19 Best Gifts for History Buffs: The Ultimate List

This treasure trove of witty games, funny tee shirts and chachkies, along with historic reproductions and other items that pay tribute to or encourage learning about the past will delight every history lover on your list. Check out these Best Gifts for History Buffs.
We Can Do It Rosie the Riveter Poster
As relevant today as it was in 1942, this Rose the Riveter poster is a cool piece of women's history from the second world war. Although it was only briefly displayed in Westinghouse factories, it went on to become one of the most iconic images of the war. This 18 x 24 inch reproduction is laminated to prevent tearing and would be perfect for your young lady history buff who'll be inspired by the women Rosie represented as a symbol of female patriotism.
Another vintage reproduction, this time from WWI, this poster features a beautiful Joan of Arc brandishing her sword and encourages American women to get involved with the war effort.
Templeton Regulator Steampunk Wall Clock
This classic wall clock was first introduced in the 16th century, so needless to say this one features a dramatically improved performance. The regulator has an old school look, enhanced by its steampunk design with exposed cogs and clockworks. The engraved brass clockface exposes a 7-day brass movement. Antiqued brass top bell strikes on the hour and the pendulum swings as weight lowers. This cool clock appeals to any history lover who is into old school yet functional decor pieces.
The ART & ARTIFACT Clockwork Wall Clock features exposed gears a la steampunk, but has a much more modern, but cool design.
The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
For every historian who thought they knew the truth about the Vietnam war, this compelling ten part documentary will show them the facts and myths of the conflict in one of the most compelling documentaries to come from master storytellers, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. Peppered with news footage, interviews, still photos and more, this 18 hour documentary lays bare one of the most divisive, consequential and misunderstood events in American history.
In fact, all of Ken Burns' documentaries make great gifts for history buffs. Find more of them here.
U.S. Constitution Tie Necktie
This beautiful 100 percent silk necktie is a fitting gift for the history loving man on your list who wants to be uplifted by the words of the U.S. Constitution. Beautifully reproduced, he can challenge his younger coworkers to see if they know how to read cursive. The Declaration of Independence silk tie is another cool idea for your history buff, or they could totally switch up their look with this silk bowtie imprinted with scientific formulas.
Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History Vintage Metal Sign
Women history lovers will be thrilled with the gift of this vintage metal sign that stands testament to the role women have played throughout history. The retro design has broad appeal for every world-changing woman and is created out of durable enamel coated aluminum. Fairly sizeable, it's 12 x 15 inches in size and would look great in an office, study or anywhere your history buff chooses.
If you're looking for a more personal choice, the Well Behaved Women Rarely Make History cuff bracelet is another great idea for the lady on your list.
Excalibur Letter Opener with Scabbard
The legendary sword of King Arthur, often thought to contain magical powers against evil, is recreated here as a letter opener that history buffs are going to love. This careful reproduction features exquisite detailing. At 11 inches long, it comes complete with a scabbard - the set will look awesome on your giftee's desk. Since it's strictly for opening letters, the sword cannot be sharpened. You could also consider a Richard The Lion Heart Letter Opener with Scabbard, or a more modern historical icon, the Game of Thrones Sword Letter Opener.
William Shakespeare Engraved Quote Pen
Anyone who's a history buff likely loves the wit and wisdom of English poet and playwright, William Shakespeare. What better homage to his place in history than with a classic writing utensil engraved with perhaps his most famous quote? His inspirational phrase, "To thine own self be true," adorns this woodgrain pen with a rollerball tip and replaceable ink cartridge.
Depending on your giftee's preferences you can also get pens with quotes from Beethoven, Albert Einstein, and many others. Find the full selection of quote pens here.
Presidential Sock Set
Cloaked in the cover as standard men's black dress socks, these fun socks have presidential prints of Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson on the legs. Made from a cotton blend, they are breathable, moisture wicking and simply sassy. Great for any history enthusiast, they'd be fun history gifts for any enthusiast who loves those US presidents who were so influential.
This set of six pairs of dress socks features recreations of some of the world's most famous historical artworks and it's an affordable gift option at less that $14.
1979 First Susan B. Anthony Dollar & 2000 First Sacagawea Dollar
Two of the most iconic women in history were minted on U.S. coins worthy of every history buff's collection. This set includes the first minting of the Susan B. Anthony silver dollar commemorating America's most famous suffragette. It also features the first minted Sacagawea golden dollar, representing the Shoshone woman who made history as an interpreter on the Lewis and Clark Expedition. These two beautiful coins would be an inspiration to the young women on your gift list who love history and inspire to make their own.
Gemstone World Globe with Silver Tripod Stand
There's no better way to understand the world and what's happening in it than by looking a the geographic locations of world changing events. While borders may change frequently, this beautiful tabletop globe is a quick way to see countries in relation to one another. The map is created from handcrafted inlays of stunning pieces of natural gemstones.
