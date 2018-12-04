61 Best Gifts for Personal Trainers for Christmas

Your personal trainer works hard to give you the results you want. Now that the holidays are here, it’s time to give back. Scroll down to check out the best gifts for personal trainers this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FocusGear Ultimate Gym Bag
Our Review
The FocusGear Ultimate Gym Bag is designed with user feedback and suggestions in mind. The bag has several compartments for specific storage needs, including ventilated pockets for storing wet items, and a holder that can fit a protein shaker and a water bottle up to 32 ounces. Reinforced stitching in high-stress areas makes the bag more durable. The bag comes in two colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
IDSON Muscle Roller Stick
Our Review
Frequent workouts can lead to tightness, cramping and overall muscle soreness. This buget-friendly gift is specifically designed for athletes looking for an extra recovery boost before and after workouts. The stick is compact enough to fit into most gym bags.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personal Trainer Pocketbook: A Handy Reference for All Your Daily Questions by Jonathan Goodman
Our Review
If you know someone who's just starting a personal training career, this pocketbook could be just the right gift. The guide provides refrences to common daily questions and issues, from successfully landing clients to working with demanding clients and more. The author, Jonathan Goodman, is an experienced personal trainer himself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Scosche Rhythm24
Our Review
The Scosche Rhythm24 is a waterproof heart rate monitor that can be worn for outdoor and indoor workouts, including swimming. Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ connectivity makes the monitor compatible with many other devices. The watch retains up to 13 hours of training memory at a time, and has multiple heart rate zone indicators for accurate results. Several color options are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game
Our Review
Even your personal trainer could use some new workout ideas. The Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game makes it fast and simple for users to create their own HITT workouts. The game was designed by a scientist and military fitness expert, and goes up to elite-level workouts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect Bar Original Refrigerated Protein Bar
Our Review
Personal trainers have busy schedules, and can't always find the time for an actual meal. The Perfect Bar Original Refrigerated Protein Bar is a good replacement option, as it provides 17 grams of protein per serving and is available in several flavors. Although it's refrigerated for optimal texture and flavor, this protein bar can spend up to a week outside of the fridge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NewMe Fitness Workout Log Book & Fitness Journal
Our Review
Most personal trainers exercise routinely when they're not working. The NewMe Fitness Workout Log Book & Fitness Journal is a handy fitness planner that's endorsed in part by personal trainers. On the inside, a fitness log makes it easier to track progress. There's also plenty of space to record goals and track progress. Its durable construction, including laminated coating, means the planner can be tossed into a gym bag or backpack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Power Clean Soap for Athletes Organic Coffee Bar Exfoliating Soap
Our Review
This athlete-oriented soap features coffee grounds for exfoliation, which results in a more satsifying post-workout cleaning. Hints of fragrances such as organge, lemon and patchouli make the skin smell fresh and clean. The soap provides long-lasting skin hydration, and is designed for all skin types. Additional fragrances are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ThisWear Personal Trainer Water Bottle
Our Review
This personal trainer water bottle makes a fun gift idea for your favorite trainer. The imprinted design is displayed on both sides of the bottle, ensuring your trainer will smile every time he or she looks at the bottle. This bottle holds up to 20 ounces, and works equally well for hot and cold liquids. A screw-top lid allows for easy access, while the attached carabiner makes it easy to clip the bottle onto a backpack or bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Motiv Ring Fitness Tracker
Our Review
Traditional wrist-based trackers can be a bit bulky. The Motiv Ring tracker slips onto fingers just like any other ring. A sizing set comes first, so your trainer can get an accurate fit. Aside from tracking fitness, the Motiv Ring monitors sleep patterns and heart rate. It's also waterproof and recharges in just 90 minutes. The battery can last up to three days per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nutri Ninja Personal Blender (BL580)
Our Review
This personal blender from Ninja features a vacuum pump that removes oxygen prior to blending, which keeps vitamins and flavors intact. The technology also creates smoothies that are smoother and less foamy. As with other Ninja blenders, this one features Auto iQ technology, with built-in programs that take the guesswork out of many different snacks and beverages. A robust 1100 watts of power is plenty to crush ice and frozen fruit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
