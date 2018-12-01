21 Best Christmas Gifts for Car Guys: Your Ultimate List

Our Review

Car guys like to have a lot of information about their cars. In the old days, that meant just popping the hood and checking to see if it was a big block or a small block. It’s a little more involved than that now. Mechanics use a scan tool to diagnose issues cropping up on the computers in cars. Now you can get a modern, professional-quality scan tool for your car guy to use at home. You can use it to read and clear trouble codes, and it even comes with definitions, possible causes, and fixes for each code. Simply attach the BlueDriver sensor to the car’s serial port and use a smartphone to get the read out. There’s even a live data mode. A very cool gift.

