55 Best CrossFit Gifts for Christmas

From beginners to elites, all CrossFit athletes need certain pieces of gear, equipment and more to smash through WODs. We’ve rounded up the best CrossFit gifts for every athlete this holiday season.
Chasing Excellence: A Story About Building the World’s Fittest Athletes by Ben Bergeron
Our Review
Author and CrossFit trainer Ben Bergeron shares his own philosophy and breaks down everything from training specifics to character traits that have helped shape some of the finest athletes in the sport. The book is accessible to CrossFit athletes of all levels. Several variations are available, including paperback, hardcover, Kindle and Audiobook.
Assault AirBike Classic
Our Review
The Assault AirBike Classic is one of those must-have CrossFit gifts for athletes looking to push their performance to the next level. The bike features a computer with several programs, including watts and heart rate, to help attain specific goals. The seat is adjustable in several ways to accomodate users of various sizes. Integrated messages help keep the workout engaging.
WODBOOK CrossFit Workout Journal
Our Review
Tracking workout is a fast, simple and efficient way to keep tabs on progress. The WODBOOK CrossFit Workout Journal has daily templates, with plenty of room to write down essentials such as food intake, energy levels, weights, reps and more. Aside from WODs, athletes can note personal records and goals, upcoming events, track progress and more. The hard cover book is durable enough to withstand the daily demands of Crossfit athletes.
TRX Training Slam Ball
Our Review
The TRX Training Slam Ball is designed with the toughest CrossFit workouts in mind. The balls come in several weights, making them suitable for beginner and experienced CrossFitters. A textured surface keeps the ball from slipping, even when the surface is moist.
InfinityBall Vibrating Massage Ball
Our Review
The InfinityBall Vibrating Massage Ball has the same intensity level as a vibrating foam roller, but its contoured and compact shape allows it to get into troublesome areas, such as the back and neck. Three speed settings are available, along with pulse. A single button turns the massage ball on and off.
WODDice Mere Mortal
Our Review
If workouts are getting a bit stale, or your CrossFitter is looking to switch it up a bit, consider giving the WODDice Mere Mortal dice set. There are over 2 million potential workout combinations per set. Other variations of this WODDice set are available.
Kettle Gryp
Our Review
Kettle Gryp is a handy solution for athletes on the go. The portable kettlebell grip weighs less than a pound, and attaches to most dumbbells up to 55 pounds. Once the grip is around the dumbbell, the top latches shut for a secure hold. A foam insert helps protect the dumbbell. This grip fits on most dumbbeell handles, and is compact enough to stash in a gym bag or carry-on.
RIPT90 FIT
Our Review
CrossFit athletes need to stay on top of their game. The RIPT90 FIT is a 90-day workout program with a variety of demanding workouts to boost fitness. The workouts are flexible enough to be completed just about anywhere. All that's required is a set of dumbbells or resistance bands of varying intensities. Aside from workouts, the kit includes a training guide and calendar, training book, meal plan and complete stretching DVD.
PALEO Healthy Snacks Care Package
Our Review
Having the right snacks and nutrients is essential for any CrossFitter. The PALEO Healthy Snacks Care Package comes with a variety of goodies for those who are on the Paleo diet. These snacks are made with all-natural ingredients, and don't contain any added sugar or preservatives. Options range from pistachios to fruit crisps to beef sticks and more. The snacks arrive in an eco-friendly box that's ready to give.
WODFitters Pull Up Assistance Bands
Our Review
The WODFitters Pull Up Assistance Bands come in five resistance levels, and can be purchased as a single band or set. CrossFitters can use the bands independently or combine them for maximum results. Each resistance band is a different color.
Workout Sweat Progress Marker T-Shirt
Our Review
Some athletes rate their workout by the amount they sweat. If this sounds like the CrossFitter in your life, this t-shirt is a must. The shirt is made in the USA and has a unisex fit. It's also made from cotton and comes with a tagless tag imprint inside the collar.
WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope
Our Review
Whether it's to work on speed or perfect double unders, having the right jump rope is essential for any CrossFit athlete. The WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope features a stable and fast swing that works well for a variety of workout variations. A spare cable is included, along with a carrying bag.