JanSport Agave Backpack
Our Review
Personal trainers are frequently on the go throughout the day, including getting to and from the gym or training facility. The JanSport Agave Backpack is a durable and spacious choice for transporting daily essentials. A padded sleeve holds up to a 15-inch laptop or a hydration pack up to three liters. A gear loop in front makes a convenient storage option for water bottles, keys and other essentials. This backpack comes in several different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Espro Travel Coffee Press
Our Review
Whether your trainer needs a boost for those early morning training sessions or is looking for a simple solution for carrying his or her favorite coffee, consider the Espro Travel Coffee Press. As its name suggests, this coffee press is designed for traveling and busy lifestyles. A micro-filter eliminates unwanted silt and grit for smooth-tasting coffee. This coffee press holds up to 10 ounces and keeps coffee hot for hours with its double-walled insulation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SoCo Hydro Jug
Our Review
Between their own workouts, training sessions and simply being away from home most of the day, it can be tough for personal trainers to stay properly hydrated. The SoCo Hydro Jug holds up to 2.2 liters at once, and has volume measurements etched into the side. A carrying strap makes it easy to transport the bottle, which comes in several different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MISSION HydroActive Max Large Cooling Towel
Our Review
This large cooling towel only requires water to bring down body temperatures. Once it's wet, the towel just needs to be wrung out then snapped to activate the cooling technology. The cooling effect lasts up to two hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
WIN Sports Detergent
Our Review
It's no secret that athletic gear can quickly become smelly. This detergent is specifically designed to combat odors while cleaning sports gear. A lot of fitness gear has moisture-wicking properties, which remain intact as the item is cleaned with this detergent. The detergent is formulated for just about any type of sportswear and is also available in a formula that's free from dyes and fragrances.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Digibuddha World’s Best Personal Trainer Coffee Mug
Our Review
Your personal trainer has done a lot for you. It's time to show how much you care with the Digibuddha World's Best Personal Trainer Coffee Mug. The ceramic mug holds up to 11 ounces, and is custom made in-house. The art is permanently fused into the mug, which is safe for the dishwasher and microwave.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Un’kuppd Pour-over Coffee: 14 Pack Box
Our Review
If your personal trainer is obsessed with coffee, consider giving the gift of the Un’kuppd Pour-over Coffee: 14 Pack Box. The subscription makes an ideal gift for personal trainers who love coffee, as it features a new roaster each month. A minimalist filter keeps waste to a minimum. The listed price is for the first order, rather than the automatic renewal price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Five Star Gift Baskets Holiday Nuts Gift Basket
Our Review
The Five Star Gift Baskets Holiday Nuts Gift Basket contains an assortment of nuts, including honey-glazed peanuts and pecans, roasted salted almonds, a hot cajun mix and more. The box arrives ready to give, so all you need to do is deliver it to your trainer. A resealable tray keeps the nuts fresher for longer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HyperGo After Sports Wipes
Our Review
If you're looking for a practical gift for your personal trainer, consider the HyperGo After Sports Wipes. The wipes help freshen up when your trainer doesn't have access to a shower. The package includes 20 wipes, which are large enough for full-body cleaning. The wipes are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Urban Accents Foodie Essentials Seasoning Blends Gift Set
Our Review
If your personal trainer is really into cooking, this seasoning blends gift set makes a solid gift choice. There's a seasoning blend for everyone, including roasted veggies as well as seafood and steak. An herb dryglaze is also included. The set comes packaged and ready to give.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tru Energy Drink
Our Review
This energy drink comes in a refreshing citrus mango flavor, and is full of electrolytes and B-vitamins. Aside from quenching thirst and boosting performance, the energy drink contains natural caffeine from green tea, which can improve focus and endurance. A single shot can provide a much-needed energy boost.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rise & Grind Shaker Cup
Our Review
If your personal trainer routinely drinks protein shakes or smoothies, consider giving the Rise & Grind Shaker Cup as a gift. A combination of a handy carrying loop, engraved markings and a flip cap makes this shaker cup a solid choice if you're looking for practical gifts for personal trainers. The bottle is available in two sizes and several colors. A whisk is included for easy ingredient incorporation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Canary Wireless Security Surveillance System
Our Review