With the oceans made of deep blue lapis, each continent has been created from mother of pearl, amethyst, African jade, tiger's eye, jasper, turquoise, purple quartz, onyx, unakite, abalone, green marble and many other gorgeous stones. Latitude and longitude lines are made with thin slivers of polished brass, and this 13 inch piece sits in a beautiful antiqued silver stand.
This levitating globe is the consummate conversation piece as it illuminates and floats above a lighted stand.
Historical Quote Motivational Posters
If you're shopping for a history buff but you're limited by budget, this set of four 8 x 10 inch posters is a great gift idea. Each features a motivation quote from some of history's most successful leaders, including Henry Ford, Winston Churchill, Vincent Van Gogh and Napolean Bonaparte.
Each is printed on 100 pound high quality paper that's suitable for framing. Another awesome history gift that's under ten bucks is this 12 x 18 inch framable Albert Einstein poster.
National Geographic Gift Subscription
Since 1888, National Geographic Magazine has been revealing history for its readers, from ancient times to modern history. A subscription to this monthly magazine is a gift that chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as the changes that impact life on Earth today. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. With a focus on culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology, it's hands down, one of our favorite gifts for history buffs (and by default, everyone else in their family.)
Another favorite for history buffs is a gift subscription to Smithsonian Magazine, which chronicles the arts, environment, sciences and popular culture.
Astrolabe Pocket Sextant with Leather Box
There's nothing a history buff loves more than an authentic antique or an item that looks like one. This sextant is a perfect case in point. Used for navigation for hundreds of years, this antique reproduction solid brass sextant makes an ideal gift for people interested in celestial navigation or history buffs in general. It comes with a cool leather case, and would great as a decor piece hung on a wall, but can also be used for its intended purpose.
The Calibrated Large Sundial Compass is another great gift for history buffs that comes packaged in a lovely wooden box.
Boston Tea Party Tea Sampler
In 1773, one of the most iconic protests in American history occurred at the Boston Tea Party that kicked off the American Revolution against the British. This tasty tea sampler includes six historical teas that were thrown off the ships into Boston Harbor those centuries ago, although we promise, these are freshly harvested and full of flavor.
This sampler includes Bohea China black tea, oolong loose tea, Congou black tea, Souchong black tea, Singlo green tea, and Hyson green tea. Each comes in a nifty little reusable tin, and this gift box comes with a fun history fact sheet in a cool box that looks like an old shipping container.
Disappearing Civil Liberties Coffee Mug
For your activist historian, this coffee mug might illustrate exactly how they're feeling in light of current historical events. Each time hot liquid is poured into this cup, the civil liberties begin to disappear. The Supreme Court heat changing mug features landmark decisions the court has handed down throughout history and again, they disappear when heated liquid hits the cup. Each of these comes cleverly gift boxed for your history lover, and while they are microwave safe, they're not dishwasher safe.
AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity
For any history lover, there's no more personal journey than discovering their own family history through DNA. This best selling kit reveals the fact and fiction behind family lore, connects them to relatives they never knew, and reveals the migration paths of ancestors and the stories that led them to where they settled.
Just a tiny spit in a bottle turns into a fascinating look at one's genetics and uncovers mysteries about ethnicity and background that will keep them digging for more information for years to come.
The 23andMe DNA kit offers even further information about family health histories and provides wellness information that can be valuable for each individual to know.
Chronology Board Game
With 858 historical events, this game will challenge any history buff's knowledge of when events happened. Creating a historical timeline, players might need to know which came first - John Deere's plow or the Gettysburg address. Perfect for players 14 and older, this game can be played with anywhere from two to eight. Team up with older and younger history buffs to create a rousing competition that's a fun as well as learning experience.
Professor Noggin's Ancient Civilizations is another board game to challenge historical knowledge and spark interest in history, and it's great for players starting at age 7.
CafePress History Buff Tee Shirt
Laughable for certain, this tee shirt for history buffs comes right out with the facts. The most interesting history seems to involve people who are already dead. This 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton crew neck tee comes in a myriad of colors and in sizes from small to 3X-Large Tall, so there's a size for every history lover on your list.
The I Read History and I Know Things tee is another fun gift choice, and the Influential Black Leaders history tee shirt is inspirational as well as historical. We also think your historian will appreciate the Don't Make Me Repeat Myself tee shirt which definitely gives one food for thought.
This Day in History Boxed Calendar
With 365 days of fascinating facts, this calendar will recount some of the most memorable moments throughout the ages. Each day reveals influential events, accomplishments, and inventions, dating from early civilization up to the 21st century. Created by The History Channel, this calendar is one of the standout gifts for history buffs that gives them something new to learn about, ponder and share with their friends.
Your history buff might also love the 2019 This Day in Science Boxed Calendar that gives them a daily dose of groundbreaking discoveries, inspiring people and amazing science facts.