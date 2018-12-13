10 Best Gifts for Men Under $100 This Christmas (2018)

Men, in general, are some of the hardest people to shop for. They either have everything they want or want unreasonable things, and they’re not usually much for sentimental gifts. Hold off on that Shutterfly book of your favorite photos together and opt for something on this list of gifts for men under $100 to see his face really light up this Christmas.
Heated Vest – 5 Adjustable Modes
For the man that's always cold or always outside, this heated vest can be a lifesaver during the winter months. Heats up in 3 seconds and it's safe with zero radiation. Size is adjustable!
If you want to splurge a little, go for the full-on heated jacket!
Force1 Drone with Camera – Red
All men love drones. Correction: All people and dogs love drones. This HD drone camera captures 120° wide-angle pictures and video. There's even an extra battery included for more time in the air. Imagine the pictures you can take with this at a family sporting event, hiking, or at the beach!
TRX GO Suspension Trainer System: Lightweight & Portable Full Body Workouts
If he travels a lot, this one's a must. TRX lets the user perform full body workouts on-the-go. Actually, the very first model was created by a Navy SEAL using only a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing.
It's gotten a little more refined since then, but you still only need a doorway and 20 minutes!
It's the perfect solution for a home gym without a lot of space or money invested. It's just bodyweight and gravity, baby, and it's been proven to accelerate results.
NFL Busy Block Ugly Christmas Sweater – Choose Your Team
When you want him to wear an ugly Christmas sweater but he's into sports jerseys on Christmas. Compromise.
UGG Men’s Scuff Romeo II Slipper
After he steps into these babies, he'll never make fun of your Uggs again. Also available in Chestnut and many more styles.
Shaun Webb’s Golf Putting Green & Indoor Mat 9’x3′ (Golf Digest’s Top Teacher)
The golf aficionado will love to practice a firm stroke and solid putt around the house. Don't forget the foam practice balls.
2′ x 4′ Wood Cornhole Set (8 Regulation Bags Included) by Backyard Champs
From the creators of the giant Jenga game on my Christmas Gifts for Tweens ultimate list! Backyard Champs know their yard games. Includes two 2' x 4' x 4-inch tournament approved cornhole boards made from furniture quality solid wood and hardware, and 8 tournament regulation size 6" x 6" 16 oz. double stitched bean bags with all-weather resistant filler.
Foldable legs for storage. Perfect for tailgating!
3-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller by NextRoller
When you go so hard, the regular foam roller just isn't enough. This vibrating foam roller is used by professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, and MLB to recover muscles and reach peak performance. The deep tissue massage and pliability training will allow you to return to the gym or game pain-free. Say goodbye to DOMS.
NCAA Hover Helmet – Collectors Levitating Football Helmet with Electromagnetic Stand
So, the first thing I thought of upon seeing this was "no way."
I'm sure he will have a similar reaction! There are lots of different schools to choose from, and each is designed with the help of each team to ensure complete visual accuracy.
This is a levitating NCAA football helmet with an electromagnetic stand. Honestly, what else is there to say?
Oh yeah: It spins if you flick it.
(R-U RAH RAH!)
30 Inch Large Leather Duffel by Komal’s Passion Leather
If you're looking for gifts for men under $100, this is a great option. Most men will not buy themselves a nice duffel bag, but they could definitely use one. This one by Komal's Premium Leather is 100% genuine leather with durable canvas lining.