bags of Certified Organic Rain Forest Alliance Fair Trade Kona blends into one sampler. The blends include Volcano Dark Roast, Plantation Blend Medium Roast, Diamond, Surf’s Up! Breakfast Blend, and Riptide! Espresso Roast. An excellent gift to give to someone who has wanted to try coffee from this area.

Need more options? Browse more Aloha Island Coffee products here.

Price: $38

16. Bantai Civet Coffee Kopi Luwak with Gift Tote Bag

The second of the legendary coffees of the world is kopi luwak, or civet coffee, and it has a pretty strange method of coming to be a consumable beverage. The cherries of the coffee tree must be eaten by the Asian palm civet, whereupon fermentation of the beans occurs in the digestive tract. The voided beans are then collected, washed, and roasted as normal coffee, which results in a particular flavor profile some people swear by. This particular gift set features one pound of Philippine, canopy shade grown robusta beans in four hermetically sealed bags, which come in a jute gift tote bag. If you want to give a gift that’s a cut above, try this.

Need more options? Browse more kopi luwak coffee here.

Price: $168.95

17. Island Blue 100% Jamaica Blue Mountain Single Serve Coffee Gift Pack

If you want to gift the third of the world’s prestigious growing regions I mentioned — Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee — options for gift baskets are a bit thin. However, we managed to find one potential in this little box that pairs 12 K-Cups filled with 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee with a Wicked Jack’s Tavern rum cake, packed in a handmade bowl. If you must have this as an option, it would be worth considering.

Need more options? Browse more Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee here.

Price: $35

18. igourmet Great Coffees of the World Gift Box

Of course, there are many great coffees in the world. Even the more commonly known, highly productive growing regions give us excellent, flavorful coffee everyday. This gift pack includes Kona as well, but celebrates the big hitters of the coffee world. In this box, you get 12 ounces of Indonesian Sumatra Mandheling, 12 ounces of Ethiopian Harrar, seven ounces of Mulvadi 100% Kona, and 12 ounces of Organic Fair Trade Colombian. These are the stalwarts of the coffee world and this gift box provides an awful lot of actual coffee compared to many options on this list.

Need more options? Browse more igourmet products here.

Price: $79.99

19. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Collection Gift Set

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is a mid-sized coffee shop operating worldwide, in a similar mode to Starbucks. This gift box includes eight ounces of their whole bean House Blend, in addition to some other treats: Ghiradelli hot chocolate, a branded mug, and two pieces of Nonni’s almond chocolate biscotti.

Need more options? Browse more Organic Stores products here.

Price: $48.40

20. Koffee Kult Coffee Holiday Gift Basket

Based on South Florida, Koffee Kult is a small, but growing, roaster that focuses on extreme consistency from batch to batch. Their coffee makes an excellent gift because so much time going into sourcing the beans to create their blends. This gift box includes one eight ounce bag of Dark Roast, one eight ounce bag of Medium Roast, and one eight ounce bag of Queen City Harrar. Give it to the hardcore coffee drinker in your life.

Need more options? Browse more Koffee Kult products here.

Price: $34.99

As with any gift, if all else fails, you can pick up a gift card. Cards from Starbucks, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf are available, for example. You could also check out our list of the top 30 best handmade gifts.