Personal trainers can spend several hours away from home at a time. The Canary Wireless Security Surveillance System is a comprehensive system that makes it easier to keep tabs on what's going on at home. Highlights include a full HD camera, wide angle lens and night vision, instant alerts and a two-way microphone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jay Robb Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate Powder
Our Review
This whey protein isolate powder is a solid choice if you're looking for gifts for personal trainers. For starters, the protein powder is packed with 25 grams of protein per serving. It's also made without lactose, gluten, added sugar or artificial ingredients. The formula is easy to mix and comes in various flavors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Shredded Chef by Michael Matthews
Our Review
The Shredded Chef by Michael Matthews puts into practice some of the dietary advice personal trainers may dish out. Rather than restricting the diet, the focus of this cookbook is healthy eating in moderation while losing fat and building lean muscle. There are 125 recipes to choose from, ranging from breakfast recipes to low-calorie snacks, side dishes and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remarkable Gift Co. Gourmet Food Holiday Gift Set
Our Review
The Remarkable Gift Co. Gourmet Food Holiday Gift Set features delicious and healthy gourmet treats, from mixed olives to a smoked Gouda cheese spread to peppercorn crackers and more. The basket also comes with a cheese knife and a bamboo cutting board. As an added bonus, it arrives wrapped and ready to give.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MARATHON Adanac 3000 Digital Stopwatch Timer
Our Review
A digital stopwatch timer is a basic and affordable option if you're looking for budget-friendly gifts for personal trainers. This watch has a large display, and comes in several colors. A large display makes it easy to see the numbers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Headsweats Performance Sports Hat
Our Review
The Headsweats Performance Sports Hat is suitable for men and women, and is designed for athletes who don't let inclement weather keep them from exercising outdoors. Women with longer hair can use the ponytail portal. The hat is lightweight and comes with a moisture-wicking terry headband.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Coldest Water Bottle
Our Review
The Coldest Water Bottle keeps drinks cold up to 36 hours with its double-walled stainless steel construction. The bottle also keeps drinks hot up to 13 hours. Several color options are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker
Our Review
The Fitbit Charge 3 is more than just a fitness tracker. It's one of the newest additions to the Fitbit family, and offers everything from swim and multi-sport tracking to connected GPS, smart notifications, guided breathing sessions and more. Battery life is up to seven days per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Recoup Fitness Cold Massage Roller Ball
Our Review
Unlike a heating pad, this massage roller ball uses cold temperatures to help boost recovery by reducing inflammation. All it takes is a night in the freezer, and the massage ball is ready to go for several hours. The bottom portion can be unscrewed, so the ball can be used independently.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mimish N-Pack Roll Up Sleeping Bag & Backpack
Our Review
The Mimish N-Pack Roll Up Sleeping Bag & Backpack is a solid gift for personal trainers who like to travel, camp or just spend time outdoors. The pack rolls out into a sleeping bag with a temperature rating down to 37 degrees Fahrenheit. When it's not being used for sleeping, the bag folds vertically to wear as a backpack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LOCTOTE Flak Sack II
Our Review
The LOCTOTE Flak Sack II is designed to keep valuables safe at all times, making it a practical gift for personal trainers who spend a lot of time in the gym, as well as going to and from the facility. The backpack somes with a durable combination lock, which not only holds the bag shut, but also allows it to be safely attached to another object. There's also a locking strap and slash-resistant ropes. The bag's material is also resistant to cuts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Protein2o Flavor Fusion Variety Pack
Our Review
This protein-packed water provides 10 grams of protein per bottle. The variety pack comes with an assortment of flavors, such as blackberry, dragonfruit, peach mango and acai blueberry pomegranate. Natural sweeteners, cane sugar and stevia leaf extract, are used in place of artificial sweeteners, which helps keep calories to a minimum.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seven Interviews: How To Start A Personal Training Business by Nathan Chang
Our Review
Starting out on your own as a personal trainer isn't easy. In Seven Interviews: How To Start A Personal Training Business, author Nathan Chang shares tips and insight from several successful trainers. Aspiring trainers will read more about how these individuals achieved success, and advice they have for those who are just starting out. The book is available in paperback and Kindle versions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Art of Sport Hair & Body Wash
Our Review
The compact Art of Sport Hair & Body Wash is a two-in-one formula that can be used as a body wash and shampoo. The Compete fragrance is a refreshing combination of green pear and citrus. A combination of tea tree oil and aloe vera, along with a hypoallergenic formula, makes this bottle suitable for all skin types.