NOBULL Women’s Training Shoes
Our Review
These NOBULL training shoes for women are designed with the various demands of CrossFit training in mind. The outsole is built for both indoor and outdoor activities, while the sidewalls are reinforced for extra protection. The upper is a single piece of material that's breathable and durable enough for even the most intense workouts. Several colors and sizes are available.
Stabilyx Venilator Cooling Compression Tights
Our Review
The Stabilyx Venilator Cooling Compression Tights provide full-leg support while allowing heat to escape where it tends to build up the most, in the calves and lower quads. This extra ventilation helps regulate body temperature, even during the most demanding workouts. External webbing provides targeted support to the hips, knees, calf muscles and pelvis.
Bear KompleX Hand Grips
Our Review
These three hold Bear KompleX Hand Grips come in an array of colors and sizes. They're also available in two-hole finger options. The extra grip and secure fit makes the gloves well suited for a variety of CrossFit exercises, from snatches to power cleans, muscle ups, various gymnastics moves and more.
RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar
Our Review
If you're looking for affordable gifts for CrossFit athletes, consider the RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar. Not only are these bars easily on the wallet, they're also packed with 12 grams of protein per serving. Each bar is made with simple ingredients, without any added sugar, dairy or artificial flavors. Several flavors are available.
Embrace the Suck: What I Learned at the Box About Hard Work, (Very) Sore Muscles, and Burpees Before Sunrise by Stephen Madden
Our Review
The journey into the world of CrossFit can be intimidating, especially for those who are thinking about starting. Author Stephen Madden, a cyclist and former editor of Bicycling magazine, journeys into the world of CrossFit as a complete beginner. Over time, he fully embraces the sport and becomes a CrossFit coach. While the book is a must-read for beginners, it's a practical gift choice for athletes of all levels.
Crossover Symmetry Individual Package
Our Review
The Crossover Symmetry Individual Package is just as suitable for CrossFit athletes needing to rehab a shoulder injury, such as a rotator cuff, as it is for building up mobility and strength. This package comes with cords of varying resistances, as well as a training guide, exercise chart, straps for squat racks and more. Several variations are available.
Elite Sportz Abdominal Sit Up Pad
Our Review
Core strength is crucial for any CrossFit athlete. The Elite Sportz Abdominal Sit Up Pad is lightweight and portable, meaning it can be used just about anywhere. A training video is included for extra guidance, along with a resistance band for more effective workouts.
Frost Giant Fitness Wrist Wraps & Lifting Straps
Our Review
This combination of lifting straps and wrist wraps offers hand and wrist support for a variety of CrossFit moves. However, it's just as handy for general weightlifting and body building. The sizes are adjustable for use by men and women. There are several different colors to choose from.
Green Sequoia Cactaki Water Bottle
Our Review
Staying hydrated is crucial for every athlete. This innovative water bottle features time markers to help keep close tabs on hydration. The bottle has a 32-ounce capacity and is made from a leakproof, BPA-free plastic. An eBook with water-infused recipes is included.
Jumpbox Fitness Raise The Bar Shirt
Our Review
The Jumpbox Fitness Raise The Bar Shirt for men is a long-sleeve shirt that's light enough to use on its own, or for layering. A blend of cotton, polyester and rayon material makes the shirt soft and comfortable. The fit is loose and athletic, and won't restrict movement.
Rage Fitness Block Gym Chalk
Our Review
Gym chalk is a must for any CrossFit athlete. This set includes eight blocks, each of which is individually wrapped for easy portability. The chalk keeps hands secure on rings and weights, and helps control moisture for better traction.
Beast Wash by Tame the Beast
Our Review
Beast Wash contains a variety of fragrances to wake up the senses. From peppermint to green tea to rosemary to orange, Beast Wash can help relax and refresh after a tough workout session. The body wash also contains caffeine, along with a blend of vitamins.
RENPHO Bluetooth Smart Scale
Our Review
The RENPHO Bluetooth Smart Scale provides useful information for any athlete. Aside from body weight, the scale displays BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass and more. The app syncs with Fitbit, Google Fit and Apple Health apps.
Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen
Our Review
Adequate broad spectrum protection is essential for anyone who spends time outdoors. This face sunscreen by Neutrogena is specifically designed for athletes, and features an oil-free forumla that's sweatproof and waterproof. The broad spectrum sunscreen has an SPF 70+ rating.
