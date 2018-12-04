10 Best Gifts for Environmentalists This Christmas

You’ll feel good knowing that you’re giving a gift that’s good for the environment, reducing your carbon footprint, and inspiring eco-friendly behaviors in someone else. Whether you’re an environmentalist or you’re shopping for one, we’ve found some great gifts that environmentally conscious people will love.

You can inspire a home garden, make packing a lunch for work a bit easier and greener, or even gift someone jewelry or home decor that’s made from recycled materials. We’ve rounded up 10 awesome eco-friendly gifts below. Shop them here.