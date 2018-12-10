19 Best Gifts for History Buffs: The Ultimate List

Our Review

As relevant today as it was in 1942, this Rose the Riveter poster is a cool piece of women's history from the second world war. Although it was only briefly displayed in Westinghouse factories, it went on to become one of the most iconic images of the war. This 18 x 24 inch reproduction is laminated to prevent tearing and would be perfect for your young lady history buff who'll be inspired by the women Rosie represented as a symbol of female patriotism.

Another vintage reproduction, this time from WWI, this poster features a beautiful Joan of Arc brandishing her sword and encourages American women to get involved with the war effort.