Everest Gym Bag
Our Review
If you're looking for budget-friendly gifts for CrossFit athletes, consider the Everest Gym Bag. This bag has a side pocket for stashing wet gear or shoes, along with a padded bottle holder. There's also an adjustable shoulder strap for easy portability. The bag comes in several color variations.
Bose SoundSport Free
Our Review
Not only do these headphones provide a fully wireless listening experience, they're also designed to stay securely in place during workouts. The Bose SoundSport Free headphones deliver rich sound, which can be just the motivational tool for CrossFit workouts. The headphones deliver up to five hours of playback per charge, and can be tracked via the accompanying app if they go missing. The earbuds are resistant to sweat, and are available in three sizes.
Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew
Our Review
Every athlete needs a boost now and then. Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew features grass-fed butter, and doesn't contain any added sugar. Each batch is brewed small, and is filtered three times to ensure optimal flavor and quality.
Youphoria Outdoors Microfiber Towel
Our Review
Microfiber gym towels are a practical gift choice for any athlete. The Youphoria Outdoors Microfiber Towel comes in three sizes, along with several colors. The towels are fast-drying and absorbent, and can be easily stashed in a bag or locker due to their compact size.
Reebok Men’s CROSSFIT Nano 8.0
Our Review
The Nano 8 is a CrossFit-oriented shoe designed specifically around feedback from CrossFit athletes. From its low-cut designed for increased movement to additional forefoot cushioning, the shoe comes with all the essentials for conquering WODs. The shoes come with specific protection for rope climbs, and can be found in a variety of colors.
LYFT-RX Weightlifting Hook Grip Tape
Our Review
The LYFT-RX Weightlifting Hook Grip Tape is specifically designed for hook grip, and helps prevent rips, tears and blisters during various lifting sessions. From rope climbs to kettlebells, the tape adds an extra layer of protection. The tape can be torn by hand and is latex-free.
The Seaweed Bath Co. Body Cream
Our Review
The Seaweed Bath Co. Body Cream is a rewarding post-workout gift idea. Vanilla and citrus notes awaken the senses, while ingredients such as shea butter, argan oil and seaweed hydrate the skin. This lotion is ideal for skin that craves intense moisture.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Our Review
Finding enough time to eat before or after workouts can be challenging. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker makes it easier by whipping up breakfast sandwiches in just a few minutes. All your CrossFit athlete needs to do is select his or her favorite ingredients, then add them and start the machine. Removable parts are dishwasher safe.
DLC Novelties Fitness Coffee Mug
Our Review
Coffee, Weights & Protein Shakes is the engraved message that will greet your favorite CrossFit athlete when he or she enjoys a cup of coffee. The mug comes in two sizes, 11 and 15 ounces, and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. Both sizes feature the same engraved message.
Fitbit Versa (Special Edition)
Our Review
At first glance, the Special Edition Fitbit Versa stands out for its stylish woven band. The smartwatch also comes with a built-in NFC chip to make wallet-less payments. Aside from that, the Special Edition is the same as the regular Versa, and offers features such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, built-in GPS and a battery life up to five days.
Mueller Ultima Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker
Our Review
This single-serve coffee maker fits just about any pod, including 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cups. There are several brew sizes to choose from, ranging from four to 12 ounces. A rapid brew technology quickly brews coffee at the optimal temperature. The water tank holds 45 ounces, which means less refilling in between brews.
Simple Modern Wave Water Bottle
Our Review
The Simple Modern Wave Water Bottle comes in several colors and sizes, from nine to 34 ounces. This versatile water bottle is double-walled and vacuum insulated, meaning it will keep drinks hot or cold for several hours. A narrow mouth reduces the risk of spills. The lid is leak-proof.
DYNAPRO Medicine Ball
Our Review
The Dynapro medicine ball comes in several colors and weights, from six to 12 pounds. The exercise ball is durable enough for slamming against the wall, as well as tossing and bouncing. Features such as even weight distribution and a comfortable, textured surface make the ball suitable for both solo and group activities.
How I Became the Fittest Woman on Earth: My Story So Far by Tia-Clair Toomey
Our Review
If you're searching for inspirational CrossFit gifts, consider this book by Tia-Clair Toomey. From her earliest days as an athlete to the moment she was named the winner of the 2017 CrossFit Games, Toomey details her struggles and triumphs along the way. The book is available in paperback and Kindle formats.
