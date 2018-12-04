61 Best Gifts for Personal Trainers for Christmas

Our Review

The compact Art of Sport Hair & Body Wash is a two-in-one formula that can be used as a body wash and shampoo. The Compete fragrance is a refreshing combination of green pear and citrus. A combination of tea tree oil and aloe vera, along with a hypoallergenic formula, makes this bottle suitable for all skin types.

A similar product, Rise, is also available. This combination hair and body wash features cedar and vanilla fragrances.