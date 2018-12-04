Wine is most definitely at the center of many celebrations. There are some people who carry their love for wine throughout the entire year, truly embracing their deep-rooted love for fermented grapes. They don’t only like drinking it, but talking about it, shopping for it, and cooking with it.

If you know someone who is fanatic about wine, a wine-themed gift is a great idea that goes beyond a simple bottle of wine. Of course, you can go the traditional route and just buy them a bottle of vino, but if they love wine they probably already have a few bottles stashed. They may also be particular about what types they favor so choosing the right bottle can be risky.

This list has it all and is the perfect place to start shopping – wine jewelry, wine clothing, wine accessories, wine decor, wine gadgets and gizmos, and more. Of course, no real wine lover would say no to another bottle of wine in their collection so we do encourage grabbing a pretty bottle and adding it to any of these gifts.

Here are the 20 best gifts for wine lovers this Christmas:

1. Glass Artist Wine Glass Markers

This gift will ensure that any wine fanatic never loses their wine glass again. The markers are fun and easy to use, and a more creative option than typical wine glass charms. The pack of eight drink markers includes black, silver, gold, red, purple, pink, blue, and green. The liquid ink dries fast, doesn’t smear, and easily washes off with the wipe that’s included. Since this gift is on the smaller and less expensive side, you can also purchase a nice set of stemless wine glasses to pair with these. If you prefer the idea of wine charms instead, check out the many options here.

Price: $15.45 (22 percent off MSRP)

2. This Might Be Wine Mug

This coffee mug is pretty funny (maybe true) and makes a perfect gift for any wine enthusiast. While wine has a very important job to do, it’s best (and more socially acceptable) to start each day with a cup of joe instead. This is a great option for a friend, a co-worker, or any family member. The mug is very reasonably priced so you might want to consider grabbing a few of these. If you like the idea of combining the wine theme and the coffee theme, this mug is another funny option. You can also check out this adorable tee. If you’re looking for something more unique, this coffee cup and wine glass rack is perfect for any home.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. BigMouth Inc Original Wine Bottle Glass

This BigMouth wine glass is just one of six different designs that’s available, all displaying an equally funny phrase. Each glass can hold an entire 750mL bottle (standard bottle size) of wine so you can ensure that your pour is extremely generous. This is a great gag gift for any party and would also work well for a funny host or hostess gift. Between the huge glass and the hilarious text, it’s sure to get lots of laughs when it’s opened. If this design isn’t quite your style, check out this XL standard shaped wine glass that can also hold an entire bottle of wine.

Price: $17.99

4. Five Funny Reusable Silicone Wine Stoppers

These wine stoppers are designed to keep your wine fresh, preserving the taste for weeks by providing an airtight and leak proof seal. Each stopper is made of premium quality, FDA approved, food grade silicone material that can be either hand washed or thrown into the dishwasher. There’s a different fun design featured on each one including: Wine Not? Sip Happens, Rough Day, Liquid Therapy, and Wine Me Up. One of the best aspects of these stoppers is their leak proof design, which means you can store these horizontally in the fridge, saving tons of space.

Price: $17.99

5. Rewined Pinot Noir Candle

Rewined candles are a great option for any wine lover who also enjoys upcycled things. The glass on each candle is cut from a recycled wine bottle, limiting waste. While the idea is fairly simple, the craftsmanship is extremely high quality. Every step of the candle making process is done by hand using only the richest ingredients available. The aroma is strong, but not pungent and fills the room nicely. The fragrance has been carefully blended to mimic the flavors and aromas found in your favorite varietals of wine. If Pinot Noir isn’t your recipients wine of choice, you can purchase this candle in a number of red and white wine scents. For a limited time, you can also find a seasonal spiked cider candle.

Price: $25.95

6. Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

This cordless and electric bottle opener makes uncorking wine bottles quick and easy, removing the cork in seconds. While other corkscrew openers are made to be efficient, this is the quickest hands-free option on the market. It can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge with a simple push-button operation. It also comes with a foil cutter for easily removing seals. The sleek and modern design can sit on any countertop or bar without being stored. Browse some other great options for wine opener gifts here.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

7. Metal Wine Letter Cork Holder Wall Décor

Every wine lover has a place they keep their precious wine bottles. They also likely have a designated place they keep their corks. While they might have a jar for their corks, it definitely won’t compare to this presentation. These W-I-N-E letters are the perfect complement to any wine bar, kitchen, or dining room and serve as a practical solution for all of their wine corks. They’re extremely easy to hang from the holes on the back of each letter and if you’re not handy enough to figure it out, command strips can also be used. The metal letter are extremely durable and have a beautiful chocolate brown color to them. Each letter can hold over 50 corks, so it should take them some time (and lots of wine) to fill them up.

Price: $49.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

8. Wine Flight Server

Sometimes it’s hard to decide exactly what kind of wine you’re in the mood for which is where wine flights come in. If you’ve ever been wine tasting, you know how much fun it is to taste various wines, understand the differences, and choose your favorites. This wine flight server is made of steel and holds five standard wine glasses. If they’re new to the whole wine tasting process, a book that explains how wine tasting works is a great add-on to this gift. Check out this hardcover wine tasting guide, which has a sleek and simple design and explains the basic.

Price: $29.70

9. Riedel Swirl Stemless Wine Glasses

These are great wine glasses that not only accentuate the flavor and profile of the wine with their unique design, but are also easy to hold. They are also dishwasher safe so you don’t have to worry about hand washing these each time you want to enjoy a glass of wine. The beautiful design isn’t just functional, but is also aesthetically pleasing making them a great set of glasses to keep on the bar. If you want to check out some of the other glass designs from this designer, they’re all highly rated and great quality.