A similar product, Rise, is also available. This combination hair and body wash features cedar and vanilla fragrances.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PowerBlock Personal Trainer Set
Our Review
This set of adjustable dumbbells ranges from five to 50 pounds, providing a wide range of weight options for various exercises. Each weight is compact and properly balanced for optimal workout results. If you want to give your trainer even more of a challenge, consider pairing the Personal Trainer Set with the Elite/Pro weight stand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DRIEQUIP Men’s Big & Tall Athletic T-Shirt
Our Review
Finding a shirt that fits right for athletic bodies can be challenging. The DRIEQUIP Men's Big & Tall Athletic T-Shirt features a roomy and comfortable athletic cut that won't restrict movement. The shirt comes in several different colors and sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
j/fit Deluxe Doorway Pull-Up Bar
Our Review
This compact pull-up bar fits into a wide variety of door frames, as it opens up to 40 inches long. Several different mounting brackets are included, so the bar can be used in many different locations. Rubber stoppers are included for use with metal doors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Knock Knock Note Pad (What I Ate)
Our Review
Keeping track of meals can be tougher than it seems. If the personal trainer in your life could use a bit of help when it comes to meal planning and tracking what he or she eats, consider the Knock Knock Note Pad (What I Ate). Each day has its own space, as well as separate boxes for every meal, as well as snacks and fluid intake. This note pad comes in several other versions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Balega Silver Compression-Fit Running Socks
Our Review
Socks aren't the most glamorous gift idea, but they are a practical gift for anyone who spends the majority of their time training others and working out. These unisex socks feature a compression fit along with medium density cushioning. The heel tab is high enough to keep the socks from sliding down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women’s Crew T-Shirt
Our Review
The Amazon Essentials Women's Crew T-Shirt comes in two-packs and is designed with female athletes in mind. Each shirt features a stretchy, moisture-wicking material. They're also machine washable and can be found in several different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fitness Insanity Resistance Band Set
Our Review
The Fitness Insanity Resistance Band Set comes with all the essentials to get in a good workout just about anywhere. Highlights include five color-coded resistance bands, from 10 to 50 pounds, along with a door anchor and ankle straps. A waterproof carrying bag is included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tritan Pressa Bottle
Our Review
The Tritan Pressa Bottle makes plain water much more interesting. Once the fruit is inserted, it's pressed and juiced simply by twisting a dial. The glass bottle is dishwasher safe, and can hold up to 24 ounces at a time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DirtyBird Relax Soap
Our Review
Personal training can be quite demanding. The DirtyBird Relax Soap makes it easier to relax with fragrances such as chamomile and lavender. This bar features sunflower oil beads, which naturally help exfoliate the skin. Each bar is made in the USA. Several variations are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SENSO Bluetooth Sports Headphones
Our Review
Finding the right pair of workout headphones can be tricky. The SENSO Bluetooth Sports Headphones are a budget-friendly option with features such as Bluetooth technology and a waterproof construction. Rich, full sound is pumped out up to eight hours per charge. The headphones come in two colors, and have flexible ear hooks and earbuds to keep them firmly in place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
TrailHeads Women’s Ponytail Headband
Our Review
As many female athletes with longer hair know, finding the right headband can be tricky. This headband has a built-in outlet for ponytails, with a loop construction that helps hold ponytails in place. The headband comes in several colors and is designed for cool to cold temperatures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BLITZU Calf Compression Sleeve
Our Review
Demanding workouts require adequate recovery. The BLITZU Calf Compression Sleeve, designed for men and women, provide graduated compression. Aside from improving blood circulation, the compression socks can help reduce soreness, swelling and cramping. Kinesiology taping assists with shin splints.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Smart Meal Prep for Beginners: Recipes and Weekly Plans for Healthy, Ready-to-Go Meals by Toby Amidor
Our Review