Physix Gear Knee Support Brace
Our Review
It's no secret that with all the jumping, pounding and repetitions in CrossFit and other workouts, the knees could use a bit of extra support. The Physix Gear Knee Support Brace comes in several colors and sizes, and is designed for men and women. Lycra material provides plenty of stretch for all-day comfort. A silicone grip wave holds the braces firmly in place during workouts.
Epic MMA Gear WOD Shorts
Our Review
The Epic MMA Gear WOD Shorts are designed for even the toughest workouts. Aside from a blend of Nylon and Spandex material, which keeps the shorts stretchy, athletes will appreciate the moisture-wicking material. Several colors are available, including printed and solid.
Soccerware Legendary Drawstring Gym Bag
Our Review
Having a bag that's large enough to fit all the essentials is crucial. The Soccerware Legendary Drawstring Gym Bag can carry larger CrossFit items, including gloves, shoes and water bottles. Ventilated compartments make it easier to stash items such as shoes or wet clothing. The rip-resistant material is waterproof.
Callus Performance – The Ultimate Callus Remover
Our Review
Callus Performance is a callus remover specifically designed for the hands of CrossFit athletes. Rips and tears in the skin can be very painful, and may impede performance. This callous remover helps prevent these issues from happening in the first place. Its compact design makes it easy to get the callus remover into trickier spaces in the hands.
Keto Comfort Foods: Family Favorite Recipes Made Low-Carb and Healthy by Maria Emmerich
Our Review
The ketogenic diet is low on carbs and high in fat and protein, making it a sustainable option for CrossFit athletes of all levels. This cookbook introduces several recipies for foods that are high in nutrients. The recipies come in individual explanations, so athletes can take a closer look at how each dish benefits their health. The book comes in Kindle and paperback versions.
SoRock Women’s Workout Tank
Our Review
This cute workout tank for women features a soft and comfortable blend of cotton and polyester. A racerback style ensures movement won't be restricted during workouts. Several sizes are available.
M3 Naturals Activated Charcoal Scrub
Our Review
The M3 Naturals Activated Charcoal Scrub provides deep cleansing and exfoliation, which removes dead skin and other impurities after a long day. The scrub contains sea salt to help scrub away built-up dirt and oil. In addition to deep cleansing, the scrub helps reduce pores.
Rocktape Shin Guard Sleeves
Our Review
These shin guard sleeves protect shins during various CrossFit exercises, including snatches, box jumps and rope climbs. Mesh ventialation ensures skin breathes adequately at all times. The shin guards are stretchy and won't restrict motion.
bakebars All-Natural Protein Bar Kit
Our Review
The bars in this DIY kit only require water to make, ensuring a fast and delicious snack for athletes. The bars are packed with protein, with up to 14 grams per serving. Several flavors are available.
Ora’s Amazing Herbal Body Powder
Our Review
This unscented body powder acts as a natural deodorizer. It's also useful as dry shampoo, for days when there just isn't enough time. The formula is made without corn starch or talc, and can keep chafing at bay.
PROGENEX Recovery
Our Review
Whey protein isolate is the key ingredient in this post-workout formula, and can help boost recovery by repairing muscles. The formula comes in many flavors, and is versatile enough to be combined with nearly any liquid, including water and milk. Both amateur and elite athletes can benefit from this post-workout recovery beverage.
Temple Tape Headbands
Our Review
This versatile headband can be worn on its own or underneath a hat. It also comes in many colors, and can be worn by men and women. A non-slip texture keeps the band firmly in place during workouts.
Plant Snacks Sea Salt Cassava Root Chips
Our Review
Whether it's for a boost before workouts or to keep hunger at bay at the gym, these root chips are a healthy option for any hungry CrossFit athlete. The chips are gluten free and don't contain any added sugar. They're also free from common allergens, such as milk, soy and shellfish.
Feetures Elite Ultra Light Athletic Socks
Our Review
Athletic socks need to be replaced over time. If the CrossFit athlete in your life could use some new socks, consider these no-show socks from Feetures. The athletic socks feature a unisex design, and come in a variety of colors. An ultra thin material ensures maximum ventilation during workouts.
CompressionZ Men’s Compression Pants
Our Review
These compression tights for men can be worn as a base layer or on their own. A blend of nylon and spandex materials means fabric that's comfortable and stretchy. The tights feature compression technology for improved circulation in the legs. Several sizes and colors are available.