Price: $49.90 for a set of four

10. 30 Bottle Stainless Steel Wine Refrigerator

While the price tag might seem high at first glance, other similar models are actually priced around $1,300, making this one a steal. The fridge can be built into a cabinet or can be utilized free standing. It’s a very quiet unit, has a practical and accurate temperature range, and can hold up to 30 bottles of red or white wine. There is a small gradient in the temperature from top to bottom so you’re able to distribute your wine accordingly (whites at the top, reds at the bottom). If this wine fridge is more than you need, there are certainly smaller and less expensive options available. You can shop other wine cooler options here to find the one that best meets your needs.

Price: $639

11. Wine Molecule Necklace

This is another great gift idea for wine lovers that can also be added as part of a larger wine themed gift. Molecule-themed jewelry is quite trendy and is a great way to wear a hidden or subtle message about your love for wine. This pendant is a depiction of the structure of resveratrol, a chemical component naturally found in red wine, and thought by many to have health benefits. The circles represent oxygen atoms and the rest of the structure represents the hydrocarbon framework. If you’re not a fan of gold, the necklace can also be ordered in silver as well.

Price: $15.80 (55 percent off MSRP)

12. Cotton “Bring Me Some Wine” Socks

We don’t know any wine lover who WOULDN’T want some cozy socks that result in wine delivery straight to the couch. The Adorable non-slip design makes for a perfect hostess or housewarming gift or birthday present for a wine lover. They’re machine washable for easy care, made from 80 percent cotton, 15 percent spandex, and five percent elastic. If you’re looking for a deal, you can buy two or more pairs to save 10 percent – simply enter the code SOIREE10 at checkout.

Price: $12.99

13. It’s Not Really Drinking Alone If The Dog Is Home Stemless Wine Glasses

If you have a friend who’s just as obsessed with their dog as they are with wine, then this is the perfect gift for them. The glasses are well made and a great value, holding 17 oz. of liquid. These come in a set of four, making each glass less than $4. If you prefer the look of stemmed wine glasses, you can order the same design in a set with stems for the exact same price. Have a big beer drinker on your list? This sign reads “In Dog Beers I’ve Only Had One” and would make a hilarious addition to any bar, kitchen, or living room.

Price: $14.99

14. “Coffee Keeps Me Busy Until It’s Acceptable to Drink Wine” Box Sign

This sign is the perfect decorative element for a bar cart, kitchen, or dining room, especially when it rings true to the recipient. If you’re shopping for someone who cycles between their morning cup of coffee and their evening glass of wine, then this is the gift for them. It measures 10 x 17 inches and is painted with block white font. Shop similar signs from the same designer all with various fun wine related text on them.

For other wine related gifts for your friends and family, keep shopping here.

Price: $18.89

15. One-Touch Luxury Wine Aerator

When you open a new bottle of wine you’re sometimes hit with a bitter and dry taste, caused by the tannins in your wine that occur naturally. Age can help soften tannins, and so can aeration, especially in younger wines. This tool infuses air into wine as it’s dispensed, providing the oxygen needed to soften those tannins and other elements like sulfites, sulfides, and ethanol. After aeration, the good tasting characteristics in any wine will stand out in each sip. This aerator is compound, sleek, and easy to use. The most recommended wines to aerate include: Bordeaux blends, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Mourvédre, Nebbiolo, Nero D’Avola, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tannat, Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, as well as some Malbec and some Pinot Noir. Consider gifting a bottle of one of these varietals with your gift.

Price: $99.95

16. His & Hers Wine Glass Set

If you know a wine loving couple and are looking for a gift fit for two, this is a lovely glass set for any home bar. We also love this gift for newly engaged couples who enjoy a glass of wine together. The design features a matte gold finish with a heart on a 19 oz wine glass. If this design isn’t quite their style check out alternative “His & Her” or “Mr. & Mrs.” wine glass options here.

Price: $25

17. Wine Lovers Wine Making Kit

Sure you can buy wine, but it’s so much more fun to make it instead. With this kit your wine loving gift recipient can make 30 (750ml) bottles of wine in just four weeks. The kit includes step by step instructions, 30 easy-peel adhesive bottle labels, and the fermentation equipment. The corks & bottles are not included but you can easily purchase them and include them in your gift. Here are the bottles and here are the corks, both of which are reasonably priced.

Price: $39.95

18. Handmade Reclaimed Wood Wine Rack

Every wine enthusiast needs a place to store their wine. This rack is really unique, solid, well-made, and adds tons of character to any dining area, kitchen, or bar. Standard stemware fits well in each of the slots without trouble. The warm color is created with a coat of stain and is then slightly distressed. The rack has pre-drilled holes in the back board, making it ready to mount in hanging studs or drywall anchors as soon as it arrives. The unit is made to hold eight wine bottles and eight long stem wine glasses perfectly.

Price: $65

19. Box Sign Wine Coasters

These coasters have a fun and silly unique designs on each one. They can also be paired with additional wine themed gifts to a make your own wine themed gift basket. They are about 4 inches square and fit a standard size wine glass with no problem. If you don’t love the design on these, shop other wine coasters to find the ones that best suit their style. We also love these marble coasters and this marble wine bottle holder.

Price: $11.95

20. Womens Relaxed Heather Grey Wine Tee

This super soft t-shirt gets right to the point. Wine. It’s made of 50 percent combed and ringspun cotton, 25 percent polyester, and 25 percent rayon. It has a relaxed fit, making it the perfect choice for girl’s night or a cozy night on the couch. If you know you’re shopping for someone who loves coffee just as much as they love wine, this tee is another great choice.

Price: $24.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.