Smart meal preparation goes a long way, between ensuring a healthy diet and making planning for meals simpler. This book, available in paperback and Kindle formats, is specifically designed for beginners and includes simple recipes with ingredients that can be found almost anywhere. If your personal trainer could use a bit of a boost when it comes to meal planning, this book could be just the right gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Incline Fit Exercise Mat
Our Review
An easily portable exercise is one of the most versatile gifts for personal trainers. The Incline Fit Exercise Mat offers a one-inch thickness, which is plenty for a variety of floor and fitness exercises, as well as yoga, stretching and more. The mat has a non-slip surface for added safety, and can easily be cleaned with soap and water.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coffee Gator French Press
Our Review
Caffiene and personal training seem to go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to early morning or late evening training sessions. This French press by Coffee Gator easily fits on a countertop or in a gym bag. A small storage canister is included. This French press is durable enough to not break when dropped. It's also equipped with a filter that's fine enough to get rid of sediment, while still allowing oils through. The container keeps coffee hot for at least an hour after it's brewed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tesla Men’s Compression Pants
Our Review
These compression tights can be worn on their own or as a base layer. A combination polyester and spandex material helps keep skin cool and dry without restricting movement. Several color options and sizes are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fitlosophy Fitbook
Our Review
The Fitlosophy Fitbook is a fitness planner and journal that includes weekly planning pages and a designated page just for goals. There's also a daily food log along with a daily workout page. The planner is compact enough to easily fit into a gym bag or pocket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marcy Utility Flat Bench
Our Review
The Marcy Utility Flat Bench is a multi-purpose bench that can be used for a variety of exercises. High-density foam provides plenty of support. The bench is designed to work within compact spaces, making it an ideal choice for dorms, apartments and home gyms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stealth Personal Interactive Core Trainer
Our Review
Stealth Personal is an innovative interactive core trainer that adds an extra element of excitement to core workouts. While it's specifically designed for planks, the accompanying app uses each person's core muscles for a more personalized and engaging core workout experience. The trainer offers a full 360 degrees of motion, and is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skirt Sports Pocketopia Capri
Our Review
The Skirt Sports Pocketopia Capri is a solid gift choice for your favorite workout trainer. These women's tights are made with a blend of polyester and spandex material, which ensures they're both stretchy and moisture-wicking. The tights have four pockets for safe storage, including a zipper pocket in the rear. The midweight material makes the tights suitable for a variety of weather conditions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle Bundle
Our Review
This bundle includes more than just a Keiser M3i indoor cycling bike. All the essentials are included, such as a heart rate monitor, floor mat, media tray and stretch pads. The bike can be adjusted in many ways to fit riders of all sizes. There's also a wireless Bluetooth computer, which can be paired with a compatible phone for or similar device.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Invincible Fitness Agility Ladder Training Equipment Set
Our Review
Every athlete could use a bit of a training boost, including the personal trainer in your life. This set has all the essentials and more for a fulfilling workout, including a 15-foot agility ladder, several cones, metal hooks and more. The ladder is ideal for agility drills, and can be used inside or outdoors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tribit Bluetooth Speaker
Our Review
Having a portable Bluetooth speaker to bring along can make any indoor or outdoor activity more enjoyable. The Tribit Bluetooth Speaker stands out for its fully waterproof construction, which means it can be used rain or shine, and can be submerged in water. The speaker provides up to 20 hours of playback per charge, and delivers a full 360 degree surround sound. A carrying strap makes it easy to bring the speaker along on adventures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lonlif Battery Case (iPhone 7/8)
Our Review
Personal trainers don't always have time to charge their phones. This portable charging case is compatible with iPhone 7 and 8 models, except for Plus versions. A built-in battery chip delivers several hours of web and talk time, as well as audio playback. The hard shell protects the phone against bumps and scratches.