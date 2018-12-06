55 Best CrossFit Gifts for Christmas

Our Review

Not only do these headphones provide a fully wireless listening experience, they're also designed to stay securely in place during workouts. The Bose SoundSport Free headphones deliver rich sound, which can be just the motivational tool for CrossFit workouts. The headphones deliver up to five hours of playback per charge, and can be tracked via the accompanying app if they go missing. The earbuds are resistant to sweat, and are available in three sizes.