19 Best Christmas Gifts Under $15 (2018)

It’s the thought that matters when it comes to a gift — not the price tag. We’re at a time where a lot of us are living paycheck-to-paycheck so we have to get creative with our gift ideas. (Or literally get creative — nothing is better than a handmade gift!) Every day we’re introduced to new items that are awesome yet surprisingly inexpensive.
These gifts can also be a thoughtful addition (and in many cases a standalone gift) that you can give a loved one, friends or coworkers on the cheap if your budget is running thin.
Here are some of the best Christmas gifts under $15 that you can buy for anyone!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
White Rose Pattern 13″ Canvas Laptop Sleeve w/ Pocket
Our Review
Do you know someone who’s always carrying their laptop around on the naked? Well, this gift is perfect for them and it doesn’t break the bank.
f floral isn’t yours (or their) thing, there’s a waterproof one that you could buy for a few bucks more. It also comes with a pouch for the charger to make things more convenient.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zebra StylusPen Twist Retractable Ballpoint Pen, Fine Point, 0.7mm, Black Ink
Our Review
This is a gift you could buy for someone who is constantly taking notes down but also reads a lot of things on their iPad who could use this for added convenience and to avoid fingerprints on the screen.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Mug Warmer, Desktop Heated Coffee & Tea
Our Review
For people who are constantly working at a desk at one place but never finish their coffee or tea before it's cold, this is a perfect and thoughtful gift that’ll get rid of the small inconvenience of going to use a microwave to heat their drink up all the time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet, Preseasoned
Our Review
Perfect for a housewarming gift for someone moving in at Christmas or for someone who really likes to cook. Food just TASTES BETTER on cast iron.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cold Brew Coffee or Tea Brewer, 1 qt
Our Review
Do you know a coffee aficionado who drinks iced coffee all the time? This is a perfect gift for them that doesn’t break the bank.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The IVY LED Desk Lamp with USB Port
Our Review
Fully adjustable, 3 levels of brightness and doesn’t take up too much space. It even comes with a USB port.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel: Dancing Groot Bobble Action Figure
Our Review
Cute little Groot that dances all the time. It’s a perfect gift for your son, daughter or even a college friend. Marvel fans are aplenty!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funko POP! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Thanos
Our Review
For someone you know in the #ThanosDidNothingWrong club.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tiny Buddha’s Worry Journal: A Creative Way to Let Go of Anxiety and Find Peace
Our Review
Slightly off of the usual gift list, but it’s a nice little gift for someone in your life who’ll probably appreciate the thought you put into the gift. A journal that helps you de-stress, reduce anxiety and find peace is something that a person might be gracious about. Ya’know?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BAMBOO IT – Natural Organic Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes (5 Pack)
Our Review
In case you didn't know, activated charcoal naturally keeps your teeth white and bright. Good for the environment and teeth. What’s not to love? Perfect stocking stuffer for your family!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flip Card Holder Wallet for Phone – Many Colors
Our Review
This is a handy little extension for a phone, especially if carrying a separate wallet can be a pain to lug around! For the person always on the go, this would make a great gift under $15.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Portable Laptop Desk with Cushions, Adjustable
Our Review
Anyone who's tried bringing their laptop to bed or lying on the couch with it on their stomach will know what I mean here.
This gift is SUPER CONVENIENT and actually pretty cheap. It comes with a cushion and 8 adjustable angles, so your friend can watch their Hallmark Christmas movies comfortably from any position.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weller Hemp Extract Coconut Bites. Variety 3-pack of Singles. 25mg Hemp Extract per Single. Support Pain Relief | Healthy Sleep | Inner Calm | Stress Relief
Our Review
With legal cannabis on the rise, everyone is getting really excited about the other part of the plant: hemp! For thousands of years, hemp has been used as a calming pain relief agent. Also good for sleep.
This one's premium hemp extract is grown in the USA. I'm pretty sure just about anyone would like to see these in their stocking!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dunder Mifflin The Office – Coffee Mug
Our Review
For an Office fan, this is perfect. Just pray that their inner Michael Scott doesn’t wake up during a business meeting. Or a school presentation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
French Press Coffee Maker, 34 Ounce, 1 Liter, (8 Cup), Black
Our Review
Okay, okay. This one is currently a few cents over $15. You can get a 12 ounce French Press for a few cents UNDER $15. Personally, I think the extra is worth it. But maybe you don't need that much coffee. :)
Usually one should invest in a french press, but most reviews seem to indicate that it’s a good deal. So... why not?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser/Humidifier w/ Color Changing LED
Our Review
I think everyone should own one of these. This aromatherapy diffuser also doubles up as a color changing LED lamp! Waterless shutoff for safety and your lucky recipient will appreciate the extra moisture in the air this winter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker Machine for Individual Waffles, Paninis & More
Our Review
That’s one attractive price tag for a waffle maker. Glowing reviews too -- an absolute steal! This fun little waffle maker can also make paninis, hashbrowns, or anything your heart can dream up and squash with heat.
Available in lots of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mrs. Fields Silicone Scoop N Cut Cookie Tool
Our Review
It's Christmas Cookie Season!!!
Give back to the baker in your life. Two sized cookie scoops easily measure any dough into teaspoons or tablespoons.
Ironically (in my opinion) the center of the tool also works great to slice pre-made dough for those that CBF to make their dough from scratch.
Then again, you can always make them by hand with a lot of hard work, so who am I to judge. :)