10 Best Christmas Gifts for Chefs: Your Ultimate List

Whether the chef on your list is professional or just starting out, there are plenty of gifts for chefs of all abilities. For a beginner chef, a gift such as a good quality knife set or cutting board can be a good starting point. More advanced chefs may appreciate an outdoor pizza oven for homemade pies or a professional level stand mixer for tackling lighter and heavier tasks.

1. Hestan Cue Smart Cooking System

This smart cooking system comes with an induction burner and an 11-inch fry pan. Its user-friendly design makes this setup a solid choice for chefs of all levels, from beginners to professionals. The cooking temperature is automatically adjusted throughout cooking to ensure optimal end results. The frying pan, induction burner and recipe app continuously communicate throughout cooking via Bluetooth technology.

Price: $499.00

2. Uuni 3 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

If the chef in your life is really into homemade pizzas, the Uuni 3 makes a great gift. This pizza oven heats up quickly, and can reach over 900 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes. Once it’s properly warmed up, the oven can cook a delicious wood-fired pizza in 60 seconds. An insulated body keeps heat from escaping. Aside from pizza, the oven is useful for flatbread, vegetables, seafood, meat and other types of food.

Pair the pizza oven with Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza by Ken Forkish for a complete gift set.

Price: $299.00

3. Sky Solutions Sky Mat

Many chefs find themselves standing for hours at a time, which can put a lot of strain on the feet and knees. This anti-fatigue mat is ideal for the kitchen and offers a blend of support and softness. Its surface is also easy to clean. The mat is also stable and supportive, and won’t compress or rock when in use. Features such as a low angled edge and anti-slip construction make this mat a safe choice for any kitchen.

Price: $39.97

4. Amco Rub-A-Way Bar

Cooking can get messy and smelly, including the hands. Even beginner chefs can benefit from the Amco Rub-A-Way Bar, which is useful for getting rid of any lingering odors on the hands. It’s especially handy after working with fish, onions or garlic. The bar is used just like a normal soap bar and works with or without water. It’s also dishwasher safe and is easy to clean.

Price: $7.50

5. J.A. Henckels 19-Piece Knife Set

J.A. Henckels is a well-known knife manufacturer based in Germany, producing high-quality knives and other cookware for everyone from beginner to professional chefs. This set comes with essentials for chefs of all levels, including a paring knife, boning knife, utility knife, bread knife and chef’s knife. There’s also a sharpening steel and kitchen shears.

Price: $229.95

6. Kenwood Chef KMC011 Stand Mixer

The Kenwood Chef is a versatile stand mixer that works just as well for beginners as it does for professional chefs. Highlights include 750 watts of power, which is plenty for even the heaviest dough, along with electronic variable speed control to properly mix and incorporate ingredients. The European-designed motor is suitable for light and heavy tasks, and features dual motor ventilation points to keep it from overheating. This mixer comes with three stainless steel bowls and has multiple attachment hubs.

Price: $499.95

7. Gravy & Fat Separator by Vita

This handy tool separates gravy and fats for healthier sauces and gravies. It also has a large four cup capacity and comes with a slip-resistant handle for added safety. The included stoppers keep fat from pouring out along with the juices. Clear measurement markings eliminate the need for a separate measuring cup, which is especially useful in crowded kitchens.

Price: $12.95

8. John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Cutting Board

This John Boos cutting board features an edge grain construction, which means the strips of wood are glued together. The end result is a highly durable and versatile cutting board that’s also easy to maintain. Handgrips on both ends make it easy to transport the cutting board as needed. At 2.25 inches thick, the cutting board can withstand food prep demands such as slicing, chopping, cutting and cleaving.

Price: $108.30

9. Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale

A kitchen scale is a basic but essential tool for any chef. This digital scale comes with a removable bowl along with a user-friendly backlit LCD display. Tare and auto-zero functions let users subtract the weight of other containers for accurate results. A detachable 2.5-liter bowl makes it easy to mix and pour ingredients. This scale also has a low battery indicator and runs on two AAA batteries, which are included.

Price: $16.15 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. ‘Molecular Gastronomy at Home: Taking Culinary Physics Out of the Lab and Into Your Kitchen’ by Jozef Youssef

This book is the revised and updated version of Molecular Gastronomy at Home: Taking Culinary Physics Out of the Lab and Into Your Kitchen by Jozef Youssef. It’s available for pre-order and will be available when it’s released in February 2018. The book covers all the essentials such as the most common molecular gastronomy methods for home cooking, and even offers mainstream alternatives to any special equipment that is required for cooking. Step-by-step photograph guides make it easy for chefs of all levels to follow along.

Maybe the chef in your life is already into molecular gastronomy, or is eager to get started. For beginners, pair this book with the Molecule-R Cuisine R-Evolution Kit to make a complete gift set. More experienced chefs may prefer the Molecule-R Molecular Styling Kit.

Price: $29.95

