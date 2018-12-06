21 Best Gifts for Police Officers for Christmas

Our Review

Most cops carry guns both on and off-duty. That's why one of the best gifts you can give them is a jacket that conceals their firearm while they're out in public. This softshell jacket from Cinch features concealed carry pockets on each side, large enough to fit a velcro holster. That makes it good for both lefties and right handed shooters.

This jacket is stylish and functional, with adjustable cuffs and three outer pockets for their non-cop stuff. It's machine washable, comes in seven colors, and men's sizes from X Small to 4X Large.

Cinch makes a similar concealed carry jacket for women as well.