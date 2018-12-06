21 Best Gifts for Police Officers for Christmas

When you want to show your appreciation to the men and women who keep the peace, the best gifts for police officers run the gamut from practical presents they’ll use every day, to wickedly irreverent options they’ll love.
Cinch Men’s Bonded Softshell Jacket with Concealed Carry Pockets
Most cops carry guns both on and off-duty. That's why one of the best gifts you can give them is a jacket that conceals their firearm while they're out in public. This softshell jacket from Cinch features concealed carry pockets on each side, large enough to fit a velcro holster. That makes it good for both lefties and right handed shooters.
This jacket is stylish and functional, with adjustable cuffs and three outer pockets for their non-cop stuff. It's machine washable, comes in seven colors, and men's sizes from X Small to 4X Large.
Cinch makes a similar concealed carry jacket for women as well.
.308 Real Copper Bullet Pierced Hand Blown Rocks Glass
At the end of shift, an occasional drink is in order and these hand blown, bullet pierced rocks glasses are the perfect vessel for a slowly sipped shot of bourbon or scotch. Made with a .308 copper projectile, they're artisan made and make for interesting conversation pieces as well as standard cocktail glasses.
Since you're on the hunt for the best gifts for police officers, this four pack of .50 caliber shot glasses is a clever cop gift, especially if you add a bottle of booze with your package.
Old World Christmas Police Officer Santa Ornament
This beautiful mouth blown glass ornament features a cheery police officer Santa, packing a candy cane with a huge bag of toys thrown over his shoulder. This sweet ornament is a wonderful way to say thanks to your favorite cop, and give them a gift that they'll cherish for many Christmases to come. Hand painted and glittered, each one is a unique artisan piece that will bring a warm smile, and much gratitude at your thoughtful gift.
If you happen to buy a gift for the same officer each year, you might want to stock up with the adorable old fashioned police car ornament that looks like it came right out of Mayberry, as well as the police officer's cap ornament and the police officer's badge ornament.
Witty Yetis Bad Parking Business Cards
Even if the person on your gift list never uses them, these bad parking insult cards make hilarious cop gifts. They offer up the perfect way to shame outrageously bad parkers in a quick and pointed fashion. While the card front feels like it might just be a friendly note, the back takes down parking offenders in no uncertain terms.
The Knock Knock WTF Notepad offers 50 customizable notes to express disbelief at bad behavior, from "WTF what were you thinking" to "WTF is up?" The Knock Knock You Suck Notepad is perfect for leaving snarky notes for colleagues, family and friends.
Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 Duffle
Whether they're headed to the station, or off to the gym, a great duffle bag is an asset most cops can't live without. This tough Under Armour duffle is big and roomy, with a waterproof finish and abrasion resistant sides and bottom. That means it can take the kind of beating it will get from a cop.
It features a padded shoulder strap and padded handles for easy carrying, a large vented pocket for dirty and smelly stuff, a mesh pocket and tons of storage space for whatever they need to keep contained. This duffle comes in dozens of color combos and sizes from small to extra large.
Eat More Hole Foods Tee Shirt
A little irreverence can go a long way when it comes to making your lady cop buddy feel appreciated. This funny donut tee shirt takes the edge off with a clever nod to the ongoing jokes about cops and their penchant for powering down chow at the donut shop. Get this tee in women's sizes with a more flattering fit, and in men's tradition tee shirt sizes as well.
For your favorite manly man cop, the Check Out My Six Pack tee is perfect for the gym or hanging out at home. Keep your cop happy and on their off time with the Donut Kill My Vibe tee.
Thin Blue Line Police Themed Cornhole Game Set
Cops are competitive, and this cool cop themed cornhole set is the perfect gift for those who like to have fun while they compete. This set features solid wood frames with collapsible legs. Each board is covered with a UVA protected ultra vivid thin blue line imprint. This set comes with eight matching corn hole bags and a carrying bag to keep them together.
2019 People of Walmart Boxed Calendar: 365 Days of Shop and Awe
Let's be honest here, police officers often deal with people at their worst. This daily calendar will give them a laugh with the shocking photos of real Walmart shoppers at their shamelessly bad, ridiculously clothed, most ludicrous best. Each day's photo will elicit a round of hysterical laughter from other officers who'll likely say they someone just like those pictured on a previous shift.
The Awkward Family Photos daily calendar offers up another daily opportunity to ponder the weird photo set-ups people are actually willing to share with friends and family.
If those first two calendars are the stuff of bad dreams for the cop on your Christmas list, the Someecards 2019 Calendar simply delivers a daily dose of snark.
Shotgun Shot Shell Coaster Set
It seems there's no shortage of bullet-themed gifts for cops, but these shotgun shell coasters are a fun gift that saves tabletops from drink damage. These four inch coasters are made from durable resin, and their rubber feet prevent them from skidding around. Keep them organized in their cool container and they'll be ready for the next shot glass or beer. Just in case these sell out, no worries. There's a different shotgun shell design coaster with plenty in stock right now.
RFID Blocking Leather Trifold Wallet
Police officers know bad guys are everywhere - working hard to steal the identities of the innocent - including law enforcement personnel. That's what makes this leather tri-fold wallet a really thoughtful gift. With RFID blocking technology, they'll never have to worry about crooks scanning their chip cards while they're on or off duty. Made from durable cowhide leather, this wallet is big enough to hold credit cars, cash and ID, without being too bulky.
For cops who have to travel when they're out solving cases, the RFID Blocking Leather Passport Wallet is still thin and versatile, with the capacity to carry cash, cards and travel documents.
Police Officer Apron
Perfect for the department barbeque or other gatherings of family and friends, this 100 percent cotton twill apron defines the daily life of a cop in understandable terms. The unisex design makes it a great gift for officers of either sex, and the long adjustable straps in back mean the fit can be customized. The longer length protects clothes during cooking, and we like that comes in eight cheery colors.
If you want your favorite officer to catch a break from the barbecue, the ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Thermometer can alert them when their food is cooked to temp from 300 feet away.
Holiday Nuts Gift Basket
Cops are notoriously bad eaters, probably because they can't count on the time to order and eat something healthy. Just in case they're not great about packing meals from home, you can make sure they have a high protein grab and go snack at their fingertips with this yummy nut gift basket. It features roasted and salted macadamia nuts, almonds, pistachios, cashews, mixed nuts and raw walnuts as well as honey glazed pecans.
Another sweet and spicy treat box that offers a mix of protein and carbs is this dried fruit and nuts gift box. If you want to deliver special sweets rather than focus on healthy snacks, hey, it's the holidays so special cookie boxes are always welcome gifts for police officers to share with colleagues.
Runaway – Framed Norman Rockwell Print
This classic Norman Rockwell painting from 1958 depicts a simpler time in America, with a policeman at the diner counter, alongside a little runaway boy. This 12 x 16 inch print is framed and ready to hang in an office or den. It first appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post, and according to the Norman Rockwell Museum, the inspiration came from his own experience having run away from home as a boy.
Zyllion Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager Chair Cushion
Our Review
With three levels of vibration, they'll get sweet relief from their bum to their neck, and the automatic shutoff ensures the unit won't overheat. For a quick pick me up massage they can get at the office while report writing, this shiatsu massager focuses on the neck and shoulders, but can also be used on legs, arms and belly.
Chaos Ready Tactical Pen for Self Defense
Designed and created with input from officers, this tactical self defense tool is the perfect weapon for cops (and anyone else) to carry when they're not wearing a firearm. This little unit includes a tungsten steel glass breaker, LED flashlight, DNA catcher and a spring steel pocket clip. It's a real pen as well, and it writes anywhere, in any position including upside down, and in temperatures from -30 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
Made from high strength aerospace aluminum, it has a lifetime guarantee. For more tactical pen options, look here.
Be Awesome Pillowcase
Long days, hard work and difficult circumstances can make an officer's good night's sleep hard to come by. This sweet pillowcase is a wake up call every day to keep on being awesome. Made of super soft microfiber, it's soft on the skin and comfy because it's breathable, so they'll sleep soundly. With an imprint that's dyed onto the fabric, there's no scratchy feel. We also think any police offer would love the Be Kind pillowcase as well, but we're putting out an APB - these are selling quickly, so you'll want to order soon.
St. Michael Police Officer Prayer Coin
What better gift to give your police pal than the protection of the patron saint of police? This St. Michael coin features the carved likeness of the saint on the front, and on back a powerful prayer for courage, strength and protection. This small token is one that can easily be carried in a pocket, and will be a daily reminder of your appreciation fo their service.
Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug for Cops
This double walled stainless steel travel mug is one of the most coveted gifts for police officers because it keeps their coffee hot or their ice water cold for an entire ship, even one that runs overtime. It's imprinted with a sentiment that's both grounding and empowering considering the challenges officers face daily.
If you're shopping for you dad who happens to be a cop, this police officer's daughter insulated mug is a keeper. The thin blue line mug is ideal for both male and female cops.
For off duty hours, the police themed insulated stemless wine glass is always a hit.
Good Luck Sock Women’s Police Socks
When you're stuck in a uniform every day, it's hard to express your personality at work. These fun police themed socks for women will give her a chuckle knowing she's wearing something fun and funny, and what cop wouldn't covet a gift from the Good Luck Sock Company? Police officers need more luck than most.
The Kick This Day in it's Sunshiny A** socks probably break protocol a little more, but they're a great gift for a lady cop anyway. And the Give 'em Hell and Fight Like a Girl socks will kick start her spirit at the start of every night shift.
I Like Big Busts Coffee Mug
In yet another homage to the Sir Mixalot song, this coffee mug will have all the cops at the table busting a gut. You can bet this clever cop cup will get used every day, and it will have to be safely locked up at the end of the shift so it doesn't disappear. This detective coffee cup is another great gift idea, as is the What's Your Superpower coffee mug. All of them are dishwasher and microwave safe, a major bonus for busy cops.
If you've got a woman officer to buy for, this awesome coffee mug says it all - the coolest women become police officers.
Bulletproof The Original Ground Coffee
Coffee and cops go together like hands in handcuffs. A strong cup of Joe is a lifesaver on those frequent 18 hour days, and this ground organic blend from Bulletproof is just the ticket for a smooth and delicious brew. This medium roast is made from beans that are hand harvested in Guatemala and grown without pesticides or chemicals. They're roasted to perfection for maximum flavor.
If you want to give your fave cop a bag of whole coffee beans that are fair trade, Certified Organic, and kosher, we'd vote for Death Wish Coffee, and even though the name will give them a laugh, this coffee has a killer caffeine kick and taste to die for.