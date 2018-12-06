55 Best CrossFit Gifts for Christmas

55 Best CrossFit Gifts for Christmas

  • Updated

From beginners to elites, all CrossFit athletes need certain pieces of gear, equipment and more to smash through WODs. We’ve rounded up the best CrossFit gifts for every athlete this holiday season.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
55 Listed Items

CrossFit workouts can be downright brutal. Make sure the athlete in your life is prepared fo conquer WODs, or even just get through a training session, by having the essentials for the task. 

This list is a compilation of many different gift ideas for athletes of all levels. For example, you might find an inspiration book for someone who is just getting into the sport. Those who are a bit more advanced may need a new pair of lifting gloves or shin guards for extra protection. 

Regardless of skill level, all athletes need to focus on recovery after a tough workout. You'll find tools for that essential period, from vibrating rollers to protein-packed recovery drinks and more. 

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , , , , ,